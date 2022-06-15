You are here

  • Home
  • Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign

Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign

Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
Pepsi has partnered with Snap for its latest campaign “Thirsty for Music.”
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rwhf

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign

Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
  • ‘Thirsty for Music’ campaign will feature artists Rashed Al-Fares, Molham and Abdullah Al-Manea among others
  • Snap has created a body-tracking lens that Snapchat users can dance to
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Pepsi has partnered with Snap for its latest campaign “Thirsty for Music.”
As part of the campaign, the brand will launch five limited-edition interactive cans featuring classical and new musical instruments that celebrate the evolving music scene in Saudi Arabia.
The cans include Pepsi’s variants Pepsi Blue, Pepsi Max and Diet Pepsi, and each can represents a specific instrument and sound bite, including oud, guitar, drums, keyboard and darbuka.
Scanning the Snapcode on the can brings the instrument on it to life, animating the can alongside various audio bites from the campaign’s soundtrack, making this campaign the region’s first augmented reality experience.
In addition to the five lenses, Snap has created a body-tracking lens that Snapchat users can dance to. It features two different dances — hip-hop and K-pop — inspired by the campaign’s film choreography.
“Our Saudi community is curious and eager to explore new experiences,” said Ibrahim Zantout, vertical lead F&B/QSR at Snap Inc.
“Teaming up with Pepsi on new AR experiences introduces a unique entertainment option for our Saudi audience and helps them discover new content in an interactive setting,” he added.
Pepsi has partnered with various artists for the campaign, such as Rashed Al-Fares, Molham, and Abdullah Al-Manea. The campaign’s theme song “We Are The Anthem” seeks to help Saudi artists break through and share their talent on a bigger stage.
“This diversity represented by the artists brought together by Pepsi is to celebrate the richness of Saudi artistry; a gifted collective of creatives ‘thirsty for music’ and creative expression,” said Nesrine Chami, brand marketing manager for KSA at Pepsi.
“This partnership with Snap brings together two of the world’s biggest champions of creative talent and complements the campaign with an interactive platform rich in engaging experiences,” she added.
The campaign will also include on-ground events and concerts, as well as other cultural and entertainment events.

Topics: Pepsi snap Saudi Music

Related

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
Media
Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive
Media
‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Russia banned on Wednesday 29 British journalists, including five Guardian journalists, four BBC journalists and the Financial Times chief foreign affairs commentator from entering the country. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas.”

The statement added that the decision was a response to Western sanctions and the “spreading of false information about Russia,” as well as the “anti-Russian actions of the British government.”

The list targets British journalists working for the BBC, the Sunday Times, the Daily Mail, the Independent, the Daily Telegraph, Sky News and a number of other outlets. 

The editors-in-chief of the Times, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Independent were also listed.

Additionally, Russia banned 20 individuals described as “associated with the defense complex,” namely military figures, senior aerospace figures and MPs, including UK Minister of State for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin and Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston. 

Russia said that the persons listed “participate in decision-making about supplying weapons to Ukraine that are used by local death squads and Nazi groups to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure.”

A Guardian spokesperson said: “This is a disappointing move by the Russian government and a bad day for press freedom. Trusted, accurate journalism is more important now than ever, and despite this decision, we will continue to report robustly on Russia and on its invasion of Ukraine.”

Russia had previously cracked down on Russian and foreign independent news outlets in the early days of its invasion of Ukraine and restricted access to social media platforms. 

Numerous independent media outlets had been taken off the air and had their websites blocked. Meanwhile, access to several foreign news organizations’ websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, was also blocked. 

Topics: journalist British Russia

Related

Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson, other top UK officials
World
Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson, other top UK officials
Russia bans entry to Japan’s PM, officials: ministry
World
Russia bans entry to Japan’s PM, officials: ministry

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
  • The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV+ via an app
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Major League Soccer and Apple TV announced a 10-year media rights agreement on Tuesday worth a reported $2.5 billion that will see every single MLS game broadcast from the 2023 season onwards.
“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.
The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV+ via an app. Season ticket-holders for MLS clubs will be able to access the app for free.
“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.
“It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch.”
No figures for the deal were revealed, but Sports Business Journal said the contract was worth $250 million per season.
The new deal will also herald a reorganization of how MLS games are scheduled. Currently games are played on multiple days throughout a given week.
As of next season, games will be played on Saturday nights, with midweek games taking place every Wednesday.
“We’re going to make it easy for people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite clubs,” Cue said.
The deal reflects the steady rise of MLS in the United States. Launched in 1996, the league now features 28 teams with a 29th due to join in 2023, with the United States, Canada and Mexico also hosting the 2026 World Cup.
“MLS is already on a tremendous trajectory as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world,” Cue said.
“We think it’s going to get even bigger as the (2026) World Cup comes to the US, Canada and Mexico.”

Topics: Apple Major League Soccer

Related

Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Business & Economy
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
Media
Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries
  • Lebanon did not immediately offer any official justification for the decision
  • The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office said on Monday that the film “violates the country’s media content standards”
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanon joined the UAE, Saudi Arabia and 11 other countries across the world on Tuesday to prohibit the new Pixar animated film “Lightyear” from screening in cinemas.
The animated film, scheduled for worldwide release on Thursday, features a scene involving a same-sex kiss between two of its characters.
While Lebanon did not immediately offer any official justification for the decision, the UAE’s Media Regulatory Office said on Monday that the film “violates the country’s media content standards.”
Indonesia, Egypt, and Malaysia are among the countries to prevent the “Toy Story” spin-off from commercial screening.
Lebanon does not have a consistent policy toward film and media censorship. Films such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” which depicted the life of Freddie Mercury, were allowed to screen across the country.
Meanwhile, Marvel’s “Eternals” was heavily edited, to cut out scenes of same-sex relationships.
Notably, “Eternals” was also banned from screening across cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.
Films such as “West Side Story” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were also banned in various countries across the region, including the UAE, for including trans and homosexual characters.
The UAE later removed the ban on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opting instead for a 21+ rating.

Topics: Lebanon UAE pixar Lightyear

Related

UAE bans screening of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ for violating media content standards
Media
UAE bans screening of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ for violating media content standards
Behind the scenes of ‘Onward,’ Pixar’s new seven-year production
Lifestyle
Behind the scenes of ‘Onward,’ Pixar’s new seven-year production

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
  • The new features allow parents of users under 18 to set daily time limits between 15 minutes and two hours
  • Parents can also schedule break times for their children
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram launched new parental control features across the UK on Tuesday, including the option to set a daily time limit on Instagram use among teens.
The new features allow parents of users under 18 to set daily time limits between 15 minutes and two hours.
Once the users reach the specified time limit, a black screen will appear on Instagram for the rest of the day.
Parents can also schedule break times for their children and receive an alert for when their child reports an account or a post, as well as why they reported it.
The new features allow parents to view their child’s daily habits on the social app but will initially need their children’s permission to activate the supervision features.
Parental controls will be automatically disabled when the child turns 18.
Instagram is also trialing a nudge function that directs teenage users to look for different topics when they are seen repeatedly searching for the same thing.
First introduced in the US in March, the new package of features is likely prompted by the mounting pressure on social media platforms to regulate addictive social media use among teens.
Instagram has been battling claims that it is harmful to children since documents were leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen last year.
The documents revealed that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had been aware that its platform could be harmful to children’s mental and physical health.
Recently, other social media platforms have been launching similar features, with TikTok introducing new screen control features only last week.
TikTok’s screen time control feature allows users to set custom limits for how much time they want to spend on the app, encouraging users to take a break from continuous scrolling.
Additionally, the company said it will issue users between the ages of 13 and 17 “digital well-being prompts” when they have used the app for more than 100 minutes in a single day.
Recently, eight lawsuits have been filed against Meta, claiming that excessive exposure to social media platforms had led to attempted or actual suicide, eating disorders, sleeplessness and other issues.

Topics: Instagram UK social media

Related

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Media
Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Birthday wishes pour in for Gigi Hadid on Instagram
Lifestyle
Birthday wishes pour in for Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case
  • Lawsuit against Google first brought in 2017 by former female employees claiming lesser pay than male counterparts
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google agreed on Monday to pay $118 million to approximately 15,500 female employees to settle a class-action lawsuit over gender discrimination in pay.

Additionally, the big tech company agreed to bring in an independent third-party expert to analyze Google’s hiring practices and pay equity. 

“While we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and practices, after nearly five years of litigation, both sides agreed that resolution of the matter, without any admission or findings, was in the best interest of everyone,” Chris Pappas, a Google spokesman, said in a statement. “We’re very pleased to reach this agreement.”

Google has analyzed pay equity over the last nine years and raised employees’ pay when warranted, he added.

The lawsuit against Google was first brought in 2017 by former female employees who claimed that they were being paid less than their male counterparts.

“As a woman who’s spent her entire career in the tech industry, I’m optimistic that the actions Google has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women,” said Holly Pease, one of the plaintiffs. 

This is not the first time a US-based tech company was accused of gender pay discrimination. Indeed, in early May, LinkedIn announced that it had reached an agreement with the US Department of Labor to pay $1.8 million to female employees to settle pay discrimination claims.  

US labor investigators said LinkedIn had, between 2015 and 2017, denied 686 women equal pay at its San Francisco office and at its headquarters in California.

The women had been paid “at a statistically significant lower rate” than their male counterparts, even after taking into account “legitimate explanatory factors,” the investigators said.

While women in the US have generally been paid less than men, LinkedIn is obliged under a 1965 executive order to provide “equal opportunity” to its employees and cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, gender identity or other factors.

Topics: Google gender discrimination equal pay

Related

Google suspends engineer who claims its AI is sentient
Media
Google suspends engineer who claims its AI is sentient
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors
Media
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors

Latest updates

Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
Snap and Pepsi celebrate Saudi talent in latest campaign
World’s best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia
World’s best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia
Captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull go for the ‘Full English’ at $1m Aramco Team Series — London
Captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull go for the ‘Full English’ at $1m Aramco Team Series — London
Dubai’s Salik converted into joint stock company ahead of potential IPO
Dubai’s Salik converted into joint stock company ahead of potential IPO
Lebanon extends licensing deadline for gas exploration
Lebanon extends licensing deadline for gas exploration

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.