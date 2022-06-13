NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project, NEOM, has awarded two contracts to a group of companies to construct two tunnels with a length of 28km dedicated to high-speed transportation and freight services as part of “The Line” project.
Two joint venture groups will undertake the project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies.
The first contract has been awarded to FCC Construction SA/China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company Joint Venture (FCC/CSCEC/SAJCO JV), and the second to Samsung C&T Corporation /Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd/Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd Joint Venture (SHAJV).
The tunnels will make the movement of people and goods faster, safer, and easier.
The rock excavated as part of the tunneling project will be processed for subsequent reuse within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within NEOM to ensure minimal impact to natural landscapes.
Commenting on the contracts, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for NEOM. The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project.”
“We are moving forward to achieve NEOM’s vision of the new future, which has been established by the Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“At NEOM, we are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world,” Al-Nasr added.