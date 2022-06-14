You are here

OIC expresses concern over sufferings of Rohingya Muslims

Members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk past rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. (AP file photo)
  • Al-Atiq said that the member states of OIC are closely following what is going in and are deeply concerned of the current disturbing situation
JEDDAH: Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed profound concern over the continuation of the sufferings of Rohingya Muslims residing in Rakhin state, complaining from racial segregation and violence, forcing them to migrate to neighboring Bangladesh and other countries.
This came at a joint statement of the member countries delivered by the Saudi Charge d'Affaires in New York Councilor Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Atiq during a non-official referral presented by the UN special envoy to Myanmar Nolin Herz.

Al-Atiq said that the member states of OIC are closely following what is going in and are deeply concerned of the current disturbing situation.

JEDDAH: An opera festival described as the first of its kind in the Kingdom, during which top Saudi performers will share a stage with international stars, is set to take place in Riyadh between June 18 and 20.

The elite group of performers from around the world taking part in the International Opera Festival include Danielle de Niese, an Australian-American lyric soprano; Gevorg Hakobyan, a baritone from Armenia; and Joseph Calleja, a tenor from Malta. The pioneering Saudi performers are Sawsan Al-Bahiti, the Kingdom’s first professional opera singer; Khayran Al-Zahrani; and Mostafa Shirah.

Each day during the festival, a two-hour performance at Abu Baker Salem Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City will feature one of the Saudi and one of the international singers, starting with Al-Bahiti and Calleja on Saturday, who will perform a variety of classic opera pieces.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture said in a message posted on its official Twitter account, @MOCSaudi: “For the first time in the Kingdom, the ministry is organizing the International Opera Festival in Riyadh with the participation of the best Saudi international and Arab musicians.”

The festival also includes an exhibition of classic opera-related art and other items, including fashion and historic musical instruments. It also offers visitors an opportunity to listen to rare recordings of opera music and learn about some of the top opera venues around the globe. It will be the first time that much of the content has been seen and heard in the Kingdom. Tour guides will also be on hand to answer questions and provide visitors with more information about the items on display, renowned performers and the world of opera in general.

In addition, educational workshops will be offered covering a variety of opera-related topics including singing, the history of the art form, the theory and practice of the mechanisms of the vocal operatic art, the orchestra and the history of musical instruments, and the piano.

The festival is supported by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, and reflects a desire to open up new cultural avenues and provide enriching experiences through the hosting of international events in a variety of arts-related fields.

Tickets for the festival, which is open to ages 12 and over, are available at ticketMX.com and cost SR 345 ($92).

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday made a phone call to Kuwait’s crown prince sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was reassured on the health of Kuwait’s crown prince following experiencing “a minor discomfort requiring rest,” according to Kuwait’s official news agency.

Sheikh Mishal thanked Prince Mohammed for his noble feelings.

Saudi Aramco launches three new programs to support future of KSA

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz inaugurates Saudi Aramco programs in Dharan on Tuesday. (SPA)
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz inaugurates Saudi Aramco programs in Dharan on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 14 June 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Aramco launches three new programs to support future of KSA

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz inaugurates Saudi Aramco programs in Dharan on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • Nasser said the center started its work serving 50 beneficiaries, and today serves about 200 people with disabilities while aiming to serve more than 300 by 2024
Updated 14 June 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz hosted a ceremony inaugurating three new programs launched by Saudi Aramco to support the community and empower future generations in Dharan on Tuesday.

“The launch of these initiatives aims to promote sustainability in everything we do by protecting the environment, investing in people, and providing job opportunities to improve the lives of communities,” Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, said.

The three new programs launched by Aramco include the Ajyal Center for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills, the Leading National Academy, and the Mangrove Eco-Park.

ACCEL works in cooperation with the Arizona Centers for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills to provide holistic services in line with global standards for people with disabilities.

The center aims to maximize the abilities of individuals with disabilities by providing educational programs to develop their skills while promoting inclusivity and talent.

Nasser said the center started its work serving 50 beneficiaries, and today serves about 200 people with disabilities while aiming to serve more than 300 by 2024.

The Leading National Academy is solely for women. It plans to increase the number of graduates trained to work in technical and professional industries through initiatives such as job placement assistance.

The Leading National Academy launched in 2020 with 400 graduates, but Aramco plans to expand the program to increase the number of future graduates.

The Mangrove Eco-Park, meanwhile, was launched to restore and protect biodiversity by planting millions of mangrove seedlings that will act as a “carbon sink,” gathering five times more carbon per hectare compared to other types of trees.

Nasser said that Aramco is continuing its efforts to preserve the environment for future generations by increasing vegetation and opening parks in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative.

“The initiative goes beyond its name, as we are not just planting trees, but we are planting the future for our country and future generations,” he said.

Nasser shared that the park covers an area of 64 square kilometers and is visited by more than 100 different species of birds annually, including the phoebes and curlews that migrate from regions as far as Russia.

The park will provide recreational activities, and will be open soon to all visitors.

Nasser said Aramco’s these projects are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

Prince Saud, meanwhile, stressed the importance of initiatives such as these to further expand society’s positive impact and improvement.

He commended Saudi Aramco on its many programs and educational projects that have supported the sector and contributed to the growth of the Kingdom.

Nasser explained that Aramco has been dedicated to supporting the construction and rehabilitation of dozens of schools in the Eastern Province.

He added that this comes as a part of its core initiatives in preserving the environment and investing in human capital in the Kingdom by creating job opportunities and improving the quality of life for citizens through new projects that empower local communities.

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report. (SPA)
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report. (SPA)
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
SPA

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report. (SPA)
  • Jazan governor was briefed on the methods of developing agriculture in mountainous areas by conducting scientific experiments to introduce new varieties of plants with economic return
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser welcomed the director of Jazan Mountain Development Authority, Dhafer bin Ayedh Al-Fahad, and his accompanying delegation in his office on Tuesday.

The prince received the report on the second phase of the oud and sandalwood cultivation experience in the Jazan mountains, carried out in collaboration with Jazan University and King Abdulaziz University.

Jazan governor was briefed on the methods of developing agriculture in mountainous areas by conducting scientific experiments to introduce new varieties of plants with economic return and determining the course of research related to agriculture and the environment. The report also contained information on means of enhancing cooperation and coordination between universities and authority.

The governor stressed the importance of cooperation and efforts made by all parties to develop the region in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify other sources of income through multiple food and agricultural products.

Topics: oud and sandalwood cultivation Jazan Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia designates eight individuals, 11 entities for their support of Houthis

Saudi Arabia designates eight individuals, 11 entities for their support of Houthis
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia designates eight individuals, 11 entities for their support of Houthis

Saudi Arabia designates eight individuals, 11 entities for their support of Houthis
  • All assets belonging to the designated individuals and entities must be frozen
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia designated eight individuals and 11 entities for their support of the Houthi militia, the Presidency of State Security said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom is determined and will continue to work to stop the influence of the militia, targeting the most prominent individuals and entities who provide it with financial support, cause violence, endanger Yemen and its people, destabilize the region, obstruct navigation, and prolong human suffering, Saudi Press Agency reported.

All assets belonging to the designated individuals and entities listed below must be frozen, and any direct or indirect transactions with them are prohibited:

1. Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad bin Shajia

2. Nabil bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Wazir

3. Ismail bin Ibrahim Al-Wazir

4. Qusay bin Ibrahim Al-Wazir

5. Ali bin Nasser Qarsha

6. Zaid bin Ali bin Yahya Al-Sharafi

7. Abdullah bin Abkar Abdul Bari

8. Saddam bin Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Faqih

9. Sam Oil Company for Trade and Oil Services

10. Al-Zahraa for Trade and Agencies

11. Yemen Towers and Black Gold Company

12. Fuel Oil for the Import of Petroleum Products

13. Salam Road for Trade and Import

14. Abkar Oil Services

15. Al-Faqih International for Trade, Industry and Oil Services Ltd

16. Saba International for Tobacco Ltd

17. Oil Primer

18. Yemen Abbott for Trading Ltd.

19. Sahary Exchange and Money Transfers

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia

