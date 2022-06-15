You are here

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Bitcoin fell by 8.52 percent (Shutterstock)
Updated 52 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Updated 52 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8 percent to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28 percent since Friday and more than half of its value this year.

Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard this week after US crypto lender Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of wider fall-out in digital asset markets already shaken by the demise of the terraUSD and luna tokens last month.

Expectations of sharper US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes as inflation in the world’s biggest economy soars have also heaped pressure on risky assets from cryptocurrencies to stocks.

Crypto funds saw outflows of $102 million last week, according to Digital Asset Manager CoinShares, citing investors’ anticipation of tighter central bank policy.

The value of the global crypto market has fallen under $900 billion, CoinMarketCap data shows, down from a peak of $2.97 trillion in November.

“The ripples running through the market haven’t stopped yet,” said Scottie Siu, investment director at Hong Kong-based Axion Global Asset Management. “I think we’re still in the middle of it unfortunately, the game isn’t over.”

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with Bitcoin, also fell. Ether, the second largest token, fell as much as 12 percent to $1,045, a new 15-month low. 

Crypto exchanges lay off employees as the market plummets

Cryptocurrency exchanges are shedding hundreds of workers, the Financial Times reported.

US-listed Coinbase announced plans on Tuesday to lay off nearly a fifth of its staff, equaling more than 1,000 employees, joining rivals such as Gemini, Crypto.com, and BlockFi in cutting headcount.

“If there isn’t trading volume there is no money… it looks like it is going to be tough for quite some time,” said Julian Sawyer, former CEO of crypto trading venue Bitstamp to the FT.

Celsius hires lawyers to resolve issues post halt

As reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC hired restructuring lawyers from law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to help it resolve mounting financial issues, according to Reuters.

Despite looking for possible financing options from investors, Celsius is also exploring other strategies, including a financial restructuring, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

The crypto lender halted all swaps, transfers, and withdrawals between accounts because of extreme market conditions on Sunday.

Several cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion on Monday for the first time since January 2021 after the Celsius move.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices on Wednesday were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,815.89 per ounce as of 0535 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since May 16 at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,815.20.

Silver up

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $21.18 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9 percent to $927.17. 

Palladium firmed 0.6 percent to $1,825.94. 

Soybean edges up

Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as the market recovered from a more than one-week low, although growing inflationary concerns kept a lid on prices.

Corn and wheat futures lost more ground.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 0.2 percent to $17.01 a quarter of a bushel, as of 0212 GMT, after hitting its weakest since June 6 at $16.90 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.66 three-quarters of a bushel and wheat gave up 0.9 percent to $10.40 three-quarters of a bushel.

Aluminum gains

Aluminum prices rose on Wednesday from a seven-month low, supported by dwindling inventories and strong industrial output data from China, while traders watched to see how aggressively the US central bank would hike rates.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4 percent to $2,580 a ton, as of 0446 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 10 on Tuesday.

The most-traded July aluminum contract in Shanghai was up 0.4 percent at $2,978.54 a ton by the midday break. 

Cargill plans to close UK rapeseed crush plant

Cargill plans to close its rapeseed crush facility in Hull, eastern England, the global commodities trader said on Tuesday.

The mill, which Cargill has been operating since 1985, has the capacity to crush 750,000 tons of seed a day to produce 420,000 tons of rapeseed meal and 323,000 tons of crude rapeseed oil.

Traders said a sharp drop in production of rapeseed in Britain during the last few years had made it difficult for mills to obtain supplies from local sources and there has been an increasing reliance on imported supplies.

Cargill also has a rapeseed crush plant in Liverpool in north-west England while US-based grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. operates a facility in Erith in south-east England.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold Soybeans

Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels

Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels

Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices made gains on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for August were up 15 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $121.32 a barrel as of 0422 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9 percent decline on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for July rose 15 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $119.08 a barrel, after hitting a low of $118.22 earlier in the day, having dropped 1.7 percent a day earlier. 

Energy executives at transition conference still lean on fossil fuels

Energy company executives at a conference on the global transition insisted on Tuesday that fossil fuels, especially natural gas, are still needed at a time when global markets grapple with tight energy supplies and skyrocketing prices.

TotalEnergies’ CEO Patrick Pouyanne, speaking at the Reuters Events’ Global Energy Transition 2022 conference, said tight global fuel supplies are partly due to oil and gas companies listening to political leaders calling for less investment in fossil fuels.

In recent years, governments worldwide have encouraged investment in renewable fuels to achieve pledged reductions in carbon emissions. 

Oil and gas companies reined in exploration and production as investors pressed them to devote more capital to share buybacks and dividends.

Pouyanne said companies have listened to policymakers’ carbon emission reduction goals, which has left a lack of investment in fossil fuel production at a time when the world is calling for more energy supplies.

“We have to do all of it. Indexing on just one aspect of energy or another isn’t really a sustainable long-term solution,” said Bruce Niemeyer, Chevron Corp’s vice president of strategy and sustainability, to Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes, said the market must focus more on reducing carbon emissions and less on fuel sources used to do that.

“We must decrease emissions at the same time as increasing supply,” Simonelli said. “Energy is good, emissions are bad.”

US allies need to limit Russian oil revenue: Deputy Treasury Chief

Russia’s oil profits have likely risen despite lower crude exports and the US and its allies must find ways to reduce Moscow’s oil revenue, possibly by capping prices, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

Adeyemo told a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that higher oil prices have offset lower production and export volumes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The US is discussing with European and Asian allies a way to impose a cap on prices paid for Russian crude to limit its benefit from higher crude prices, Adeyemo said.

But he declined to provide details on the status of those talks, saying that such information would be reserved for a classified briefing for senators.

“So the goal is to make sure that you reduce the price that they are able to gain from selling their crude going forward,” Adeyemo said, adding that otherwise, Russia is benefiting directly from the higher prices caused by its own aggression in Ukraine.

The US has already banned Russian energy imports but the EU, heavily dependent on Russia, is working to phase in a boycott starting at the end of 2022.

Asked why Washington has not imposed a full trade embargo on Russia, Adeyemo said such a move would only have “a marginal impact on Russia’s economy at best,” given the limited amount of trade between the two countries.

Adeyemo gave no indication of a broader move toward secondary sanctions on countries and companies that are continuing to do business with Russia. He said there were some actions being taken against individual firms, including those servicing yachts for Russian oligarchs under sanctions.

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell

Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell

Saudi stocks slightly higher even as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market rose slightly on Wednesday, despite recent uncertainty remaining among investors.

The main index, TASI, added 0.36 percent at 12,064, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.98 percent at 21,294, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time

Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. topped the gainers’ list with a 4.57 percent increase, while Arab Sea Information System Co. topped the fallers’ list with a 9.95 percent decline.

Arabian Centres Co. rose 2.29 percent, after signing agreements with Riyad Capital Co. to establish two closed funds valued at approximately SR6.2 billion ($1.65 billion) to develop projects in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. dropped 0.29 percent, after shareholders approved the distribution of SR0.25 per share in dividends for 2021

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.13 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.56 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. declined 0.27 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.39 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were down 0.20 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $121.26 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.97 a barrel as of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi stock shares Tadawul TASI

Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo

Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo

Saudi HR firm KABI acquires AI-powered recruitment solution provider Bloovo
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi human resource service provider OHR Co., also known as KABI Technologies Co. for IT, has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Bloovo Co. Ltd in a swap of shares transaction, a bourse filing revealed. 

KABI is 40 percent owned by Riyadh-based human resource firm Maharah Resources Co. 

The transaction will result in Maharah owning over 3.9 million shares of KABI, equal to 19.78 percent of its equity.

Through this acquisition, KABI and Bloovo aim to help clients create and manage talent acquisition solutions, as well as to leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to boost applicant experience and recruitment.

Bloovo is a firm that offers artificial intelligence-powered recruitment solutions, while KABI, which has a capital of $53 million, specializes in HR and nationalization services and solutions in the Kingdom.

Topics: HR recruitment AI Saudi

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses for another session as investors assessed the impact of a potential economic slowdown.

TASI, as the main index is known, fell 0.27 percent ending the day at 12,020, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent to 21,505.

Bahrain and Kuwait lost 0.5 percent each, and Oman’s index was almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 shed 0.3 percent.

However, fellow stock exchanges in the Gulf, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar bucked the downward trend to close higher in the previous session.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $121.54 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $119.27 at 9:22 a.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

Stock news

  • Arabian Centres Co. and Riyad Capital Co. signed agreements to establish two real estate investment funds valued at SR6.2 billion ($1.7 billion) to develop a center in Riyadh and one in Jeddah
  • Almunajem Foods Co. secured SR200 million in Shariah-compliant financing from Al Rajhi Bank
  • The Saudi Paper and Manufacturing Co. sold a land owned by one of its subsidiaries in Riyadh for SR24.8 million
  • Raoom Trading Co.’s shareholders approved a half-year dividend payout of SR1.25 per share
  • Al Khaleej Training and Education Co. plans to buy back 300,000 of its shares to be held as treasury shares as long-term incentive shares for senior executives
  • OHR Co. completed the acquisition of Bloovo Co. Ltd, which is 40 percent owned by Saudi Maharah Human Resources Co.
  • Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. won a contract worth SR16.5 million to develop digital portals and smart applications for the Ministry of Finance
  • Shareholders of Saudi Automotive Services Co. approved the distribution of SR0.25 per share in dividends for 2021

Calendar

June 16 — Amwaj International Co. will start trading its shares on the parallel Nomu market

June 21— Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26 — Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

Topics: Tadawul

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels
Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Energy executives still lean on fossil fuels
Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window
Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit
Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

