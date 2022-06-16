Red Sea International Co. gets approval for its 49.6% capital cut

Saudi-US business forum discusses enhancing cooperation

RIYADH: The US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday organized a Saudi-US business forum in Washington, with a high-level Saudi delegation headed by the minister of commerce in attendance, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Minister Majid Al-Qasabi stressed the deep-rooted trade relations between the two countries.

The forum was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bin Bandar, as well as 180 Saudi and American figures in the business sector.

Al-Qasabi also said that, since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom’s economy has witnessed a transformation that has led to the opening of many new sectors and providing promising opportunities business.

The minister said that Saudi reforms, which are aimed at diversifying the economy and developing trade and investment in the Kingdom, are attributed the to the Vision 2030 program, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

(SPA)

“The world today is facing many challenges such as pandemics, climate change, international crises, and food security,” the minister said. Despite these challenges the Kingdom was still able to achieve this vision because of the crown prince’s constant support, he added.

The minister extended an invitation to delegates to visit the Kingdom and see the business opportunities that exist in all sectors.

The Saudi delegation held workshops and discussions with US business figures. Entrepreneurs from large, medium and small enterprises in Saudi Arabia took part.

Separately, Al-Qasabi and Princess Reema held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to discuss means to enhance economic and commercial bilateral relations.

Minister Al-Qasabi and Secretary Raimondo (SPA)

The minister said that “these discussions are part of both countries’ keenness to increase bilateral coordination according to a joint action plan that can increase the commercial exchange opportunities in several promising economic sectors.”

Al-Qasabi added these include building the green economy, enhancing the role of women in doing business, developing small and medium enterprises, and promoting innovation.