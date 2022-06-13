Arab League group of experts discusses ways to tackle new terrorism threats

CAIRO: New ways of tackling terrorism threats topped the agenda at an Arab League meeting in Egypt.

A group of experts in counterterrorism on Sunday began a three-day extraordinary session to look at further advancing initiatives to prevent attacks by terror organizations and individuals.

The meeting, being held at the Cairo headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League and chaired by group leader Ahmed Al-Zahrani, involved specialists from member states’ justice, interior, defense, and foreign affairs ministries, along with the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

Minister plenipotentiary, Yasser Abdel Moneim, the director of the Arab League’s legal affairs department responsible for the technical secretariat of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers, said: “The meeting will discuss ways to activate the development of the team’s work in line with the new challenges in the field of combating terrorism.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, he added that the experts’ gathering was a follow-up to their last round of discussions in February that produced a set of recommendations adopted by the league’s foreign ministers in March.

Abdel Moneim noted that a number of proposals on countering terrorism had been put forward by countries including Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. The group of experts is a permanent body established to deal with issues of combating and preventing terrorism in the Arab world.