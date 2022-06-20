You are here

  • Home
  • Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves
Airlines meeting in Qatar have been warned high oil prices and inflation risk denting the fragile recovery. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z5wp

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: A sharp bounce-back in air travel from the pandemic will allow global airlines to narrow losses this year and possibly claw their way back to profit in 2023, an industry body said as it upgraded widely watched forecasts on Monday.

Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, in a sharp improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said.

The 2022 forecast is nearly $2 billion better than an earlier expectation of a $11.6 billion loss.

Last year’s losses also improve on an earlier forecast of $52 billion, though airlines meeting in Qatar have been warned high oil prices and inflation risk denting the fragile recovery.

“Our industry is now leaner, tougher, and nimbler,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh told an annual meeting of more than 100 airline leaders. “Industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023,” he added.

Topics: IATA airlines aviation Doha

Related

Special IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Business & Economy
IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Special Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP
Business & Economy
Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index hit its lowest close since last December on Sunday, mirroring a drop in oil prices.

TASI, as the main index is known, lost 4.44 percent to 11,299, and the parallel market, Nomu, declined 3.55 percent to 20,740 at the closing bell.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait shed between 1 percent and 3.5 percent, while the Omani bourse ended flat.

In energy trading, oil prices extended losses after recording their first weekly decline in over a month.

Brent crude oil fell to $113.8 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate reached $110.15 a barrel at 9:09 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. was awarded a SR228 million ($60 million) contract with the National Water Co.

Alamar Foods set its initial public offering price range at SR103-115 per share and will run the book-building period from June 20 to June 27

Aramco-Total JV’s unit Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. redeemed SR208 million of its Sukuk, bringing the outstanding principal to SR1.67 billion  

Arabian Contracting Services Co. secured a deal with Elevision Media to become the exclusive agent for Dubai International Financial Centre’s advertisements

AC distributor Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. entered an initial agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in fintech platform Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. reported that its accumulated losses have decreased to 19.3 percent of its capital

Saudi Electricity Co. named Khalid Hamad Algnoon as CEO effective June 20

Saudi Aramco awarded two contracts valued at $673 million in total to Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Co.

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. said its board approved doubling capital to SR47 million by granting bonus shares to shareholders

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s rights issue was 72 percent subscribed, generating SR215 million in proceeds

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. obtained approval from the Saudi central bank to renew its license for providing insurance services in the Kingdom

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co.’s board proposed a share buyback of up to 100,000 shares worth SR20 million

Somou Real Estate Co. secured a three-year Shariah-compliant loan worth SR50 million from Riyad Bank

Calendar

June 20, 2022

Start of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul stock shares tradig Saudi

Related

Update TASI suffers its worst decline in six months: Closing bell graphic
Business & Economy
TASI suffers its worst decline in six months: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before the trading week on Saudi Tadawul
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before the trading week on Saudi Tadawul

MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements

MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements

MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has secured a deal to become the exclusive agent for Dubai International Financial Centre’s advertisements for seven years.

The Saudi-listed outdoor marketing provider signed the agreement with Elevision Media, which owns the advertising rights of DIFC, on Sunday, a bourse filing revealed.

Al Arabia said it expects the move to reflect on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 202.2

It added that it’s exploring acquiring a majority stake in Elevision Media in a bid to expand its presence in the region and increase its advertising network.

Established in 2004, DIFC is the largest financial center in the Middle East and Africa as well as the 19th largest globally.

Topics: MBC outdoor advertising DIFC

Related

MBC Group-backed Al Arabia secures advertising deal for the FIFA World Cup
Business & Economy
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia secures advertising deal for the FIFA World Cup
MBC-backed Al Arabia more than doubles profit to $17m on strong client base
Business & Economy
MBC-backed Al Arabia more than doubles profit to $17m on strong client base

Aramco-Total JV’s unit partially redeems Sukuk with $55m

Aramco-Total JV’s unit partially redeems Sukuk with $55m
Updated 39 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco-Total JV’s unit partially redeems Sukuk with $55m

Aramco-Total JV’s unit partially redeems Sukuk with $55m
Updated 39 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. has partially redeemed its Sukuk with a distribution amount of SR208 million ($55 million), bringing the outstanding principal to SR1.67 billion.

This represents 5.54 percent of the Sukuk’s original face value, according to a bourse filing.

Its parent company SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., had swung into a profit of SR1.43 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Sukuk Total

Related

Update Aramco, Cognite launch joint venture to support digital industries in Middle East
Business & Economy
Aramco, Cognite launch joint venture to support digital industries in Middle East
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Business & Economy
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Saudi AC distributor Shaker to buy 40% stake in fintech platform Cashew 

Saudi AC distributor Shaker to buy 40% stake in fintech platform Cashew 
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi AC distributor Shaker to buy 40% stake in fintech platform Cashew 

Saudi AC distributor Shaker to buy 40% stake in fintech platform Cashew 
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. has entered into an initial agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in fintech platform Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

Shaker’s proposed investment in Cashew KSA will allow the fintech firm to gain and grow market share as one of the leading buy-now-pay-later providers in Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse filing

Shaker said it will provide updates on this matter as they become available.

Topics: ac distributor shaker fintech Investment

Related

Saudi AC distributor Shaker brings down losses to zero after $40m capital cut
Business & Economy
Saudi AC distributor Shaker brings down losses to zero after $40m capital cut
AC distributor Shaker to set up cooker factory with Italy’s Bompani in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
AC distributor Shaker to set up cooker factory with Italy’s Bompani in Saudi Arabia

IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Updated 20 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Updated 20 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

DOHA: The International Air Transport Association, also known as IATA, has launched CO2 Connect, an online tool that provides the most accurate carbon dioxide emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight, as it aims to achieve net zero by 2050.  

CO2 Connect was launched during the IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha on June 19. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting, Frederic Leger, senior VP for commercial products & services of IATA revealed that achieving net zero is necessary for the survival of planet earth as well as for the aviation industry. 

He also added that IATA is taking all necessary steps including investments to ensure a sustainable future. 

Leger further noted that achieving net zero by 2050 is an ambitious but a realistic target set by the industry. 

“The industry is going to do everything possible to meet that goal, which is something that everybody is looking forward to. And so the investment will be made on all fronts to make sure that we are getting there, because it’s the survival of the planet and the industry,” Leger said. 

Talking about CO2 Connect, Leger added, “The CO2 Connect gives an estimate to each passenger regarding carbon emissions. IATA is also working with aircraft manufacturers to find ways to have engines which consume less fuel and be cleaner. It is a collective effort that we should all strive for.” 

With CO2 Connect, IATA aims to give CO2 data transparency linked to airline-specific and actual fuel burn information. 

In a recent statement, IATA revealed that CO2 Connect is available to companies within and outside the travel value chain, such as travel management companies, travel agencies, airlines or multinational corporations.

Leger further added that IATA is working on hydrogen alternatives to achieve the net-zero targets. He, however, did not divulge more details regarding the progress of these hydrogen initiatives. 

“I think there’s some work being done on the hydrogen aspect. It’s still to be seen what the results of that are going to be. I think it’s being looked at very carefully and we’ll see whether that could be an option. All the good options will definitely be part of the agenda of the industry,” said Leger. 

Leger added that IATA is working collectively with everybody to make rules and regulations that could bring the travel and tourism industry back to pre-pandemic levels. 

Topics: IATA Doha Net Zero carbon

Related

Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
Business & Economy
Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
Special Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP
Business & Economy
Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP

Latest updates

Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves
Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves
Iran blames US for stalled nuclear deal talks
Iran blames US for stalled nuclear deal talks
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements
MBC-backed Al Arabia becomes exclusive agent for DIFC’s advertisements
North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China
North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.