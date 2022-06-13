You are here

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks during a press conference in Vienna, Austria. (File/AFP)
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks during a press conference in Vienna, Austria. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Agencies

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’
  • Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March
  • Iran’s currency drops to lowest value ever amid US sanctions
Updated 26 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN: The International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday urged Iran to resume talks “now” to avoid a crisis that could make it “extremely more difficult” to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord.
Iran this week disconnected some cameras allowing international inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in response to a Western resolution passed June 8 in which the UN agency denounced Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
Twenty-seven surveillance cameras “have been removed,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN, calling it a “very serious move.”
“Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home... things get much more problematic,” he added.
The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
But in 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March.
In the CNN interview, Grossi said he was telling his Iranian counterparts, “We have to sit down now, we have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together.
“The only way for Iran to get the confidence, the trust they so badly need in order to move their economy forward... is to allow the inspectors of the IAEA to be present.”
Without the surveillance cameras, Grossi said, his agency will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is “peaceful” — as Tehran has repeatedly insisted — or whether Iran is developing an atomic bomb.
Even if the Iranians reconnect the cameras in a few months, Grossi said, whatever work they do in the meantime will remain secret, possibly rendering useless any agreement.
Therefore, he said, the recent Iranian action makes “the way back to an agreement extremely more difficult.”
While Trump pulled the United States out of what he said was a badly flawed accord, his successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own commitments.
But negotiators have met with repeated frustration, and the possibility of failure appears closer than ever.
In a call Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on diplomats to rescue the agreement, according to a Sunday statement.
Meanwhile, Iran’s currency on Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as US sanctions against the country are still in force. 
Iran’s economy is struggling mightily mostly because of the US pullout from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that restored sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors. 
In central Tehran, dozens of shop owners took to the streets in protest over the worsening economic situation, after many shut their businesses following a recent rise in business taxes. Police were present in force, but did not intervene.
(With AFP and AP)

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran nuclear deal Vienna talks

Updated 59 min 44 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan army foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria

AMMAN: The Jordanian army has announced that its troops on the northeastern border with Syria foiled an attempt on Sunday at dawn to smuggle “large amounts” of drugs from the war-torn country into the kingdom.

The operation was the latest since the Jordanian army earlier this year announced an intensified campaign against drug smuggling from Syria which, it said, has been increasing dramatically.

A source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that rules of engagement were applied to the smugglers, leading to their escape back into Syria. Searching the area, the source said that troops found 900,000 Captagon pills and 154 palm palm-sized sheets of hashish.

The source reiterated that the army will apply “full force” to thwart any infiltration or smuggling attempts, protecting the kingdom’s borders and citizens.

On May 22, the JAF said that troops on Jordan’s eastern borders with Syria opened fire on people who attempted to infiltrate the kingdom, killing four of them and injuring others. The army said that the smugglers left behind 181 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 637,000 Captagon narcotic pills, and 39,600 tramadol pills.

The largest operation unveiled so far was on Jan. 27 when the Jordanian army announced that it had killed 27 infiltrators as they tried to smuggle “large amounts” of narcotics from Syria into the kingdom. The army said that the operation in late January came after the directives of the JAF chairman to change the rules of engagement. Jordan has been warning of Syria turning into a narco-state, posing cross-border threats to the kingdom, the region, and the rest of the world.

Jordan has also warned that narcotics had become an “established industry” in southern Syria under the sponsorship of Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias.

Director of JAF Military Media Department Col. Mustafa Hiyari recently accused Iran and Syria of sponsoring drug dealers operating in Syria, adding that the Jordanian army is waging a “drug war” on the northern borders. In remarks to the government-owned Al-Mamlaka TV, Hiyari also said that drug trafficking to Jordan is supported by “uncontrolled groups” within the Syrian army and pro-Iranian groups.

“We are facing a drugs war along the borders, led by organizations supported by foreign parties. These Iranian militias are the most dangerous because they target Jordan’s national security,” Hiyari said.

Fayez Dweiri, a retired major general and military analyst, has previously told Arab News that Hezbollah had resorted to the narcotics trade to secure funding after the US sanctions on Iran. He added Hezbollah has relocated some of its drug factories in Beirut’s Dahieh Al-Janubiya to Aleppo and other Syrian regime-controlled regions. Dweiri said that the US sanctions on Iran have hit Hezbollah hard, “obliging Tehran’s most funded proxy to look for other sources of revenues.”

According to a report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Hezbollah has significantly expanded and institutionalized its drug trafficking enterprises, which now generate more money than its other funding streams. The think tank said that Hezbollah’s global narcotics industry began in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in the 1970s, using well-established smuggling routes across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Political analyst Amer Sabaileh voiced confidence in the Jordanian army’s ability to control drug trafficking from Syria, explaining that the narcotics industry has expanded in the southern parts of Syria, especially after the withdrawal of Russian forces from there. Jordan’s King Abdullah has recently warned that a Russian withdrawal from southern Syria due to the Ukraine war would allow Iran-backed militias to fill the void.

King Abdullah, in an interview in May for the Battlegrounds series by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said that the presence of the Russians in the south of Syria was a source of calm.

“That vacuum will be filled by the Iranians and their proxies, so, unfortunately, we are looking at maybe an escalation of problems on our borders,” the king said. The JAF has said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled in 2021, leading to the seizure of about 15.5 million pills of narcotics of different types.

The army said that it prevented more than 130 smuggling attempts from Syria in 2020 and seized about 132 million Captagon pills and more than 15,000 sheets of hashish.

Topics: Jordan Syria drug smuggling

Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees

Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees

Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees
  • Ankara bans homeland visits for Syrians during Eid, brings in neighborhood quotas for foreigners
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As signs of social discontent rise, Ankara has taken new measures to restrict the movement of Syrians within the country’s territories, banning them from visiting their homeland during the approaching Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the new precautions on migration control during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Saturday.

The percentage of foreigners who are allowed to live in each neighborhood will be reduced from 25 percent to 20 percent, starting from July 1, closing 1,200 districts to settlement.

Metin Corabatir, president of the Research Center on Asylum and Migration in Ankara, said that Syrians preferred living in districts near to industrial zones where they worked, mostly illegally on lower wages to make ends meet.

“If authorities bring quotas on their settlement, it will both violate human rights and impact the industrial hubs where they are currently working as a critical workforce,” he told Arab News.

Turkey hosts more than 4 million refugees, 3.7 million of whom are Syrian.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the new precautions on migration control during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Saturday.
  • The percentage of foreigners who are allowed to live in each neighborhood will be reduced from 25 percent to 20 percent, starting from July 1, closing 1,200 districts to settlement.

Begum Basdas, researcher at the Center for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School in Berlin, thinks that none of these measures can be recognized as migration management.

“The new restrictions brought by the authorities continue to be ad-hoc reactions to mislead the public that they are in control of the situation,” she told Arab News.

“If the government and the oppositional parties wish the Syrians to return to Syria some day, they should promote cross-border relations instead of banning them. Half of the Syrians in Turkey are young people, many of them being born in Turkey. They have no real connection or memory of Syria as they have grown up in Turkey,” Basdas said.

“If the authorities would be sincere in ‘voluntary returns’ they would ensure routes for people to visit their homes and return to their lives in Turkey until Syria is safe to return to. The majority of Syrians in Turkey repeatedly say that they have nowhere to return to, and the ban further limits that possibility.”

With rising economic problems in the country and elections on the horizon, incidents of violence against Syrian refugees are escalating. A 70-year-old Syrian woman was recently kicked in the face by a Turkish man over a local rumor that a refugee kidnapped a child.

The refugees mostly maintain a low profile in public to avoid trouble, after increasingly becoming the scapegoat of the country’s heated domestic politics.

Although governments have the exclusive right to manage irregular migration, Corabatir said that there are increasing reports of new asylum-seekers facing problems in being registered by Turkish authorities, which prevents them from sending their children to school or using health services.

“They are trying to remain invisible. Decreasing the quotas in some neighborhoods will only relocate the integration problems from one district to another if refugees are treated like merchandise. It looks like a forced migration within the country,” he said.

Some far-right politicians have also capitalized on the resentment with inflammatory anti-refugee rhetoric for political gain ahead of approaching elections, as some Turks blame Syrians for stealing their jobs and increasing rental prices.

The number of refugees deported by Turkey rose by 70 percent this year. According to the latest figures, about 30,000 irregular migrants were deported. The government, however, opts for a softer approach on refugees, preparing the ground for the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians.

So far, as many as 503,150 Syrians in Turkey have returned voluntarily to areas that have been secured in their country. Turkey has been building houses in Syria’s Idlib province — the number has reached 59,000 — with the aim of creating the conditions for return.

Friedrich Puttmann, a researcher at the Istanbul Policy Center, thinks that there is nothing wrong with distributing refugees across different localities.

“In fact, it lets you tailor the respective burden on social services to the capabilities of local authorities and may facilitate social and economic integration. In Germany, for example, there’s an official scheme by the government which distributes asylum seekers upon their first arrival across the country according to every region’s population size and tax revenue,” he told Arab News.

“In Turkey, in contrast, Syrian refugees have moved to areas where they already knew someone or where they could find job opportunities and affordable housing. This has led to clustering and indeed often upset local Turkish citizens who felt left alone by the state,” Puttmann said.

However, he also agrees that to simply undo this development after 10 years of refugees living in Turkey by forcing people to leave their homes, jobs and social environments is not advisable, neither morally nor in practice.

“You tell people to leave, but you don’t give them an alternative of where to go instead. Since many Syrian refugees live in decaying buildings that Turks no longer want to inhabit, Syrians might not be able to afford housing anywhere else unless they receive additional support from the state. Syrians would have to leave their current workplaces and look for new jobs in new localities, which would negatively affect Syrians’ living conditions as well as the respective local economies and, as a result, increase rather than decrease social tensions with Turkish citizens.”

Puttmann also underlines that under these new measures, refugees would lose important social connections with local Turkish citizens that they may have built over time, especially for children at school who have been at the forefront of integration.

“Finally, it would fully ignore the rights of the refugees themselves. In a nutshell, the social problem Soylu is trying to address here is real; however, his proposed solutions are likely to hamper rather than fuel social integration and would violate refugees’ rights,” he said.

Basdas thinks that these latest measures create a false sense of migration management to ease public tensions and to intimidate refugees and migrants to better exploit their vulnerabilities.

“But they also must know that many people forcefully returned to their home countries return to Turkey through irregular routes and without access to registration they further deepen exploitations of the informal economy,” she said.

Under the new measures, taxi drivers have permission to ask clients for their official documents when they travel across different cities. There has been a public outcry recently with the release of videos of illegal migrants jumping from the trucks and mingling with local people in different cities.

“The authority given to taxi drivers to act as security forces to check documents is unacceptable. While we wish for freedom of mobility, the authorities cannot transfer the right to ensure ‘security’ to ordinary citizens. This would potentially have devastating results not only for refugees but also for all citizens of Turkey,” Basdas said.

The ban on visiting family in Syria over Eid has also been criticized by experts.

“The fact that Syrians may be able to safely go there for a few days does not imply that they would also be able to safely live there, which most of them still can’t due to the Assad regime. Instead of travel bans and demographic engineering, it would therefore be wiser to think about practically feasible policies that foster Syrians’ integration in the places where they are now by strengthening social ties with Turkish citizens and creating jobs for all,” Puttmann said.

Topics: Turkey refugees

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements
Updated 48 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League welcomes Norway's decision to label products from Israeli settlements

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements
  • Norway’s social democrat government announced its new policy on Friday
Updated 48 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab League on Saturday welcomed Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements with their place of origin.
Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, said the decision was an important legal and moral step in the right direction to boycott Israeli settlement products and prevent their entry to European countries and the world.
Norway’s social democrat government announced its new policy on Friday, saying it was not enough to label products coming from the occupied territories as Israeli.
The measure mainly concerns imports of wine, olive oil, fruits and vegetables, and will apply to products from the occupied West Bank “including East Jerusalem” and occupied areas of the Golan Heights, Oslo said.
Israel on Saturday condemned the decision and the foreign ministry said the position “will adversely affect bilateral relations between Israel and Norway, as well as Norway’s relevance to promoting relations between Israel and the Palestinians.”
The ministry was referring to Norway’s long standing role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed in an interview with Norwegian news agency NTB that this in no way constituted a boycott of Israel.
“Norway has good relations with Israel,” she added. “That must continue.”
The European Commission recommended its member states follow this practice in 2015, a decision confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2019.
Norway said that the principle behind its decision, as set out in the 2019 ruling, is that consumers should not be deceived by misleading labelling on the origin or products.
During the Trump administration, the United States announced that goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied territories could be labelled Israeli.
The settlements in the occupied territories are illegal under international law, but have continued under successive Israeli governments since 1967.
(With AFP)

Topics: Norway Arab League Israel Occupied Palestinian Territories Boycott Israeli settlements Golan Heights West Bank East Jerusalem

UN thanks KSA for $10m donation to rescue Yemen oil tanker

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

UN thanks KSA for $10m donation to rescue Yemen oil tanker

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
  • Damage to vessel could cause major ecological disaster, expert warns
Updated 12 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN thanked Saudi Arabia on Sunday for donating $10 million to efforts to maintain the decaying Safer oil tanker in Yemen, as the country’s officials and analysts called for more aggressive pressure on the Iran-backed Houthis to facilitate the arrival of UN teams to the vessel.

The UN plan aims to defuse a potential major environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea if the tanker explodes or leaks. Russell Geekie, communication officer for David Gressly, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, told Arab News that the Saudi donation reduces the funding gap, but that further funds are needed from donors to help the UN implement its plan.

“We thank all donors that have pledged or contributed and very much welcome the announcements by the Kingdom today and the US last week. This reduces the funding gap, but a gap remains. We still urgently need funds to start the emergency operation before it is too late,” Geekie said.

Carrying more than 1.1 million barrels of oil, the 45-year-old Safer oil tanker has been left abandoned off Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah since 2015, when international engineers fled the country after the Houthis seized control of Hodeidah during their military expansion across the country.

Confirmed reports of rust damaging parts of the tanker have sparked local and international warnings of a potential major ecological disaster in the Red Sea.

Last week, Greenpeace sent an appeal to the Arab League to join international efforts to raise funds to maintain the tanker and prevent a disaster in the Red Sea that could impact war-torn Yemen and neighboring countries.

“We trust that the (Arab League) is capable of playing this role and expediting the solution. If disaster strikes, its harsh consequences will affect us all, along with millions of people living in the region who will see their livelihoods, nutrition, health and environment deteriorate,” Ghiwa Nakat, executive director at Greenpeace for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Twitter.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly accused the Houthis of using the rusting tanker as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the international community, the Arab coalition and their opponents in Yemen.

The Houthis previously refused to allow international experts to board the ship to assess damage, and demanded that they receive profits from sale of the tanker’s cargo, as well as a replacement tanker.

Nabil bin Aifan, maritime safety researcher from Yemen’s Mukalla and a Ph.D. candidate at the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt, told Arab News that activities on the ground to rescue the tanker were lacking despite the predicted devastating environmental impact of a leak or explosion.

“Despite that the disaster is imminent and the international community is aware of that, simplest emergency safety measures have not been applied to the ship,” bin Aifan said. “This shows that the international community is weak. It should have mounted more pressure for maintaining the ship a long time ago.”

Topics: Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) United Nations

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse
Updated 12 June 2022
Agencies

Lawmakers from Iraq's biggest bloc resign amid impasse

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse
  • 73 lawmakers from Muqtada Al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request
  • The parliamentary speaker accepted the resignations
Updated 12 June 2022
Agencies

BAGHDAD: Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament resigned on Sunday amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.
The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held.
“We have reluctantly accepted the requests of our brothers and sisters, representatives of the Sadr bloc, to resign,” parliament’s speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi said on Twitter after receiving the resignation letters.
Sadr on Thursday had urged the MPs from his bloc — the biggest in parliament — to ready resignation papers, in a bid, he said, to break the parliamentary logjam and create space for the establishment of a new government.
Al-Sadr, a maverick leader remembered for leading an insurgency against US forces after the 2003 invasion, emerged as the winner in the election held in October.
The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019, and saw tens of thousands rally against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.
The vote brought victory for Al-Sadr and was a blow for his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.
Al-Sadr has been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes them. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to parliament to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.
It was not immediately clear how the resignation of the biggest bloc in parliament would play out. According to Iraqi laws, if any seat in parliament becomes vacant, the candidate who obtains the second highest number votes in their electoral district would replace them.
This would benefit Al-Sadr’s opponents from the so-called Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties, and their allies — something Al-Sadr would be unlikely to accept.
There are already concerns that the stalemate and tension could boil over and lead to street protests by supporters of Al-Sadr, turning into violence between them and rival armed Shiite militias.
(With AP and AFP)

Topics: Iraq Muqtada Al-Sadr

