Saudi Arabia ranks second in the global Muslim travel index

Emaar Economic City appoints PIF division head as chairman

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Emaar Economic City has appointed Fahad Abduljalil AlSaif as a new board member and chairman, following the resignation of Assim Alsuhaibani.

AlSaif is currently the head of the global capital finance division at the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund, according to a bourse filing.

Prior to that, he spent ten years in the Saudi British Bank treasury managing trading, fixed income and risk advisory functions.

He is also a member of the board of directors and the executive committee in Saudi ACWA Power and the Aircraft Leasing Co.

Alsuhaibani resigned from the chairman role due work circumstances, according to the bourse filing.