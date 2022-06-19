Afghan-born champion sustains hope for refugees stranded in Indonesia through karate

You are here

Meena Asadi teaches karate at the Cisarua Refugee Shotokan Karate Club in Cisarua, West Java. (Supplied)
Meena Asadi established the Cisarua Refugee Shotokan Karate Club, in 2016, to help refugees in her community. (Supplied)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Meena Asadi won three silver medals at 2010 South Asian Games
  • She founded a karate club for refugees in Indonesia, where she teaches 40 students
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Meena Asadi fought against all odds to chase her dreams of being a professional karate athlete. 

She was 13 years old and living in a refugee camp in Pakistan when she first decided to learn the martial art. After fleeing violence in Afghanistan with her family, Asadi was driven to break gender barriers in sports. 

“When I saw boys playing sports freely, I asked myself: ‘Why couldn’t I do that?’” Asadi told Arab News in an interview. “It motivated me to start karate professionally.” 

Asadi’s passion for karate has guided her life journey since, even over a decade later in Cisarua, a West Java town south of Jakarta, where she now teaches the art to fellow refugees. 

Asadi returned to Afghanistan in 2011 but had to leave the country again due to violence and war. She arrived in Indonesia in 2015, where she has lived for years under increasing uncertainties over the future. 

“In Indonesia, refugees live without even the most basic human rights. We consider ourselves forgotten,” Asadi said. “We all suffer from depression and psychological damage.” 

Indonesia, which is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and mainly serves as a transit country, is host to more than 13,000 refugees, many of whom have languished in the archipelago nation for years as they await resettlement in a third country. 

As refugees in the Southeast Asian country find themselves further trapped in uncertainties, without the right to work and with only limited access to education, Asadi has been using karate to help them reduce their anxiety and find hope. 

“Karate helps them to be physically and mentally strong. When they wear a karate uniform, they forget that they are homeless,” she said. 

“This is how their stress decreases and they become hopeful.” 

Asadi, who is a black belt in karate, won three silver medals at the 2010 South Asian Games. 

She started the Cisarua Refugee Shotokan Karate Club in 2016 and now trains 40 students three times a week for two hours per session. Her youngest student is 7 years old, while her oldest is in his 50s. They are refugees from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sudan. More than half are girls. 

The club in Indonesia, which the 29-year-old sustains with the help of local and foreign donations, was not her first, as she had started one back in Afghanistan not long after she returned to Kabul as an adult. 

“You can just imagine being the one girl who is a karate coach in Afghanistan; people don’t want you to do sports,” she said. 

“If a girl opens a karate club for boys and girls, she will find many enemies, which is something I was faced with. That is why I escaped and came here — to save my life.”

Throughout her life, Asadi has faced many barriers in pursuing her karate dreams, from family members who did not believe in her to the persistent violence in her home country. 

Though she is thankful for the hospitality she has received from Indonesia, Asadi said that refugees in the transit country are akin to prisoners. 

“We are prisoners here. Our crime is that we escaped from violence and survived. We have been living without basic human rights for years,” Asadi said.  

As the world commemorates World Refugee Day on Monday, Asadi hopes that resettlement is in the near future for herself and her community. 

“The world must open its doors to the refugees trapped in Indonesia,” she said. “They should be resettled as soon as possible because refugees are talented and skilled people.”

Sri Lanka army fire warning shots near petrol station amid acute shortages

Sri Lanka army fire warning shots near petrol station amid acute shortages
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Fuel stock in Sri Lanka is projected to run out in days, as long queues formed around the country
  • ‘Unruly mob’ tried to provoke officers, army spokesman says
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s military fired warning shots against “an unruly mob” after the group tried to break a queue at a petrol station, authorities said on Sunday, amid unprecedented lines for fuel that have been seen across the country struggling with its worst economic crisis in memory.

The island nation of 22 million people has lacked the foreign currency to buy essential imports and has defaulted on a multimillion-dollar foreign debt payment last month. As it seeks a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the country is facing extreme shortages of basic necessities, with its existing stock of fuel projected to run out in days.

Some Sri Lankans had been waiting for days on end in queues to fill up their vehicles when an incident broke out in Vishwamadu, about 365 km north of Colombo, at a petrol station in the area on Saturday evening.

“The problem started at the petrol station. There was confusion as some were trying to break the queue,” Nihal Thalduwa, Sri Lanka police spokesperson, told Arab News. 

The army and the police tried to maintain order at the fuel distribution point, Thalduwa said, adding that two civilians and three army officers were injured in the clash.

Military officers fired warning shots when the “unruly mob” tried to provoke them by pelting glass bottles and stones, a spokesperson said.

“An orchestrated attempt by an unruly mob, most of whom were confirmed drunk, to provoke army personnel manning a guard point in the Vishwamadu area in Mullaitivu was thwarted by firing several warning shots to the air,” army Spokesperson Nilantha Premaratne told Arab News.

The army said initial investigations confirmed that the incident was a deliberate attempt “to sabotage the goodwill and the cooperation that prevail between members of the Security Forces and the general public.”

Armed police and troops have been deployed to guard fuel stations in Sri Lanka for months, and Premaratne said the same operations will continue.  

“Since the situation is normal, we continue with the same number of armed officers,” he said.

The crisis has led the government to declare a two-week shutdown of state institutions starting Monday in a bid to conserve fuel, while the Ministry of Education has ordered schools in the capital city to close for at least one week.

As the country faces a record high inflation of nearly 40 percent and lengthy blackouts, the long queues at petrol stations across the country also persisted. Among those who had to endure the long wait is Ashfaque Ahamed, who had to queue for about 23 hours over the weekend.

“I took turns to go to the washroom and for our meals with others in the queue,” Ahamed told Arab News. “It was a terrible experience in my life. I lost my day’s wage of LKR5,000 ($13.90), and I am so exhausted.”

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death

Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death
Arab News

  • Makram Ali was murdered by Darren Osborne, who drove a van into worshippers after Ramadan prayers
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim man who was murdered in a terrorist attack in London is to be remembered at a service at the site five years after his death.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed when a hired van was driven into a crowd outside the Muslim Welfare Center in Finsbury Park after Ramadan prayers on June 19, 2017.

The driver, Darren Osborne, originally from Cardiff, had traveled from Wales to commit the attack, which injured 12 other people. He was subsequently found guilty of terrorism-related offenses and jailed for life in February 2018.

The service is set to be attended by family members, including Ali’s daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, and members of the local Muslim community.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured after being deliberately targeted while leaving their mosque following Ramadan prayers.

“Our thoughts are with Makram’s family and everyone who was impacted by this dreadful attack.

“London stands united against terrorism,” Khan added. “We will always celebrate and cherish the incredible diversity of our city.

“That senseless attack five years ago was an assault on our shared values of openness, freedom and respect, but the solidarity shown by all communities in our city in the wake of the attack showed that we will never let terrorists win by dividing us.”

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week

Giant puppet of Syrian girl starts England tour to mark World Refugee Week
Arab News

  • She will visit 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us”
Arab News

LONDON: A giant puppet designed to highlight the plight of child refugees embarked on a tour of England on Sunday and will visit landmark destinations as part of World Refugee Week.

Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July. Amal means “hope” in Arabic.

This year, the 3.5m puppet began her New Steps New Friends tour in Manchester, where she will be the special guest at the Manchester Day Parade with thousands of children and families all celebrating in the city.

She will visit 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us.”

Artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi said: “It is because the attention of the world is elsewhere right now that it is more important than ever to reignite the conversation about the refugee crisis and to change the narrative around it.

“Yes, refugees need food and blankets, but they also need dignity and a voice. The purpose of The Walk is to highlight the potential of the refugee, not just their dire circumstances. 

“Little Amal is 3.5 meters tall because we want the world to grow big enough to greet her. We want her to inspire us to think big and to act bigger,” Zuabi said. 

After participating in the Manchester Day Parade, Amal will go on to visit Bradford, Leeds and the Liverpool docks. She will also meet communities in Birmingham, Cheltenham and Bristol’s historic Old City and Harbour.

She will return to the Southbank Centre in London and visit Stonehenge before finishing her journey on the beach in Folkestone in Kent.

In May, Amal landed in Poland, bringing aid relief packages for Ukrainian refugee children and their families.

“The machine of war is faceless, it’s metal grinding metal, but victims of the battles grownups fight have names and children are often the worst victims. That’s why Amal went to Ukraine. She’s a big girl so she can remind us there are many Amals and many Annas and many Andriys and many Abduls,” Zuabi said.

In September 2022, Amal will travel to New York City. She will travel through all five boroughs, meeting artists, civic leaders, community groups and New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’
AFP

  • Almost a million Rohingya are confined to bamboo and tarpaulin shacks in 34 squalid camps in southeast Bangladesh
AFP

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh staged demonstrations on Sunday demanding repatriation back to Myanmar, where they fled a brutal military crackdown five years ago.
Almost a million Rohingya are confined to bamboo and tarpaulin shacks in 34 squalid camps in southeast Bangladesh, with no work, poor sanitation and little access to education.
Their increasingly restrictive host country has banned them from holding rallies since they staged a massive 100,000-strong protest in August 2019.
But authorities allowed several groups of Rohingya to hold simultaneous “Go Home” marches and rallies ahead of World Refugee Day on Monday.
“We don’t want to stay in the camps. Being refugees is not easy. It’s hell. Enough is enough. Let’s go home,” top Rohingya community leader Sayed Ullah said in a speech at one rally.
In 2018, investigators from a United Nations fact-finding mission into the killings and forced mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar concluded that a criminal investigation and prosecution was warranted of top Myanmar generals for crimes against humanity and genocide.
Sunday’s demonstrations come after the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Myanmar last week held a meeting — their first in nearly three years — by video conference.
A Bangladesh foreign ministry official said that during the meeting Dhaka pressed Naypyidaw for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to start this year.
“We are hopeful the repatriation will start after the monsoon this year at least in a limited scale,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Police said thousands of refugees, including young children, joined the marches and rallies, standing on roads and alleys with placards that read “Enough is Enough! Let’s Go Home.”
“Over 10,000 Rohingya took part in the rally in the camps under my jurisdiction,” police official Naimul Haque said, referring to Kutupalong, the largest refugee settlement in the world.
Police and organizers said more than 1,000 Rohingya took part in each of the rallies in at least 29 camps.
Authorities deployed extra security in the camps to prevent any violence, Haque said, adding that the demonstrations “passed off peacefully.”
Previous repatriation attempts have failed, with Rohingya refusing to go home until Myanmar gives the largely Muslim minority guarantees of rights and security.
With a dialect similar to that spoken in Chittagong in southeast Bangladesh, the Rohingya are seen by many in Myanmar as “illegal immigrants,” a characterization the community does not agree with.
Rohingya leaders say they want to go back to their original villages in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, not to camps that Myanmar’s government has built for internally displaced people.
Refugee Rahmat Ullah, 69, said he wants to go back home.
“We are Rohingya, not Bengalis. We want repatriation with full rights restored,” he said.
Young refugee Mohammad Haris said he does not want to “die a refugee.”
“I want my rights. I want to go home where I can study and think of a future,” he said.

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans
AFP

  • ‘Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III’
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized to the outgunned peacekeepers sent to defend Srebrenica in Bosnia in 1995, saying there were lessons for the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overwhelmed by Bosnian Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic, and almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys went on to be killed in the Srebrenica genocide.
Rutte told veterans from the so-called Dutchbat III force at a military base at Schaarsbergen in the eastern Netherlands on Saturday that “almost 27 years later, some words have still not been spoken.”
“Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and to the people who are not here today,” Rutte said.
He said the peacekeepers had “always tried to do the right thing under difficult circumstances, even when that was no longer possible.”
The force’s failure to prevent the Srebrenica massacre — the worst in Europe since World War II — has been a stain on the Dutch national conscience ever since.
Rutte apologized for the “lack of support” from the government when they were criticized on their return home.
The Dutch veterans were right to ask “where was the world” when the Srebrenica massacre was happening, Rutte added.
“And of course today we are also thinking: where are we now, now that the people of Ukraine are suffering from brutal Russian aggression,” he said.
“How painful is it that there is war again on our continent and that war crimes are being committed again just a few hours’ flight from here?”
Russia has been accused of war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in towns around Kyiv where hundreds of bodies have been found.
The Dutch supreme court ruled in 2019 that the state had a limited liability for the deaths of 350 men who had sought safety in the peacekeepers’ base, but were later expelled and killed by Bosnian Serb forces.
The peacekeepers became overwhelmed at the base and shut the gates to new arrivals before allowing Mladic’s forces to evacuate the refugees.
The men and boys were separated and taken in buses to their deaths, their bodies dumped in mass graves.

