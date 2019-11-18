King Abdulaziz University becomes first Saudi university to join International Quality Group

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz University (KAU) has become the first Saudi university to join the International Quality Group of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in Washington.

The move is part of KAU’s efforts to become a pioneer in the quality and efficiency of academic performance.

This move will allow KAU to exchange experiences to ensure quality higher education, exchange data and information among member universities for reference comparison, cooperate and participate in the drafting of curricula, hold online seminars, exchange publications and presentations and benefit from annual meetings, quality policy publications and international quality activities and researches.

CHEA is the organization that includes international academic accreditation bodies.

Dr. Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi, president of KAU, praised the Deanship of Quality and Academic Accreditation under the leadership of its Dean Dr. Hamid Saleh, its staff and all of the university’s sectors for their efforts and hard work toward achieving quality performance and sustainability.

This allows them to transform and develop performance by keeping pace with KAU’s ambitious plans characterized by quality, excellence and a better performance.

