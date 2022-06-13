You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics

What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics
Updated 13 June 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics

What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics
Author: Robert F. Stengel

Since it was first published, Flight Dynamics has offered a new approach to the science and mathematics of aircraft flight, unifying principles of aeronautics with contemporary systems analysis.

Now updated and expanded, this authoritative book by award-winning aeronautics engineer Robert Stengel presents traditional material in the context of modern computational tools and multivariable methods.

Special attention is devoted to models and techniques for analysis, simulation, evaluation of flying qualities, and robust control system design.

