China restaurant attack sparks outcry over violence against women

An image grab taken from a video circulated widely on social media shows, women attacked by men in China’s Hebei province. (Twitter @badiucao)
An image grab taken from a video circulated widely on social media shows, women attacked by men in China’s Hebei province. (Twitter @badiucao)
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

China restaurant attack sparks outcry over violence against women

An image grab taken from a video circulated widely on social media shows, women attacked by men in China’s Hebei province. (Twit
  • Campaigners say domestic abuse remains pervasive and under-reported while prominent feminists also face regular police harassment and detention
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Nine people have been arrested for a vicious attack on a group of women at a restaurant in China, police said Saturday, in a case that has sparked outrage over predatory sexual behavior.
Footage of the incident widely circulated online shows a man placing his hand on a woman’s back as she shares a meal with two companions at a barbecue restaurant in northern China’s Hebei province.
After the woman pushes him away, the man strikes her before others drag her outside and deal a barrage of blows as she lies on the ground. Another woman is also knocked to the floor.

The video renewed an online debate about sexual harassment and gender-based violence in China where the conversation around women’s rights has grown in recent years despite pressure from a patriarchal society, Internet censorship and patchy legal support.

Campaigners say domestic abuse remains pervasive and under-reported while prominent feminists also face regular police harassment and detention.
Web censors blocked keywords linked to the #MeToo movement after a wave of women accused university professors of sexual harassment in 2018.
Police in Tangshan city on Saturday said they had arrested nine people on suspicion of violent assault and “provoking trouble,” adding that “the case is being further investigated.”

Two women treated at hospital following the incident were “in stable condition and not in mortal danger,” while two others sustained minor injuries, authorities said Friday.
The attack generated hundreds of millions of comments on social media, where users slammed predatory behavior and urged authorities to crack down on violence against women.
“All of this could happen to me, could happen to any of us,” said one commenter in a post liked over 100,000 times.
“How is this sort of thing still happening in 2022?” wrote another. “Please give them criminal sentences, and don’t let any of them get away.”
Last year, a Chinese man was sentenced to death for murdering his ex-wife as she livestreamed on social media, in a case that shocked the nation.

 

Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

‘Vkusno & tochka’: McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
  • New, post-war dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

McDonald’s restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it.”
The new, post-war dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the US fast-food king turned its back on the country for ethical reasons over the invasion of Ukraine.
The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
“Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience,” Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO in February, weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales
  • The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Federal authorities spent the past few years analyzing rules for the shipping industry and are now close to releasing fresh guidelines to help protect a vanishing species of whale.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales, and according to spokesperson Allison Ferreira, the agency will publish new proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.
Environmentalists have long pushed for stricter shipping rules to protect the whales, which number less than 340 and are vulnerable to collisions with large ships. They’ve fallen in population in recent years due to high mortality and poor reproduction.
“Those are the two primary threats to the species — entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes,” said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales, which are currently protected by a network of “slow zones,” requiring mariners to transit slowly to avoid whale collisions.
Some slow zones are mandatory while others are voluntary. Conservationists have long sought for them all to be mandatory, and for more of them. Some have also urged NOAA to apply the rules to ships under 65 feet (19.8 meters) in length, which is the current cutoff.
More than 50 of the whales were struck by ships between spring 1999 and spring 2018, NOAA records indicate. The collisions aren’t always fatal, but wildlife advocates have cautioned that sub-lethal collisions can result in the whales becoming less likely to reproduce.
Shipping associations have cautioned NOAA over the years to make sure speed rules don’t create unsafe conditions at sea. Ferreira said any changes would “be based on the best available information and completed through public notice and comment.”
The whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act for over 50 years.
The whales feed off New England and Canada and migrate to the waters off Georgia and Florida to give birth. They’ve been aided by the protected zones for years, but scientists have said warming ocean temperatures are causing whales to stray more frequently into shipping lanes in search of food.

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship
  • In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named "The Gloucester"
  • The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th-century social, maritime and political history
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday.
They kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage.
In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named “The Gloucester” which went down off the coast of eastern England after hitting a sandbank. He became king of England, and King James VII of Scotland three years later.
“The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th-century social, maritime and political history,” said Claire Jowitt, Professor of Early Modern Cultural History at University of East Anglia.
“It is an outstanding example of underwater cultural heritage of national and international importance.”
Its final location, some 45km (28 miles) off the coast from Great Yarmouth, was a mystery until it was discovered by diving brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell in 2007 after a four-year search.
“On my descent to the seabed the first thing I spotted was large cannon laying on white sand, it was awe-inspiring and really beautiful,” said Lincoln Barnwell.
The shipwreck revealed various historical artefacts, including a bottle bearing a glass seal with the crest of the Legge family — ancestors of the first US President George Washington.
“Because the ship sank so quickly, nobody would have rescued anything,” Jowitt said, describing it as “a fantastic time capsule.”
Other artefacts include navigational equipment, personal possessions, clothes and wine bottles — some with their contents intact.
The university estimated that between 130 to 250 people might have died in the incident, which they said had threatened to change the course of history.
Six years after the sinking Catholic James II was ousted by the Protestant William of Orange in the 1688 “Glorious Revolution,” paving the way for the future constitutional monarchy in Britain.

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
  • Social media users in Australia took to Twitter to mock the decision
  • Others welcomed the swap, citing that cabbage is an underrated vegetable
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Fast food chain KFC was forced on Tuesday to put cabbage in its burgers and wraps in Australia as the country struggles with a lettuce shortage due to the recent floods that destroyed lettuce crops. 

KFC Australia said on its website: “Due to the recent floods in NSW (New South Wales) and QLD (Queensland) we’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice. If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘Customise’ on your chosen product and remove Lettuce from the Recipe.”

Social media users in Australia took to Twitter to mock the decision, while others welcomed this swap, citing that cabbage is an underrated vegetable. 

“Feels like a sign of the apocalypse,” one Twitter user wrote. 

Another humorously commented: “Has anyone else heard the shocking news!?!? Due to a massive shortage of lettuce KFC will now be using cabbage as a substitute — True story. The end of the world is near.”

Meanwhile, one user rejoiced at this swap, stating: “I can’t imagine that a majority of dishes don’t actually benefit from switching out lettuce for cabbage. Tacos are good with cabbage, salads are good with cabbage, KFC confuses me because coleslaw has cabbage. It’s a much better, more dense vegetable. Maybe this is a weird win.”

It is not the first time this year that the company has been hit with food shortages. In January, KFC Australia had to change its menu due to a lack of chicken, which was caused by a staff shortage at Australia’s biggest chicken supplier.

Supply chain issues have been impacting fast food chains across the world, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

McDonald’s in the UK faced a tomato shortage in March, which heavily impacted its Big Tasty burger sales. 

In August last year, no milkshakes or bottled drinks were available in any McDonald’s outlets across England, Scotland and Wales for a brief period.

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to 'inflict harm' in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt's vineyard

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt’s vineyard
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt’s vineyard

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt’s vineyard
  • Jolie wants to sell stake in Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler
  • Pitt’s latest filing: ‘Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: “Maleficent” megastar Angelina Jolie was accused by her former beau Brad Pitt of underlying ill will with the intent to “inflict harm” on him by selling her 50 percent stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch.

“Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt” with the sale, a complaint seen by AFP read, and described Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler as “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

The allegations come as the latest barbs in the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actors’ bitter divorce of 2016, with Pitt filing a lawsuit over the sale of the vineyard, named Chateau Miraval, claiming its ties to the oligarch will harm its reputation.

Pitt’s filings state that Shefler “maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.”

Russia-born Shefler is the owner of the Stoli Group drinks conglomerate that is based in Latvia — and has been an outspoken critic of the Russian president.

Pitt’s latest filing said: “Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability.”

It added: “Stoli vodka is synonymous with Russia, as the countless images of consumers pouring Stoli vodka down the drain make clear.

“Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Miraval’s insurer has sought assurances that Shefler is not aligned with Putin and that affiliation with Stoli would not create commercial risk,” the filing said.

