Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign

DUBAI: Pepsi has partnered with Snap for its latest campaign “Thirsty for Music.”
As part of the campaign, the brand will launch five limited-edition interactive cans featuring classical and new musical instruments that celebrate the evolving music scene in Saudi Arabia.
The cans include Pepsi’s variants Pepsi Blue, Pepsi Max and Diet Pepsi, and each can represents a specific instrument and sound bite, including oud, guitar, drums, keyboard and darbuka.
Scanning the Snapcode on the can brings the instrument on it to life, animating the can alongside various audio bites from the campaign’s soundtrack, making this campaign the region’s first augmented reality experience.
In addition to the five lenses, Snap has created a body-tracking lens that Snapchat users can dance to. It features two different dances — hip-hop and K-pop — inspired by the campaign’s film choreography.
“Our Saudi community is curious and eager to explore new experiences,” said Ibrahim Zantout, vertical lead F&B/QSR at Snap Inc.
“Teaming up with Pepsi on new AR experiences introduces a unique entertainment option for our Saudi audience and helps them discover new content in an interactive setting,” he added.
Pepsi has partnered with various artists for the campaign, such as Rashed Al-Fares, Molham, and Abdullah Al-Manea. The campaign’s theme song “We Are The Anthem” seeks to help Saudi artists break through and share their talent on a bigger stage.
“This diversity represented by the artists brought together by Pepsi is to celebrate the richness of Saudi artistry; a gifted collective of creatives ‘thirsty for music’ and creative expression,” said Nesrine Chami, brand marketing manager for KSA at Pepsi.
“This partnership with Snap brings together two of the world’s biggest champions of creative talent and complements the campaign with an interactive platform rich in engaging experiences,” she added.
The campaign will also include on-ground events and concerts, as well as other cultural and entertainment events.
Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
https://arab.news/9rwhf
Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
- ‘Thirsty for Music’ campaign will feature artists Rashed Al-Fares, Molham and Abdullah Al-Manea among others
- Snap has created a body-tracking lens that Snapchat users can dance to
DUBAI: Pepsi has partnered with Snap for its latest campaign “Thirsty for Music.”