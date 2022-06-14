Partnership to develop charitable work at King Abdulaziz University

RIYADH: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Youbi, the president of King Abdulaziz University, and Dr. Khaled Al-Suraihi, secretary-general of the International Center for Research and Studies (MEDAD), have signed a collaboration agreement to develop charitable work in the university.
According to a joint statement issued Monday in Jeddah, the agreement seeks to achieve joint collaboration in non-profit consulting, endowments and charitable work.
The collaboration will take a particular focus on scientific research, seminars, conferences, scientific activities, the exchange of publications and cultural programs, as well as workshops and training courses.
Al-Youbi emphasized that the university is looking to expand charitable collaboration with government and private bodies, as well as non-profit work and endowments.
“The agreement strengthens local civil society institutions’ roles in the development of various sectors, including academia, particularly King Abdulaziz University,” Dr. Al-Suraihi told Arab News.
He added that this type of agreement will help the non-profit sector grow by increasing the capacity of organizations that work in it.
Al-Suraihi said that MEDAD’s work with the university is currently in the planning stages as it prepares to launch several educational and training programs, field studies, conferences and seminars.
Al-Suraihi emphasized that non-profit sector establishments are a core part of the Kingdom’s development, adding that their involvement has been reflected in the Kingdom’s improvement in quality of life.
Mofarreh H. Aljabri, a former member of the Arab International Center for Training and Consulting, told Arab News that collaboration between universities and other community sectors is critical, noting that the world’s leading universities are racing to reach agreements and exchange benefits with private and non-profit institutions.
He noted that King Abdulaziz University has a long history of community interaction, including partnerships with training facilities in the non-profit and private sectors.
The human development specialist said that the agreement comes in the context of the non-profit sector’s increased importance in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans and is consistent with the non-profit sector’s development in the Kingdom over the last decade.
Aljabri said the agreement will enhance the partnership between community institutions and the university, furthering national development by enabling non-profit organizations to have a greater impact and shaping the future of the non-profit sector.
The agreement also follows a broader liberalization of the Saudi higher education sector. In 2019, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved a law to give “disciplined independence” to universities, allowing them to develop their own academic, financial and administrative regulations in accordance with state-approved public policies via the Council of Universities’ Affairs.
The council, chaired by Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of education, is a Saudi government council established under the most recent university law. It organizes university affairs and approves university education policies and strategies in the Kingdom.
The council designated that the universities of King Saud, King Abdulaziz, and Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal would have the law applied to them in the first phase.
The new regulation allows the universities to financially benefit from developing their own revenue streams through various means, including “carrying out scientific research or consulting services for other internal or external bodies.”
How Saudi Arabia turned the page on the COVID-19 pandemic
Easing of restrictions, including indoor mask mandate, signals victory in long battle against the coronavirus
Preparations and decisive actions protected the Kingdom from COVID-19 waves that ravaged other countries
Rawan Radwan Jonathan Gornall
RIYADH, LONDON: What a difference six months makes. On Monday, Saudi Arabia ended its COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places. And Saudis are rejoicing.
The announcement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an Interior Ministry statement, shows just how far the Kingdom has come in defeating the pandemic since Jan. 12, when it recorded its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases, including 5,362 new infections and two virus-related deaths.
In practical terms, what the latest announcement means is that Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, except for in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transport providers that wish to uphold the preventative measures.
According to the ministry’s statement, proof of vaccination on the Ministry of Health-approved Tawakkalna app is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transport.
“The vaccine posed a constant pain as I was pregnant, and my physicians recommended that I not take the booster shot,” said 33-year-old Rafa Amin, a second-time mother who recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
“The risk was high if I took the booster as I had adverse reactions, and the Ministry of Health gave me an exception. To ensure that I was exempt from the dose, I needed to go through a swift yet lengthy process, which was quite a hindrance as I was flying home to the UK at the time.”
She said the relaxing of pandemic restrictions by Saudi authorities has made the journey from one country to the other a lot easier.
Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months instead of three. However, the new regulation does not apply to those aged under 16 or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Health Ministry.
The SPA report added that the ministry continues to encourage people to take the booster shot to protect themselves from the virus.
Commenting on the decision to lift precautionary measures, Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel said the Kingdom’s management of the pandemic held lessons for the entire world, the main being that people come first.
This was evident from the day King Salman directed the government to provide free treatment for all COVID-19 patients without differentiating between citizens, residents and undocumented foreigners.
Until the emergence of the omicron variant, June 17, 2020 was regarded as the day the number of daily new cases in the Kingdom peaked. While the day’s tally of 4,919 cases seemed daunting then, it proved to be a watershed event in the chronicle of Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus fight.
In a sense, both June 17, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2022, are significant dates for Saudis to look back on when they recall their country’s battle against the microscopic enemy that brought the world to its knees.
It is fair to say that the tide of the battle, which began with the first COVID-19 case on Mar. 2, had turned in favor of the Kingdom after the first of the two dates.
COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019. Months later, and thanks to the wonderful world of travel, the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread rapidly around the world, but Saudi Arabia managed to keep the enemy from its soil for three months, buying precious time to build up its defenses.
“We were luckier than many other countries because our cases started a little bit later,” Dr. Hani Jokhdar, deputy minister for public health, told the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit in August 2020. “This gave us a small opportunity to develop our systems, watching and observing what was happening in the rest of the world.”
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to set up laboratories to test for COVID-19, with tests available for anyone with symptoms from March 5, 2020, onward. Over the next five months, more than 5 million would be carried out. By Tuesday this week, over 42.9 million tests had been carried out.
In February, travel to and from infected countries was quickly curtailed, culminating in a ban on all international flights by March 15. Restrictions on internal travel followed shortly after.
And on Feb. 27, Saudi Arabia took the unprecedented but necessary step of suspending Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims. The Kingdom would also take the lead in closing mosques.
Saudi Arabia’s defenses were finally breached on March 2, thanks to two citizens who had returned home infected from Bahrain, neglecting to mention that their journeys had begun in Iran, a country already in the grip of the disease.
Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, the last of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states to be hit by the virus, was better prepared than many countries for what was coming.
A slew of smartphone apps — some established, others developed quickly in the face of the new disease — allowed citizens and residents to report symptoms, book virtual appointments and access testing.
Such technology would also play a vital role in the management of Hajj. As the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, from the outset, Saudi Arabia was keenly aware of the consequences for itself, the region and the entire planet if it failed to manage the pilgrimage effectively.
A decision was taken to limit numbers to an unprecedented but privileged 1,000, selected from nationals and foreigners already in the Kingdom. Careful screening, monitoring and meticulous management ensured that, in a remarkable year, Hajj passed off without a single case of COVID-19. The number of pilgrims reached 58,2021, with no cases detected.
For this year’s Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah, has said that while it is appreciated that there are still many special precautions in place, “the safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities.”
Upon opening registration for this year’s Hajj, the ministry stressed priority to those who have not previously performed the rituals. The ministry added that those who are not fully immunized, as per their status on the Tawakkalna application, would be denied a Hajj permit.
Over 390,000 domestic pilgrims have registered, an e-draw has begun, and selected pilgrims will receive text messages on their registered devices.
The Kingdom has raised the capacity of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season to 1 million, a slow but sure way of reaching a pre-pandemic total of over 2.5 million pilgrims annually.
To be sure, neither Saudi Arabia nor the world is out of the woods yet. But while the global daily tally of cases fluctuates, hitting a record high of 3.84 million on Jan. 21, 2022, and registering a total of 6.33 million deaths as of Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s daily caseload hovers around the somewhat manageable 1,000 mark.
To date, Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 780,000 coronavirus cases, including 760,000 recoveries, and less than 10,000 deaths. More than 66.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to its 34.5 million residents.
But one need only look at how badly many other states have fared — including some of the most powerful and advanced countries in the world — to realize just how much worse these terrible years might have been for the Kingdom were it not for its preparations and timely and decisive actions.
The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Curtain set to rise on first-of-its-kind international opera event in Riyadh
Each concert during the three-day International Opera Festival will feature a pioneering Saudi singer sharing the stage with a renowned international performer
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: An opera festival described as the first of its kind in the Kingdom, during which top Saudi performers will share a stage with international stars, is set to take place in Riyadh between June 18 and 20.
The elite group of performers from around the world taking part in the International Opera Festival include Danielle de Niese, an Australian-American lyric soprano; Gevorg Hakobyan, a baritone from Armenia; and Joseph Calleja, a tenor from Malta. The pioneering Saudi performers are Sawsan Al-Bahiti, the Kingdom’s first professional opera singer; Khayran Al-Zahrani; and Mostafa Shirah.
Each day during the festival, a two-hour performance at Abu Baker Salem Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City will feature one of the Saudi and one of the international singers, starting with Al-Bahiti and Calleja on Saturday, who will perform a variety of classic opera pieces.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture said in a message posted on its official Twitter account, @MOCSaudi: “For the first time in the Kingdom, the ministry is organizing the International Opera Festival in Riyadh with the participation of the best Saudi international and Arab musicians.”
The festival also includes an exhibition of classic opera-related art and other items, including fashion and historic musical instruments. It also offers visitors an opportunity to listen to rare recordings of opera music and learn about some of the top opera venues around the globe. It will be the first time that much of the content has been seen and heard in the Kingdom. Tour guides will also be on hand to answer questions and provide visitors with more information about the items on display, renowned performers and the world of opera in general.
In addition, educational workshops will be offered covering a variety of opera-related topics including singing, the history of the art form, the theory and practice of the mechanisms of the vocal operatic art, the orchestra and the history of musical instruments, and the piano.
The festival is supported by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, and reflects a desire to open up new cultural avenues and provide enriching experiences through the hosting of international events in a variety of arts-related fields.
Tickets for the festival, which is open to ages 12 and over, are available at ticketMX.com and cost SR 345 ($92).
Saudi Aramco launches three new programs to support future of KSA
Nasser said the center started its work serving 50 beneficiaries, and today serves about 200 people with disabilities while aiming to serve more than 300 by 2024
Updated 14 June 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz hosted a ceremony inaugurating three new programs launched by Saudi Aramco to support the community and empower future generations in Dharan on Tuesday.
“The launch of these initiatives aims to promote sustainability in everything we do by protecting the environment, investing in people, and providing job opportunities to improve the lives of communities,” Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, said.
The three new programs launched by Aramco include the Ajyal Center for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills, the Leading National Academy, and the Mangrove Eco-Park.
ACCEL works in cooperation with the Arizona Centers for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills to provide holistic services in line with global standards for people with disabilities.
The center aims to maximize the abilities of individuals with disabilities by providing educational programs to develop their skills while promoting inclusivity and talent.
Nasser said the center started its work serving 50 beneficiaries, and today serves about 200 people with disabilities while aiming to serve more than 300 by 2024.
The Leading National Academy is solely for women. It plans to increase the number of graduates trained to work in technical and professional industries through initiatives such as job placement assistance.
The Leading National Academy launched in 2020 with 400 graduates, but Aramco plans to expand the program to increase the number of future graduates.
The Mangrove Eco-Park, meanwhile, was launched to restore and protect biodiversity by planting millions of mangrove seedlings that will act as a “carbon sink,” gathering five times more carbon per hectare compared to other types of trees.
Nasser said that Aramco is continuing its efforts to preserve the environment for future generations by increasing vegetation and opening parks in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative.
“The initiative goes beyond its name, as we are not just planting trees, but we are planting the future for our country and future generations,” he said.
Nasser shared that the park covers an area of 64 square kilometers and is visited by more than 100 different species of birds annually, including the phoebes and curlews that migrate from regions as far as Russia.
The park will provide recreational activities, and will be open soon to all visitors.
Nasser said Aramco’s these projects are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.
Prince Saud, meanwhile, stressed the importance of initiatives such as these to further expand society’s positive impact and improvement.
He commended Saudi Aramco on its many programs and educational projects that have supported the sector and contributed to the growth of the Kingdom.
Nasser explained that Aramco has been dedicated to supporting the construction and rehabilitation of dozens of schools in the Eastern Province.
He added that this comes as a part of its core initiatives in preserving the environment and investing in human capital in the Kingdom by creating job opportunities and improving the quality of life for citizens through new projects that empower local communities.
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region receives oud and sandalwood cultivation report
Jazan governor was briefed on the methods of developing agriculture in mountainous areas by conducting scientific experiments to introduce new varieties of plants with economic return
SPA
JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser welcomed the director of Jazan Mountain Development Authority, Dhafer bin Ayedh Al-Fahad, and his accompanying delegation in his office on Tuesday.
The prince received the report on the second phase of the oud and sandalwood cultivation experience in the Jazan mountains, carried out in collaboration with Jazan University and King Abdulaziz University.
Jazan governor was briefed on the methods of developing agriculture in mountainous areas by conducting scientific experiments to introduce new varieties of plants with economic return and determining the course of research related to agriculture and the environment. The report also contained information on means of enhancing cooperation and coordination between universities and authority.
The governor stressed the importance of cooperation and efforts made by all parties to develop the region in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify other sources of income through multiple food and agricultural products.