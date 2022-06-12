Saudi HR ministry bans employees from working under the sun

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is scheduled to ban all private-sector employees from working under the sun between June 15 and Sept. 15.
The ministry called on employers to organize working hours and implement the decision to limit vocational injuries and diseases and improve productivity.
It also published a guide to health and occupational safety procedures to prevent the risks of exposure to sunlight and heat stress on its website for employers to view and apply it.
This decision comes to preserve the safety and health of employees in the private sector and to ensure their commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment under safety conditions and vocational health requirements.
China Renaissance eyes investments in the Middle East to fund startups: CEO
Company seeks to establish its presence in the region before investing in startups
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Financial advisory firm China Renaissance which operates in multiple areas like investment banking, investment management and wealth management has solid plans to expand its presence in the Middle East, as it eyes funding startups, according to its CEO.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Fan Bao, founder, CEO, and chairman of China Renaissance shared his future investment plans in the region and made it clear that the firm does not want to be a venture tourist in the Middle East, as the firm wants to affirm its physical presence before funding.
“We do not want to be a venture tourist here. I want to emphasize that this is a long term commitment. We need to have a presence. We should hire a local team. Eventually, it is the local talent that will have the best opportunity to crack the opportunity here. It takes time you train them and bring them up. But eventually, it is all about localization,” Bao told Arab News.
He added, “We are not a venture capitalist. We prefer to invest in companies with a good track record in terms of a product, engagement with customers, and a wisdom market.”
Bao, however, did not reveal the exact time at which China Renaissance will make the investments in the region.
“I cannot give a specific timeline. It is very hard to set a target as an investor. But on the other hand, I am very curious and highly interested in this region,” he said.
Bao added that China Renaissance needs to carry out thorough research before making any investments in any region.
“The first step is research. The second part is talking to relevant people who are knowledgeable. And the third is obviously building the local network. For us to source deals, we definitely need that network,” he further added.
Bao also lauded Saudi Arabia’s government policies and added that China has also gone through a similar industrial transformation in the past.
“I feel like the market has evolved. I can definitely feel the energy. There have been major changes in government policies and directions. Vision 2030 is very impressive. China has also gone through the same process, a similar type of industrialization of Chinese new economy,” he said.
During the talk, he revealed that China has a crucial role to play in the region, not just as an exporter of end products, but also in terms of “transferring of knowledge and technology.”
Talking about his plans to invest in FinTech in the region, Bao revealed that he is learning about new possibilities in the Middle East.
“FinTech seems to have a very big potential. It has the best opportunity when the legacy financial system is not efficient. I think there is a potentially genuine opportunity for this region to build a FinTech industry that leapfrogs the traditional models,” said Bao.
Iran currency drops to lowest value ever amid US sanctions
Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 332,000 to the US dollar, up from 327,500 on Saturday
The rial’s new low came as US sanctions against the country are still in force
Updated 19 min 9 sec ago
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s currency Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as talks to revive the country’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remained deadlocked.
Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 332,000 to the US dollar, up from 327,500 on Saturday. That marked more than a 4.4 percent change compared to June 1 when it traded at 318,000 to the dollar.
Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial’s new low came as US sanctions against the country are still in force. Iran’s economy is struggling mightily mostly because of the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that restored sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors. Talks in Vienna to renew the agreement have been deadlocked for months.
In central Tehran, dozens of shop owners took to the streets in protest over the worsening economic situation, after many shut their businesses following a recent rise in business taxes. Police were present in force, but did not intervene.
Meanwhile, police arrested 31 currency and gold traders accused of creating “false demand” in the market, state TV reported without elaborating.
Separately, Iran’s Maha Air spokesman denied owning a Boeing 747 that Argentina seized after it landed Monday in Cordoba, Argentina.
Hossein Zolanvari told the official IRNA news agency that his company sold the Boeing to a Venezuelan company about a year ago.
“Mentioning Mahan Air in connection with the impounded airplane has aimed at political purposes,” he said. He said the plane’s crew also have no connection to Mahan Air.
It wasn’t clear if the plane was on a list of Iranian aircraft subject to US sanctions. Mahan Air has been under US sanctions for its ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the State Department has designated a foreign terrorist organization.
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro visited Iran over the weekend. Both nations are under the US sanctions.