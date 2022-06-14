Australia qualifies for World Cup after edging Peru

You are here

Peru’s defender Luis Advincula (L) vies for the ball with Australia’s forward Mathew Leckie during the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Australia and Peru on June 13, 2022, in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan. (AFP)
AP

  • Australia qualified the hard way: Third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying and then defeating the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff last week
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
The teams failed to score in regulation and extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, and goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, sent on as a substitute in the dying seconds of extra time, proved to be the star for Australia by saving the last penalty from Alex Valera.
“I’m not a hero,” Redmayne said. “I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. I’m not going to take credit for this. The boys ran out there for 120 minutes. It’s a team effort.”
“Taking off established No. 1 Mat Ryan for Redmayne, who had made just two previous international appearances, was a big call from coach Graham Arnold. Redmayne’s unconventional dancing and jumping along the goal-line as the Peru players stepped up, however, worked.
“Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver,” an emotional Arnold said. “Why are we making that change? To add that bit of uncertainty to their brains, get into the mental aspect of Peru. That’s the reason why.”
Australia qualified the hard way: Third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying and then defeating the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff last week.
“I’m just so proud of the players,” Arnold added. “Really, no one knows what these boys have been through to get here. It was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they’ve stuck at it. The way they’ve committed themselves to it … incredible. Twenty World Cup qualifiers, 16 away from home. It’s been tough, but we did it.”
The dramatic end followed two hours of little action.
Australia finished regulation as the only team creating chances. Ajdin Hrustic, who scored the winning goal against the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff victory last week, had the first shot on target in the entire game after 82 minutes, and went close again shortly after.
Peru substitute Edison Flores headed against the foot of Australia’s post early in the second period of extra time, but that was as close as 12,000 Peruvian fans in the stadium came to celebrating a goal and as close as either team came to breaking the deadlock.
“This is a very hard moment,” Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese said. “I had the dream of seeing our flag once again in the World Cup.
“I am still proud of this team. Now we have to give them support, some teammates are really struggling now.
“Australia did its part and deserved it.”
The game drifted toward a shootout, where Gallese saved Martin Boyle’s opening spot kick. Australia drew level when Luis Advincula hit the post.
Redmayne, dancing along the goal-line, saved from Valera, and the Socceroos clinched a return to Qatar in November for their sixth overall World Cup appearance.
“This idea was floated pre-selection that this (shootout) might eventuate in these kinds of circumstances,” Redmayne said. “At the end of the day, it’s the flip of a coin. Either right or left.”
Australia will meet defending champion France in the opening game of Group D on Nov. 22, and take on Tunisia and Denmark.
The final place at the World Cup will be filled in the same stadium on Tuesday when Costa Rica meets New Zealand.

How world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cracked tennis code

Reem Abulleil

  • French Open triumph extended Pole’s winning streak to 35 matches, meaning 21-year-old heads to Wimbledon having won last 6 tournaments
Reem Abulleil

RIYADH: Just over a week ago, an exhausted Iga Swiatek sat down with a small group of journalists in a quiet corner of the media center under the Philippe Chatrier stadium at Roland Garros to discuss her feelings after lifting the second Grand Slam trophy of her young career.

The world No. 1 engaged in some idle chat before everyone assembled for the roundtable. She spoke about heading to the nearby Bois de Boulogne – a public park close to Roland Garros – at least four or five times during the tournament fortnight, where she tried to connect with nature and relax on her days off.

She expressed an interest in attending the next day’s men’s final between her idol Rafael Nadal and Norwegian Casper Ruud and wondered if it would be a long showdown.

Swiatek’s own French Open final that afternoon, against American teenager Coco Gauff, had lasted just 68 minutes.

That triumph on Parisian clay saw Swiatek extend her current winning streak to 35 matches, the joint-longest unbeaten run in women’s tennis this century. Only two tennis players have put together longer winning streaks in the 2000s: Novak Djokovic (43) and Roger Federer (41).

The 21-year-old from Poland has won her last six consecutive tournaments – she has not lost a match since February – and heads to Wimbledon later this month a class apart from the rest of the field.

Swiatek sits atop the women’s rankings with a total of 8,631 points; her closest rival, world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit is over 4,000 points adrift.

A fascinating young mind that loves math and probability and travels the tennis tour with a sports psychologist that has given her the tools to gain a mental edge over her competitors on court, Swiatek gave some insight into how she has been approaching these past few months, how she handled the pressure in Paris, and where her greater ambitions lie.

She feels like she has cracked the code

The way Swiatek assumed the role of world No. 1 so seamlessly after Ashleigh Barty’s surprise retirement in March has been remarkable. Be it from the mental side of the sport or the technical aspects of the game, it seems Swiatek has somehow cracked the code of tennis.

When she is in trouble on court, she finds a way to solve the problem and comes out on top. In the face of immense pressure, she rises above it.

From the outside, it looks as though Swiatek currently has the cheat codes for the game in her back pocket and that she has an answer for whatever comes her way. Does it feel that way for her?

She said: “Yes, I do, and that’s great, because I’ve never felt like that before, and it gives a lot in terms of just being confident and not being so scared.

“Because I was scared a lot before matches; I still do sometimes but it’s much, much better to know I can come up with solutions and really solve problems. It’s totally different.”

 

 

She is not short on motivation

Swiatek enjoyed a strong start to 2022, making the semi-finals at the Australian Open thanks to adopting a more aggressive game that has helped her become a force on hard courts, alongside her beloved clay.

When she won Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami back-to-back-to-back, she became the first player to ever win the first three Women’s Tennis Association 1000-level tournaments of the season. In the process, she also became No. 1 in the world.

For some, that might be a lot to digest, and it would have been understandable had Swiatek taken some time to adjust to her new position at the top. But she did not, and instead, she dug deep and kept on winning, sweeping her next tournaments in Stuttgart, Rome, and Paris.

Was it hard to stay motivated throughout that dominant stretch?

“I only played like one smaller tournament in Stuttgart, and you know what’s the prize there, so I guess it wasn’t that hard to get motivated,” she added, referring to the Porsche she won by virtue of capturing the title in the German city.

“I’m that kind of person that I always want to win honestly and I’m not going to let go and I’m not going to say, ‘oh I’m tired, so let’s accept that maybe I’m going to lose,’ because I always want to win and I’m going to do everything always to win. So, it just happened.”

That mentality certainly explains a lot.

 

 

She carved her own path

Even though she won her first Grand Slam at the age of 19, Swiatek did not spend her teens believing she could actually achieve everything she has been achieving over the past couple of years.

After defeating 18-year-old Gauff in Paris last week, she highlighted how different her journey had been compared to the young American and noted how evolved Gauff’s career was compared to her own when she was her age.

On the French Open finalist, who is at a career-high No. 13 in the world this week, Swiatek said: “I feel like she’s doing everything quicker than most of the players and I’m pretty sure that she’s going to get here someday and win a Grand Slam, because I feel she was raised to do that. I hope she’s going to keep it going.”

So, was Swiatek raised to do that too?

“I don’t think so. That’s a hard one. I don’t think so because my journey from the beginning is what my dad thought was the best; and he made really good choices and really bad choices sometimes, but it wasn’t like I had 10 people around me telling us how to deal with everything and what to do.

“We had to choose our own path and for sure we got really lucky that he made some good decisions and I had good coaches at the beginning; because honestly we didn’t have any system that could help us,” she added.

She never thought she would reach the top

Swiatek’s vision for her own career at 18 was to try and earn more money from the sport and to be as professional as she could be.

She said: “For sure I wanted to win some more money. I was pretty disappointed because I always felt I could do better.

“I was raised to actually maybe be professional and to always have this kind of need to get better, which is sometimes not helpful, because when you’re a perfectionist, it can push you down.

“But basically, it was pretty hard for me to think that I’m going to be world No. 1 because just thinking logically, when you take my country; how many people have succeeded (in tennis)? It was only Agnieszka (Radwanska) basically. So, the probability of me actually becoming a tennis superstar was pretty small.

“I like math and my brain usually thinks about probability so I felt that maybe it was not a sure thing, and it would be hard to make it happen. I always had a plan B, even when I was 18. I still went to high school, and I was really focused on that. I felt like I was working two jobs at a time and even in 2020, I still felt like I needed a plan B if tennis was not going to work out. I’ve never felt like I was raised to do that,” she added.

Swiatek ended 2020 as a Grand Slam champion.

She wishes Ash were still around

When three-time major champion Barty announced her sudden retirement in March, Swiatek cried for several hours, feeling confused and unsure about what it all meant.

Three months later, Swiatek has taken her own game to incredible heights and admits she wishes Barty was still around so she could face her in her current top form.

“I was thinking about that the other day. I would have loved to be in a better shape than I was when I was playing against her and just have more variety and more abilities and to win against Ash; that would have been great.”

 

 

Her next big goal?

When Swiatek won her first Roland Garros in 2020, she stood on center court to give her victory speech and said she hoped she could one day show that there can be consistency at the top of the women’s tour.

The depth in field has led to lots of turbulence at the highest level in the WTA in recent years but Barty managed to hold the No. 1 ranking for 121 weeks before retiring, and Swiatek has not lost a match since the Australian passed her the baton.

With that goal of bringing consistency to the women’s game already crossed off her list, what was Swiatek’s next big target?

She said: “I don’t know, I’m not going to lie, it’s not like I have everything planned and every goal ready. I always wanted to win every Grand Slam, maybe I’m going to stick to that.

“But I just want to take everything tournament by tournament and we’re going to see. I have my goals off court, like trying to get tennis more popular in Poland and maybe providing some facilities for younger players. I know better what I want to do more than what comes up on Wikipedia after typing my name. But for sure winning all four Grand Slams would be nice.”

With the steady mindset she has adopted so far, it is fair to assume Swiatek will hit her targets both on the court and off it.

 

 

Mastering the grass

Although she is a former Wimbledon junior champion, Swiatek admits she has yet to unlock her full potential on the surface. She has only played the women’s event at the All England Club twice, losing in the first round in 2019 and reaching the fourth round last year.

Her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski enjoyed great success with his former player Radwanska at Wimbledon (he guided her to the final in 2012, and the semis in 2013, and 2015) and Swiatek believes he can help her figure out the grass in due time.

“My only thought (heading into Wimbledon) is I want to get ready and learn how to play on grass better and this is the only thing I’m going to be focusing on.

“For sure Wimbledon is special but for me the most important thing is to bring a good performance and I still haven’t reached the comfortable feeling on grass, so that’s going to be my only goal.

“I don’t want to think about other stuff because this comes first and with good results and good performances, things are going to come,” she added.

'Proud day' for Erling Haaland as Manchester City officially announce signing of Norwegian international
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Arab News

  • Move from Borussia Dortmund for $63 million will keep him at Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027
  • Widely lauded as the best young striker in the world, the Norwegian scored 86 goals in 89 games during his time in Dortmund
Arab News

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have officially confirmed that Erling Haaland will join the club from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old will join the Club on July 1 for a fee of almost $63 million after signing a five-year deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

The son of former City captain Alfie, Haaland junior is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and arrives at the club with a formidable goalscoring reputation after impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dortmund.

A 21-cap Norwegian international, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons with the Black and Yellows, winning the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020-21.

Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play; it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer, and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Txiki Begiristain, director of football at Manchester City, said: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

Novak Djokovic slips to third as Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

AFP

  • Daniil Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP

PARIS: Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years.
The 26-year-old Russian, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the number one spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March.
But with Djokovic losing in the quarter-finals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again to top spot.
Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rankings points, however, will not be awarded.
Zverev climbs to number two for the first time having spent a total of 56 weeks since November 2017 at number three. The German, however, is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semifinal with Nadal.
Djokovic’s grip on the number one ranking had already been weakened by his exclusion earlier in the year, because of Covid regulations, from the Australian Open where he was also the defending champion.
It is the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in the top two.
Rafael Nadal, who beat the Serb at Roland Garros and went on to take the title for the 14th time, stays at number four, now only 245 points behind his great rival.
Casper Ruud, who was overwhelmed by Nadal in the Paris final, reached his best career ranking of fifth in the world, up one place ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Former world number one Andy Murray climbed 21 places to 48 following his journey to the final in Stuttgart at the weekend while Medvedev’s conqueror Van Rijthoven jumped 99 places from 205 to 106.

ATP rankings as of June 13, 2022 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Daniil Medvedev 7,950 pts (+1)
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,075 (+1)
3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,770 (-2)
4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,525
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,050 (+1)
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,945 (-1)
7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,893
8. Andrey Rublev 4,125
9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,895
10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,570
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,455
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,258 (+1)
13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185 (-1)
14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,920
15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,473 (+1)
16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325 (-1)
17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130
18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,100
19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 1,965
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,858

Saudi Pro League postpones last 2 rounds of season after national team's AFC U-23 Asian Cup success
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Arab News

  • Rounds 29, 30 of domestic campaign will now be played on June 23, 27
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Professional League on Sunday said that it would be postponing rounds 29 and 30 of the season until Thursday, June 23, and Monday, June 27.

The decision to put back the last two rounds of the 2021-22 campaign was announced on the SPL’s official Twitter account after the Saudi Olympic team’s progress to the semi-finals of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup taking place in Uzbekistan.

Prior to the decision, the 29th round was to have been played on Saturday, while the final matchday had been scheduled for June 23.

The Saudi U-23 team reached the semi-final of the continental competition on Sunday night after beating Vietnam 2-0 in their last-eight clash at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Saad Al-Shehri’s team, which includes several players who are considered vital for their clubs, will now meet Australia on Wednesday with place in the final on June 19 up for grabs.

Saudi carry Arab hopes: 5 things we learned from quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Updated 13 June 2022
John Duerden

John Duerden

  • Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti help secure semifinal against Australia, but it’s been an underwhelming tournament for region’s teams
  • World Cup hosts Qatar fail to advance, raising concerns about feeder system for the senior side
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia defeated Vietnam 2-0 on Sunday to book a place in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup semifinal against Australia. Having disposed of the UAE in the group stages, the Young Falcons are the last remaining Arab team in the competition going into Wednesday’s last four clash.

Here are five things we learned from the quarterfinals.

 

1. Al-Buraikan and Tambakti are fine mid-tournament additions

Saudi Arabia won their group despite missing two of their best players, Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti. The forward and the central defender were on duty with the senior national team at a training camp in Spain and had played against Colombia and Venezuela. Now that the group stage is finished, they have joined up with Saad Al-Shehri’s men.

They have made one of the strongest teams in Uzbekistan even stronger and they come at the right time. Tambakti added authority to a backline that had yet to concede a goal in the group stage. With the Al-Shabab man coming in, the Saudi defense, already the tightest at the tournament, has been strengthened further and that spells bad news for semifinal opponent Australia who have only scored five goals so far.

The addition of Al-Buraikan, perhaps the best Saudi Arabian striker at the moment, or at least the best fit one, also adds a cutting edge as was demonstrated with his header for the second goal. It showed a striker’s instinct and highlighted Al-Buraikan’s current form and confidence. With these two experienced senior international stars back in the lineup, it adds to a self belief that was already growing among the team due to results and performances.

 

2. Vietnam punished after switching off

It was not long before half-time and Vietnam were looking pretty good. Saudi Arabia had the lion’s share of the possession but the Southeast Asians were looking dangerous on the counterattack and came very close to scoring on two occasions with one rasping shot hitting the bar.

Then Al-Buraikan went down in the area and stayed there, clutching his hamstring. Play continued but it seemed like the Vietnamese defense was distracted by the prone attacker and took their eyes off the ball. That is not to take anything away from Moteb Al-Harbi who picked up possession well outside the area, beat his man, advanced to the left side of the area and fired a delicious low left shot that went across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

It was a perfect finish and ruthless punishment for a team that were distracted for just a couple of seconds. After that the result didn’t look too much in doubt and it was a fine example of game management from the 2020 finalists.

 

3. Not a great tournament for Arab countries

Okay, so this is only the fifth edition of this particular tournament but of the Arab nations, just Iraq have ended up victorious, defeating Saudi Arabia in the final back in 2013. Since then, Saudi Arabia have made the final, losing to South Korea just over two years ago, but that is it.

Apart from the Green Falcons’ performance this time, the 2022 tournament has not been one to remember either. Qatar finished in last place in Group A while Kuwait ended at the bottom of Group B with zero points. Jordan did better but were still eliminated. In Group D, the UAE fell by the wayside. Of the six Arab teams that started out earlier this month, just two made the knockout stages. Now only Saudi Arabia are left and they are flying the flag for the region.

 

4. Goalkeeper Al-Aqidi making name for himself

So far, it has been almost the perfect tournament for the Green Falcons. There was an opening game thrashing of Tajikistan followed by a solid goalless draw with Japan in a meeting that could well be repeated in the final. Then came victory over the UAE — when a defeat would have meant elimination — and a solid quarterfinal win. The one common thread running through so far is zero goals conceded.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi is starting to make headlines as he continues to keep clean sheets. The goalkeeper, currently on loan at Al-Tai, has been as solid as they come. Against Vietnam, the 22-year-old made a spectacular save to push a fierce shot onto the bar, and keep the scoreline at 0-0. It was a game-changing moment, and just another example of his shot-stopping abilities.

Loaned out by Al-Nassr and last seen keeping a clean sheet against Al-Ittihad in the league, Al-Aqidi must have caught the eye of senior coach Herve Renard. With the World Cup looming, a goalkeeper who has already excelled in a tournament situation could be a real blessing.

 

5. Bad news for Qatar

 

As Qatar prepares to make a World Cup appearance for the first time and with it coming on home soil, it is understandable that the nation’s football focus is elsewhere.

This is the biggest year in Qatar’s sporting history but there should be some concern about another failure at the under-23 level. In 2020, the young Maroons failed to win a game and crashed out at the group stage. The same happened this time around. It started with a 1-1 draw against Iran then there was a humiliating 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Uzbekistan. It ended with them throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Turkmenistan.

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to signal the start of a new dawn for Qatar but the failures of the under-23 team for a second successive tournament suggest that the focus should not be on the senior side alone. By the time the next edition comes around, it will be six years since Qatar have won a game and that is not good enough.

