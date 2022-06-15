You are here

UAE confirms 1,395 new daily cases of coronavirus

UAE confirms 1,395 new daily cases of coronavirus
An additional 1,023 individuals fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 902,447, the UAE health ministry said. (AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,395 new daily coronavirus cases, the seventh day consecutive day that confirmed infections breached the 1,000-mark.

There were no reported deaths, however, during the past 24 hours, leaving the country’s death toll unchanged at 2,305, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a report by state news agency WAM. The UAE’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 921,566.

The UAE has seen a steep spike in coronavirus infections over the previous days, which a health official attributed to some individuals flouting preventive regulations such as wearing masks in public and isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Authorities have warned that the rule on wearing masks indoors remains in place, and would be strictly implemented with violators fined $816 (3,000 dirhams) for infractions of the rule.

An additional 1,023 individuals fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 902,447, the health ministry said.

Three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Arabian Gulf.
The US Geological Survey said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iran reported no immediate damage from the quakes.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the earthquake was felt across the Emirates, according to state news agency WAM.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Kuwait announces nine-day Eid Al-Adha break for public sector

Kuwait announces nine-day Eid Al-Adha break for public sector
DUBAI: The Council of Ministers of Kuwait has announced a nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha, according to Kuwait news agency. 

The announcement said all public institutions, ministries and government bodies will remain closed from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14. 

This means that the public sector will get a nine day holiday in total since Kuwait applies a Friday/Saturday weekend. 

Eid Al-Adha falls on the 10th day in the final month of the Islamic calendar – Zul Hijjah.

Most Gaza children suffer ‘distress’ after 15 years of blockade: NGO

Most Gaza children suffer ‘distress’ after 15 years of blockade: NGO
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Four out of five children in Gaza suffer from emotional distress, Save the Children said Wednesday, 15 years after Israel slapped a strict blockade on the Palestinian territory.
Israel imposed the measure in June 2007, as fighters of the Islamist Hamas movement took control of the densely populated enclave. Israel, and Egypt, continue to severely restrict the flow of people and materials in and out.
In a report called “Trapped,” Britain-based Save the Children said the mental health of Gazan children has continued to deteriorate.
Since 2018, the number reporting symptoms of “depression, grief and fear,” had risen from 55 percent to 80 percent, the report said.
Save the Children’s director for the occupied Palestinian territories, Jason Lee said: “The children we spoke to for this report described living in a perpetual state of fear, worry, sadness and grief, waiting for the next round of violence to erupt, and feeling unable to sleep or concentrate.
“The physical evidence of their distress — bedwetting, loss of ability to speak or to complete basic tasks — is shocking and should serve as a wakeup call to the international community,” he added.
Children make up nearly half of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million. Around 800,000 young people in the territory who have “never known life without the blockade,” Save the Children said.
Israel insists the blockade is necessary to protect its citizens from Hamas, a group blacklisted as a terrorist organization by much of the West.
Israel has fought four wars with Hamas since 2007, most recently in May 2021.
Over the past 12 months, Israel has granted more work permits for Gazans seeking better paid jobs inside the Jewish state. It has also relaxed some restrictions on the flow of goods in and out of the territory.
But the blockade remains broadly unchanged, with Palestinians generally barred from leaving Gaza through the Erez crossing to Israel.
Gazans also face huge obstacles exiting through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.
In a statement marking the anniversary of the blockade, Human Rights Watch said that “Israel, with Egypt’s help, has turned Gaza into an open-air prison.”
HRW’s director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, said: “Young people face the brunt of (the blockade) because they don’t know of a Gaza before the closure.
“Their horizons are forcibly narrowed to a 40 by 11 kilometer (25 by seven mile) strip of land and that prevents them from the chance to interact and engage with the world,” Shakir said.

Japan foreign minister non-committal on Damascus airport attack

Japan foreign minister non-committal on Damascus airport attack
TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday declined to confirm an Israeli missile attack on Damascus International Airport but said Japan was keeping an eye on the situation.

Damascus International Airport suffered major damage – including to runways – following a missile attack believed to be by Israel. 

“I am aware of the announcement made by the Syrian authorities,” Hayashi replied in answer to a question by Arab News Japan. “On the other hand, I am also aware that Israel has not made any comment as to whether or not they carried out any attacks.”

“But in any case, Japan will continue to place a close eye on what’s happening in the Middle East, including the impact of this incident. Japan will continue to cooperate closely with the relevant countries to make diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and work towards stability in the area,” he said. 

In response to a query about the forced takeover of Palestinian land, Hayashi replied: “From an international standpoint, we understand that the act of annexing territory using force is not allowed.”

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

UN urges Houthis to lift Taif siege as Yemeni truce holds

UN urges Houthis to lift Taif siege as Yemeni truce holds
NEW YORK: The Houthis must lift their siege of Taiz to allow millions of suffering residents to access vital humanitarian assistance, healthcare and economic opportunities, Hans Grundberg, the special envoy for Yemen, urged Tuesday.

Reporting to the UN Security Council’s monthly meeting on the war-ravaged nation, Grundberg said this action must be taken, even as he welcomed the fact that the truce has held between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed group.

The ceasefire has seen a drastic reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties, allowed the resumption of civilian flights from the long-shuttered Sanaa airport, and facilitated the flow of fuel into Hodeidah port.

Grundberg said the Houthis must now gradually open the roads leading into the city. Taiz governorate has been under siege since 2015, when the group closed main routes and surrounded the city center, largely cutting it off from the rest of the country.

“It is critical that this truce can also deliver on easing the suffering of the people of Taiz,” Grundberg told the Security Council.

“For years, (Taizis’) freedom of movement has been greatly impeded by this conflict. As Taizis know all too well, the only open roads to the city are long and arduous,” said Grundberg. The Swedish diplomat told the council he had personally travelled for over six hours “along the narrow, winding, and rugged mountainous road from Aden to the city of Taiz. Before the conflict, the same trip on the main road would have only taken three hours.”

“In Taiz, I met with men, women, and youth, who told me about their daily plights caused by the closure of access roads in and out of the city. I have also witnessed first-hand how the severe restrictions have crippled the economy, worsened access to healthcare, and endangered travel of civilians.”

The UN has proposed a phased opening of the roads around Taiz. It includes a main route eastward from Taiz city to the Hawban area, as well as additional roads to and from other governorates. The proposal includes measures to ensure the safety of civilian travelers.

“While I am encouraged by the positive response by the Government of Yemen to the UN proposal, I am still waiting for a response from Ansar Allah,” Grundberg said.

In response to Arab News’ questions after the meeting, Grundberg said he wants to urge the Houthis to respond.

“If you consider the fact that seven years have gone and we have not seen a resolution, but only several attempts (to solve the problem) of Taiz, I think that the fact that we have been waiting for six days since the proposal was presented to them is within that context not a long time.

“But since we are within the framework of 60 days of truce, every day that goes by is particularly long. So this just highlights the fact that this is not an easy matter to solve. But I encourage all the parties, including Ansar Allah to make as speedy a progress on this issue as possible.”

Grundberg had on Tuesday addressed the Security Council for the first time in person since the truce took effect on April 2, which was later extended to Aug. 2. In his report back, he told council members that the ceasefire continues to hold as there has have been no airstrikes inside Yemen nor cross-border attacks launched from it since the beginning of the agreement.

There has also been a significant reduction in civilian casualties, although Grundberg lamented the fact that lives were still being lost to landmines and unexploded ordinance as civilians ventured into contaminated frontline areas that were previously inaccessible to them.

Despite the overall reduction in hostilities, however, Grundberg said that violations continue with armed clashes occurring on several fronts especially in Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah governorates.

“As you are aware, we do not have independent monitoring capacities, but I take these allegations very seriously,” said Grundberg. “It is critical to prevent such alleged incidents from provoking a spiral of renewed escalations and violence.”

Grundberg also referred to his involvement in convening the first two meetings of the Military Coordination Committee, with representatives from several parties and the Coalition’s Joint Forces Command. The committee had agreed to meet regularly, he added.

“The face-to face meetings represent a significant first step towards building trust and improving communication between the parties,” he said.

Since the truce began, several commercial flights have left Sanaa airport which had been closed for six years. Around 3,000 passengers have been transported to Amman and Cairo, seeking medical treatment and reconnection with family members.

Grundberg noted the country’s government “prioritizing the needs of Yemenis” by facilitating the opening of the airport, and also reiterated his “sincere appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their instrumental roles in facilitating the flights.”

The steady flow of fuel to Hodeidah port has continued throughout the truce, he said. During the months of April and May, over 480,000 metric tons of fuel products were cleared, “more fuel than entered Hodeidah during the whole of last year.”

“The steady delivery of fuel has taken the pressure off vital services, significantly decreased queues at petrol stations that dominated Sanaa’s streets, and has allowed Yemenis to travel more easily throughout the country,” he said.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, called on Grundberg to intensify efforts to open Taiz’s main road, and not only secondary ones, “to alleviate the suffering of millions living under siege.”

She said that despite the truce the Houthis continue to mobilize and recruit across their areas of control, “indoctrinating children with extremist ideology.”

Nusseibeh, along with other council members, commended Saudi Arabia for contributing $10 million toward the UN-backed salvage operation on the decaying supertanker Safer.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said there was now “a cause for genuine optimism” as the truce holds, and that building on this progress will be a central focus of President Joe Biden’s visit to the region next month.

Asked by Arab News whether he shares the optimism that the truce will develop into a permanent solution for the seven-year conflict, Grundberg said he was adopting a cautious approach.

“I try to take one step at a time and not rush too quickly, but also make sure that all steps that are taken are done and implemented in a consolidated manner. What we are seeing right now are steps that have been unprecedented that we have not seen during the last seven years and that is absolutely something that we should welcome.

“But then there is absolutely more to do, more effort to be done. Therefore, we want to continue to encourage all parties on all of the issues and hope that we can take the necessary steps forward.”

 

