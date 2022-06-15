You are here

'That refugee kid' Mabil says crucial penalty a thank you to Australia

‘That refugee kid’ Mabil says crucial penalty a thank you to Australia
Australia’s Awer Mabil celebrates after scoring a penalty during the shootout with Peru in their FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation playoff match. (Reuters)
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

‘That refugee kid’ Mabil says crucial penalty a thank you to Australia

‘That refugee kid’ Mabil says crucial penalty a thank you to Australia
  • ‘For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life. That’s what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life, that chance of opportunity they allowed my family’
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

DOHA: Awer Mabil said his crucial sudden-death penalty for Australia against Peru was a thank you to the country that took his family in as he reflected on his journey from refugee camp to the World Cup.

The 26-year-old calmly scored the Socceroos’ sixth spot kick in Doha before watching goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne heroically save Peru’s final penalty to send Australia to a fifth straight World Cup.

Mabil sank to the ground in disbelief and later told Australian reporters it was his destiny to score.

“I knew I was going to score. It was the only way to say thank you to Australia on behalf of my family,” the winger said.

Mabil was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, surviving on one meal a day as a child and kicking a ball around to pass the time.

After being resettled in Australia in 2006, he developed his football enough to join Adelaide United as a teenager and then moved to Denmark’s FC Midtjylland. He is currently on loan to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

“I was born in a hut, a little hut. My hotel room here is definitely bigger than the hut, the room we had as a family in that refugee camp,” he said.

“For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life. That’s what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life, that chance of opportunity they allowed my family.”

Mabil has been a regular for the Socceroos under coach Graham Arnold and he said he hoped what he had achieved would inspire other refugees.

“I scored, a lot of my teammates scored, everybody played a part and maybe that refugee kid played a big part,” he said.

Mabil’s brother Awer Bul told the Adelaide Advertiser newspaper his family was overwhelmed with excitement.

“To be a boy who was born in a refugee camp, it was quite a moving moment for our community,” he said. “Just to see him walk out there for the Australian team gives us a good feeling.”

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation playoff Australia

Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
AP

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title
  • With Monday’s 104-94 Game 5 win, the Golden State stars topped the 19 victories accomplished by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili with the Spurs
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: When Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and emotional, do-everything teammate Draymond Green began Golden State’s climb nearly a decade ago, they were still relatively young and each establishing themselves in their careers.

At far different stages of their respective basketball journeys and lives now all these years later, they are again closing in on another championship together as the cornerstones of what many consider a Warriors dynasty they helped make. Their chance to win a fourth title comes Thursday night in Boston, where the Warriors take a 3-2 NBA Finals lead into Game 6 against the Celtics.

The Splash Brothers and Green now have 20 wins together in the finals, the second most for any NBA trio since 1970. They are approaching the company of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper, who won 22 finals games together with the Lakers.

With Monday’s 104-94 Game 5 win, the Golden State stars topped the 19 victories accomplished by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili with the Spurs.

“We want to have one more to show for it and one more win, and really embrace what we’ve accomplished to be back on this stage,” Curry said after the game, when he went 0 for 9 on 3-pointers to snap a record 233-game streak of making at least one.

“Obviously making six finals, you have a lot of opportunities. You enjoy every single one of them. So this series is no different. And one more win, just got to figure out a way to get it done.”

Coach Steve Kerr has been here for the six NBA Finals appearances over eight years, including five straight from 2015-19.

They all have gone through so much in recent seasons — most notably two devastating injuries for Thompson — that this opportunity is being especially cherished.

“It’s so exciting to be part of the finals again. I think this whole season has kind of led to this, a lot of individual stories, guys getting better, guys getting healthy,” Kerr said. “Here we are, we have a chance. We have two cracks at getting one win, but we also know how difficult it’s going to be.”

It seems so long ago, yet all three Warriors leaders have pointed to that early time bringing respectability back to the franchise as significant in building the necessary experience that helps them on the big postseason stage now. Perspective has been gained through winning three championships and in losing twice, too.

Curry and Green are now fathers who finish practice and prefer to get home right away for family time, while Thompson has a greater appreciation for everything on and off the court after being sidelined for more than 2 1/2 years following surgeries on his left knee and right Achilles tendon.

“Now to be here again, I wouldn’t change anything,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful and everything I did to that point led to this, so I would not change a thing.”

Well before Thompson returned at long last in January, he offered a “championship or bust” vow for this season that he hopes to deliver this week.

These three 30-somethings are relishing this remarkable postseason run with more gratitude and the realization of how hard it is to get here. That’s what a couple of disappointing seasons does on the heels of so much winning.

Even with all the differences and new faces from those previous championship teams, Curry, Green and Thompson were determined to keep the faith that everything would work out to build another winning roster.

“So just really embracing and appreciating each process for what it is, because every year is its own year, is its own journey, and appreciating that journey and actually going through it,” Green said. “Not doing all you can to get around it thinking, ‘Oh, man, we’ll just get back there.’ Just appreciating that journey and actually putting yourself in it and going through it — feeling the ups, feeling the downs, and then ultimately it takes some extreme competitors.”

While these three had veterans like Andre Iguodala — he’s still around — and Shaun Livingston leading the way as they gained experience, it’s now Curry, Green and Thompson offering guidance with youngsters such as rookie Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and even finals first-timer Andrew Wiggins.

Green thinks things are different than even when he joined the Warriors as a second-round draft pick at 35th overall out of Michigan State in 2012. He tries to approach the young players with an understanding for the pressures they feel.

“You end up having to learn their generation because you just can’t lead them the same way you could lead someone that’s kind of our generation,” he said. “You figure out what buttons to press, and how do you get to them, how to treat them and what’s the best way. ... I learned to treat or look at him as more than a son or a brother, and that’s just all part of growth.”

Topics: NBA basketball

US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag

US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag

US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag
  • The move comes after the ATP and WTA stripped Wimbledon of ranking points after the grass-court Grand Slam tournament banned Russian and Belarusians
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete in the 2022 US Open under a neutral flag, the US Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

“The USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open,” the organization said in a statement.

The move comes after the ATP and WTA stripped Wimbledon of ranking points after the grass-court Grand Slam tournament banned Russian and Belarusians.

Ukrainian former player Sergiy Stakhovsky immediately condemned the US Open decision.

“You cannot put a price tag on being able to live with yourself,” tweeted Stakhovsky, who retired from tennis earlier this year and has joined Ukraine’s reserve forces in Kyiv.

“I salute Wimbledon, the only entity which has a moral code.”

The International Tennis Federation, the ATP and WTA Tours have all condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus.

They banned the countries from international team competitions and issued directives that players from those nations compete under a neutral flag in other competitions.

“The USTA will work with the players and both tours to use the US Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the ‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ program.”

The USTA also said it would introduce initiatives to help ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

“Unfortunately, the need for help only continues to grow,” said USTA president Mike McNulty.

“The USTA will be responding very soon with a broad set of initiatives that will include significant financial assistance and other programs to further support humanitarian relief and the people of Ukraine.”

Wimbledon’s ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including Daniil Medvedev, the men’s world No. 1 and the reigning US Open champion, as well as last year’s women’s US Open semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

They will be eligible to appear at the US Open.

Topics: US Open tennis Russia Ukraine US Tennis Association

Formidable US Open layout to test field of 156, Rahm and McIlroy among top favorites

Formidable US Open layout to test field of 156, Rahm and McIlroy among top favorites
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

Formidable US Open layout to test field of 156, Rahm and McIlroy among top favorites

Formidable US Open layout to test field of 156, Rahm and McIlroy among top favorites
  • In addition to creating dense rough and lightning-fast greens, the US Golf Association ensured drama by allowing players from the upstart LIV Golf Series to compete rather than ban them as the PGA Tour did
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

BROOKLINE, US: A hotly anticipated US Open starts Thursday that will test the world’s top golfers over a formidable layout at a historic setting with a splash of controversy as well.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa lead fan and oddsmakers favorites at The Country Club.

“You’ve got to have all aspects of your game ready to play some good golf,” reigning British Open champion Morikawa said.

In addition to creating dense rough and lightning-fast greens, the US Golf Association ensured drama by allowing players from the upstart LIV Golf Series to compete rather than ban them as the PGA Tour did.

As a result, US stars Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are among the LIV Golf standouts teeing off in a unique sub-plot to the quest for a major title — the first LIV-PGA showdown.

“Who knew we loved all this drama?” Morikawa said. “It becomes a distraction and you don’t want to be focused on this or that. We’re here to win the US Open.”

Mickelson, who turns 52 on Thursday, would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory after a record six runner-up efforts, and break his own mark as the oldest major winner.

“I’m excited to be back in this incredible championship that has eluded me,” Mickelson said.

Boston fans famously heckled Europe in a 1999 US Ryder Cup fightback victory and could offer more barbs.

“Whether it’s positive or negative toward me directly, I think it’s going to provide an incredible atmosphere,” Mickelson said.

Tiger Woods, making a comeback after severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash 16 months ago, skipped the US Open to better prepare for next month’s British Open at St. Andrews.

A field of 156 will compete at the same club where 20-year-old hometown hero Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win the US Open back in 1913.

“What’s so good about golf is the history and tradition and these stories,” McIlroy said. “The fact he grew up just off the 17th hole and we’re still talking about it to this day over 100 years on, that’s so cool.”

Third-ranked McIlroy won his 21st PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Canadian Open

“It certainly puts a pep in your step,” McIlroy said. “It gives you a lot of confidence.

“Everything is certainly trending in the right direction and I’m happy with where the game is at.”

McIlroy, 33, is the most recent player to win a tour event and a major title in back-to-back weeks, taking a WGC title at Akron before his 2014 PGA Championship victory at Valhalla, his most recent major triumph.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with my game and at the biggest and toughest tests in the world,” said McIlroy. “I feel confident going to these golf courses that are set up more difficult knowing I have the game and mentality to succeed on them.”

Second-ranked Rahm will try to repeat as Brooks Koepka did in 2017-2018. The 27-year-old Spaniard won his first major title last year at Torrey Pines.

“A lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there,” Rahm said. “I can enjoy it a little bit more and know you don’t need to do anything special to get it done.”

Rahm won his first title since last year’s US Open last month at the US PGA Mexico Open and practiced Tuesday with Mickelson.

“Second shots into the green are going to be important,” Rahm said. “Rough around the greens is about as healthy as I’ve seen in a while.”

Scheffler, assured of topping next week’s rankings, will try to match Woods — the only reigning world No. 1 to win a US Open.

“I like the challenge,” Scheffler said. “This style of golf really suits how I play.”

Thomas, who won May’s PGA Championship, likes the difficult test on offer.

“US Open is a grind. That’s why I love it,” Thomas said. “Driving the ball is going to be very important. Scrambling and salvaging and making those putts for par can be the momentum builders.”

Topics: US Open Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy golf

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff
  • Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by withstanding a New Zealand team that rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Costa Rica’s core of stars like Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals.

They were all still there Tuesday, all with more than 100 appearances, all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff in Qatar.

All earned a ticket back to Doha for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together.

“Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late in the game preserved the lead earned by Campbell’s third-minute goal. “We played many finals to be here, we played many matches in which we knew we couldn’t make any mistakes. And today was another one of those.”

Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by withstanding a New Zealand team that rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances.

New Zealand pressed, and Navas responded, even after going down to 10 men for the last quarter of the match in the air-conditioned Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on the outskirts of Doha.

Two key decisions after video review went against the Kiwis, canceling out a possible equalizing goal by Chris Wood in the 39th and ensuring a red card in the 69th for a foul by Kosta Barbarouses. The midfielder was on the field as a substitute for just nine minutes.

In the tense late stages, Navas rose to push away a curling left-foot shot by Clayton Lewis and got down to block Wood’s low drive.

It lifted Costa Rica to a World Cup place that looked unlikely after a slow start last year in the eight-team North American qualifying group.

“This squad shows what it is like to be Costa Rican. They never quit, they always give 100 percent,” said coach Luis Fernando Suárez, whose players reeled off four straight wins in February and March to earn the playoff entry.

New Zealand failed again in the final qualifying test. The latest Kiwis loss in intercontinental playoffs followed exits against Mexico for the 2014 tournament and Peru four years later.

Costa Rica coach Suárez scored his own World Cup hat trick. He previously took Ecuador to the 2006 tournament and led Honduras there in 2014.

“It is an obsession that I always pursued. To be in this position is beautiful,” Suarez said.

A tough World Cup assignment awaits as Suarez and his team will face two of the past three champions in Group E. Spain are the first opponent on Nov. 23, then Japan and Germany.

Costa Rica scored from their first attack when Campbell, the former Arsenal forward, muscled between two defenders near the penalty spot to meet a low cross from teenager Jewison Bennette. Campbell directed a left-foot shot low into the far corner of the net.

A World Cup place was the perfect gift for Bennette, who turns 18 on Wednesday.

North American soccer now matches traditional power South America in having four teams at the last of the 32-nation World Cups.

Costa Rica joins Canada, the US and Mexico — the three co-hosts of the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026 — which advanced directly in March from regional qualifying.

Peru’s playoff loss to Australia on Monday in Qatar meant the South American challenge is just Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and — for now — Ecuador.

Ecuador’s place is being challenged by Chile in a dispute over an alleged ineligible player. Chile are targeting an appeal after FIFA shut down a disciplinary investigation last week.

Chile’s pending appeal means Tuesday’s playoff is not yet the last word on the World Cup lineup and not even the last game in the three-year global qualifying program.

FIFA has ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay their game abandoned last September in chaotic scenes. Brazilian health officials came on the field to dispute the quarantine status of some Argentina players.

The last official qualifier is scheduled for Sept. 22, just two months before the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.

Topics: Costa Rica Playoffs FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation playoff New Zealand

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
  • It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: England suffered its worst home loss since 1928 with a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday.
Less than a year after reaching the European Championship final on home soil to raucous celebrations, England was jeered by its own fans after a heavy loss to an unheralded Hungary team, which completed a double after upsetting England last week. European champion Italy had it little better as it was beaten 5-2 by Germany.
Hungary had been clinging on to a 1-0 lead from Roland Sallai’s early goal for much of the match, before England fell apart in the latter stages. Sallai made it 2-0 in the 70th minute before Zsolt Nagy fired in a shot from the edge of the box for 3-0. England defender John Stones was sent off for a second booking and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth for Hungary.
It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago.
Italy, still trying to recover from failing to qualify for the World Cup three months ago, was swept aside by Germany as Timo Werner scored twice.
Also in League A, Belgium’s 1-0 win over Poland in Group 4 was more restrained than its 6-1 thrashing of the same opposition last week. The Netherlands stayed atop the group by beating Wales 3-2.

Topics: Nations League 2022 UEFA Nations League England Hungary

