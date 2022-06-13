You are here

  • Home
  • New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth

New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth

New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth. (SPA)
1 / 2
New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth. (SPA)
New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth
2 / 2
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/vpha4

Updated 14 June 2022
SPA

New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth

New Salam platform to offer opportunities to Saudi youth. (SPA)
  • During his speech at the ceremony, Muammar said the association will provide opportunities for communication between the Salam project and its graduates
Updated 14 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Faisal bin Muammar, supervisor general of the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, on Sunday launched the Salam Graduates Association platform, which aims to continue supporting and empowering Salam graduates to activate their role in participating in international forums.

This comes after the latest round of the Young Leaders of Global Communication Program was completed, with 240 male and female youths graduating, going on to participate in more than 110 international forums in 36 countries.

During his speech at the ceremony, Muammar said the association will provide opportunities for communication between the Salam project and its graduates, in addition to providing opportunities and benefits to its members, including participation in local and international forums and benefiting from Salam initiatives.

Dr. Fahd bin Sultan Al-Sultan, executive director of Salam Project, said: “On this day, we celebrate the sons of our country by providing opportunities and harnessing all possibilities to practice the dialogue and leadership skills acquired from Salam programs to be able to participate in all international forums.”

He added that the platform aims to enhance participation in international conferences and forums, while also holding periodic meetings for young leaders.

Topics: Salam Project for Cultural Communication

Related

Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth
Salam project trains dozens of young Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Salam project trains dozens of young Saudis

Saudi Arabia launches first-of-its-kind standardized test for non-native Arabic speakers

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Updated 14 June 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia launches first-of-its-kind standardized test for non-native Arabic speakers

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
  • The aim of the test is to help strengthen the role of the Arabic language regionally and globally by encouraging and supporting its use
  • Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, said it is ‘an extension of the Kingdom’s vital role in serving the Arabic language and enhancing its position’
Updated 14 June 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission has launched, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, a first-of-its-kind Arabic-language competency test for non-native Arabic speakers.

Presented by The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, the test aims to help strengthen the role of the Arabic language regionally and globally by encouraging and supporting its use, to help achieve the goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture, wrote: “The #ArabicCompetencyTest comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s vital role in serving the Arabic language and enhancing its position. #SaudiVision2030”

The test is designed for non-native students of Arabic language in Saudi, regional and international universities, and organizations that recruit non-native Arabic speakers, to help raise abilities and levels of qualification in the language.

Prince Badr, who is also the governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said that those who take the test will receive a certificate as proof of their linguistic capabilities and Arabic-language skills, similar to those provide by the Test of English as a Foreign Language and the International English Language Testing System.

Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, an adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that the test will play a major role in the development of language skills among non-native Arabic speakers who want to enroll in Arab universities or work in an Arab country.

“This competency test will help to measure the ability of non-native Arabic speakers to study and specialize in the Arabic language or related fields, or even to study other majors in the Arabic language such as religion, history and law, to make sure that those students and scholars are linguistically qualified enough to study or even teach any field in the Arabic language,” he said.

In line with the standards of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, the launch of the test on June 12 is designed to establish a standardized test to measure the level of all Arabic language skills, in reading, writing, listening and conversation, in keeping with the best international practices.

“The academy’s efforts and this test will strengthen the role of the Arabic language locally, regionally, and globally, and will add more value to the linguistic importance of Arabic and Islamic culture,” Al-Obaidy said.

The test is considered the first of its kind because previously there was no reliable standardized competency assessment for non-native Arabic speakers at this level of proficiency. The test has been compiled by a group of leading academics, experts in applied linguistics, and measurement and evaluation professionals.

Topics: Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC)

Related

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language implements project to strengthen language policies
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language implements project to strengthen language policies
A bilingual sign in Hebrew and Arabic that reads 'have a pleasant journey.' Getty Images
Lifestyle
Specialists explore the Arabic language and its Semitic sisters in virtual seminar

Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges

Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges

Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges
  • Al-Wasel highlighted the need to work together on emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from it
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi envoy has told the UN that international cooperation between states is vital in confronting future crisis, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In his remarks before the Human Rights Council, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, said countries face common challenges, which make international cooperation a necessity.

He highlighted the need to work together on emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from it, as well as raising the level of preparedness for any future crises.

Al-Wasel said Saudi Arabia was able to minimize the impact of the pandemic at home and support other nations in combatting the global health crisis. He cited the Kingdom prior experience in dealing with pandemics, managing crowds during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, and combating the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which emerged in 2012.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN COVID-19

Related

Saudi FM discusses opportunities for cooperation with Spain’s king
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses opportunities for cooperation with Spain’s king
Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled

Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled
Updated 14 June 2022
SPA

Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled

Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled
  • The work of the winners included Arabic translations of books about data mining, nature and culture, physics as it related to biology and medicine, and carbon capture
Updated 14 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The translators of books about culture, physics and data mining are among the latest recipients of the prestigious King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation.

This year’s event, covering works published in 2021, marks the 10th anniversary of the awards. There were six categories and the winners, chosen by the event’s board of trustees, were announced on Monday.

Izz ddeen Khattabi Riffi’s translation from the original French of “Beyond Nature and Culture” by Philippe Descola took the award for works in the humanities category translated into Arabic. It was shared by Abdelnour Kharraki for his translation of “Data Mining for the Social Sciences: An Introduction” by Paul Attewell, David Monaghan and Darren Kwong, originally published in English.

The award for institutions went to the publishing and translation department of Obeikan Company, and to Al-Arabi Publishing & Distribution.

There were also two winners in category for works in the natural sciences translated into Arabic, both for books originally published in English: Dr. Sausan Hassan Al-Sawwaf and Dr. Laila Saleh Babsil for their translation of “Physics in Biology and Medicine” by Paul Davidovits; and Yahya Khlaif and Abdullatif Al-Shuhail for their translation of “Introduction to Carbon Capture and Sequestration” by Berend Smit, Jeffrey A Reimer and Curtis M. Oldenburg.

Three awards were presented in the category of Individual Efforts in Translation, to Hamza Qablan Al-Mozainy from Saudi Arabia, Murtazo Saydumarov from Uzbekistan, and Samir Mina Masoud Greeis, who is of Egyptian-German nationality.

The judges decided to withhold the awards in the two remaining categories, for books about the humanities and natural sciences translated from Arabic into other languages.

Topics: translation Arabic King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation

Related

The forum hosted engaging panel discussions that explored the role of translation in bridging cultures. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Translation Forum: Language plays ‘crucial role’ in shaping society
Le Monde launches English edition with AI translation
Media
Le Monde launches English edition with AI translation

Saudi Arabia to host Arab broadcasting festival in November

Saudi Arabia to host Arab broadcasting festival in November
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host Arab broadcasting festival in November

Saudi Arabia to host Arab broadcasting festival in November
  • The union’s executive council unanimously chose Saudi Arabia to host the event
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh later this year.

The 22nd edition of festival by the Arab States Broadcasting Union will run between 7-10 November.

The union’s executive council unanimously chose Saudi Arabia to host the event, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, and the Kingdom will be represented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

The council said that the decision to select Riyadh was based on the Kingdom’s success in managing a slew of major regional and global events, including in the media sector.

The World Broadcasting Unions, International Telecommunication Union and other organizations from the UK, Italy, and Spain are expected to attend.

Mohammed Al-Harthi, chief executive of SBA, said Riyadh hosting the festival is based on its keenness to empower joint Arab action according to the highest international standards.

The four-day event includes television programs and news production contests, workshops, and modern television and radio equipment exhibition.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia ARAB RADIO AND TELEVISION FESTIVAL Arab States Broadcasting Union

Related

Saudi Broadcasting Authority celebrates preservation of 1.4m film and radio materials
Media
Saudi Broadcasting Authority celebrates preservation of 1.4m film and radio materials
Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023

Saudi FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations
  • They also discussed coordination and the two nations’ efforts to establish peace regional and globally
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister received a phone call for Turkmenistan’s foreign minister Raşit Meredow.

The pair discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

They also discussed coordination and the two nations’ efforts to establish peace regional and globally, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkmenistan

Latest updates

Iraq ‘will replace Al-Sadr’s bloc,’ says Speaker
Iraq ‘will replace Al-Sadr’s bloc,’ says Speaker
Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
Saudi Arabia launches first-of-its-kind standardized test for non-native Arabic speakers
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges
Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges
Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled
Recipients of 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Awards for Translation unveiled

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.