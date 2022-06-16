You are here

Some World Cup fans in Qatar to be housed in ‘traditional tents’
Fans will be able to choose between taking up residence in specially designated villages, as well as apartments, villas, cabins and two cruise ships. (AFP)
Some World Cup fans in Qatar to be housed in ‘traditional tents’
  • The Nov. 21-Dec. 18 World Cup will be the first staged during the northern winter to avoid summer temperatures that at times surpass 45 degrees Celsius
DOHA: Qatar hopes to house some of the 1.2 million fans expected to attend the FIFA World Cup later this year in 1,000 “traditional tents,” organizers said on Tuesday.

“This is one of the options that will go live in the next two weeks,” said Omar Al-Jaber, an official responsible for accommodation at the supreme committee organizing the tournament.

“It is real camping,” he said during a briefing. “We need to give people the experience of a desert and tent in normal Bedouin style.”

The tents will be supplied with water, electricity and drainage systems, but no air conditioning in the country known for extreme summer heat but moderate winters.

The Nov. 21-Dec. 18 World Cup will be the first staged during the northern winter to avoid summer temperatures that at times surpass 45 degrees Celsius.

Another luxury camp with 200 tents is also planned for football fans visiting the gas-rich Gulf country.

They will be set up along a beach called the Sealine in the country’s south, on the edge of the desert, with other areas also to be announced, Jaber said.

He added that “more than 100,000 rooms” will be available at the time of the tournament, seeking to allay concerns over accommodation capacity in the tiny emirate.

A large portion of the country’s hotel rooms have already been pre-booked by organizers for the teams, referees and the press, but FIFA will release any unused rooms, Jaber said.

He added that there are more hotels under construction, vowing that more rooms would become available in the coming months.

A peak in bookings is expected on November 25-27, to coincide with the midpoint of the group stage, but “it does not mean that we don’t have rooms on those days,” he said.

More than 160 round-trip flights are scheduled daily from neighboring Gulf countries to allow them to accommodate supporters.

Hariri killers to be sentenced as end looms for Lebanon court
Hariri killers to be sentenced as end looms for Lebanon court
  • UN tribuanl has warned it will close imminently due to a shortage of funds
THE HAGUE: A UN-backed court for Lebanon will sentence two Hezbollah members in their absence Thursday for the 2005 assassination of former premier Rafic Hariri in what could be the cash-strapped tribunal’s final act.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), which is based in the Netherlands, found Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi guilty on appeal in March over a huge bombing which killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226.
But they are unlikely to ever spend time behind bars as the Lebanese Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah has refused to hand over the pair or a third man, Salim Ayyash, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020.
Meanwhile the STL, which is estimated to have cost between $600 million and $1 billion since it opened in 2009, has warned it will close imminently due to a shortage of funds.
The court said in a statement that it will announce the sentences for Merhi and Oneissi at 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
Sunni billionaire Hariri, who had stepped down as Lebanon’s prime minister in October 2004, was killed in a February 14 2005 suicide blast targeting his armored convoy on the Beirut seafront.
The attack triggered protests that drove Syria out of Lebanon after a 29-year military deployment.
The court was born out of a United Nations Security Council resolution and eventually tried four suspects in absentia: Ayyash, Merhi, Oneissi and Assad Sabra.

The case relied almost exclusively on circumstantial evidence in the form of mobile phone records that prosecutors said showed a Hezbollah cell plotting the attack.
The STL originally convicted Ayyash and cleared the other three men.
It said there was no direct evidence of Damascus or its ally Hezbollah’s involvement, but that the attack probably involved state actors and that the state with most to gain was Syria.
But in March it found Merhi and Oneissi guilty after an appeal by prosecutors, saying the original trial judges had “erred” by saying there was a lack of evidence. They upheld the acquittal of Sabra.
All three convicted men remain at large as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand over any of the suspects or to recognize the court.
Dogged by political issues in Lebanon and controversy over its huge cost and slowness, the court said last July that it would have to close after dealing with all outstanding appeals as it was running out of money.
The closure means a further trial against Ayyash in a separate case involving three attacks targeting Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005 is now unlikely to ever take place.
The STL draws 51 percent of its budget from donor countries and the rest from Lebanon, which is grappling with its deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war

US-led coalition says it detained senior Daesh leader in Syria
US-led coalition says it detained senior Daesh leader in Syria
  • Coalition statement says the target was "an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria"
BEIRUT: The US-led coalition said it had detained a senior Daesh group leader in Syria during an early-morning operation on Thursday.
The coalition conducts raids and strikes targeting members of the jihadist group, which has been waging insurgent attacks since its defeat on the battlefield three years ago.
“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” the statement said, adding no civilians were harmed during the operation nor aircraft damaged.
The coalition did not specify in what part of Syria Thursday’s raid took place.
A spokesperson for a separate Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group told Reuters earlier on Thursday that coalition forces had carried out a helicopter raid in the village of Al-Humaira just south of the Turkish border, the first operation of its kind in the area.
Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), said US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved but said the exact circumstances were unclear at the time.
“This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen” in areas under the SNA’s control, he said.
A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.
US special forces in February undertook a helicopter raid in Syria’s Idlib province controlled by jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.
Quraishi had led the group since the death of its founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a US raid in 2019. 

Syrians returning from Al-Hol camp stigmatized over Daesh ties
Syrians returning from Al-Hol camp stigmatized over Daesh ties
  • Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, still houses about 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis
RAQQA, Syria: Noura Al-Khalif married a Daesh supporter and then wound up without her husband in a Syrian camp viewed by many as the last surviving pocket of the “caliphate.”

The 31-year-old woman has been back in her hometown outside the northern city of Raqqa for three years but she is struggling to shake off the stigma of having lived in the Al-Hol camp.

“Most of my neighbors call me a Daesh supporter,” she told AFP from her father’s house near Raqqa, where she now lives with her two children.

“I just want to forget but people insist on dragging me back, and ever since I left Al-Hol I haven’t felt either financial or emotional comfort.”

Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, still houses about 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis, some of whom maintain links with Daesh.

About 10,000 are foreigners, including relatives of Daesh fighters, and observers are increasingly worried what was meant as a temporary detention facility is turning into a jihadist breeding ground.

Most of Al-Hol’s residents are people who fled or surrendered during the dying days of IS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in early 2019.

For staying, whether by choice or not, until the very end, they are seen as fanatical Daesh supporters, although the camp’s population also includes civilians displaced by battles against the jihadists.

The stigma is a challenge for Khalif who arrived in Al-Hol from Baghouz, the riverside hamlet where Daesh was declared definitively defeated by US-backed Kurdish forces.

“Al-Hol camp was more merciful to us than Raqqa. I left the camp for my children and their education, but the situation here is not better,” she said.

In 2014, Khalif married a jihadist and lived with him across several Daesh-held regions before the two were separated by the fighting.

She hasn’t heard from her husband since she left for Al-Hol in 2019.

After a few months of living in the camp, Khalif was permitted to leave along with hundreds of other Syrians under an agreement between Syrian tribal chiefs and Kurdish authorities overseeing the facility. More than 9,000 Syrians have since been allowed to exit Al-Hol under such deals which aim to empty the camp of nationals, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Khalif’s homecoming has been anything but sweet. She said she struggles to make a living by cleaning homes and faces constant suspicion.

“Some families won’t let me clean their homes because I wear the niqab (face veil) and because they think I’m a Daesh supporter,” she said.

Raqqa tribal elder Turki Al-Suaan has arranged for the release of 24 families from Al-Hol to facilitate their reintegration into their communities, but he acknowledged that it was no easy task.

“I know their families and they are from our region. But the intolerance that society has toward these people is a reaction to the abuses committed by Daesh against civilians in the area during their rule,” he said.

Raqqa resident Sara Ibrahim warned that there was a danger in stigmatizing people returning to Raqqa from Al-Hol, most of whom are women and children.

“A lot of families in Raqqa refuse to engage with these people and this ... could push them toward extremism in the future,” she said.

Fearing prejudice, Amal has kept a low profile since she arrived in Raqqa seven months ago from Al-Hol.

The 50-year-old grandmother and members of her family were among the last of those who flooded out of Baghouz, where the jihadists made their final stand.

“My neighbors in Raqqa do not know that I was in Al-Hol camp, and I fear people will have a bad idea if they know that I was living” there, she said, a niqab covering her face.

Two dead, seven injured in Turkish airstrikes hitting Sinjar Resistance site in Iraq
Two dead, seven injured in Turkish airstrikes hitting Sinjar Resistance site in Iraq
  • Security sources said one strike targeted an intelligence headquarters and another hit a civilian area
BAGHDAD: At least two people were killed and seven injured in Turkish airstrikes targeting the Sinjar Resistance Units or YBS, a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK, in Iraq’s northern province of Sinjar, security sources said on Wednesday.

They said one strike targeted an intelligence headquarters and another hit a civilian area, causing damage to nearby shops.

Videos on social media showed plumes of thick smoke and fires ablaze while people ran away in the street, though Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

The strike hit a “municipal council building in Snuny,” a village near the border with Syria, said a security official in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. “A 12-year-old child was killed and six other people were wounded,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara. Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

In April, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d’affaires after Baghdad accused Ankara of violating its sovereignty and called on it to withdraw all of its forces from Iraqi territory.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Israel convicts US-based NGO’s former Gaza head of aiding Hamas
Israel convicts US-based NGO’s former Gaza head of aiding Hamas
  • Palestinian Mohammed Halabi was accused of siphoning off millions of dollars to radical group
BEERSHEBA, Israel: An Israeli court on Wednesday found the former Gaza head of a major US-based NGO guilty of embezzling millions of dollars to radical group Hamas, six years after his arrest.

Israel had accused Palestinian Mohammed Halabi, who headed Gaza operations for World Vision, of siphoning-off millions of dollars to Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.

He was arrested in June 2016 and indicted in August that year. Israel had refused to release him on bail.

Both Halabi and the charity have staunchly denied any irregularities.

But the Israeli district court in Beersheba on Wednesday convicted Halabi of belonging to a terrorist group — Hamas — and of financing terrorist activities, of having “transmitted information to the enemy” as well as the possession of a weapon, according to a summary of the ruling.

Much of the evidence against Halabi was kept secret, with Israel citing “security concerns,” prompting his legal team to question the verdict’s legitimacy.

Halabi’s lawyer Maher Hanna called the judgment “totally political,” saying it had “nothing to do with the facts” and that his client would appeal.

Sharon Marshall, senior director of public engagement for World Vision, expressed “extreme disappointment.”

“In our view, there have been irregularities in the trial process and a lack of substantive and publicly available evidence,” she said, adding that the NGO supported Halabi’s decision to appeal.

According to Wednesday’s ruling, “the accused played an active and significant role in Hamas activity and assisted Hamas for years in various ways, including through the transfer of money and materials which he knew would be used to finance terrorist acts.”

“The charges against the accused point to extensive financial support and information sharing with Hamas,” it added. But Halabi’s lawyer said some details of the accusations remained unclear.

“They can’t define what money was given and from where it was given and how much was given ... from which projects, from which government, from where this money came to him and how it was given to Hamas,” Hanna said.

“Until today, Mohammed is asking me ‘did the judge say exactly what he accuses me of doing’?” he added.

Following Halabi’s arrest, the Australian government, a major donor to World Vision, announced it was freezing funding to projects in the Gaza Strip.

A subsequent Australian government probe found no evidence of embezzlement.

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, said the ruling “compounds a miscarriage of justice.”

“Holding Halabi for six years based largely on secret evidence has made a mockery of due process and the most basic fair trial provisions,” he said in a statement.

Halabi “should long ago have been released. To continue to cruelly detain him is profoundly unjust,” Shakir added.

Wednesday’s ruling was greeted by protests in Halabi’s native Gaza, while outside the courthouse in Beersheba, a small group of Israelis demonstrated in favor of the conviction, waving Israeli flags and yelling at Halabi supporters who were leaving.

On Tuesday the UN Human Rights Office had expressed “serious concerns” over the proceedings, in particular regarding the “lack of evidence.”

It cited “the widespread use of secret evidence” and “credible allegations of ill-treatment in detention.”

Halabi’s sentencing is expected in the coming weeks.

World Vision is a US-based Christian charity with almost 40,000 employees globally.

It claims to be one of the largest NGOs in the world, with a particular focus on children.

