Actresses Tara Emad, Yara Shahidi jet to Spain for Cartier’s new launch

DUBAI: US actress Yara Shahidi and Egyptian Montenegrin model Tara Emad were spotted at a Cartier event in Spain to celebrate the launch of the French luxury label’s latest collection, Beautés du Monde High Jewelry.
Shahidi, whose father is Iranian and mother African-American, attended the multi-day event that included an opening night, a dinner, a show, a jewelry exhibition and a gala party in Madrid.
The brand unveiled a number of eye-catching pieces, including glittering diamond pendants and rings, rock crystals, colorful opals and more.
On the first day, Shahidi wore a form-fitting custom-made dress by Canadian fashion label Greta Constantine. For her second look the following day, Shahidi opted for a sparkling blue gown that she accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a bold makeup look.
Among the guests attending the event was Egyptian Montenegrin actress and model Tara Emad, who is one of the brand’s ambassadors.
Fashion expert Jessica Michault, who was also among the attending guests, shared a picture of Emad and Shahidi as they posed together wearing matching yellow outfits.
“Had to capture a color twinning fashion moment between Yara Shahidi and Tara Emad at the Cartier Beautés du Monde opening night,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
On the first day, Emad stepped out in a yellow set by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika that featured a pencil skirt and a knee-length blazer with feather detailing on the sleeves.
For the gala, she championed a white dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The one-shouldered gown with a high slit was decorated with simple bow designs at the waist and shoulder.
Emad took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peak of her trip. “Grateful for beautiful experiences like this. Excited to explore more beauty with my new @cartier family,” she wrote to her 2.4 million followers.
The event took place in the heart of Madrid to pay tribute to the brand’s connection with the Spanish city which dates back to 1904 when the fashion house was granted a royal warrant as an official supplier by King Alfonso XIII who ruled the country from 1886 to 1931.