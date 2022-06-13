Saudi Arabia’s Asir awarded World Region of Gastronomy title

RIYADH: The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism on Monday awarded the region of Asir with the title of World Region of Gastronomy 2024. It is the first non-European region to receive the accolade, which is granted to regions that join the platform and meet the institute’s standards.
Asir will be crowned with the title by Diane Dodd, president of the institute, in an official ceremony to be held in the Italian city of Torino on Sept. 24.
The win is the result of efforts led by the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission with the participation of several partners, including the Asir Development Authority, the Heritage Commission, the Saudi Tourism Authority, King Khalid University, the Saudi Tourism Society, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The selection of Asir reflects the region’s rich cultural heritage as well as its distinctive dishes. The step would encourage sustainable tourism through improving local products and enhancing hospitality, while also helping to create small and medium-sized enterprises.
