You are here

  • Home
  • France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/66ybq

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
  • French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group in the Sahel region of Africa
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group in the Sahel region of Africa, the military said Wednesday.
“In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in [Daesh] in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS),” a spokesman for the chief of staff told AFP.

Topics: Daesh France mali

Related

Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
World
Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
Update Terrorist Financing Targeting Center links 13 individuals, 3 entities to IRGC, Daesh and Boko Haram
Saudi Arabia
Terrorist Financing Targeting Center links 13 individuals, 3 entities to IRGC, Daesh and Boko Haram

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
  • Switzerland airspace was earlier closed for safety reasons
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: Switzerland reopened its airspace Wednesday after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction,” authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT; 2:30 a.m. EDT) and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country’s two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

“Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide couldn’t be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

Topics: Geneva Switzerland Airport

Related

This picture taken on May 23, 2022 shows an aerial view of a massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City above Kuwait Universi
Middle-East
Kuwait airport resumes flights after massive dust storm
Sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill, grounds flights
Middle-East
Sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill, grounds flights

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing
  • India has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in Kashmir since the late 1980s
  • India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants fighting but Pakistan denies
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Indian forces in Kashmir killed two militants on Wednesday, one them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month, police said, part of a stepped-up counter-insurgency effort that has triggered an exodus from the Muslim-majority region.
India has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in Kashmir since the late 1980s. Muslim Pakistan also claims the region over which the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars.
“Indian troops killed two militants this morning in a gunbattle, one of them, Jan Mohammad Lone, was involved in the killing of a bank manager,” said Vijay Kumar, the police chief of Kashmir.
Militants entered a branch of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam town this month and killed the manager, who came from the desert state of Rajasthan, and had only been posted to the branch four days earlier.
A little-known militant group called the Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the attack, warning outsiders not to settle in the Kashmir Valley.
At least 16 people — both Hindu and Muslims — have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir this year.
Kumar said troops were tracking militants and had killed eight involved in killings in recent weeks.
At least 104 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year, double the toll in the same period last year, he said.
India and Pakistan rule different parts of the divided Himalayan region.
India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants fighting but Pakistan denies, that saying it only offers political support to fellow Muslims who Pakistan says are being suppressed by Indian security forces.
India rejects Pakistani accusations of rights abuses in Kashmir.
Rattled by the killings, scores of Hindu families, including some from the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, have been fleeing Kashmir in recent days.
The region’s top government official, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, has tried to assure Kashmiri Pandits of measures for their security.
As part of the crackdown, the government ordered 300 schools affiliated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami group to shut on Tuesday, telling pupils to report to government schools.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city
  • Industrial hub under bombardment as Russia focuses offensive on eastern Donbas region
  • Russia repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, prompting focus on Donbas
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

UKRAINE: Russia said it would establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Severodonetsk starting Wednesday as Ukrainian forces wage a desperate battle for control of the city.
The industrial hub is under intense bombardment as Russia focuses its offensive on the eastern Donbas region in an effort to seize a swathe of Ukraine.
Moscow’s forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops remaining in the city, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile urged allies to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, and said officials from the alliance would be discussing the subject at talks Wednesday.
About 500 civilians are taking shelter in Severodonetsk’s Azot chemical plant, according to the head of the city’s administration.
The Russian defense ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established on Wednesday for evacuations from the plant, saying it was “guided by the principles of humanity.”
Evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Lugansk, Moscow said, urging those holding out at the plant to cease their “senseless resistance.”
There was no response from Kyiv to the announcement, and in a video address Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented “painful losses” in the ongoing fighting.
“But we must stay strong. This is our nation... Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial. Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks.”
Following its February invasion, Russia was repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, prompting it to focus its offensive on Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.
Capturing Severodonetsk has become a key goal, as it would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk.
Speaking in The Hague, NATO chief Stoltenberg urged Western countries to send the Ukrainians more heavy armaments, as they “absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion.”
Addressing a press conference after meeting the leaders of seven European NATO allies, he added that NATO officials would discuss coordinating further support including heavy weaponry at a meeting in Brussels Wednesday.
Zelensky meanwhile told reporters that he regretted what he called “the restrained behavior of some leaders” which, he said, had “slowed down arms supplies very much.”
Ukraine has only received 10 percent of the arms it had requested from the West, Kyiv’s deputy defense minister said.
Kyiv’s forces face an increasingly desperate situation in Severodonetsk, with Ukrainian authorities estimating the Russians now control up to 80 percent of the city as they seek to encircle it.
From an elevated position in Lysychansk, an AFP team saw black smoke rising from the Azot factory in Severodonetsk and another area in the city.
The Ukrainian military is using the high ground to exchange fire with Russian forces fighting for control of Severodonetsk, just across the water.
Lysychansk pensioner Valentina sat on the porch of her ground floor apartment, where she lives alone, her two walking sticks to hand.
“It’s scary, very scary,” said the 83-year-old former farm worker.
“Why can’t they agree at last, for God’s sake, just shake hands?“
Along the road from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, Ukrainian forces were transporting more weapons systems to the front, while specialist vehicles carried tanks for repair.
In the town of Novodruzhesk, close to Lysychansk, there was still a smell of burning and smoke from houses that had been destroyed by fire from shelling at the weekend.
“It’s not safe anywhere, it just depends on the time of day, that’s all,” said a soldier standing at a fire station with a skull logo on his sleeve.
As tensions soar with the West, Russia announced it was blacklisting 49 British citizens, including defense officials and prominent reporters and editors from the BBC, The Financial Times and The Guardian.
The Russian foreign ministry said that the journalists targeted were “involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information.”
In New York, a senior UN official warned Tuesday that Ukrainian children should not be adopted in Russia, where several thousand young people are believed to have been moved since Moscow’s February invasion.
“We’re reiterating, including to the Russian Federation, that adoption should never occur during or immediately after emergencies,” Asfhan Khan, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told reporters.
Such children cannot be assumed to be orphans and their movement must be voluntary, Khan added.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it had not received a request from London to intervene in the case of two Britons sentenced to death by pro-Moscow separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine.
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Brahim Saadun, were convicted of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US rebuffs China by calling Taiwan Strait an international waterway

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and US Coast Guard cutter Munro conduct Taiwan Strait transits.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and US Coast Guard cutter Munro conduct Taiwan Strait transits.
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

US rebuffs China by calling Taiwan Strait an international waterway

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and US Coast Guard cutter Munro conduct Taiwan Strait transits.
  • “The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, meaning that the Taiwan Strait is an area where high seas freedoms, including freedom of navigation and overflight, are guaranteed under international law”
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan’s assertion that the strait dividing the island from the Chinese mainland is an international waterway, a further rebuff to Beijing’s claim to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage.
The Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.
In recent years, US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing’s anger.
On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the country “has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait” and called it “a false claim when certain countries call the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters’.”
Commenting on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an email to Reuters: “The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, meaning that the Taiwan Strait is an area where high seas freedoms, including freedom of navigation and overflight, are guaranteed under international law.”
Price added that the world has “an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we consider this central to the security and prosperity of the broader Indo-Pacific region.”
He reiterated US concerns about China’s “aggressive rhetoric and coercive activity regarding Taiwan” and said the United States “would continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, and that includes transiting through the Taiwan Strait.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou called China’s position a “fallacy.”
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and views the island as an inherent part of Chinese territory.
Taiwan says China has no right to speak for it or claim sovereignty, saying only Taiwan’s people can decide their own future and that the People’s Republic of China has never controlled any part of the island.

Topics: United States Taiwan

Related

China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
World
China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door
World
Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door

Air pollution cuts life expectancy by more than two years — study

A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.
A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Air pollution cuts life expectancy by more than two years — study

A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.
  • Residents of South Asia lose an estimated five years of life as a result of smog, the study said, with India accounting for around 44 percent of the world’s increase in air pollution since 2013
  • Not a single country managed to meet the WHO’s 5-microgram standard in 2021, according to a survey of pollution data published earlier this year
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Chronic air pollution cuts average global life expectancy by more than two years per person, a study published on Tuesday showed, an impact comparable to that of smoking and far worse than HIV/AIDS or terrorism.
More than 97 percent of the global population lives in areas where air pollution exceeds recommended levels, the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its latest Air Quality Life Index, which used satellite data to measure levels of PM2.5, hazardous floating particles that damage the lungs.

Trash piles up in the heavily polluted Litani River, in Saghbin, Bekaa valley, eastern Lebanon. (AP)

It said that if global PM2.5 levels were reduced to the five micrograms per cubic meter recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), average life expectancy would rise by an average of 2.2 years.

HIGHLIGHTS

• 97% of world lives in areas where pollution exceeds safe levels

• South Asians lose 5 years of life due to smog

• No country met WHO's air-quality standard in 2021

Air pollution has been neglected as a public health issue, with funding to address the problem still inadequate, the study warned.
“Now that our understanding of pollution’s impact has improved, there’s a stronger case for governments to prioritize it as an urgent policy issue,” said Christa Hasenkopf, director of EPIC’s Air Quality Life Index.

Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province. (AP)

Residents of South Asia lose an estimated five years of life as a result of smog, the study said, with India accounting for around 44 percent of the world’s increase in air pollution since 2013.
Residents of China could live an average of 2.6 years longer if WHO standards were reached, though life expectancy has improved by around two years since 2013, when the country began a “war on pollution” that cut PM2.5 by around 40 percent.
EPIC’s calculations were based on a previous study showing that sustained exposure to an additional 10 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 would reduce life expectancy by nearly a year.
Not a single country managed to meet the WHO’s 5-microgram standard in 2021, according to a survey of pollution data published earlier this year.

Topics: Air pollution China India Asia

Related

Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa.
World
Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds
Pollution causing more deaths than COVID, action needed, says UN expert
World
Pollution causing more deaths than COVID, action needed, says UN expert

Latest updates

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo
Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo
Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup
Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.