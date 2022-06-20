You are here

Major breakthrough: England's Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish

Matt Fitzpatrick (L) of England and caddie Billy Foster celebrate with the champion trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd US Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (AFP)
AFP

  With perseverance, Fitzpatrick delivered his first professional US victory for a long-sought major trophy
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS: England’s Matt Fitzpatrick captured his first major title on Sunday by winning the US Open in dramatic fashion, making spectacular shots as rivals crumbled under final-round pressure.

After a thrilling three-man fight down the back nine at The Country Club, Fitzpatrick fired a 2-under par 68 to finish on 6-under 274 and defeat Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

“I’m going to say it because I won but I hit some unbelievable shots coming down the stretch and that’s what I work for,” Fitzpatrick said.

With perseverance, Fitzpatrick delivered his first professional US victory for a long-sought major trophy.

“It’s what you grow up dreaming of,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s something I’ve worked so hard for for such a long time. There was a big monkey on my back trying to win over here and everyone, all they ever talked about was that. To do it as a major for my first win — there’s nothing better.”

World No. 18 Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur at The Country Club, matched Jack Nicklaus as the only US Open and US Amateur winners on the same course, the US legend doing the double at Pebble Beach.

“It means the world,” Fitzpatrick said of the achievement.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield, who shared fifth last month at the PGA Championship for his best prior major result, sank a stunning 48-foot birdie putt at the 13th hole to grab a share of the lead.

At the 15th, Fitzpatrick blasted out of the right rough to just inside 19 feet and rolled in a tension-packed putt to reach 6-under and lead by two thanks to a Zalatoris bogey.

“Got a couple of nice breaks on 15 and took advantage of it and that’s what it took in the end,” Fitzpatrick said.

After birdies by top-ranked Masters champion Scheffler at 17 and Zalatoris on 16, Fitzpatrick clung to a one-stroke lead at the 18th tee.

The Englishman sent his tee shot into a left fairway bunker, but blasted a magnificent approach to 18 feet and two putted for par.

“I hit a 3-wood into the bunker and if there was one shot I’ve struggled with this year that I do not want it’s a fairway bunker shot,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I guess ability just took over. It’s one of the best shots I’ve hit of all time. When I saw it leave the sand and felt the strike I couldn’t have been happier.”

Zalatoris had a 14-foot birdie putt to force a playoff but when he missed, the record $3.15 million top prize went to Fitzpatrick.

“Matt’s shot on 18 is going to be shown probably for the rest of US Open history,” Zalatoris said.

“I walked by it and thought that going for it was going to be ballsy, but the fact that he pulled it off and even had a birdie look was just incredible. So hats off to him.”

Fitzpatrick has had a workout program to boost his driving distance for the past two years, boosting his shotmaking courage.

“I absolutely backed myself 110 percent,” he said. “I feel like I can compete against anyone out here, particularly over the last two years as I’ve got longer. Hopefully this is the first step in getting even better.”

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, fired the best round of the week, a bogey-free 65, to finish fourth on 3-under 277.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa shared fifth on 278 while second-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm, the defending champion, shared 12th on 281 after a closing 74.

Scheffler fired a final-round 67 while Zalatoris, now a three-time runner-up in nine major starts, and third-ranked McIlroy each closed on 69 and seventh-ranked Morikawa, the reigning British Open champion, shot 66.

“Tip of the hat to Fitzy,” Scheffler said. “He’s hitting the ball really well and has been knocking on the door for a long time. He definitely deserves this win.”

LIV Golf Series players US PGA Tour members for the first time this week after the US Golf Association decided not to ban the LIV golfers despite suspensions issued by the PGA Tour.

LIV’s 15 players, only four of whom made the cut, were a combined 118-over par.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson led the way, firing a 72 to finish on 284.

England’s Richard Bland fired a 74 to finish on eight-over 288 with 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed on 290 after a 74 and 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau on 293 after a 75.

Kupcho wins Meijer LPGA Classic in playoff

  One off Korda's lead at the start of the day, Kupcho regrouped to card a 1-under 71 for an 18-under total of 270, where she was joined by Korda — who needed a birdie at the 72nd hole to cap an even par round and make the playoff
WASHINGTON: Jennifer Kupcho survived a roller coaster of a round to win the Meijer LPGA Classic with a birdie at the second playoff hole, denying 2021 champion Nelly Korda and Irish Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire.

After failing to clinch the playoff at the first hole — where she missed an eagle putt from inside four feet, Kupcho two-putted from the fringe at the second playoff hole, again the par-5 18th, to seal it.

Maguire had a chance to extend the playoff, but her two-foot birdie putt lipped out.

Korda was eliminated with a par at the first playoff hole as both Kupcho and Maguire came up with birdies.

“It’s been really special,” said Kupcho, who added a second LPGA victory to the major title she captured at the Chevron Championship in April.

“I mean, this leaderboard was stacked. I think that’s what I’m most proud of is the players that were up there with me — it was a very close battle to the end and I’m proud of it.”

Kupcho started the day one off Korda’s lead and was in trouble early with a double bogey at the third and a bogey at the sixth.

She regrouped to card a 1-under 71 for an 18-under total of 270, where she was joined by Korda — who needed a birdie at the 72nd hole to cap an even par round and make the playoff — and Maguire, who stormed to the top with a 7-under 65.

New Zealand’s former world No. 1 Lydia Ko was alone in fourth after a bogey-free 68 for 271.

Kupcho, who opened the week with a career-best 63 and also led after the second round, rolled in a long eagle putt to start turning things around at the eighth. She added a birdie at the ninth then saw another long birdie putt curl just enough to drop into the side of the cup at 12.

She would add another birdie to take a one-shot lead, but a bogey at 16 dropped her back into a tie.

Korda had her own troubles early with bogeys at the fourth and ninth, but she bounced back with birdies at 10 and 12 before a bogey at 13 — — where she was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The American, who was playing her second tournament since a four-month absence to treat a blood clot in her left arm, forced her way into the playoff with a birdie at the 72nd hole, where she chipped to two feet.

But it was Maguire, who won her first LPGA title at the Drive On Championship in Miami in February, who went into the playoff with all the momentum after a superb round that featured eight birdies, the last one giving her the clubhouse lead.

Her steady rise was a marked contrast to the fortunes of US star Lexi Thompson, who had the solo lead after her fourth birdie of the day on 10 but fell back with three bogeys coming in.

Huske, Dressel, Walsh win more US golds at swimming worlds

  Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men's 50 butterfly with 22.57, ahead of Brazilian Nicholas Santos and American teammate Michael Andrew
BUDAPEST: Four finals, three golds.

Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh all won for the US on the second day of racing at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Only Nicolo Martinenghi prevented an American clean sweep as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

“My first medal, a gold medal in my first final at the world championship is something special,” said Martinenghi, who also set a national record.

The 19-year-old Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei.

“It’s kind of surreal. I feel like I haven’t really processed it yet,” said Huske, who was 0.29 seconds under the world-record pace at the 50-meter mark. “I’m just happy I went a best time more than the place. At the end of the day, I just want to see that I’m improving myself.”

Wattel’s 56.14 is a French record. Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil, who won in 2019, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström, the 2017 winner, both skipped the race.

Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57, ahead of Brazilian Nicholas Santos and American teammate Michael Andrew.

“Feels good to get the first individual (gold) out of the way. It’s always the most nerve-racking,” said Dressel, who became the first American to win back-to-back world titles in the event.

Andrew posted a personal best time to gain his first medal, and he reflected on Dressel’s dominance.

“As much as he’s a teammate, I always want to beat him. It’s nice having a guy like him in a lot of the events I race because it pushes me to work that much harder,” Andrew said.

Britain’s Benjamin Proud, who was quickest in qualifying, finished 0.51 off the pace in seventh.

Walsh clocked 2:07.13 in the women’s 200 medley, the fifth fastest time ever posted. The 20-year-old American finished 1.44 seconds ahead Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, and 1.78 ahead of 16-year-old teammate Leah Hayes, whose time of 2:08.91 is a junior world record.

“I’ve had my eyes on that record for a while now and I’m so happy to finally get it,” Hayes said.

It brought the Americans’ medal tally to 12 altogether – five gold, one silver and six bronze.

“I forgot what it’s like to have so many people in the crowd and I was shocked, honestly, looking up from my race and seeing the stadium was full of people,” Walsh said.

The biggest cheers of the evening were for hometown favorite Katinka Hosszu, the 2017 and 2019 champion, who placed seventh in what could be her last worlds at home. Hosszu will be 38 when Budapest next hosts the event in 2027.

“It’s just such an honor to race Katinka. I’ve really looked up to her all of these years and it was fun,” Walsh said.

Martinenghi took the first gold of the evening in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking 58.26 seconds ahead of Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga and American Nic Fink. Fink was fastest over the first 50 meters but finished 0.39 seconds behind Martinenghi.

Apostolos Christou of Greece set a championship record with 52.09 in the 100 backstroke semifinals. Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Hunter Armstrong of the US were next fastest.

Germany’s Anna Elendt was fastest in the women’s breaststroke semifinals, where world record holder Lilly King qualified in eighth place for Monday’s final.

Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final

  This was a second consecutive heavy defeat in a final for the Russian who also lost in straight sets to Tim van Rijthoven last Sunday at 's-Hertogenbosch
HALLE: World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.

Medvedev had few answers as he crashed to a 6-1,6-4 defeat inside 64 minutes.

This was a second consecutive heavy defeat in a final for the Russian who also lost in straight sets to Tim van Rijthoven last Sunday at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

At the start of the second set on Sunday, Medvedev shouted angrily at his French coach Gilles Cervara, who promptly left his seat in the stands and stormed out of the stadium.

After the match, Medvedev apologized to the crowd for “not making this match longer and more interesting” and admitted he was “not easy to be with on the court” this week.

Hurkacz earned the fifth title of his career, but his first on grass having also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon last year.

“Daniil is the best player in the world so it’s very tricky to play him,” said Hurkacz.

“All the right shots went my way at the beginning, so I definitely gained a lot of momentum from that.”

On his way to the final in Halle, the 25-year-old saw off Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios in three sets before outclassing Medvedev.

A protester briefly held up play on Sunday by sprinting onto the court before being escorted out of the stadium by security guards.

Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix to tighten grip on title race

  • The Canadian GP was Verstappen’s sixth win of the season in his 150th Grand Prix
  • Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took second with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes
MONTREAL: Max Verstappen tightened his grip on a second successive world championship with an assured win in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took second with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes.
This was Verstappen’s sixth win of the season in his 150th Grand Prix. His nearest title rival, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, retired early with engine failure.
He soaked up late pressure from Sainz leaving the Spaniard still looking for his maiden win.
“I was giving it everything, but so was Carlos. He was pushing, charging, pushing, charging, naturally it’s easier to charge with DRS. I had fun today,” said the 24-year-old Dutchman.
Sainz said: “We were quicker, we were faster all race, but it’s difficult to overtake around here. I’m particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we were able to put pressure on Max.”
Hamilton was as happy as if he had won such has been the struggle with this year’s Mercedes.
“It’s quite overwhelming to get this third place, it’s been such a battle this year, but we continue to stay so vigilant and focused.”
He added: “They’re a little bit too fast for us at the moment but we’re getting closer, so we’ve got to keep pushing.”
George Russell in the other Mercedes took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari who had started at the back of the grid after new engine components.

Usyk-Joshua heavyweight rematch set for August 20 in Saudi Arabia

  Ukraine's Usyk defeated then WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua by a unanimous decision in London in September
JEDDAH: World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles in a rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 20, promoters announced Sunday.

Ukraine’s Usyk defeated then WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua by a unanimous decision in London in September last year.

“Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20,” said a statement issued by promoters Matchroom Boxing.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s boxers here in the land of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we welcome the whole world to follow this event and the great fight here, from the bride of the Red Sea Jeddah, based on what we enjoy from the unprecedented support and attention of our wise leadership, and its keenness to host our country the largest and most important international sporting events, in various games,” said Prince Khaled bin Abdulaziz, CEO of the Skill Challenge Entertainment Agency, which owns the rights to this fight.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said: “We are proud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host such a global and unique event in the game of boxing, which confirms that Saudi Arabia is ambitiously expanding the line-up of sporting events because of the great support of His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who stands behind all these global hostings and events.”

No sooner had Usyk defeated Joshua 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards in London then a rematch clause was activated.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, however, placed a question mark over when former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk would be back in the ring.

The 35-year-old returned to Ukraine to fight for his country but was given special exemption from military duty in order to prepare for this bout.

“I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!,” said Usyk in Sunday’s statement from Matchroom.

Joshua, 32, has made changes to his coaching staff as he bids to be crowned world heavyweight champion for a third time.

Rob McCracken, the trainer who oversaw 2012 Olympic champion Joshua’s rise from the amateur ranks, is no longer a member of the team, with Robert Garcia added to the corner to work alongside the already-installed Angel Fernandez.

August’s fight will be Joshua’s second bout in Saudi Arabia after he regained his world titles with a points win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in December 2019.

Joshua labeled his recent career as a “roller-coaster,” adding: “Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow.

“A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

* With AFP

