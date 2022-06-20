You are here

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee

The logo of the National Assembly is photographed at the entrance gate in Paris, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP)
  • Many voted for far-right or far-left candidates, denying President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a straight majority in the National Assembly
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will this week hold talks with representatives of France’s main political parties to find a way forward after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, the presidency said Monday.
The aim of the talks Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elysee Palace will be to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said a presidential official who asked not to be named.
The official said representatives of the parties represented in parliament would be received at the Elysee separately and successively but without specifying which figures would attend.
But this appears to indicate the invitations have been extended to the parties of hard left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right chief Marine Le Pen who both made big gains in the polls.
“As guarantor of the institutions, the president of the Republic is determined to act in the interest of the French,” said the official. Macron has yet to publicly comment on the outcome of the elections.
Analysts say that Macron may be eyeing a deal with the traditional right-wing party The Republicans (LR). It confirmed that its leader Christian Jacob had accepted the invitation to attend. There was no immediate comment from the other parties.

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

  • Response on Twitter was overwhelming, Ali gained a large following by people who found her tips motivational
  • “It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” she said
LONDON: A British Muslim who intended to perform Hajj this year has been using Twitter to inspire pilgrims and help those who have anxiety disorders.

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, started learning about how to perform Hajj in Ramadan this year in preparation for the pilgrimage that Muslims must perform at least once during their lifetime if they can. 

Ali told Arab News that she started posting practical Hajj tips and any new information she had learned about how to perform rituals and the history behind them on Twitter as a way of teaching aspiring pilgrims and sharing her newly gained knowledge. 

The response was overwhelming and she gained a large following on Twitter by people who found her tips motivational and inspiring.

Once Saudi Arabia announced that Hajj would be open to one million foreign pilgrims in April, Ali decided that she would take an “organized, productive and proactive” approach to preparing for the pilgrimage. 

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, is pictured at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during  an Umrah visit to the Kingdom. (File/Supplied)

“I was listening to religious scholars or just Googling YouTube videos about Hajj rituals every day, preparing myself for Hajj.

“I started buying my Hajj outfits, booked my (meningitis) vaccination, and followed the guidance that was issued by Saudi Arabia. And that’s when my Hajj tweets started becoming popular. 

“I didn’t realize just how much I didn’t know. I realized then that I needed to take responsibility and learn about the different types of Hajj, the rules, and the history. I read about how the Prophet Muhammad performed his Hajj and the more I learned, the more I tweeted. 

“Very quickly people were tagging me, commenting on my tweets, or complimenting me on my knowledge. That’s how it started — I was just sharing what I was learning as I went along,” Ali explains. 

She said that she condensed the information she had learned to fit the 280 character limit for each tweet and used bullet points to highlight key points. 

 

“I tried to be as simple and efficient as possible with the bullet points and made them catchy,” Ali said. 

Ali said that she shares tips on wide-ranging Hajj related issues — from how British pilgrims can cope with the stifling heat in the Kingdom at this time of year (at least 40 degrees) to the importance of buying a Saudi sim card on arrival, and the religious significance of Zamzam water.

“It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” Ali said.

She added that people started asking her about issues that they were struggling with, such as how to deal with claustrophobia and other anxiety disorders during Hajj. 

As someone who has suffered from anxiety in the past and has learned how to deal with it, Ali says that she loves helping people face their fears.  

She has vast experience of assisting her local community, having worked in the housing sector, with youth, people with special needs, the elderly, those who have psychological issues, and those in care.  

“I think I’m very drawn to people who are vulnerable, need help, have issues, and who are not really confident. I like coaching and helping people. And I think I was managing people’s anxieties without realizing it. 

“And when people would say ‘I’m going to Hajj but I have claustrophobia,’ I would talk them through how they could manage it.

 

“So I was actually coaching people publicly, without realizing it. And people started warming to me and giving me feedback about how the tips were helping.

“I found myself being of benefit to people who I was teaching or coaching,” Ali said. 

The manager said that she has found a new social community in the people who she interacts with on Twitter.

“We all had a common goal to go to Hajj this year, and fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam. That was a nice feeling and I felt like I was part of this pilgrim community,” Ali said. 

Although she had applied to perform Hajj this year and was selected from applicants to a new draw system that British pilgrims are using for the first time, Ali will not be performing the pilgrimage as the duration and the dates of the package offered did not suit her commitments. 

However, she looks forward to performing Hajj next year. She said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about Hajj, it’s still on my mind. I feel like I’ve just started my journey with the intention to go, and learning about it all. I feel like I will be going to Hajj next year and will be applying next year.”

“I want to go to Hajj and thank God for the countless beautiful things that he has given me.”

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2

  • Nelly Attar, born and raised in Saudi Arabia, reached the summit of Mount Everest in 2019
  • She is using her experiences to help shape emerging sports landscape in Saudi Arabia
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Nelly Attar, a Lebanese mountaineer born and raised in Saudi Arabia, on Monday began a 50-day journey to become the first Arab women to reach K2, the world’s second highest mountain, saying she wanted to use her climbs as a vehicle to inspire women across the Middle East.

In 2017 Attar left her career as a mental health professional to focus on sports and expeditions. She is the founder of Move Studio, Saudi Arabia’s first dance studio. In 2020, the Muslim Women Network named her “One of the Top Influential Women in Sports,” while Sports 360 in 2019 called her the “Female Fitness Influencer of the Year Across the GCC.”

Attar successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and had scaled 15 other peaks around the world before setting her sights on K2.

At 8,611 meters (28,251 foot), K2, known as the Savage Mountain, is widely considered the most dangerous climb in the world due to its difficult terrain and treacherous weather. Fewer than 20 women globally have summited K2 and for about every five people who have reached the top of the mountain, one has died in the attempt.

In 2014, three Nepali women led the first all-female team to climb what most mountaineers consider a much tougher challenge than Everest.

“I am embarking on the most challenging journey to climb K-2 on June 20,” Attar told Arab News in an interview in Islamabad last week. “I feel like there’s so much unknown, there’s so much to this journey that we will be embarking on, so I’m very excited.”

Attar said that she had been thinking about climbing K2 for the past three years but her father’s death last year had sparked the urge to put her dream into action on the first anniversary of his death.

“It was a very difficult time for me and I was just thinking how can I find the purpose of this year that would give a bit of drive and excitement, so I started work on the idea of K2,” she said.

After all, the love for hiking and climbing, too, was a gift from her father who she used to accompany on treks from an early age.

“This was something I feel like was part of my childhood and my first climb was with my father when I was 17, when he took me to Mount Kenya,” Attar said. “I liked the sport of mountaineering because you take so many risks and with those risks, you feel so alive and everything in life is amplified.”

The climber trained for K2 in Nepal at Ama Dablam, a 6,000 meter peak that many mountaineers say resembles K2.

“I went to Ama Dablam in early December last year and after coming back was ready for mission K2,” Attar said, adding that she felt ready for the mountain’s tough weather, altitude and terrain.

“I am not afraid, no matter what happens . . . I have big faith that Allah is always with us and never leaves us and has the best plans for us,” the climber said, urging other Arab and Pakistani women to pursue their dreams.

“They can do it, regardless of the challenges that they’re faced with, regardless of the limitations, they can do it,” she said. “Nothing, and no one should stop you. If you have a vision, if you have a dream, go and achieve that dream . . . Don’t use your circumstances as an excuse, use them as your reason to go forward.”

Attar is now focused on using her experience and knowledge to help shape the emerging sports landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond Move Studio, she has worked on numerous public sector initiatives to get people active across the Kingdom, including partnering with Saudi Tourism initiatives and collaborating with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Nestle and Apple to carry out community initiatives and activities across the GCC region.

“It is amazing to see that there are so many opportunities for women,” Attar said, describing the sports landscape in the Kingdom. “They are not only encouraged now to take part in sports and businesses (in Saudi Arabia) but they are heavily supported.”

Amid the protests, the government announced on Sunday that enrollment under the new recruitment scheme will begin in July.
India cancels trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme

  • Under the new plan, most soldiers will be recruited under shorter contracts
  • The plan comes as India tries to trim its $76 billion military expenditure
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities canceled more than 500 train services on Monday as youths in the country called for a nationwide shutdown in protest against a new military recruitment plan that they say will affect their future and career prospects in the armed forces.

With some 1.4 million personnel, India has one of the world’s largest armed forces, as soldiers are recruited by the army, navy and air force separately. Members typically serve for a period of up to 20 years, after which they are eligible for a pension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled a new system last week, called Agnipath (meaning “path of fire” in Hindi), through which a total of 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year on four-year contracts, with only a quarter expected to be kept on at the end of that term for permanent commission.

The shorter contracts for young prospects sparked violent protests in several Indian states, which have seen at least one person killed. Thousands have blocked railway tracks and roads and burnt tires and destroyed public property, as demonstrations continued on Monday demanding the new hiring plan be rolled back.

“I have been preparing to join the air force for the last one and a half years but the new recruitment drive has demotivated me,” 19-year-old protester Radha Krishan, from the eastern state of Bihar, told Arab News.

Several opposition parties have given their support to the protests, as the government tried to allay the protesters’ concerns, including by adjusting parts of the plan to offer more soldiers federal and state government jobs after their service.

“We demand its withdrawal. We demand that there should be a discussion on Agnipath in parliament,” Ajay Maken, spokesperson for the main opposition Congress party, told reporters on Monday.

Amid the protests, the government announced on Sunday that enrollment under the new recruitment scheme would begin in July.

The plan comes as India seeks to trim its $76 billion military expenditure, the third highest in the world, most of which goes on the payment of wages and pensions.

“The real compulsion for the government to bring in this scheme is its inability to bear the pension burden or pension obligation of the armed forces,” political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni told Arab News.

 

 

It is the first time in eight years of Modi’s leadership that young people have taken to the streets to protest against the government, Kulkarni said, which “showed the magnitude of the unemployment problem in India.”

Major Gen. Yash Mor, a retired Indian army officer, doubted the new recruitment scheme would be successful, adding that the new plan would leave many without dignity or social security when they lose their jobs.

“Who would join if it is only for four years, and then they are promising many things?” Mor told Arab News. “I wish they will come true but still a large number will be left without any job.”

Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Daesh murderer came 'very close' to apology, says mother of victim
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

  • Alexanda Kotey, member of Daesh group who captured, executed journalist James Foley, agreed to meet victims’ families as part of plea deal
  • Mother of victim says Kotey penned letters ‘filled with remorse’
LONDON: The mother of an American photojournalist killed by Daesh said that one of the group’s members came “very close” to apologizing to her during a prison visit.

Alexanda Kotey, a 38-year-old former British citizen, was jailed for life in the US in April after admitting to kidnapping, conspiracy to murder and providing material support for terrorism.

Kotey was part of the so-called “Beatles” gang of Daesh fighters, who were given their nickname due to their British accents. 

The group murdered journalist James Foley, who was captured by the “Beatles” in 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war. He was killed by “Jihadi John” Mohammed Emwazi in August 2014.

Kotey agreed to meet the families of his victims as part of his plea deal with American prosecutors, which will see him spending 15 years in a US jail before being transferred back to Britain. 

Diane Foley, who lives in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, visited Kotey in his cell in Virginia, where they were joined by Kotey’s legal team, some FBI agents and a friend of James.

“We had quite a group of people. However, in our conversation, it seemed very much just the two of us,” she said.

“I knew our son Jim would have wanted us to meet with him. I wanted Alexanda to have the opportunity to know who Jim was as a person and to have an opportunity to meet Jim’s family.”

Speaking at a conference on how to handle former Daesh fighters at King’s College, London, she said: “I tried to be a good listener, tried to hear his side of things and how he became radicalized and how he came to see our innocent citizens as evil and the cause for all the pain and suffering that they may have felt. It’s very poignant to see how everyone lost. When hatred reigns, everyone loses. It’s been a very, very sad experience all around to be honest, but I’m hoping that, maybe, in time, we can get some reconciliation.

“Hatred has to stop, otherwise more violence just continues the cycle, is my opinion, and that’s partly why I went to see him — so there might be some little chance for mercy and forgiveness that our world so needs.”

During the meeting last October, Kotey spoke to Diane about how Muslims have been mistreated by Western powers.

She said: “He was thinking about Guantanamo, and Abu Ghraib, and some of our true missteps in the world, about atrocities that we ourselves are culpable for. It was a lot of that, and then his own difficulty fitting into society and feeling unwelcomed. In many cases, we were not as humanitarian as we should have been.”

But Kotey did not apologize for his role in her son’s death: “He’s come very close. He’s expressed a lot of remorse. He’s written me a couple of letters filled with remorse and his attempt at justifying his actions. And, to me, forgiving oneself, forgiving others, is always a long process. It’s nothing quick, but yes, he’s come very close.

“Who knows if he’s telling the truth to me, but at least it’s given him something to think about, to recognize what he did to people who were really innocent victims themselves.”

Diane is expected to meet Kotey again next week.

“They’ll most likely never see their families again,” she said. “They’ve lost their citizenship and their freedom for the rest of their life and to me that’s a very just punishment. I feel that it gives them the opportunity to make amends and use the years for some good, but it also doesn’t allow them to be free to inflict any more horror.”

IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens

IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens
IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens

  • Finance chiefs to hold talks with Sri Lankan officials until June 30
  • Sri Lanka must adjust its macroeconomic policies to secure financial backing: Economists
COLOMBO: A delegation from the International Monetary Fund on Monday arrived in Sri Lanka for talks on a bailout program, as the government closed schools and halted all non-essential services in a bid to conserve its fast-depleting fuel reserves.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, following decades of economic mismanagement and more recent policy errors, as well as a hit from the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s tourism and remittances that have shriveled its foreign reserves to record lows.

As the island nation of 22 million people struggled to pay for imports and defaulted on a multimillion-dollar foreign debt payment last month, Sri Lankans have had to endure lengthy blackouts and extreme shortages of basic necessities, including fuel and medicines.

The IMF team’s visit comes as the South Asian country seeks a bailout from the global lender, following a virtual mission that concluded in late May.

“The IMF 10-member team will be here for a period of 10 days, and the first round of talks, which lasted for two hours, was encouraging,” Shanuka Karunaratne, media director at the office of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, told Arab News.

The team — expected to conclude its visit on June 30 — would “continue discussions on an economic program that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement,” the financial organization said in a statement.

“We reaffirm our commitment to support Sri Lanka at this difficult time, in line with the IMF’s policies.”

Sri Lanka closed schools in the capital and other major cities on Monday, as non-essential public-sector employees also began working from home for at least two weeks, in a bid to reduce commuting to help the country cope with the chronic fuel shortage.

Long lines stretching several kilometers have formed at many gas stations throughout the country, as some people waited for hours and even days to fill up their tanks.

Shiran Fernando, chief economist at the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, said Colombo hoped that the visit from the IMF delegation would lead to a staff-level agreement.

“These discussions are to arrive at a staff-level agreement which does not result in disbursement of funds,” he told Arab News.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka would still need to find other means to finance its imports, whether from the market or credit from other countries or institutions, adding that the government must be committed to reform key areas, such as fiscal, monetary, and state-owned enterprises.

Murtaza Jafferjee, economist and chairman at Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, said Sri Lanka would have to adjust its macroeconomic policies if the talks with the IMF were to be fruitful.

“We need to have a credible macroeconomic adjustment program that the IMF can sign off on — this will permit us to get new money to flow from multilateral and commercial lenders,” Jafferjee told Arab News.

“The government has to act in the best interest of all the people in the country, not be servitude to cronies and sycophants.”

Sri Lankans have staged protests across the country for months, while demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, accusing him of corruption and economic mismanagement. As the financial crisis spiraled into a political one in recent months, there appears to be little trust in the government.

“The government is not a popular nor a stable government,” Mujibur Rahman, a member of Parliament for Colombo district, told Arab News.

“The IMF won’t just give the money, they will see the political and economic stability of the government,” he said.

