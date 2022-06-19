Saudi Fitness Time gym operator seeks to set up investment unit in Riyadh

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia secures advertising deal for the FIFA World Cup
Arab News
RIYADH: Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has secured a deal to provide advertising services to Qatar’s Elan Media Advertising.
As part of the agreement, Al Arabia will seek to attract customers and businesses to the local market in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and Kuwait during the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar, according to a bourse filing
MBC Group backed-Al Arabia's scope of work also includes preparing a media plan with the company and a commercial offer.
Elan is one of the leading media groups that owns and operates various outdoor and indoor advertising and media platforms in Qatar.
Cryptocurrencies plummet: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ether sinks past $1,000
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that has been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble Saturday
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Cryptocurrencies plummeted in the market with Bitcoin falling below $19,000 and Ether dropping past $1,000, as fears of a broad economic recession are looming over business verticals.
Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency fell 9.57 percent on Sunday, and is being traded at $18,459 as of 07.53 a.m Saudi time.
Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency is priced at $963, down 10.60 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
A Bloomberg report revealed that Bitcoin’s value drastically plummeted by 15 percent on Saturday, and at one point in time, it reached $17,599. Ether fell as much as 19 percent to $881 on Saturday, the lowest since January 2021.
Data from Coinglass suggested that total liquidations in the Crypto market were around $566 million in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin and Ether at around $271 million and $192 million respectively.
Bitcoin has now lost almost 70 percent of its value since it reached its peak in November 2021, when the virtual currency was valued at over $68,000.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets — this past week was Wall Street’s worst since 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation. Higher rates can help bring down inflation, but they also heighten the chances of a recession by increasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and pushing down prices for stocks, and other investments like cryptocurrencies.
The overall market value of cryptocurrency assets has fallen from $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks crypto prices. As of Saturday afternoon the company’s data showed crypto’s global market value stood at about $816 billion.
A spate of cryptocurrency meltdowns has sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry, and last week bipartisan legislation was introduced in the US Senate to regulate the digital assets. The industry has also upped its lobbying efforts, flooding $20 million into congressional races this year for the first time, according to records and interviews.
Cesare Fracassi, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin who leads the school’s Blockchain Initiative, believes bitcoin’s fall under the psychological threshold isn’t a big deal. Instead, he said the focus should be on recent news from lending platforms.
One of them, Celsius Network, said this month that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds. Another platform, Babel Finance, said in a notice posted online Friday that it would suspend redemptions and withdrawals on products due to “unusual liquidity pressures.”
“There is a lot of turbulence in the market,” Fracassi said. “And the reason why prices are going down is because there is a lot of concern the sector is overleveraged.”
Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase announced Tuesday that it had laid off about 18 percent of its workforce, with CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong placing some of the blame on a coming “crypto winter.”
Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, losing tens of billions of dollars in value in a matter of hours.
Crypto had permeated much of popular culture before its recent tumble, with Super Bowl ads touting the digital assets and celebrities and YouTube personalities routinely promoting it on social media.
David Gerard, a crypto critic and author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain,” said the recent meltdowns show a failure by regulators, who he believes should have put more scrutiny on the industry years ago.
Many nascent investors — especially young people — invested based on a false hope that was sold to them, he said: “There are real human victims here that are ordinary people.
Alex Diaz, the administrator of a Facebook group for Bitcoin enthusiasts, said he believes the bitcoin crash is not the fault of bitcoin but of parallel developments in the cryptocurrency space, some of which are “just schemes or outright scams.”
“What it will take to recover is just time,” Diaz said.
How Saudi Arabia’s $18bn logistics industry is reaching out to the rest of the world
KSA has committed to huge changes in the sector to support its Vision 2030 program
Updated 19 June 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Transport is a key factor in Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, whether by land, air, or sea, an important part of government policy is based on the logistics of moving goods and people.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport has committed to huge changes in the logistics industry to support its Vision 2030 program of social and economic reform. An important pillar for the transition to an economy that is less reliant on oil is transforming the country into a logistics hub that connects the rest of the world with the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
Growing investment
The logistics industry in Saudi Arabia is valued at $18 billion and is ranked as one of the most attractive emerging markets in the GCC, according to a report by warehousing and transport firm Saudi Bulk Transport.
Logistics revenue in the Kingdom is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7 percent between 2020 and 2025, in line with the government’s strategy to develop the sector, according to a report by data firm Ken Research.
Much of this growth is overseen by Saudi Arabian government’s Transport General Authority, which is responsible for rail, sea, and land transport development.
“The Transport General Authority is ever-evolving and has introduced more forward-looking regulations to the land transportation space in Saudi Arabia,” Amit Agarwal, chief financial officer at regional transport firm TruKKer, told ArabNews.
The business runs an overland freight network across eight countries in the Middle East and Central Asia with a fleet of over 40,000 thousand trucks.
Agarwal points out that Saudi Arabia is the “largest market” in the GCC region, adding that the Kingdom is a “key factor” in the company’s global expansion plans.
According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance, an estimated $15 billion was invested in infrastructure and transportation projects across the nation last year. Saudi Arabia’s maritime performance ranks fourth out of 30 countries in cargo and vessel handling in terms of tanker loading speed, according to a 2021 report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development.
Trella, a tech-based logistics firm that connects carriers with shippers and currently operates in four countries including Saudi Arabia, says that the Kingdom is using the latest systems to boost its logistics infrastructure.
Trella founder Omar Hagrass told ArabNews: “Trella is extremely optimistic and committed to the future of the Kingdom, the economy is diversifying and seeking to use the very latest technologies.”
International deals
The Kingdom has also begun to open up the market by allowing international companies to partner with local players to boost private sector operations, such as Saudi Logistics Services’ agreement with UK firm Classic Automotive Relocation Services last October. The deal sees the Jeddah-based business provide logistics support for all of the British firm’s car shipments that pass through the Kingdom’s main air, land and seaports, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.
Observers also expect new technologies to be adopted as the Kingdom moves to upgrade its supply chain, with radio frequency tracking systems and drone technology set to play a strong role in the nation’s transport network.
The move has spurred sustainable cities into high gear with smart transportation such as autonomous shuttles
Updated 18 June 2022
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: Six years after the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority laid the roadmap for driverless vehicles by 2030, smart mobility has swept the landscape with intelligent concepts that are changing the region’s social infrastructure.
The move has already spurred sustainable cities into high gear with smart transportation such as autonomous shuttles, e-bikes and e-buggies set to own the roads.
An excellent example of a fully-integrated residential project is Sharjah Sustainable City. This eco-friendly concept is powering a net-zero energy community with energy-efficient villas that promise to offer sustainable living at no extra cost.
Developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority in partnership with Diamond Developers, the sustainable city will host the best green technology, including solar-powered smart homes, bio-domes for vertical farming, electric vehicle chargers, driverless shuttles and a biogas plant.
“The UAE is the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council to commit to net-zero by 2050; all growth and development must align with that commitment, which means we have to do our bit,” Karim El-Jisr, chief sustainability officer, SSC, told Arab News.
Sustainability pyramid
Comparing smart mobility to a pyramid, El-Jisr explained that the bottom constituted soft mobility, including people who walked or cycled to commute. The SSC master plan covered this aspect by building roads with no zebra crossings.
“There would be no need to cross zebra lines or intersect with vehicles to reach any of the 1,250 villas in SSC. The residents and visitors could connect to those villas on foot,” said El-Jisr.
The next pyramid level involved shared mobility, using electric buggies and concierge services.
“The concierge team would manage buggies, which residents can book over their smartphones. The concierge team can increase the numbers based on future demand,” he added.
The topmost level of the pyramid featured electric vehicles, and SSC will encourage people to switch from gasoline to electric cars.
“We will provide charging stations throughout the development. It will be the highest density of charging points in any project across the GCC,” said El-Jisr, adding that there will be 80 charging points in the community.
The sustainable city is also studying the autonomous shuttle trials in Dubai to determine if they should implement them.
Advent of faceless mobility
The story doesn’t end there. Last December, UAE-based sustainable transport company ION broke all barriers to mobility by launching the UAE’s first autonomous shuttle service along the Ajman Corniche.
The autonomous shuttle uses a public road between the Fairmont Hotel and the Coral Beach Hotel on the Ajman Corniche. ION is a joint venture between Bee’ah, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, and Sharjah-based Crescent Enterprises.
“In addition to deep learning technologies, the autonomous shuttle is equipped with 3D vision, automatic routing, navigation, IoT sensors for optimal safety, and motion sensors to open and close doors,” Nasir Al-Shamsi, director of sustainable mobility at Bee’ah, told Arab News.
By receiving data from traffic lights and traffic signals, the autonomous shuttle detects the surroundings of the shuttle and sends an alert whenever it approaches a pedestrian crossing.
Along with wheelchair accessibility, the shuttle has an emission-free design and can seat 15 passengers simultaneously.
Al-Shamsi said that about half of Dubai’s population does not own vehicles and relies heavily on public transportation, adding that autonomous vehicles are safer than human-driven ones since a driver could make a mistake that causes an accident.
“More than 90 percent of accidents in the UAE are caused by human error. If you translate that 90 percent, these are equivalent to billions of UAE dirhams. This loss by itself weakens the economy,” he said.
According to Al-Shamsi, the company is also toying with the idea of launching drone delivery solutions beyond the visual line of sight, which could lead to goods delivered between buildings.
The company is currently testing the system and will soon launch the first trial in cooperation with the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department.
Bee’ah is looking into ways to incorporate micro-mobility through electric bikes and scooters.
Biking on zero-carbon footprint
Dubai-based Careem Bike is poised to become the world’s largest pedal-assisted docked bike-share scheme by deploying 175 stations next month.
The company initially introduced 800 e-bikes and 80 stations across the city under a 15-year partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transportation Authority.
“We just exceeded 2 million trips and about 10 million kilometers in the distance traveled, displacing about 450 cars in the city in terms of CO2 emissions,” Sami Amin, senior director of operations, Careem Bike, told Arab News, while adding that the company plans to expand to 3,500 bikes and 350 stations.
Like most cities in this region, Dubai is car-centric, and the roads are not designed for cyclists. However, RTA is keen on transforming the area into the most cycle-friendly city in the world.
With a clear focus on sustainable mobility, the company is exploring autonomous vehicles, delivery robots, and other electrified vehicles. “Driving sustainability is our core strategy,” said Amin.
Through sustainable cities, reducing cars, and implementing micro-mobility, communities will be more livable by decreasing the cost of transportation, making them accessible, and reducing the carbon footprint and general pollution. Smart mobility is all about communities.
Logexa thinks outside the box with online storage solutions
We serve people based on their needs — people with overflow challenges: CEO
Updated 18 June 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Any goods delivery company will have a sinking feeling at the thought of short-term storage, with most warehouse operators insisting on minimum volumes and contracts of at least a few months.
Logexa, an online logistics platform launched by Husam Sendi and his co-founders in September 2021, turned the problem on its head.
The company was born when the problem interfered with Sendi’s first shot at entrepreneurship.
After graduating from Oregon State University with a degree in supply chain logistics, he cut his teeth in the same sector as a supply chain manager, first with FMCG distributor Unilever and then with Ohio-based industrial packaging firm Greif International.
With that hands-on experience, Sendi launched his first startup in 2013, focusing on repackaging promotional retail items, such as a free bowl with a packet of noodles. His biggest client was his ex-employer Unilever, and that contract folded up when Unilever cut back its operations due to fallout from Brexit.
Sendi then moved into consultancy for transportation companies and, from there, expanded to storage services and solutions for his previous co-packaging clients. However, the business hit the wall when red beetles infected his warehouse.
“I thought that was the end of my business and career,” said Sendi.
Solutions in store
But never one to say die, he continued to serve his remaining clients through his network of warehousing affiliates. That, in turn, gave him the idea to concentrate on storage solutions. However, he was wary of dedicating resources to warehouse space or human resources, both of which can pile up crippling overheads when a business goes south.
“But in 2019, I heard about digital transformation,” Sendi said. “I talked to a few people and explored the idea of digitalizing the current manual warehousing process. How about a program that accepts orders, collects payment and diverts orders to the warehouse?”
His idea quickly gained the recognition of prominent startup accelerators: first King Abdulaziz University, with a prize of SR10,000 ($2,665) and then the Taqadam program of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, with a grant of SR525,000.
Sendi’s fledgling startup was bolstered by the addition of Husam Sabano, an old Unilever colleague with an academic background in industrial and systems engineering, and Khalid Nagadi, who had a doctorate in industrial engineering and over a decade’s experience in process management. Both of them came on board as co-founders.
Thus Logexa was born in March 2021, with Sendi as CEO, Sabano as CTO and Khalid Nagadi as COO.
In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Because everybody was confined to their homes, the company avoided the typical startup costs of hiring office-based staff.
“I would say we were lucky that we did not have to mobilize. We were all stuck at home, and all the work was online,” he said.
Sendi invested the KAUST grant into tech development and branding. The company was based on a simple premise: aggregating pallet spaces via tie-ups with warehouse operators, whereby it can offer temporary storage solutions to any entity that needs it — a business model known as third-party logistics.
“We decided to outsource the entire operation, so we have zero assets,” explained Sendi.
Rapid progress
Logexa is an on-demand logistics platform. Many warehousing providers have a problem filling their spaces. But they don’t want to deal with small and medium enterprises that involve too much follow-up and chasing invoices.
“Many SMEs do not have access to proper warehousing because they lack the volume. Nor are they good at negotiating rates. Even if they do so, they will be committed to long-term contracts, which is very costly.
“We serve people based on their needs — people with overflow challenges, small volumes, or small businesses who cannot negotiate deals but require storage solutions at a high standard — through our online platform. It’s a win-win for the warehouse operators and our clients,” he said.
Logexa is now active in Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Khamis Mushait, Qassim and Rabigh, registering a steady growth of 30 percent month over month, starting with 24 pallet positions to over 2,700 today.
“We measure our performance on three aspects: number of pallets we store, revenue and the number of customers,” added Sendi.
The company achieved $40,000 in revenue in March, $30,000 in April and $100,000 in May. In terms of clients, they started with four and now have 75.
The company aims to further expand in terms of services, branching out into transport and last-mile delivery, and geographically, with plans to launch in Egypt, Turkey and South Africa, among other territories.
The company’s rapid progress, coupled with its robust business model, has attracted significant investment. Their first funding round, in September 2021, brought in $300,000 from Riyadh’s Seedra Ventures, with a further soft commitment of $1.3 million from an undisclosed source in a second round that will be closing in June.
Sendi sees Saudi Arabia’s current business climate as ideal for further expansion.
“Logexa enables both SMEs and large companies to have access to quick and flexible solutions,” he said. “Saudi wants to become the logistics hub of the world, and we have a digital solution that will help customers adapt while adding great value to Vision 2030.”