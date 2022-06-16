MENA Project Tracker:  Arabian Centers to open two retail destinations; KOC eyes $700m  oil project tender

You are here

Hala Hisham Koura
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Arabian Centers, one of the largest operators of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, will open two top-rated retail destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah, according to a report in Trade Arabia. 

Work on the projects, Jawharat Al Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah, is progressing steadily, and the company claims that these destinations will offer a next-generation retail experience to customers. 

The SR1.8 billion (480 million) retail destination in Riyadh is expected to be operational by 2025, while the Jeddah project worth SR1.1 billion will start functioning by 2024. 

The Riyadh and Jeddah projects are expected to generate 7,000 and 5,000 jobs respectively. 

KOC to upgrade four gathering centers

The Kuwait Oil Co., also known as KOC, is preparing to tender a $700 million project to debottleneck four gathering centers in East Kuwait, MEED reported, citing industry sources. 

According to the report, KOC aims to renovate GC-1, GC-2, GC-11, and GC-19 gathering centers. 

The budget approval for this project is expected to be finalized by October or November. 

Acciona and Engie bids on Mirfa 2

Spain’s Acciona and France’s Engie have placed the lowest bids for developing Mirfa 2 seawater reverse osmosis project in Abu Dhabi, Meed reported. 

Acciona’s offer stands at $54.46 cents a cubic meter for an 80 million imperial gallons a day development, outbidding the Engie-led team by 1.7$c/cm. 

Engie’s bid is at $48.32 cents a cubic meter for a 120 MIGD plant.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

RIYADH: NEOM’s subsidiary ENOWA has signed an agreement with Japan’s ITOCHU and France’s Veoila to develop a first-of-its- kind desalination plant. 

Located in NEOM’s manufacturing and innovation city OXAGON, the plant will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Upon completion in 2025, the plant will operate with a production capacity of 500,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day, which accounts for around 30 percent of the total projected water demand in NEOM. 

The new facility comes in line with  ENOWA’s efforts to create sustainable and abundant water supply for the residential, industrial and commercial sectors in NEOM. 

ENOWA was launched last March by the $500 billion project wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with the aim of enhancing the abundance of natural resources and sustainably preserving them. 

Topics: NEOM ENOWA desalination Renewable Energy

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Emaar Economic City has appointed Fahad Abduljalil AlSaif as a new board member and chairman, following the resignation of Assim Alsuhaibani.

AlSaif is currently the head of the global capital finance division at the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund, according to a bourse filing. 

Prior to that, he spent ten years in the Saudi British Bank treasury managing trading, fixed income and risk advisory functions. 

He is also a member of the board of directors and the executive committee in Saudi ACWA Power and the Aircraft Leasing Co.

Alsuhaibani resigned from the chairman role due work circumstances, according to the bourse filing. 

Topics: Emaar Economic City

RIYADH: The International Renewable Energy Agency has signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., known as Masdar, in the fields of renewable energy. 

Zooming in, in a bid to meet the climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Meta’s home and technology hub Menlo Park is planning to electrify 95 percent of its buildings.

Looking at the bigger picture

  • The International Renewable Energy Agency has signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., known as Masdar. The first agreement enables the fund’s investment of $400 million to IRENA’s Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, according to a statement. The deal with Masdar paves the way for renewable energy projects through technical advisories and equity investments.
  • Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, has said Europe will face a $400 billion cost increase due to higher energy prices, according to Reuters.  As EU countries agreed on an embargo on Russian oil supplies, Novak predicted that this plan could lead to a shortage of oil products in the European market.

 Through a micro lens

  • TotalEnergies has joined forces with Gabonese logging firm Compagnie des Bois du Gabon to develop a new forest management model. The new model combines sustainable harvesting, biodiversity conservation, and long-term carbon storage, according to a statement. 
  • Meta’s home and technology hub Menlo Park has partnered with BlocPower in a new form of public private partnership to electrify 95 percent of its buildings, CNBC reported. This happens in an effort to meet the climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. 

 

Topics: NRG Matters Meta International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

RIYADH: Lebanon has offered a new deal to Israel via a US mediator to end a long-standing maritime dispute between the two nations mainly centered on gas resources, MEED reported, citing an official close to the negotiation. 

According to the report, Lebanon told the mediator it could agree to Israel claiming territory where it plans to extract gas soon. 

In return, Lebanon wants total control of a Qana offshore field that it had previously only sought part of. 

The report further noted the new developments happened when Lebanon’s top leaders met US envoy Amos Hochstein during his Beirut visit on June 13. 

Hochstein is expected to convey Lebanon’s demand to Israel, and will get back to Lebanese leaders with a response. 

Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border. 

After the war in 2006, the two countries resumed maritime negotiations in 2020, but that was soon halted after Lebanon questioned the credibility of the map used by the UN. 

Topics: Lebanon Israel gas

DUBAI: Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft is examining the possibility of opening a trading unit in Dubai as it tries to combat sanctions exerted by the US and its Western allies, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Rosneft officials visited Dubai last month to meet some advisers who could help the company set up a trading unit in the emirate. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous revealed that the outcome of the meeting and the scope of the new entity is unknown. 

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dubai has become a safe haven for Russians and Russian companies moving out of the country. 

Moreover, the UAE has already made it clear that it will not follow the Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia. 

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s Moscow-based coal producer SUEK, Zug, and Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem are also opening trading units in Dubai. 

Topics: Roseneft Russia-Ukraine Conflict UAE trading

