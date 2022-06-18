Man on plane grounded in Argentina a captain in Iran terror force, says Paraguay intel chief

You are here

Police officers confiscate a box of documents during a judicial raid at the Plaza Central Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the crew of an Emtrasur cargo plane are staying.
The Emtrasur plane carrying Venezuelans and Iranians lands at the airport in Cordoba, Argentina, on June 6, 2022.
  • Capt. Gholamreza Ghasemi and 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members were on board a cargo plane reportedly carrying car parts
  • The plane belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s Conviasa, which is under US sanctions
ASUNCION, Paraguay: Paraguay’s intelligence chief said Friday that one of the men aboard a plane grounded near Buenos Aires since last week had ties to Iran’s Quds Force, contradicting Argentina’s government.
Captain Gholamreza Ghasemi did not merely share a name with a member of the Force — the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards — but is in fact the same man, intelligence chief Esteban Aquino told AFP.
The Guards are listed as a terrorist organization by the United States.
Aquino contradicted Argentina’s Security Minister Anibal Fernandez, who said this week there were no Quds Force members on the plane, and Ghasemi merely shared a name with someone on the wanted list.
A Boeing 747 cargo plane, reportedly carrying car parts, has been held at an Argentine airport since Wednesday of last week. Its 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members have been prevented from leaving the country pending investigations.
On Monday, Argentine officials raised suspicions of a link between the flight and the Revolutionary Guards.
Paraguay on Tuesday said it had information that seven crew on the plane, when it stopped there in May, were Quds Force members.
The plane belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s Conviasa, which is under US sanctions.
Iran has said the plane was sold by Iran’s Mahan Air to a Venezuelan company last year.
Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with the Revolutionary Guards.
The plane arrived in Argentina from Mexico on June 6. It tried to fly to Uruguay two days later, but the country refused it entry and it returned to Argentina where it has been grounded ever since.
Uruguay’s Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber said Tuesday the country had reacted to a “formal warning from Paraguayan intelligence.”
 

Attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul wounds 2 -officials

Attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul wounds 2 -officials
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
KABUL: At least two people were wounded in an attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, officials said.
“There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don’t know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don’t know what to do,” the temple official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters. A Taliban interior spokesman said two were injured after attackers attempted to drive a car laden with explosives into the area. The vehicle detonated before reaching its target, and Taliban authorities were securing the site, he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
Local broadcaster Tolo aired footage showing heavy grey fumes of smoke rising from the area.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains. Multiple attacks have taken place in recent months, with some claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising around 300 family members before the fall of the country to the Taliban. Many had left the country in the wake of the takeover, according to community members and media reports.
The Sikh community, like other religious minorities, has been the continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack claimed by the Islamic State at another temple in Kabul in 2020 killed 25.
India’s foreign ministry was “deeply concerned” about reports of the attack. “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
Saturday’s explosion follows a blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz at a mosque that killed one and injured two, according to authorities. 

Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church

Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church
A police officer walks outside St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, June 17, 2022.
  • Robert Findlay Smith,, the gunman, declined invitations to join the dinner, say witnesses
  • US authorities say he was a licensed gun dealer whose business is listed at his home address
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama: The 70-year-old visitor had previously attended some services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church before police say he showed up for a potluck dinner, pulled out a handgun and fatally shot three of the elderly participants, one of whom died in his wife’s arms as she whispered words of love in his ear.
Church members were spared further violence Thursday evening when one of them rushed the gunman, struck him with a chair and held him until police arrived, a former pastor said. The suspect, Robert Findlay Smith, was charged with capital murder Friday, the Jefferson County district attorney announced.
The baffling violence in a wealthy suburb of Birmingham stunned a community known for its family-centered lifestyle. It also deepened the unease in a nation still reeling from recent slaughter wrought by gunmen who attacked a Texas school, a New York grocery store and another church in California.
“Why would a guy who’s been around for a while suddenly decide he would go to a supper and kill somebody?” said the Rev. Doug Carpenter, St. Stephen’s pastor for three decades before he retired in 2005. “It doesn’t make sense.”
All three shooting victims were members attending a monthly dinner at the church, said Carpenter, who still attends Sunday services there but wasn’t present Thursday night. A Facebook post referred to the gathering as a “Boomers Potluck.”
Carpenter said one victim’s wife and other witnesses recounted what had happened. They said a man who introduced himself only as “Mr. Smith” sat at a table by himself — as he’d done while visiting a previous church dinner.
“People tried to speak to him and he was kind of distant and very much a loner,” Carpenter told The Associated Press by telephone.
At Thursday’s dinner, church member Walter Bartlett Rainey invited the visitor to join his table, Carpenter said, but the man declined. He said Rainey’s wife noticed the visitor wasn’t eating.
“Linda Rainey said he didn’t have any food and she offered to fix a plate for him, and he turned that down,” said Carpenter.
Soon afterward, Carpenter said, the man drew his gun and opened fire — shooting Walter Rainey and two other church members. Carpenter said another member, a man in his 70s, grabbed a chair and charged the gunman.
“He hit him with a folding chair, wrestling him to the ground, took the gun from him and hit him in the head with his own gun,” Carpenter said.
Church members held the suspect until police arrived, police Capt. Shane Ware said. A police mugshot showed Smith with a blackened left eye and cuts to his nose and forehead.
“The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, was a hero,” Ware told a news conference Friday, saying that act was “extremely critical in saving lives.”
Rainey, 84, died at the scene. His wife of six decades wasn’t harmed.
“We are all grateful that she was spared and that he died in her arms while she murmured words of comfort and love into his ears,” Rainey’s family said in a statement.
Police said Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, died soon afterward at a hospital, and an 84-year-old woman died Friday. Police didn’t release her name, citing the family’s request for privacy.
Ware said Smith and the three victims were all white. He said police are investigating what motivated the suspect, who occasionally attended services at the church. Authorities executed a search warrant Friday at Smith’s home, less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.
Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show Smith is a licensed gun dealer whose business is listed at his home address. Court records show Smith filed a lawsuit in 2008 against Samford University, a private university in metro Birmingham, alleging campus security wrongly detained him and accused him of impersonating a police officer.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry told reporters his “close-knit, resilient, loving community” was rocked by “this senseless act of violence.” It’s home to nearly 40,000 residents, most of them white, including many businesspeople, doctors and lawyers who work in Birmingham.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. John Burruss, said in a Facebook post that he was in Greece on a pilgrimage and trying to get back.
The Rev. Rebecca Bridges, the associate rector, led an online prayer service on the church’s Facebook page Friday morning. She prayed not only for the victims and church members who witnessed the shooting, but also “for the person who perpetrated the shooting.”
“We pray that you will work in that person’s heart,” Bridges said. “And we pray that you will help us to forgive.”
Bridges, currently in London, alluded to other recent mass shootings as she prayed that “our culture will change and that our laws will change in ways that will protect all of us.”
Thursday’s shooting happened just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a Southern California church. It also came nearly seven years to the day after an avowed white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
A message posted by St. Stephens said it would hold Sunday services, adding: “We will gather at the Table that has taught so many that love is always breaking through in this world, no matter what we experience, whether it be doubt, anger, loss, grief, or death — but yet also joy and life.”

As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to ‘live the European dream’

As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to ‘live the European dream’
  • Ukraine EU candidacy signals major shift in European geopolitics
  • Putin seeks to play down EU issue; battle for Sievierodonetsk grinds on
BRUSSELS / KYIV: With the war in Ukraine’s east raging on, Kyiv received a major boost when the European Union recommended that it become a candidate to join the bloc, in what would be a dramatic geopolitical shift following Russia’s invasion.
EU leaders are expected to endorse the EU executive’s recommendations for Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, announced on Friday, at a summit next week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that the bravery of Ukrainians had created the opportunity for Europe to “create a new history of freedom, and finally remove the grey zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia.”
In his nightly address on national television, Zelensky said the decision of the EU member states remained to be seen, but added: “You can only imagine truly powerful European strength, European independence and European development with Ukraine.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the executive’s decision while dressed in Ukrainian colors — a yellow blazer over a blue blouse.
“Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective,” she said. “We want them to live with us the European dream.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin railed at the West, the United States in particular, in a grievance-filled speech in St. Petersburg on Friday, but sought to play down the EU issue.
“We have nothing against it,” he said. “It is not a military bloc. It’s the right of any country to join economic union.”
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following Ukraine’s EU bid, especially in the light of increased defense cooperation among the 27-member bloc.
Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border on in late February. It was joined days later by Moldova and Georgia — smaller ex-Soviet states also contending with separatist regions backed by Russia.
Though only the start of a process that may take many years and require extensive reforms, the European Commission move puts Kyiv on course to realize an aspiration out of reach just months ago.
One of Putin’s stated objectives in launching an invasion that has killed thousands of people, destroyed cities and driven millions to flee was to halt the West’s eastward expansion via the NATO military alliance.
Friday’s announcement underlined how the war has had the opposite effect: convincing Finland and Sweden to join NATO, and now the EU to embark on potentially its most ambitious expansion since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War.
In his speech, Putin denounced the United States for considering itself “God’s emissary on Earth” and said Western intransigence had given Russia no choice but to launch its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
He also questioned whether it was “advisable” for the EU to let Ukraine join, saying Kyiv would need huge economic subsidies that other EU members may not be willing to give.
Adding fuel to the global showdown, Russian media broadcast images of what they said were two Americans captured while fighting for Ukraine. “I am against war,” both men said in separate video clips posted on social media.

Post-Soviet generation
EU membership is not guaranteed — talks have been stalled for years with Turkey, a candidate since 1999. If admitted, Ukraine would be the EU’s largest country by area and its fifth most populous.
Ukraine and Moldova are far poorer than current EU members and have recent histories of volatile politics, organized crime and conflicts with Russian-backed separatists.
But in Zelensky, 44, and Maia Sandu, 50, they have pro-Western leaders who came of age outside the Soviet Union.
The latest foreign dignitary to visit Kyiv was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who offered training for Ukrainian forces on Friday and said Britain would stand by the Ukrainian people “until you ultimately prevail.”
In an online article in Foreign Policy on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the West should not “suggest peace initiatives with unacceptable terms” — an apparent reference to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron this month that Russia must not be humiliated if a diplomatic solution was to be found.
Instead, it should help Ukraine win, not just by providing heavy weapons but by maintaining and increasing sanctions against Moscow, Kuleba wrote.
“The West cannot afford any sanctions fatigue, regardless of the broader economic costs,” he said. “It is clear that Putin’s path to the negotiating table lies solely through battleground defeats.”
Within Ukraine, Russian forces were defeated in an attempt to storm Kyiv in March. Russia has since refocused on the Donbas region in the east, which it claims on behalf of separatist proxies, and its forces have used their artillery advantage to blast their way into cities in a punishing attritional phase of the war.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in the Donbas, said in a post on Telegram that four civilians were killed and six were injured in shelling on Friday.
Ukrainian officials said their troops were still holding out in Sievierodonetsk, in neighboring Luhansk province and scene of the worst recent fighting, but it was impossible to evacuate more than 500 civilians trapped in a chemical plant due to shelling and heavy fighting.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said a key highway out of Sievierodonetsk’s sister city of Lysychansk was now impassable due to Russian shelling.
In the south, Ukraine has mounted a counteroffensive and claims to have made inroads into territory seized by Russia.

US slaps more sanctions on Nicaragua, accuses it of deepening Russia ties

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, attend a welcome ceremony at an airport
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, attend a welcome ceremony at an airport
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, attend a welcome ceremony at an airport
  • President Daniel Ortega has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attack on Ukraine
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan state-owned mining company Empresa Nicaraguense de Minas (ENIMINAS), accusing President Daniel Ortega’s government of deepening ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.
The United States and Nicaragua have been at odds for years, but relations took an especially hard hit when Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing rivals and cracking down on critical media. US President Joe Biden dismissed the election as a sham and imposed sanctions on more Nicaraguan officials.

HIGHLIGHT

Nicaragua’s Congress renewed on Tuesday a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to train in the Central American country, a decision criticized by the United States in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As the Ortega-Murillo regime increasingly engages Russia and continues lining its coffers with significant revenue exploited from the Nicaraguan gold sector, the regime has turned its back on the Nicaraguan people, neglecting their livelihoods for regime gains,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.
President Daniel Ortega has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attack on Ukraine.
Nicaragua’s Congress renewed on Tuesday a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to train in the Central American country, a decision criticized by the United States in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department in a statement on Friday said high-ranking members of Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s government have benefited from Nicaragua’s increase in gold exports, which it said was due largely to the role ENIMINAS has played in “funneling profits to private sector partners and kickbacks to regime insiders.”
The Treasury also designated Ruy Lopez Delgado, the president of the board of directors of ENIMINAS.
Friday’s action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Economic meltdown forces Sri Lankans to seek livelihood abroad

Economic meltdown forces Sri Lankans to seek livelihood abroad
  • Sri Lanka has defaulted on foreign debt payment, deepening its worst crisis since it gained independence in 1948
  • Two-thirds of Sri Lankan households have been forced to reduce their food intake, says UN 
COLOMBO: The number of Sri Lankans seeking to obtain a passport and leave the country has doubled since last year, government data shows, as many say they want to find work abroad in the face of the worst economic turmoil in decades.

For months, Sri Lanka has lacked the foreign currency to buy all that it needs from abroad. The country of 22 million people last month defaulted on a multimillion-dollar foreign debt payment, deepening its worst crisis since it gained independence in 1948.

There have been extreme short- ages of fuel, food and lately also a lack of medicines, which has brought the health system to the verge of collapse. Inflation is now running at 40 percent.

Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Department told Arab News on Friday that while one year ago the agency’s head office would process about 2,000 applications a day, it now receives between 4,000 and 4,500.

Those who want to leave say the situation has become impossible to handle. A recent UN survey found that around two-thirds of Sri Lankan households have been forced to reduce their food intake. “Things are difficult here,” Nandawathie Arachige, a 36-year-old mother of two from Kurunegala district in the North Western Province, told Arab News.

She is going abroad to work as a housemaid or caregiver to be able to sustain her family back home.

“At least my earnings abroad can make our life easier and help us make the ends meet,” she said.

Many said they want to relocate to the Middle East, which is already a major source of remittances for the island nation, being home to about 1 million Sri Lankan nationals — 66 percent of the country’s migrant workers.

Fazly, a Sri Lankan who lives and works in Kuwait and is now processing documents to move the rest of his family to the Gulf, said he made the plans so that they could have a better life there “than the misery in Sri Lanka.”

Not everyone who migrates has committed to return. 

Mohammed Mafeek, a 26-year-old from Colombo, told Arab News that he had hired an agent to help him go to Canada.

“I will never sight Sri Lanka again,” he said. “But I will send money to my family.”

