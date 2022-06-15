You are here

Lebanon extends licensing deadline for gas exploration
Lebanon’s Electricity Minister Walid Fayad meets with US Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Beirut. (AP)
  The companies did not find viable amounts of oil and gas in block number 4 north of Beirut
  The new round of licensing will cover the remaining eight offshore blocks
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister on Wednesday extended the licensing deadline for oil and gas companies to explore in the country’s territorial waters until mid-December, to give more firms the chance to bid, state-run news agency reported.
The decision by the minister, Walid Fayad, to extend the deadline of the second round of licensing until Dec. 15 followed a request by the Lebanese Petroleum Administration, the National News Agency said.
In 2017, Lebanon approved licenses for an international consortium by France’s Total, Italy’s ENI and Russia’s Novatek to move forward with offshore oil and gas development for two of 10 blocks in the Mediterranean Sea, including one that is disputed in part with neighboring Israel.
The companies did not find viable amounts of oil and gas in block number 4 north of Beirut, and drilling in block number 9 in the south has been repeatedly postponed because of the maritime border dispute with Israel.
The new round of licensing will cover the remaining eight offshore blocks, the report said. The extension will give additional companies currently not working in Lebanon the chance to prepare their documents in order to apply for licenses. It said such a move would “create an acceptable level of competition between international oil and gas companies.”
Fayad’s decision came a day after Lebanese President Michel Aoun presented suggestions related to the disputed maritime border to the US envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel. The envoy said the suggestions “will enable the negotiations to go forward.”
The visit by US envoy Amos Hochstein followed an invitation by the Lebanese government after Israel set up a gas rig at its designated location at the Karish field. Israel says the field is part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone, while Lebanon insists it is in a disputed area.
Tensions have been rising recently along the border, and Israel and Lebanon’s heavily armed militant Hezbollah group have exchanged threats over the border dispute.

  Egyptian minister stated that the signing represents a "very important step" that can be built upon to achieve further cooperation between the forum's member states
  Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, emphasized the "importance of clean energy resources and the expansion of the use of hydrogen as the energy of the future"
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar and EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Kadri Simson on Wednesday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of trade, transport and export of natural gas between Egypt, Israel and the EU under the umbrella of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. 

The Egyptian minister stated that the signing represents a “very important step” that can be built upon to achieve further cooperation between the forum’s member states, while the Israeli minister referred to the memorandum as “an important message for the success of cooperation under the umbrella of the forum, which confirms its pivotal role in securing part of energy supplies to Europe.” She added that the “fruitful cooperation enables optimal exploitation of the region’s potential and supports the role of Egypt and Israel as important players in the gas market.”

Simson likewise expressed her happiness at attending this signing, which, she said, “represents an opportunity for everyone to cooperate, especially since the signing of the memorandum comes at a difficult time for the European Union, which is looking to secure reliable sources of energy supplies in light of the current changes we are witnessing.”

She added that cooperation between the countries would lead to the “implementation of energy projects and the provision of new and balanced energy resources to consumers.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, emphasized the “importance of clean energy resources and the expansion of the use of hydrogen as the energy of the future,” explaining that the EU is currently cooperating in developing a hydrogen strategy in Egypt, which will be launched at the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference next November.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Egypt will be able to buy some of the gas transported to the EU or other countries through Egyptian infrastructure, while Europe will be supplied with Israeli gas through Egyptian liquefaction stations in Idku and Damietta.

The fuel will be converted to liquified natural gas at processing plants in Egypt before being shipped to the EU. 

Egypt already exports small quantities of gas to the EU, and it and Israel are expected to increase production and export in the coming years.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, Egypt exported 8.9 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas last year and 4.7 billion cubic meters in the first five months of 2022, although most of it goes to Asia.

  The experts alleged that more than 80 teachers had been arrested or summoned by the authorities in the Islamic republic
  The space for civil society and independent associations to carry out their legitimate work and activities is becoming impossibly narrow
GENEVA: A group of independent UN rights experts expressed alarm Wednesday over a “violent crackdown” on teachers and wider civil society in Iran, demanding that those responsible be held to account.
The experts, who are appointed by the United Nations but do not speak on its behalf, alleged that more than 80 teachers had been arrested or summoned by the authorities in the Islamic republic.
The reported arrests come amid repeated protests by teachers against working conditions and low wages, including one held on May 1 — International Workers’ Day — when they took to the streets of several cities, joined by transport workers.
“We are alarmed at the recent escalation of arbitrary arrests of teachers, labor rights defenders and union leaders, lawyers, human rights defenders and other civil society actors,” the experts said in a UN statement.
“The space for civil society and independent associations to carry out their legitimate work and activities is becoming impossibly narrow,” they added.
The experts also alleged that five people had been killed in wider protests since the start of May, due to “excessive use of force by security forces.”
They blamed a government decision to cut food subsidies for fueling the protests, along with anger over corruption.
The statement called for “those responsible for using excessive force to be held to account through comprehensive and independent investigations.”
Iran has been mired in economic crisis since the US reimposed sweeping sanctions after then president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally pulled out of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
The country has in recent weeks also been hit by protests sparked by the May 23 partial collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Abadan.
Authorities say they have arrested 13 officials, including a mayor and two former mayors, in connection with the disaster, one of Iran’s deadliest in years.
But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last month that protests were being exploited by Iran’s “enemy,” a reference mainly to the United States.
“It’s a miscalculation that they think they can make the Iranian nation oppose the Islamic republic,” he warned.

  Envoy Nicola Orlando and Rome's Ambassador in Tripoli Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi met with Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi
  Khalifa Haftar is head of the Libyan National Army and an ally of Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh
LONDON: Italian Special Envoy for Libya Nicola Orlando and Rome’s Ambassador in Tripoli Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi met with Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi on Monday. 

Haftar is head of the Libyan National Army and an ally of the speaker of Libya’s eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh.

Libya has had little security since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi and its split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions before a 2020 truce that brought it under Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah’s fragile unity government.

A plan for an election in December collapsed amid arguments among major factions and prominent candidates over the rules. In addition, the parliament, which had sided with the east during the war, moved to appoint a new administration.

Al-Dbeibah rejected the parliament’s moves, saying his administration was still valid and he would only hand over power after an election.

The parliament-appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha tried to take over the government in Tripoli in May but was forced back out by Al-Dbeibah’s administration. 

The crisis risks plunging Libya back into prolonged fighting after two years of comparative peace or returning it to partition between the eastern-backed government of Bashagha and a Tripoli administration under Al-Dbeibah.

Libyan officials returned to the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday for a third round of talks on constitutional amendments for elections.

  The suspected poisonings follow assassinations of men linked to IRGC
LONDON: Israel has been accused of poisoning two Iranian scientists involved with the regime’s missile programs amid a rise in assassinations in the country.

Ayoub Entezari, 35, a Yazd-based engineer at a missile and drone center, died of suspected poisoning after returning from a party on May 31.

Soon after, Kamran Aghamolaei, 31, died on June 2 of multiple organ failure after returning from a business trip in Tabriz. He was a geologist who reportedly worked at the Natanz nuclear facility.

Entezari’s dinner party host has since disappeared, according to The New York Times, which added that Iranian officials had said that the blame had been put on Israel.

The suspected poisonings, which have not seen blame directed at Israel in public, follow a spate of assassinations on men linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a special branch of the Iranian regime’s military.

Col. Sayad Khodai, one of the men linked to the IRGC, was fatally shot on May 22 in Tehran. He was known in Iran for working in Syria to support Shiite militias that were taking on Daesh and other rebel groups. Iran has openly blamed Israel for his death, vowing to take revenge.

On June 3, Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, who was also linked to the IRGC, died after he fell from the roof of his house just outside of Tehran.

Iranian officials said it was a suicidal accident, but Iran International, an opposition television channel, said Esmailzadeh was murdered for spying on behalf of Israel.

Just over a week before Esmailzadeh’s death, Ehsan Ghadbeigi, an engineer, was killed in a drone attack on May 25 at the Parchin military research site.

Located just outside of Tehran, Parchin is central to the regime’s missile and drone development efforts. It is also reportedly related to the nuclear weapons development program.

And more recently, Iran announced the deaths of two low-ranking IRGC officers. 2nd Lt. Ali Kamani was reportedly killed in a “car accident,” according to early news reports, but later official publications said he had been “martyred.”

Kamani’s death over the weekend was followed by reports of another officer, Mohammed Abdous, dying “during a mission” in the north of Iran.

  Budget passed by the parliament in the coastal city of Sirte aims to finance the government of Fathi Bashagha
TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament approved a budget on Wednesday for the government it appointed in March despite the incumbent administration refusing to step down, a move that may accelerate a return to parallel rule.
The budget passed by the parliament in the coastal city of Sirte aims to finance the government of Fathi Bashagha, who has been unable to enter the capital Tripoli to take over from an administration that rejects his appointment.
The 89.7 billion Libyan dinar ($18.6 billion) budget was approved unanimously, the parliament’s spokesperson said.
The session was attended by 98 of 165 lawmakers. Another five voted in favor remotely, the spokesperson said.
The dispute over control of government and state revenue, and over a political solution to resolve 11 years of violent chaos, threatens to launch Libya back into administrative partition and war.
In Tripoli, Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, installed last year through a UN-backed process to head an interim unity government, has said he will only step down after an election.
Underlining Libya’s divide, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh told lawmakers that Tripoli was controlled by outlaw groups and there were “local and international parties” seeking to prolong the crisis.
The Central Bank of Libya (CBL), which is based in Tripoli and is the only internationally recognized depository for Libyan oil revenues, finances Dbeibah’s government.
Under previous agreements, however, it pays salaries across Libya’s political divide including to fighters on different sides.
Lawmaker Saed Amgeb told Reuters that CBL Governor Sadiq Al-Kabir would not be able to refuse to finance the budget, citing an agreement between parliament and Libya’s High State Council.
Libya analysts say if the CBL refuses to fund Bashagha’s budget, parliament may ask the head of its eastern branch to do so, effectively ending the CBL reunification process.
From 2014 to 2020, Libya was divided between warring eastern and western factions with a parallel government set up in the east with its own institutions including a central bank.
The effort to reunify Libya’s banking system is seen as crucial to resolving underlying economic drivers of conflict and has been a major thrust of diplomacy, but has moved slowly.
The parliament is based in the east and largely supported commander Khalifa Haftar’s war against Tripoli and western factions.
Meanwhile, eastern factions demanding that Dbeibah step aside have instigated a blockade of most Libyan oil output, with production falling to 100,000-150,000 barrels per day, according to the oil ministry.
Libya had been due to hold elections in December under a UN-backed peace process, but the vote was called off as factions could not agree on the rules. No new date has been set.

