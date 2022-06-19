You are here

  • Home
  • Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
Above, a Ukrainian serviceman mans a position in a trench amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8azdz

Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
  • Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.
Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.
Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Reznichenko said early on Sunday.
Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
World
Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU
World
Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death
  • Makram Ali was murdered by Darren Osborne, who drove a van into worshippers after Ramadan prayers
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim man who was murdered in a terrorist attack in London is to be remembered at a service at the site five years after his death.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed when a hired van was driven into a crowd outside the Muslim Welfare Center in Finsbury Park after Ramadan prayers on June 19, 2017.

The driver, Darren Osborne, originally from Cardiff, had traveled from Wales to commit the attack, which injured 12 other people. He was subsequently found guilty of terrorism-related offenses and jailed for life in February 2018.

The service is set to be attended by family members, including Ali’s daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, and members of the local Muslim community.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured after being deliberately targeted while leaving their mosque following Ramadan prayers.

“Our thoughts are with Makram’s family and everyone who was impacted by this dreadful attack.

“London stands united against terrorism,” Khan added. “We will always celebrate and cherish the incredible diversity of our city.

“That senseless attack five years ago was an assault on our shared values of openness, freedom and respect, but the solidarity shown by all communities in our city in the wake of the attack showed that we will never let terrorists win by dividing us.”

Topics: Makram Ali Sadiq Khan Finsbury Park Mosque attack

Related

British Imam awarded OBE by Prince William for response to Finsbury Park mosque attack
World
British Imam awarded OBE by Prince William for response to Finsbury Park mosque attack
Special Memorial event celebrates community spirit outside Finsbury Park Mosque
World
Memorial event celebrates community spirit outside Finsbury Park Mosque

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week
  • She will visit 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us”
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A giant puppet designed to highlight the plight of child refugees embarked on a tour of England on Sunday and will visit landmark destinations as part of World Refugee Week.

Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July. Amal means “hope” in Arabic.

This year, the 3.5m puppet began her New Steps New Friends tour in Manchester, where she will be the special guest at the Manchester Day Parade with thousands of children and families all celebrating in the city.

She will visit 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us.”

Artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi said: “It is because the attention of the world is elsewhere right now that it is more important than ever to reignite the conversation about the refugee crisis and to change the narrative around it.

“Yes, refugees need food and blankets, but they also need dignity and a voice. The purpose of The Walk is to highlight the potential of the refugee, not just their dire circumstances. 

“Little Amal is 3.5 meters tall because we want the world to grow big enough to greet her. We want her to inspire us to think big and to act bigger,” Zuabi said. 

After participating in the Manchester Day Parade, Amal will go on to visit Bradford, Leeds and the Liverpool docks. She will also meet communities in Birmingham, Cheltenham and Bristol’s historic Old City and Harbour.

She will return to the Southbank Centre in London and visit Stonehenge before finishing her journey on the beach in Folkestone in Kent.

In May, Amal landed in Poland, bringing aid relief packages for Ukrainian refugee children and their families.

“The machine of war is faceless, it’s metal grinding metal, but victims of the battles grownups fight have names and children are often the worst victims. That’s why Amal went to Ukraine. She’s a big girl so she can remind us there are many Amals and many Annas and many Andriys and many Abduls,” Zuabi said.

In September 2022, Amal will travel to New York City. She will travel through all five boroughs, meeting artists, civic leaders, community groups and New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

Topics: World Refugee Week England Syria

Related

Cooking up a legal storm: Refugee-run Syrian restaurant offers free food for anti-deportation lawyers
Offbeat
Cooking up a legal storm: Refugee-run Syrian restaurant offers free food for anti-deportation lawyers
Syrian refugees forgotten as attention shifts to new conflicts, expert says
Middle-East
Syrian refugees forgotten as attention shifts to new conflicts, expert says

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’
  • Almost a million Rohingya are confined to bamboo and tarpaulin shacks in 34 squalid camps in southeast Bangladesh
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh staged demonstrations on Sunday demanding repatriation back to Myanmar, where they fled a brutal military crackdown five years ago.
Almost a million Rohingya are confined to bamboo and tarpaulin shacks in 34 squalid camps in southeast Bangladesh, with no work, poor sanitation and little access to education.
Their increasingly restrictive host country has banned them from holding rallies since they staged a massive 100,000-strong protest in August 2019.
But authorities allowed several groups of Rohingya to hold simultaneous “Go Home” marches and rallies ahead of World Refugee Day on Monday.
“We don’t want to stay in the camps. Being refugees is not easy. It’s hell. Enough is enough. Let’s go home,” top Rohingya community leader Sayed Ullah said in a speech at one rally.
In 2018, investigators from a United Nations fact-finding mission into the killings and forced mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar concluded that a criminal investigation and prosecution was warranted of top Myanmar generals for crimes against humanity and genocide.
Sunday’s demonstrations come after the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Myanmar last week held a meeting — their first in nearly three years — by video conference.
A Bangladesh foreign ministry official said that during the meeting Dhaka pressed Naypyidaw for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to start this year.
“We are hopeful the repatriation will start after the monsoon this year at least in a limited scale,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Police said thousands of refugees, including young children, joined the marches and rallies, standing on roads and alleys with placards that read “Enough is Enough! Let’s Go Home.”
“Over 10,000 Rohingya took part in the rally in the camps under my jurisdiction,” police official Naimul Haque said, referring to Kutupalong, the largest refugee settlement in the world.
Police and organizers said more than 1,000 Rohingya took part in each of the rallies in at least 29 camps.
Authorities deployed extra security in the camps to prevent any violence, Haque said, adding that the demonstrations “passed off peacefully.”
Previous repatriation attempts have failed, with Rohingya refusing to go home until Myanmar gives the largely Muslim minority guarantees of rights and security.
With a dialect similar to that spoken in Chittagong in southeast Bangladesh, the Rohingya are seen by many in Myanmar as “illegal immigrants,” a characterization the community does not agree with.
Rohingya leaders say they want to go back to their original villages in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, not to camps that Myanmar’s government has built for internally displaced people.
Refugee Rahmat Ullah, 69, said he wants to go back home.
“We are Rohingya, not Bengalis. We want repatriation with full rights restored,” he said.
Young refugee Mohammad Haris said he does not want to “die a refugee.”
“I want my rights. I want to go home where I can study and think of a future,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh Myanmar Rohingya

Related

Special UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
World
UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
Rohingya refugee children celebrate ‘lifeless’ Eid on remote Bangladesh island
World
Rohingya refugee children celebrate ‘lifeless’ Eid on remote Bangladesh island

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans
  • ‘Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III’
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized to the outgunned peacekeepers sent to defend Srebrenica in Bosnia in 1995, saying there were lessons for the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overwhelmed by Bosnian Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic, and almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys went on to be killed in the Srebrenica genocide.
Rutte told veterans from the so-called Dutchbat III force at a military base at Schaarsbergen in the eastern Netherlands on Saturday that “almost 27 years later, some words have still not been spoken.”
“Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and to the people who are not here today,” Rutte said.
He said the peacekeepers had “always tried to do the right thing under difficult circumstances, even when that was no longer possible.”
The force’s failure to prevent the Srebrenica massacre — the worst in Europe since World War II — has been a stain on the Dutch national conscience ever since.
Rutte apologized for the “lack of support” from the government when they were criticized on their return home.
The Dutch veterans were right to ask “where was the world” when the Srebrenica massacre was happening, Rutte added.
“And of course today we are also thinking: where are we now, now that the people of Ukraine are suffering from brutal Russian aggression,” he said.
“How painful is it that there is war again on our continent and that war crimes are being committed again just a few hours’ flight from here?”
Russia has been accused of war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in towns around Kyiv where hundreds of bodies have been found.
The Dutch supreme court ruled in 2019 that the state had a limited liability for the deaths of 350 men who had sought safety in the peacekeepers’ base, but were later expelled and killed by Bosnian Serb forces.
The peacekeepers became overwhelmed at the base and shut the gates to new arrivals before allowing Mladic’s forces to evacuate the refugees.
The men and boys were separated and taken in buses to their deaths, their bodies dumped in mass graves.

Topics: Srebrenica

Related

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say
World
‘Butcher of Bosnia’ personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica massacre
World
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica massacre

Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president

Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president
Updated 19 June 2022
AP

Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president

Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president
  • The inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao, where she’s the outgoing mayor, comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30
Updated 19 June 2022
AP

MANILA: Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory.
The inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao, where she’s the outgoing mayor, comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30 as specified in the Philippine Constitution. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte’s running mate, will take his oath in Manila on June 30.
President Rodrigo Duterte, 77, led the VIPs in the heavily guarded ceremony at a public square in the port city of Davao, where he had also served as a longtime mayor starting in the late 1980s. His family, hailing from modest middle-class background, built a formidable political dynasty in the restive southern region long troubled by communist and Muslim insurgencies and violent political rivalries.
Duterte’s presidency has been marked by a brutal anti-drugs campaign that has left thousands of mostly petty drug runners shot dead by police or vigilantes. He is being investigated for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.
The electoral triumph of Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr. has alarmed left-wing and human rights groups because of their failure to acknowledge the massive human rights atrocities that took place under their fathers, including late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte campaigned on a vague platform of national unity, without clearly addressing activists’ calls for them to take steps to prosecute the elder Duterte when he retires from politics.
One of the president’s son, Sebastian Duterte, will succeed his sister as Davao mayor, and another son, Paolo Duterte, won a seat in the House of Representatives in the May 9 elections. The outgoing president’s late father was a former Davao governor.
While Sara Duterte, 44, refused calls by her father and supporters to seek the presidency, she has not ruled out a future run. She topped pre-elections surveys for the president last year and won with a huge margin like Marcos Jr.
Aside from the vice president, she has agreed to serve as education secretary, although there were talks that her initial preference was to head the Department of National Defense, a traditional springboard to the presidency.
Still, the education portfolio would provide her first often-problematic national political platform, especially with plans to resume physical classes soon after the country was hit hard by two years of coronavirus pandemic outbreaks and lockdowns.
“Our constitution does not specify any particular job for the vice president except to be a president in waiting and except when he or she is assigned a Cabinet position,” she told reporters.
She thanked her Davao supporters and said she decided to hold her inauguration in one of the country’s most developed cities to show her pride as a southern provincial politician who rose to a top national post.
A mother of three, Duterte finished a medical course and originally wanted to become a doctor but later took up law and was prevailed upon to enter politics starting in 2007, when she was elected as Davao vice mayor and mayor three years later.

Topics: Philippines Sara Duterte-Carpio

Related

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
World
‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Philippine presidential daughter Sara Duterte quits mayoral race as election deadline looms
World
Philippine presidential daughter Sara Duterte quits mayoral race as election deadline looms

Latest updates

Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei
Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei
Frankly Speaking: Ex-CIA official Norman Roule on how Biden’s visit could fix Saudi ties, and why it’s important to do so
Frankly Speaking: Ex-CIA official Norman Roule on how Biden’s visit could fix Saudi ties, and why it’s important to do so
Saudi main stock market index fell to lowest since Dec. 2021
Saudi main stock market index fell to lowest since Dec. 2021
Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death
Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death
Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week
Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.