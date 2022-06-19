President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation

CAIRO: The US regional summit in Jeddah, scheduled for next month, topped the agenda at a set of discussions between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The pair met to discuss enhancing economic and investment cooperation, following three days of phone calls between the two leaders on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on the developments of a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said: “President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s pride in the historical ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

He added that Egypt was keen “to continue to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields, intensify the pace of joint coordination towards developments in the Middle East, and enhance unity and joint Arab action in facing various regional and international challenges.”

King Hamad said his visit to Egypt was a “continuation of the historical and distinguished relations that bind the two countries, governments and people, and their common destiny and future.”

The Bahraini monarch praised Egypt’s “pivotal and firm role as a mainstay for security and stability in the region, and its efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels,” expressing his admiration for “the great and qualitative development witnessed (in) Egyptian-Bahraini relations in various political, economic, developmental and other fields of common concern.”

He also expressed a desire to deepen relations with the North African nation.

The discussions also dealt with a number of the most prominent regional and international issues. The two sides agreed to expand Egyptian-Bahraini coordination in national security, and the two leaders welcomed the prospect of the upcoming summit in Jeddah of leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

US President Joe Biden will visit Jeddah on July 15-16, where he will discuss with other assembled leaders the energy crisis, the wars in Ukraine and Yemen, the Iranian nuclear file, cyber security and food security.