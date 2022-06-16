You are here

El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
Egyptian President El-Sisi met with Lt. Gen. Hamad Mohammed Thani Al-Rumaithi, chief of staff of the UAE Armed Forces. (WAM)
  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirms the strength of relations between Egypt and the UAE at a meeting of top officials in Cairo
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed the strength of relations between Egypt and the UAE at a meeting of top officials in Cairo.

“The depth of relations between Egypt and the UAE … represent a pillar for the stability of the Middle East and the Arab world,” said El-Sisi, at a reception with Lt. Gen. Hamad Mohammed Thani Al-Rumaithi, chief of staff of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of Lt. Gen. Mohamed Zaki, minister of defense of Egypt, along with Mariam Al-Kaabi, the UAE ambassador in Cairo.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, stated that El-Sisi asked to convey his greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, stressing the importance of relations between the pair for the entire Arab world, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Al-Rumaithi conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Sheikh Mohammed, stressing the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and peoples.

He also stressed the UAE’s keenness to “strengthen the frameworks of strategic cooperation between the two countries at various levels, especially with regard to the exchange of experiences in the military field, in addition to continuing the process of joint work and intensive coordination with Egypt on various regional and international issues.”

It was agreed during the meeting to continue coordination and consultation between Egypt and the UAE with regard to security, in harmony with complex bilateral relations in all fields and levels, in the interest of Arab solidarity.

According to a statement by Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez, the two defense chiefs also met separately to discuss regional and international developments and their impact on the security and stability in the Middle East.

Topics: UAE Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says

Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says

Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
  • Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories that Russian forces occupied since its invasion began in late February
  • Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters
WASHINGTON: Russian-flagged ships have been carrying grain harvested in Ukraine last season and transported it to Syria, US satellite imagery company Maxar said on Thursday.
Maxar’s images showed two Russian-flagged bulk carrier ships docked in the Russian-controlled Crimean port of Sevastopol in May and being loaded with grain, the company said.
Days later, Maxar satellites collected images of the same ships docked in Syria, with their hatches open and semi-trucks lined up ready to haul the grain away, Maxar said. Syria and Russia are staunch allies.
The company said another image from June also showed a different ship being loaded with grain in Sevastopol.
Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories that Russian forces occupied since its invasion began in late February. The war threatens to cause severe food shortages as Russia and Ukraine account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
On June 8, the deputy head of Ukrainian agriculture producers union UAC said that Russia has stolen about 600,000 tons of grain from occupied territory and exported some of it.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation” claiming its aim was to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. The West and Ukraine say this is a pretext for unprovoked aggression.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Syria grain

Egyptian FM reaffirms stance of support to Palestinians

Egyptian FM reaffirms stance of support to Palestinians
  • Sameh Shoukry stressed Egypt’s firm position on supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people
  • UN envoy Tor Wennesland briefed Shoukry on the details of his contact with all relevant parties during the recent period
CAIRO: During a meeting with Tor Wennesland, the UN special envoy for the Middle East peace process, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed “the necessity of getting out of the current stalemate in the Palestinian issue, and the importance of the involvement of relevant regional and international parties.” 

He also emphasized the importance of “making the necessary effort to achieve the targeted breakthrough in the peace track, in a manner that supports the pillars of security and stability in the region.”

The minister reiterated the need to stop all measures that would harm the chances of achieving the desired peace, stressing Egypt’s firm position on supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, according to a press release.

The meeting included exchanges regarding developments on the Palestinian cause and a discussion over ways to advance peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides based on the principle of the two-state solution.

Wennesland briefed Shoukry on the details of his contact with all relevant parties during the recent period, expressing appreciation for Egypt its role in advancing the resumption of the negotiation track between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as well as supporting the development requirements of the Palestinians.

Topics: Egypt Sameh Shoukry Palestinians Tor Wennesland

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic
LONDON: Morocco's King Mohammed VI has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Maghreb Arabe Press reported on Thursday.

The king’s personal doctor Professor Lahcen Belyamani has prescribed a period of rest.

Topics: Coronavirus Morocco Morocco's King Mohammed VI

Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence

Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
  • The police launched the probe following an international outcry
  • The results of the probe were presented to the minister of public works, said a police spokesperson
JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Thursday they had concluded an internal investigation into violence at the funeral of slain Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — without however releasing any findings.
The police launched the probe following an international outcry after the veteran reporter’s coffin was almost dropped when police attacked the pallbearers during her funeral last month.
Thousands had attended the service in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, and images of the unrest were broadcast live on TV. Israeli authorities blamed Palestinian protesters for the ugly scenes.
Police commander Kobi Shabtai said Thursday that “we cannot remain indifferent to these harsh images and we must investigate so that sensitive events of this order are not violently disturbed by rioters.
“The police under my instructions investigated to assess the action of its forces on the ground in order to draw conclusions and improve the operational progress in this type of event,” he said in a statement.
The results of the probe were presented to the minister of public works, said a police spokesperson.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Qatar-based broadcaster, was shot and killed last month while covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian probe said that an Israeli soldier shot her dead in what it described as a war crime.
Israel has denied the allegations, arguing that she could have been killed by a Palestinian gunman.
Abu Akleh’s brother Anton rejected out of hand the police probe into the unrest at her funeral.
“We don’t care what Israel says or does, everything is clear from the photos. The police are the aggressors,” he told AFP. “They are trying to cover up their actions and mistakes.”

Topics: Israel Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh Funeral journalist

Lebanon tribunal sentences two men to life imprisonment for Hariri bombing

Lebanon tribunal sentences two men to life imprisonment for Hariri bombing
  • The two Hezbollah members were tried and convicted in absentia by UN-backed Lebanon tribunal
THE HAGUE: Appeals judges at the Lebanon Tribunal on Thursday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for their role in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Al-Hariri.
The men remain at large and have been tried and convicted in absentia by the UN-backed, The Hague-based Lebanon tribunal.
“The attack terrorized not only the direct victims but more generally the people of Lebanon,” presiding judge Ivana Hrdlickova said as she handed down the maximum sentence on Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi.
In March this year the appeals chamber reversed an earlier acquittal and found Merhi and Oneissi guilty on charges of terrorism and murder.
The 2005 bombing killed veteran Sunni Muslim politician Hariri and 21 others. The Lebanon tribunal was created by a 2007 UN Security Council resolution.

Topics: #Lebanon Hezbollah Rafic Hariri

