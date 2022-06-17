You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak
The reports have sparked speculation that the unspecified disease may be cholera or typhoid. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pkt3s

Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak
  • Building on the country’s woes, the official KCNA this week announced a new “acute enteric epidemic” in South Hwanghae province
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea said Friday that hundreds of families have fallen ill with an unidentified intestinal disease, heaping pressure on a crumbling health care system already strained by COVID-19.
Pyongyang announced its first coronavirus cases last month and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” with leader Kim Jong Un putting himself front and center of the government’s response.
Even so, the virus tore through the unvaccinated population of 25 million, with more than 4.5 million cases of “fever” and 73 deaths to date, according to figures published by state media.
Building on the country’s woes, the official KCNA this week announced a new “acute enteric epidemic” in South Hwanghae province, with Kim urging officials to “contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible.”
In a possible sign of the seriousness of the situation, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, was one of a group of senior officials who reportedly personally donated medicine to try and help.
The medicine will be delivered to “over 800 families suffering from the acute epidemic which broke out in some areas of South Hwanghae Province,” state media KCNA reported Friday.
The figure suggests at least 1,600 people have been infected with the enteric disease.
The reports have sparked speculation that the unspecified disease may be cholera or typhoid.
If confirmed the outbreak could worsen the country’s chronic food shortages, as South Hwanghae province is one of the North’s main agricultural regions.
Experts have warned of a major public health emergency in the North, which has one of the world’s worst medical care systems, should Covid spread.
The impoverished country has poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units and no Covid treatment drugs or mass testing capability.
“With the North’s much outdated medical infrastructure, an acute intestinal sickness could flare at any time,” an official from Seoul’s unification ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.
Seoul is willing to assist the North in handling the new outbreak should Pyongyang wish to accept it, the official said.
South Korea previously offered to send vaccines and other medical aid to the North to help it deal with its coronavirus outbreak.
Pyongyang has not officially responded.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus disease

Related

Update North Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID-19 battle
World
North Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID-19 battle
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim Jong Un pushes for internal unity
World
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim Jong Un pushes for internal unity

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AFP

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
  • The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz
  • One worshipper had been killed in Friday's blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday midday prayers, police said.
The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.
Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one worshipper had been killed in Friday’s blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district.
“The explosives were placed inside the mosque. The blast occurred when worshippers were offering Friday prayers,” he told AFP.
A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government last year has seen the number of bombings in the country fall, but the Daesh armed group has continued to target minority communities in attacks.
A string of bombings hit the country during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended in Afghanistan on April 30, some of them claimed by Daesh.
On April 22, a blast at a mosque in Imam Shahib district killed at least 36 worshippers and wounded scores more in one of the deadliest attacks to take place since the Taliban returned to power.
That blast targeted members of the minority Sufi community who were performing rituals after Friday prayers.
The regional Daesh branch in Sunni-majority Afghanistan has repeatedly attacked Shiites and minorities like Sufis, who it says are heretics.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the militant group is a key security challenge for Afghanistan’s current rulers.

Topics: Afghanistan mosque Blast Taliban Daesh

Related

Blasts in Kabul mosque, north Afghanistan, kill at least 14
World
Blasts in Kabul mosque, north Afghanistan, kill at least 14

Kinder factory at center of Salmonella cases can reopen

Kinder factory at center of Salmonella cases can reopen
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Kinder factory at center of Salmonella cases can reopen

Kinder factory at center of Salmonella cases can reopen
  • Health authorities give Ferrero conditional authorization to reopen Arlon factory
  • All products to be analyzed before sales and distribution
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: A factory in Belgium behind a Salmonella contamination in Kinder chocolates sold in Europe can reopen conditionally after a clean-up by owner Ferrero, health authorities said Friday.
Belgium’s AFSCA food health safety agency “has decided to give Ferrero conditional authorization for its production factory in Arlon,” in the country’s southeast, it said in a statement.
The permission was given for three months, during which all the products will be analyzed before they can be distributed and sold, it added.
Ferrero was forced to withdraw more than 3,000 tons of Kinder products worth tens of millions of euros after the Salmonella cases were traced to Kinder chocolates made in its Arlon factory.
AFSCA ordered the factory closed in early April, just before the Easter period that usually sees Kinder products fly off supermarket shelves.
Nearly 400 Salmonella cases ended up being detected across the EU and Britain, many of them in children. There were no deaths.
Salmonella contamination symptoms can include severe diarrhea and vomiting that are particularly dangerous for children under 10.
Ferrero, an Italian confectionary giant that also makes the Nutella chocolate spread in other sites, said it had started the process of reopening the Arlon plant and expected production to restart in a few weeks.
It stressed that it had carried out a “deep clean” of the factory, which has around 1,000 workers, and taken steps so that such a contamination would never happen again. It said the contamination likely was from a filter in a dairy milk tank.
“We are truly sorry for what happened and want to apologize once more to all people who were affected,” Ferrero CEO Lapo Civiletti said.
The company is under several probes by Belgian authorities, who are notably investigating whether it was slow to respond to a hygiene problem that might have come to its attention months earlier.
Officials are seeing if Ferrero met obligations for tracing products in its food chain and if the Salmonella incident put human lives in danger.

Topics: Kinder Salmonella Belgium

Related

Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella
Offbeat
Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella
Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
World
Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions

Russia jails former US diplomat for smuggling drugs

Russia jails former US diplomat for smuggling drugs
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Russia jails former US diplomat for smuggling drugs

Russia jails former US diplomat for smuggling drugs
  • Russia and US regularly clash over detention of each other’s citizens
  • Sentence comes amid tensions between Moscow and the West following war in Ukraine
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: A Moscow court has sentenced a former US diplomat to 14 years in prison for “large-scale” cannabis smuggling, the latest American to be caught up in Russia’s legal system.
Russia and the United States regularly clash over the detention of each other’s citizens and sometimes exchange them in scenes reminiscent of the Cold War.
The sentence comes as relations between Moscow and the West, particularly Washington, are tense after Moscow began its military operation in pro-Western Ukraine.
“The American citizen (Marc) Fogel has been found guilty,” the Khimki court said in a statement late Thursday.
It said Fogel committed “large-scale drugs smuggling” by crossing the Russian border, as well as “large-scale illegal storage of drugs without a commercial purpose.”
Russian authorities in January said Fogel had been arrested by customs officers after arriving from New York with his wife at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
“During customs checks, the marijuana and hash oil were found in his luggage,” officials said, adding that the drugs were hidden in contact lens cases and e-cigarette cartridges.
The incident took place in August 2021.
Fogel, who worked as a teacher in the Anglo-American School of Moscow, insisted the marijuana was for medical purposes and that it was prescribed in the United States after a spinal operation.
Russia has not made the use of cannabis legal for medicinal purposes.
Russian officials say Fogel was employed in the US embassy in Moscow and benefitted from diplomatic immunity until May 2021.
Several Americans are currently detained in Russian prisons, and vice versa.
In April, the United States exchanged former American marine Trevor Reed, sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison for violence, for a Russian pilot who had been in a US jail since 2010.
And US basketball star Brittney Griner is currently in pre-trial detention in a Russian jail for drugs smuggling.
Griner’s detention came days before Russia defied US warnings and sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

Topics: #russia United States drug

Related

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Media
Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
US banks prepare for cyberattacks after latest Russia sanctions
Business & Economy
US banks prepare for cyberattacks after latest Russia sanctions

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine ‘extremely alarming’: UN

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine ‘extremely alarming’: UN
Hundreds of civilians are believed to be trapped in the city. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine ‘extremely alarming’: UN

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine ‘extremely alarming’: UN
  • Hundreds of civilians are believed to be trapped in the city, with some sheltering in the local chemical plant
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Kyiv: The UN on Friday said the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine is “extremely alarming” and continues to deteriorate, four months into the Russian invasion.
“Nearly four months since the start of the war, the humanitarian situation across Ukraine — particularly in the eastern Donbas — is extremely alarming and continues to deteriorate rapidly,” the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, said in a statement.
It said the situation is “particularly worrying in and around Severodonetsk” — the eastern Ukrainian city where bloody battles have raged for weeks.
Hundreds of civilians are believed to be trapped in the city, with some sheltering in the local chemical plant.
The UN said there is “diminishing access to clean water, food, sanitation and electricity” in the city, the statement said.
It said that as “active hostilities continued to escalate” in eastern Ukraine, the war is “taking an enormous toll on civilians, including aid workers.”
“Despite enormous access challenges, the UN and humanitarian partners have reached over 8.8 million people across Ukraine since the war started,” it added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine UN

Related

Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Middle-East
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Media
Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs

At least one dead in protests over India’s military recruitment policy

At least one dead in protests over India’s military recruitment policy
Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
AP

At least one dead in protests over India’s military recruitment policy

At least one dead in protests over India’s military recruitment policy
  • Police fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds in the northern sate of Haryana
  • Large-scale protests caused cancelation of 30 trains with another 29 trains diverted to safer routes
Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: At least one person was killed on Friday as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police officials said.
The death occurred in Secundrabad in southern India where nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered police as they rampaged the railroad station for more than an hour, police said. Another 15 people were reportedly injured.
Protesters attacked police with rocks and police used batons and fired shots to disperse them. One protester was killed in the police firing, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Television images showed people setting empty train coaches on fire and vandalizing property belonging to railroad authorities. They burned tires and blocked rail tracks, disrupting train services in the region for several hours. No injuries were immediately reported.
Under the new job program announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh this week, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women in the age group 17.5-21 but only for four years. Seventy-five percent of them will be compulsorily retired after four years with no pension benefits.
A full-time recruited soldier serves for over 35 years.
The violence also hit eastern Bihar state where protesters set six train coaches on fire and damaged railroad stations, including offices and electronic installations. The protesters also blocked highways for hours, said S.K. Singhal, a police officer.
Protesters threw rocks at the homes of top governing Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Renu Devi and Sanay Jaiswal in Bettiah, a town in Bihar state, Singhal said. No one was injured.
The large-scale protests caused the cancelation of 30 trains with another 29 trains diverted to safer routes and 30 trains with passengers left stranded at different places in Bihar state, said Virendra Kumar, a railroad spokesman.
In northern Uttar Pradesh state, protesters threw rocks at buses in the city of Varanasi.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is facing national elections in 2024, is under pressure to provide jobs as India’s economy recovers from the pandemic slump. One idea behind short-term military recruitment is that those trained by the armed forces can later seek jobs with police or the private sector.
The government’s rationale also appears to save money by avoiding the pension burden by retiring them after four years. Pension pay-outs have averaged just under a quarter of India’s overall defense budget for years, leaving limited funds for the military’s modernization, said Rahul Bedi, a military analyst, in a blog post.
With 1.4 million active personnel, India’s military is the world’s second-largest after China, and the third-largest spender.
Army recruitment was halted for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of aspirants spent the time preparing themselves to join the military.
“Now we are being told that we will have the job only for four years,’’ a protester said.
Defense Minister Singh late Thursday extended the age limit by two years as a one-time exception, noting there was no military recruitment for the past two years.
V.P. Malik, a retired Indian army chief, said the youths’ disappointment was understandable.
“The government and the armed forces have to do more work on their outreach to justify and explain the scheme to the youth,” he said in an interview with The Times of India newspaper.

Topics: India Protests Military

Related

Special Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme
World
Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims
World
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims

Latest updates

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27
PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.