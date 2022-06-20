You are here

SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
  • SRMG will be joined by experts and change makers in the media and creative industry
  • The panels will tackle the biggest issues impacting the industry from digital wellness to the ever-evolving media landscape
SRMG, one of the largest global media groups in the Middle East, will solidify its presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with some of the top names in the media and creative industry attending The SRMG Experience.

SRMG will host a series of interactive panel discussions and intimate chats that will explore the biggest issues impacting the industry including digital wellness, sustainability in fashion, the future of podcasts, innovation trends and opportunities and the evolving media landscape.

Jomana Rashed AlRashid, SRMG’s Chief Executive Officer, said SRMG is actively shaping the conversation around the evolving media landscape, investing in new innovative products, technologies, and solutions and the full line-up of its 30 plus brands and digital platforms providing the latest in lifestyle, sports, financial, and political news and analysis.

“SRMG is very proud to host industry thought leaders, game changers, and content creators at The SRMG Experience,” AlRashid said. “Our program of events will drive real conversations around the most impactful issues and key opportunities to enhance positive development in the industry at large.”
 
The SRMG Experience will host special guests, including: Sir Martin Stuart Sorrell, Co-Founder, S4S Ventures; Nadja Bellan-White, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VICE Media Group; Claudius Boller, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Spotify;  Burak Cakmak, CEO of Fashion Commission of Saudi Ministry of Culture; Eddy Maroun, Cofounder and CEO, Anghami;
Per Pedersen, Founder, By The Network; and Dani Richa, CEO and Chairman, BBDO MENA and Pakistan.

The full program of events and special guests at the June 20-24 Cannes Lions 2022 is available at canneslions.srmg.com. Capacity is limited and guests are encouraged to register to attend these exciting panel discussions and events via www.canneslions.srmg.com 
 

Topics: SRMG

