You are here

  • Home
  • President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation

President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation

President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi greets Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday. (Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2wt4t

Updated 19 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation

President El-Sisi, King Hamad of Bahrain hold talks on economic and investment cooperation
  • Duo discuss areas of mutual interest, including defense and upcoming Jeddah summit
Updated 19 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The US regional summit in Jeddah, scheduled for next month, topped the agenda at a set of discussions between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The pair met to discuss enhancing economic and investment cooperation, following three days of phone calls between the two leaders on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on the developments of a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said: “President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s pride in the historical ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

He added that Egypt was keen “to continue to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields, intensify the pace of joint coordination towards developments in the Middle East, and enhance unity and joint Arab action in facing various regional and international challenges.”

King Hamad said his visit to Egypt was a “continuation of the historical and distinguished relations that bind the two countries, governments and people, and their common destiny and future.”

The Bahraini monarch praised Egypt’s “pivotal and firm role as a mainstay for security and stability in the region, and its efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels,” expressing his admiration for “the great and qualitative development witnessed (in) Egyptian-Bahraini relations in various political, economic, developmental and other fields of common concern.” 

He also expressed a desire to deepen relations with the North African nation.

The discussions also dealt with a number of the most prominent regional and international issues. The two sides agreed to expand Egyptian-Bahraini coordination in national security, and the two leaders welcomed the prospect of the upcoming summit in Jeddah of leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

US President Joe Biden will visit Jeddah on July 15-16, where he will discuss with other assembled leaders the energy crisis, the wars in Ukraine and Yemen, the Iranian nuclear file, cyber security and food security.

Topics: Egypt Bahrain

Related

EgyptAir celebrates 90th anniversary in Jeddah
Corporate News
EgyptAir celebrates 90th anniversary in Jeddah
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Business & Economy
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who tried to cross Israel’s security barrier from the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said on Sunday.
Israel’s military said soldiers identified near the city of Qalqilya a suspect damaging the security fence and trying to cross into Israel. The soldiers opened fire, it said, adding that the incident was still being looked into.
Israel constructed its barrier along the West Bank frontier at the height of a Palestinian uprising as a way to stop suicide bombers from penetrating the country. Palestinians call it a land grab.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Sunday’s shooting was a “field execution.”
Every day around 165,000 Palestinians cross with permits into Israel for work, according to the Palestinian workers union, but each week thousands of others cross illegally, often avoiding checkpoints through gaps in the security fence.

Topics: Israel Palestinians West Bank

Related

Arab League chief: Palestinian cause is key to peace … there is no future for any plan that ignores it
Middle-East
Arab League chief: Palestinian cause is key to peace … there is no future for any plan that ignores it
Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 
Lifestyle
Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 

UAE confirms 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

UAE confirms 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

UAE confirms 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
  • The UAE has one of the world’s highest COVID-19 vaccination levels
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported an additional 1,489 daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday as cases have consistently breached the 1,000 mark since June 9.

Aggregate cases in the country now stand at 927,387 with deaths at 2,309 after a COVID-19 related fatality was reported, while 908,145 individuals have fully recovered from the virus.

Health authorities earlier blamed the ‘lack of commitment of people’ in keeping with safety regulations that remain in place, including the wearing of masks indoors as well as the failure of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 to undergo mandatory isolation.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention warned that those caught not wearing mask indoors would be fined $816 (3,000 dirhams), and that the regulation would be strictly implemented.

The UAE has one of the world’s highest COVID-19 vaccination levels, with 24,922,054 jabs given so far since the pandemic started, or about 251.98% of doses administered per 100 people.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

UAE authorities reiterate hefty fines for COVID-19 mask rule violators
Middle-East
UAE authorities reiterate hefty fines for COVID-19 mask rule violators
UAE makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students 16 years old and above to return to school
Middle-East
UAE makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students 16 years old and above to return to school

Houthis continue to recruit child warriors in Yemen conflict, minister says

Houthis continue to recruit child warriors in Yemen conflict, minister says
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

Houthis continue to recruit child warriors in Yemen conflict, minister says

Houthis continue to recruit child warriors in Yemen conflict, minister says
  • Houthis using so-called ‘summer centers’ as training camps
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of information shared new evidence of how the Houthi militia are still recruiting children into their military ranks to fight in the country’s grinding civil war, despite an agreement with the United Nations in April to halt the practice.
Minister Muammar Al-Iryani shared on his Twitter account shocking scenes from a Houthi militant camp established “to lure, recruit and train children under the age of 10”.
He wrote, as a caption for the footage he shared, that these were scenes of tens of children marching at the so-called “summer centers” where they are prepared as fighting soldiers before being deployed to front lines as part of a buildup of forces. 
He said this was happening despite a UN brokered peace deal in April and efforts to maintain calm.
“The terrorist Houthi militia escalates the recruitment of children in areas under its control and is pushing them into the front lines at a time of surprising and unjustified international silence,” Iryani added in another tweet. 

Several hundred children, including those as young as 10 years, have been recruited over the past two months by the Houthi, the Associated Press earlier reported. 
The Houthis have used what they call “summer camps” to disseminate their religious ideology and to recruit boys to fight. Such camps take place in schools and mosques around the Houthi-held part of Yemen, which encompasses the north and center of the country and the capital, Sanaa.
Abdel-Bari Taher, a Yemeni commentator and former head of the country’s Journalists’ Union, said that the Houthis are exploiting local customs to the children’s and society’s detriment. Having or carrying a weapon is a tradition deeply rooted in Yemen, especially in rural and mountainous communities, Associated Press quoted him as saying.
“It is a source of pride and kind of manhood for the boys,” he said.

(with AP)

Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemen truce is step toward broader peace deal: UN envoy Grundberg
Middle-East
Yemen truce is step toward broader peace deal: UN envoy Grundberg
Special UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Middle-East
UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says

In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger

Rhim gazelles graze at the Sawa wildlife reserve in the desert of Samawa in Iraq’s southern province of Al-Muthanna. (AFP)
Rhim gazelles graze at the Sawa wildlife reserve in the desert of Samawa in Iraq’s southern province of Al-Muthanna. (AFP)
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger

Rhim gazelles graze at the Sawa wildlife reserve in the desert of Samawa in Iraq’s southern province of Al-Muthanna. (AFP)
  • In little over a month, slender-horned gazelle population at Sawa reserve plunged from 148 to 87
  • President Barham Saleh has warned that tackling climate change ‘must become a national priority for Iraq as it is an existential threat to the future of our generations to come’
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

SAMAWAH, Iraq: Gazelles at an Iraqi wildlife reserve are dropping dead from hunger, making them the latest victims in a country where climate change is compounding hardships after years of war.
In little over one month, the slender-horned gazelle population at the Sawa reserve in southern Iraq has plunged from 148 to 87.
Lack of funding along with a shortage of rain has deprived them of food, as the country’s drought dries up lakes and leads to declining crop yields.
President Barham Saleh has warned that tackling climate change “must become a national priority for Iraq as it is an existential threat to the future of our generations to come.”
The elegant animals, also known as rhim gazelles, are recognizable by their gently curved horns and sand-colored coats.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature classes the animals as endangered on its Red List.
Outside Iraq’s reserves, they are mostly found in the deserts of Libya, Egypt and Algeria but are unlikely to number “more than a few hundred” there, according to the Red List.
Turki Al-Jayashi , director of the Sawa reserve, said gazelle numbers there plunged by around 40 percent in just one month to the end of May.
“They no longer have a supply of food because we have not received the necessary funds” which had come from the government, Al-Jayashi  said.
Iraq’s finances are under pressure after decades of war in a poverty-stricken country needing agricultural and other infrastructure upgrades.
It is grappling with corruption, a financial crisis and political deadlock which has left Iraq without a new government months after the October elections.
“The climate has also strongly affected the gazelles,” which lack forage in the desert-like region, Al-Jayashi  added.
At three other Iraqi reserves further north, the number of rhim gazelles has fallen by 25 percent in the past three years to 224 animals, according to an agriculture ministry official who asked to remain anonymous.
He blamed the drop at the reserves in Al-Madain near Baghdad, and in Diyala and Kirkuk on a “lack of public financing.”
At the Sawa reserve, established in 2007 near the southern city of Samawah, the animals pant under the scorching sun.
The brown and barren earth is dry beyond recovery, and meager shrubs that offer slight nourishment are dry and tough.
Some gazelles, including youngsters still without horns, nibble hay spread out on the flat ground.
Others take shelter under a metal roof, drinking water from a trough.
Summer hasn’t even begun but temperatures have already hit 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.
The effects of drought have been compounded by dramatic falls in the level of some rivers due to dams upstream and on tributaries in Turkey and Iran.
Desertification affects 39 percent of Iraqi land, the country’s president has warned.
“Water scarcity negatively affects all our regions. It will lead to reduced fertility of our agricultural lands because of salination,” Saleh said.
He has sent 100 million dinars (over $68,000) in an effort to help save the Sawa reserve’s rhim gazelles, Al-Jayashi  said.
But the money came too late for some.
Five more have just died, their carcasses lying together on the brown earth.

Topics: Iraq Iraqi gazelles

Related

Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise
Business
Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise
Turnaround in oil markets boosting Iraq economic recovery: Report
Middle-East
Turnaround in oil markets boosting Iraq economic recovery: Report

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
Updated 18 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
  • Supreme Committee took the decision to lift the measures based on several factors including hospitalization numbers decreasing
Updated 18 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis in Egypt has announced the abolition of all restrictions imposed on the entry of Egyptians or foreigners.

This followed a review of the epidemiological situation inside and outside the country, during a meeting of the committee headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt, at the government headquarters in the new administrative capital.

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ambassador Nader Saad, said: “During the meeting, a decision was approved stipulating that all restrictions imposed on the entry of Egyptians or foreigners into the Arab Republic of Egypt should be canceled.”

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghafar, minister of higher education and scientific research, reviewed the latest epidemiological developments for the coronavirus locally and globally. He also reviewed the current statistics on vaccination, explaining that about 86.6 million doses were provided to citizens, with 4.5 million booster doses following. He added that there are currently 57.5 million doses available.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that the decision to cancel restrictions on the entry of Egyptians and foreigners was based on a study of the epidemiological situation around the world.

“The situation in Egypt is in a state of severe improvement, and the rates of infection and hospitalization are decreasing,” Abdel Ghaffar said.

He said that the Supreme Committee took the decision to lift the measures based on the above, explaining that “38 countries worldwide have taken the same measures since May.”

“Today, after two years of dealing with the coronavirus, vaccines have been made available, the virus and its mutations have been understood, and the health world is looking at a different strategy toward the epidemic,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt COVID-19

Related

The ministry said that of the current cases, 114 were in critical condition. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic
Middle-East
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic

Latest updates

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
NRG Matters — Italy’s Eni wins stake in $29b Qatari gas project; Egypt plans small nuclear reactors to produce energy
NRG Matters — Italy’s Eni wins stake in $29b Qatari gas project; Egypt plans small nuclear reactors to produce energy
US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
Afghan-born champion sustains hope for refugees stranded in Indonesia through karate
Afghan-born champion sustains hope for refugees stranded in Indonesia through karate
China In-Focus — Gasoline exports plunge; LNG imports dip; JD.com posts slowest growth ever 
China In-Focus — Gasoline exports plunge; LNG imports dip; JD.com posts slowest growth ever 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.