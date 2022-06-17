Where We Are Going Today: Yumram Ramen

Mexican head chef at Dubai’s Rumba Cuban eatery shares his recipes for success
The Mexican head chef at Dubai’s Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen offers some advice and a delicious recipe
Updated 18 June 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: As Rene Manzanilla tells it, cooking has been a lifelong passion. The story of his initial inspiration is a conventional one: A love inspired by his mother and grandmother. The story of his ‘Eureka’ moment — the one that shifted him away from becoming a lawyer like so many of his family before him — is slightly more unusual.
“I went to a careers fair in my town in Mexico and I saw a guy doing fruit carving. One of my big passions when I was a kid was origami, so when I saw this guy I thought, ‘I want to do that.’ So I got all the information, then went back and told my mom, ‘I want to be a chef,’” he explains. “So far, I still haven’t learned how to carve fruit, but… I’m here.”
“Here” is head chef at Dubai’s Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, which serves Latin American cuisine influenced by Mexican, Cuban and Peruvian fare.
“The thing I love most about the job is the chemistry you can build in a kitchen,” he says. “Obviously, I love to cook, but I love being around everyone. Over the years, I’ve come to understand that, as a head chef, the only thing the people working with you need from you is leadership. I like to be cooking with them. If you lead by example, they’ll respond well. The environment of a kitchen is always hot, it’s always noisy. I want them to understand that we’re all in it together.”
Here, Manzanilla gives some tips for amateur chefs, spills the beans on annoying customers, and offers a simple, delicious recipe for guacamole.
Q: What’s the best advice you can give to amateur cooks?
A: In the kitchen, we call it ‘mise en place.’ It’s all about the process — the visualization of everything you’re going to be doing; getting everything in place before you start to cook. You can’t just head to the kitchen and grab stuff from the chiller. You need to organize yourself. The mindset is the most important thing for a chef.
What single ingredient can improve any dish?
I really love lemon zest. Or lime zest — I’m from Mexico, so we have a lot of lime around. It improves the aroma, it improves the flavor and it improves the visuals. It gives freshness and crispness. Even on sweets — in a caramel, or a toffee sauce. You add a little bit of lime juice and it balances the sweetness.
When you go out to eat. What’s your favorite cuisine?
Something I really appreciate — in any cuisine — is the dessert menu. I used to be a pastry chef and that really taught me discipline in the kitchen. With pastry, you can’t play with the timing; you’ve got to be really organized. Each dessert is like a main course; you have five elements: The crispiness, the cake side, the sauce, the garnish and the decoration. I’m a big dessert lover.
What customer behavior most frustrates you?
When they try to tell you that a dish isn’t how it’s ‘supposed to be’ because it’s not the way their mom or their grandmother did it. It’s a recipe I’ve crafted with my team, and we love it, so now we want you to try it and love it. If it doesn’t meet your expectations because you have a different version in mind, I’ll understand, but I can’t make it the same as you have it in your mind.
I guess people don’t really get that you’ve spent years building these dishes.
Exactly. They’ll ask you to remove one ingredient, because they don’t like it. But by removing one ingredient, the entire recipe can be lost.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Pozole. It’s a corn soup. It’s super-basic — you can make it with any meat really. You make a stock with some roasted garlic, bay leaves, pepper, salt. When the meat is tender you add the half-cooked corn. You’ll have a couple of sauces on the side and a lot of garnishes: Onion, garlic, lettuce, cheese. You put all that out on the table and people will add them in. It’s a big, beautiful, messy dish. It’s very traditional — a delicious, colorful dish to be shared at family gatherings. I would make it for my mom on her birthday.
Instructions: Peel the avocado, then mash it with a fork to the desired consistency. Put it in a bowl and mix in all the other ingredients, folding them in to integrate the sauce’s emulsion. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Food is served on a steel tray, and the restaurant also offers spiced fries garnished with Parmesan cheese, Caesar salads, and a range of fresh juices and soft drinks
Updated 14 June 2022
Nada Hameed
Burgers and American cuisine are the order of the day at a newly opened restaurant in Riyadh.
AQUI offers a fixed-price menu containing 160-gram wagyu burgers covered with caramelized onion, aged white cheddar cheese, and sweet and savory sauce.
The modern eatery prides itself on only using the finest wagyu beef from Japan and instead of regular buns places its patties in soft, glazed, golden-brown, in-house baked pretzel rolls along with its signature sauce.
Food is served on a steel tray, and the restaurant also offers spiced fries garnished with Parmesan cheese, Caesar salads, and a range of fresh juices and soft drinks.
Located at Al-Sulaimaniya, on King Abdulaziz Road, the outlet is open Saturday to Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For further information visit Instagram at @aqui.saudi.
Adidas launches sneaker collaboration with Ravi Pakistani restaurant in Dubai
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: In a surprise mash up between sneaker culture and Dubai’s food scene, global sports retailer Adidas has announced the launch of a limited-edition shoe dedicated to iconic Pakistani eatery Ravi in an effort to celebrate community-focused restaurants in cities around the world.
The drop, which will be available from June 23 at select retailers in Dubai and online, is part of a series of sneakers celebrating iconic eateries in 11 cities worldwide.
In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the emirate’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant – which has long served as a popular dining spot for both expat and Emirati foodies alike since it opened its doors in 1978. The no frills eatery has also dished up Pakistani fare for a celebrity diner or two, including US rapper Snoop Dogg and pop band One Republic.
In a twist on the adidas Original Superstar, the special edition SUPERSTAR RAVI colorway references the Pakistani heritage of the owners and features a custom sock liner with a hand-drawn map design signifying the meaning of the name Ravi, which is a river in northeastern Pakistan. The heel tab branding includes the year Ravi opened alongside the name in English and Arabic on either shoe. The restaurant owners hand selected six dishes which have been added to the tongue of the sneakers with English on one side and Arabic on the other — the restaurant’s famous chicken biriyani and karak chai made the cut — and each pair of shoes are delivered in a special edition takeaway style box.
“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with. To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate,” said Ravi founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed in a released statement.
“This unique collaboration represents the ability of food to be able to transcend physical borders and create cultural bonds, metaphorically transporting us to somewhere new or a taste of home for many of the diasporic communities found in adidas key cities. Through the ‘adilicious’ series, every restaurant brings their own unique culinary perspective and story to the table,” Adidas said in the statement.
British Moroccan actress Laila Rouass launches happiness platform
Rouass completed a Yale University course that delved into the science of happiness, and says most of what she talks about is research based
She says the foundation to her teachings is self compassion
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News
LONDON: British Moroccan actress Laila Rouass has launched a UK-based platform to promote happiness and well-being and help people achieve a more balanced life.
“After years of disliking my body and not feeling fulfilled or even happy, I realized that I, and only I, could make the emotional change needed,” she said.
Rouass has been working to launch WholeAndThenSome over the past two years.
“That’s what I have worked on over the last couple of years … reframing what happiness means to me,” she said, adding: “I believe we can all reframe our life so that we pull from it what feeds us most.”
Last year, Rouass completed a Yale University course that delved into the science of happiness, and says most of what she talks about is research based.
“Once you discover the science to your well-being, life becomes infinitely more balanced and a lot less frightening.”
Rouass added that the foundation to her teachings is self compassion, because “without compassion for oneself, self-abuse takes on a strength that becomes overwhelming and difficult to control.”
Rouass plans to hold talks and organize webinars and workshops to promote the concept regularly, the most recent of which was a self-compassion workshop, which was held on Sunday.
Period Calendar is a mobile application that tracks menstrual cycle lengths, and which helps women mark the dates to make sure they are having regular cycles.
I think every woman should download this application because of all of its female-specific health features, from breast self-exams to chances of pregnancy based on your menstrual cycle dates, to sleep quality.
P.C. creates analysis based on the symptoms you add in the “How are you feeling today?” section too. Its categories — head, body, cervix, fluid, abdomen, and mental — each have their own lists of symptoms that women can select.
The body category for example includes neck aches, shoulder aches, tender breasts and sensitivity, backaches and lower back pain, cramps, chills, PMS, weight gain, night sweats, hot flashes and more.
The cervix category watches out for pelvic pain, flow and other such areas. The mental category keeps track of women’s anxiety levels, as well as stress, moodiness, irritability, inability to concentrate, fatigue, and insomnia.
I like the application’s “Self Care” section the most because it offers wellness practices you can easily do at home. It shows tutorials on how to do relaxing stretches for neck pain and lower back pain relief, as well as morning warmups and bedtime stretches.
P.C. encourages women to exercise as well, as it offers 7-minute workouts for each muscle group of the body.
It also has facial care tutorials such as getting acne-free skin.
For women who suffer from menstrual pain, the application also offers poses that relieve pain such as the supported child’s pose where a pillow is required to lean forward on and rest your torso.
It also includes soundscapes that you can meditate to or relax into as you fall asleep.