RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral

The tombstone of Internet Explorer browser, set up by South Korea's software engineer Jung Ki-young. (Handout via REUTERS)
AFP

  • Once dominant globally, Microsoft's Internet Explorer was widely reviled in recent years due to its slowness and glitches
  • Kiyoung Jung said he constantly suffered at work because of compatibility issues involving the now-defunct browser
SEOUL: A South Korean engineer who built a grave for Internet Explorer — photos of which quickly went viral — says the now-defunct web browser had made his life a misery.
South Korea, which has some of the world’s fastest average Internet speeds, remained bizarrely wedded to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, which was retired by the company earlier this week after 27 years.
In honor of the browser’s “death,” a gravestone marked with its signature “e” logo was set up on the rooftop of a cafe in South Korea’s southern city of Gyeongju by engineer Kiyoung Jung, 38.
“He was a good tool to use to download other browsers,” the gravestone’s inscription reads.
Images of Jung’s joke tombstone quickly spread online, with users of social media site Reddit upvoting it tens of thousands of times.
Once dominant globally, Internet Explorer was widely reviled in recent years due to its slowness and glitches.
But in South Korea, it was mandatory for online banking and shopping until about 2014, as all such online activities required sites to use ActiveX — a plugin created by Microsoft.
It remained the default browser for many Seoul government sites until very recently, local reports said.
The websites of the Korea Water Resources Corporation and the Korea Expressway Corporation only functioned properly in IE until at least June 10, according to a report by the Maeil Economic Daily.
As a software engineer and web developer, Jung told AFP he constantly “suffered” at work because of compatibility issues involving the now-defunct browser.
“In South Korea, when you are doing web development work, the expectation was always that it should look good in Internet Explorer, rather than Chrome,” he said.
websites that look good in other browsers, such as Safari or Chrome, can look very wrong in IE, which often forced him to spend many extra hours working to ensure compatibility.
Jung said that he was “overjoyed” by IE’s retirement.
But he also said he felt genuinely nostalgic and emotional about the browser’s demise, as he remembers its heyday — one of the reasons he was inspired to erect the grave stone.
He quoted Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki: “People are often relieved that machines don’t have souls, but we as human beings actually give our hearts to them,” Jung told AFP, explaining his feelings for IE.
He said he was pleased by the response to his joke grave and that he and his brother — who owns the cafe — plan to leave the monument on the rooftop in Gyeongju indefinitely.
“It’s been very exciting to make others laugh,” he said.

 

 

President Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Updated 19 June 2022
AP

  • Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware: President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.
“I’m good,” he told reporters after US Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.
Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.
The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine’s vegan troops

Updated 18 June 2022
AFP

  • The 37-year-old drama teacher, who enlisted with the army the day after Moscow attacked Ukraine, maintains his strictly plant-based diet while serving on the front lines
  • The soldier was adamant his diet would not prevent him from serving his country
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces.
The 37-year-old drama teacher, who enlisted with the army the day after Moscow attacked Ukraine on February 24, maintains his strictly plant-based diet while serving on the front lines.
“At the beginning, it was very complicated,” Zhuhan, who is fighting in the southern Mykolaiv region, told AFP.
“People told me that I would not hold out” because a special menu is not available, he said via video call from his barracks, with his rifle on his shoulder.
But the soldier was adamant his diet would not prevent him from serving his country.
He found a network of activists on the Internet helping vegan soldiers.
“I wrote to them and in April the first package arrived, like a miracle,” Zhuhan said.
“There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free,” he said happily.
Zhuhan has Tamara Human to thank for the nutritious provisions.
The former top model heads the “Every Animal” foundation in Kyiv, bringing together around a hundred people promoting veganism.
This way of life combines a strictly vegan diet and the refusal to consume any clothing or cosmetic products derived from animals or their exploitation.
Human’s organization helps around 200 vegan soldiers reconcile their convictions while serving their country.
“We deliver even under bombs,” she told AFP, as she prepared bulgur and dumplings for civilians with two other volunteers.
Her 13th floor apartment in the residential Rusanivka area has become a surprising logistics center for the movement.
Human has long been involved in animal protection, and dog Misha reins in the flat. There’s even a beige rat rescued from a lab who’s partial to a little meat — and would gladly bite an unsuspecting finger.
Economic patriotism is strong here and most of the food used by Human’s team comes from Ukraine — mainly from the western city of Lviv, where it is easiest to find.
“The packages we send them allow the soldiers to supplement for two or three weeks what they receive from the army so that they have a balanced diet,” she said.
She sees no contradiction between veganism and fighting on the front.
“I also wanted to go kill Russians, but I don’t know how to use a weapon, so I am more useful here,” she said.

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

  • Scientists have identified an isolated subpopulation of polar bears in Southeast Greenland
  • The Southeast Greenland polar bears were found to be homebodies, seldom straying far to hunt
WASHIGNTON: Polar bears face an existential threat from the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice, which they rely on as platforms to hunt seals.
But in a new study, scientists have identified an isolated subpopulation of polar bears in Southeast Greenland that instead make use of freshwater ice pouring into the ocean from the region’s glaciers, suggesting this particular habitat is less susceptible than others to climate change.
Their findings, described in the journal Science on Thursday, open up the tantalizing possibility that at least some pockets of the species might be able to survive further into this century, when Arctic sea ice is expected to disappear completely during summer months.
“One of the big questions is where in the Arctic will polar bears be able to hang on, what we call ‘persist,’” first author Kristin Laidre, a polar scientist at the University of Washington and Greenland Institute of Natural Resources told AFP.
“I think that bears in a place like this can teach us a lot about where those places might be.”
Laidre and colleagues first spent two years interviewing Inuit subsistence hunters who provided input and ecological knowledge, including harvest samples for analysis.
They then began their own field work, which lasted from 2015 to 2021, in a harsh region that was long understudied because of its unpredictable weather, heavy snowfall and jagged mountains.
Each year, the team would spend one month in springtime, staying in the nearest settlement Kuummiit, which is a two-hour helicopter ride from where the bears live. Fuel depots had to be staged along the route in advance down the coastline, creating a hopskotch-like commute to work.
The team tagged the bears with satellite tracking devices, and collected genetic samples by either capturing bears or firing biopsy darts into their rumps.
Thought to number a few hundred individuals, “they are the most genetically isolated population of polar bears anywhere on the planet,” said co-author Beth Shapiro, a geneticist at the University of California, Santa Cruz and investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, in a statement.
“We know that this population has been living separately from other polar bear populations for at least several hundred years.”
Unlike their cousins, the Southeast Greenland polar bears were found to be homebodies, seldom straying far to hunt.
Their isolation arises from the geography: they live in a complex landscape of fjords on the very edge of their range on the southern tip of Greenland, well below the Arctic circle, with nowhere to go.
To the west there are an enormous set of mountains and the Greenland Ice Sheet, and to the east the open water of the Denmark Strait all the way to Iceland. They also have to contend with a rapid current that flows southward along the coast.
“We see that when they get caught in this current they jump off the ice and they walk back home to their fjords,” said Laidre. The team found that some of the tracked bears accidentally caught in this situation had to trek more than a hundred miles back home.
While sea ice provides hunting platforms for most of the Arctic’s roughly 26,000 polar bears, the Southeast Greenland bears have access to sea ice for only four months, between February and late May.
For the remaining eight months they rely on chunks of freshwater ice breaking off the Greenland Ice Sheet in the form of marine-terminating glaciers.
“These types of glaciers do exist in other places in the Arctic, but the combination of the fjord shapes, the high production of glacier ice and the very big reservoir of ice that is available from the Greenland Ice Sheet is what currently provides a steady supply of glacier ice,” said another co-author Twila Moon of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in a statement.
There remains much to study about the Southeast Greenland polar bears. Measurements show the adult females are a little smaller than average and they appear to have fewer cubs, but it’s hard to infer much about what that means in the absence of long term data.
Laidre is keen to not oversell the study as one of hope. Polar bears — which in addition to being iconic in their own right are also a vital resource for indigenous people — aren’t going to be saved without urgent climate action.
But this population might have a better shot, and there are similar areas with marine-terminating glaciers on other parts of Greenland’s coast as well as the island of Svalbard that might become small-scale climate refugia.
“We as a community need to look at places like this and ask ourselves, is this a place where we might be able to have some small numbers of polar bears persisting in an ice-free Arctic?” said Laidre.

NYC guitar concert by Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is canceled

Updated 16 June 2022
AP

  • The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media
  • The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981 shooting
NEW YORK: A concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight, the New York City venue that had booked the performance announced.
The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.
The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981 shooting of Reagan in Washington, D.C.
Reagan was seriously wounded in the assassination attempt, and his press secretary, James Brady, was permanently disabled.
Brady went on to campaign for gun-safety legislation until his death in 2014. The Brady Bill that passed in 1993 required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence are named after Brady and his wife, Sarah.
Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded in the shooting, which was motivated by Hinckley’s obsession with the actor Jodie Foster.
Hinckley spent decades in a mental hospital before being released to live with his mother in 2016. He was freed from court oversight as of Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!”
In recent years Hinckley has released songs on Spotify and posted videos of himself singing and playing a guitar on YouTube.
Several public performances had been planned following Hinckley’s release from court supervision, but venues in Chicago and in Hamden, Connecticut, had already canceled Hinckley appearances when the Market Hotel announced that the concert it had scheduled would not take place.
“There was a time when a place could host a thing like this, maybe a little offensive, and the reaction would be, ‘It’s just a guy playing a show, who does it hurt — it’s a free country,’” the Market Hotel said on Instagram. “We aren’t living in that kind of free country anymore, for better or for worse.”
Hinckley tweeted Thursday that his promoter was looking for another venue.

India asks female coaches to chaperone athletes after harassment claims

Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

  • Several high-profile female athletes in India have complained of sexual inappropriateness from coaches
NEW DELHI: Indian sports authorities have told female coaches to chaperone women athletes on tour after a sexual harassment scandal shook the country’s elite cycling community.
Top sprint team coach RK Sharma was sacked last week after an unnamed cyclist said he had attempted to “forcefully” coerce her into sex during a training camp in Slovenia.
On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ordered all national sports federations to send women coaches to accompany female athletes during domestic and international travel.
“The step has been taken after recent events came to light where certain female athletes have complained against their coaches during international trips,” the SAI said in a statement.
“There is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behavior consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct,” it added.
The cyclist whose complaint led to Sharma’s sacking returned from Slovenia this month saying that the coach’s behavior left her “extremely scared for my safety, wellbeing and life.”
She said Sharma had also threatened to destroy her career by having her removed from an elite sports academy and ensuring she would be left to “sell vegetables on the road.”
Since Sharma’s sacking, women’s national cycling champion Deborah Herold has come forward to accuse him of slapping and ridiculing her.
Herold told the Indian Express newspaper she was removed from the national team because Sharma and his assistant believed she was in a same-sex relationship.
Sharma has presided over a “toxic atmosphere” and his assistant “taunted, ignored and isolated” Herold from the rest of the cyclists, she was quoted as saying on Thursday.

