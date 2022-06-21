UN revokes travel privileges for two Taliban education officials

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday banned two Taliban officials from traveling in response to the heavy restrictions the hard-liners have imposed on Afghan women, diplomats told AFP.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 Taliban officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday.
For thirteen officials, the travel exemptions were extended for at least two months, but they were scrapped for two education officials as the Taliban curtails girls’ and women’s access to schools.
According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have rolled back marginal gains made by Afghan women during the past two decades, limiting their access to education, government jobs and freedom of movement.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 Taliban leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Some countries were in favor of revoking all of the travel exemptions due to the deterioration of women’s rights, but others objected, according to diplomats.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 Taliban leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
KYIV: Ukraine acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory and intensified pressure on two key cities ahead of an EU summit this week expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the bloc.
The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire front line as of Monday evening and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday. In his regular address to the nation on Monday evening, he was defiant, while also referring to "difficult" fighting in Luhansk for Sievierodonetsk and its sister city Lysychansk.
"We are defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, this whole area, the most difficult one. We have the most difficult fighting there," he said. "But we have our strong guys and girls there."
Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces controlled most of Sievierodonetsk, apart from the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have been sheltering for weeks. The road connecting Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut was under constant shell fire, he added.
• U.S. in talks to further restrict Russian energy revenue
• Kremlin says captured Americans are mercenaries
• European Union to decide on Ukraine membership bid this week
"Lysychansk has been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day. It is impossible to establish the number of casualties as of yet," Gaidai said.
Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador of the self-styled Luhansk People's Republic to Russia, said its forces were "moving from the south towards Lysychansk" with firefights erupting in a number of nearby towns.
"The hours to come should bring considerable changes to the balance of forces in the area," he said on Telegram.
Approval by EU leaders for Ukraine to become an official candidate to join the bloc would be marked as a triumph in Kyiv.
It applied for membership just four days after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. It would take years to attain, but for the EU to reach deep into the heart of the former Soviet Union would bring about one of Europe's biggest economic and social transformations since the Cold War.
"I think that's very likely it would happen," U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday when asked whether he felt Ukraine would become an EU member.
ATTRITIONAL PHASE
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special operation" to degrade its military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists.
The war has entered a brutal attritional phase in recent weeks, with Russian forces concentrating artillery firepower on Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donbas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
Ukrainian officials reported three civilian deaths in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Monday and another three in shelling in the Kharkiv region.
In Odesa, Ukraine's biggest Black Sea port, which is blockaded by the Russian navy, a Russian missile attack destroyed a food warehouse on Monday, Ukraine's military said.
Washington and its European allies have provided weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine but avoided direct involvement in the conflict. Some American citizens, however, have volunteered to fight for Ukraine.
CAPTURED AMERICANS
On Monday, the Kremlin said two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two, identified in U.S. reports as Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, and Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were being held.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said they had been in touch with Russian authorities regarding any U.S. citizens who may have been captured.
"We call on the Russian government – as well as its proxies – to live up to their international obligations in their treatment of any individual, including those captured fighting in Ukraine."
This month, a separatist court sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death after they were caught fighting for Ukraine.
Peskov also said U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia for over two months, was being prosecuted for drug offenses and was not a hostage.
A 52-year-old U.S. citizen, Stephen Zabielski, was killed in combat in Ukraine on May 15, according to an obituary published by his family and affirmed by the State Department, making him at least the second American to die in the war.
International concern has focused on trying to restore Ukrainian exports of food, now shut by a de facto Russian blockade. Ukraine is one of the world's leading sources of grain and food oils, leading to fears of global shortages.
Russia blames the food crisis on Western sanctions curbing its own exports.
The war has also disrupted energy markets, including Russian shipments of oil and gas to Europe, still the continent's main source of energy and Moscow's primary income source. Moscow blames EU sanctions for a decline in gas volumes, saying they prevented it from restoring pipeline pumping equipment.
On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington is in talks with Canada and other allies to further restrict Moscow's energy revenue by imposing a price cap on Russian oil.
Moscow, meanwhile, threatened to retaliate against EU member Lithuania for banning transport of coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology to Kaliningrad, a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea surrounded by EU territory.
Russia's foreign ministry summoned Lithuania's top diplomat and demanded Vilnius reverse the "openly hostile" move or Russia "reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests." Lithuania said EU sanctions obliged it to enforce the ban.
Kaliningrad's governor said Russia's foreign ministry would summon the EU ambassador to Moscow on Tuesday over the ban.
Renewal of Syria cross-border aid mandate is ‘moral imperative,’ UN chief tells Security Council
At council’s last meeting before vote on the issue, Antonio Guterres said there is no alternative to the Bab Al-Hawa crossing for millions of people in need in Syria
The US envoy asked members not to politicize a humanitarian issue; her Russian counterpart accused Washington of inhumane treatment of Syrian civilians
Updated 21 June 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged members of the Security Council to stand united and extend for another year a cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Northwestern Syria.
He described the need for the renewal of the mandate as a “moral imperative” to help the 4.1 million Syrians in the area who need aid and protection to survive, 80 percent of whom are women and children.
“Needs are at their highest since the start of the war 11 years ago,” Guterres told council members.
“The world’s largest refugee crisis continues to impact the region and the world.”
The secretary-general’s most recent report revealed that 14.6 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 12 million of them classed as food insecure, “unsure where their next meal is coming from,” and 90 percent of the population living below the poverty line.
Guterres said infrastructure is falling apart after years of war, and economic activity is dwindling as a result of the continuing conflict, regional financial crises, Western sanctions and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are living on the brink, no longer able to cope,” he added.
The UN requires $4.4 billion in funding to provide assistance to people inside Syria and an additional $5.6 billion to support Syrian refugees elsewhere in the region.
“The generous pledges made at the Brussels VI donor conference need to be paid,” said Guterres. “I appeal to donors to follow through and increase their support.”
Monday’s meeting of the Security Council was its last about the situation in Syria before a vote is held on whether to extend the cross-border mechanism, which is due to expire on July 10.
The diverging views of council members about cross-border aid remains a constant feature of its discussions on Syria. Several members, in particular the US and the Europeans, maintain that cross-border assistance is of vital importance to millions of people living in the northwest of the country.
However, Russia and China argue that the mechanism violates Syria’s sovereignty and that terrorist groups manipulate the system and confiscate aid deliveries. Instead, they advocate for all aid to be channeled through the regime in Damascus, a process known as cross-line assistance, rather than cross-border aid that goes directly to the areas that need it.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, asked her fellow council members to “put politics aside” and come together to address “a clear humanitarian need.”
She recently returned from her second visit to the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, the only remaining cross-border gateway for international aid into Northwest Syria. She painted a bleak picture of the situation there, including children on the brink of famine, and warned that “babies will die” if the checkpoint closes.
“Some votes are difficult and complex but this vote could not be more straightforward,” Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council.
“This is our chance to live up to the ideals of the UN charter and provide life-and-death assistance to the Syrian people.”
She concluded her remarks by thanking Turkish authorities for hosting “so many Syrian refugees.”
Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, lamented the fact that the secretary-general’s report did not assign responsibility for the food and fuel crisis in Syria to the “ongoing American occupation” in the northwest of the country.
He said humanitarian organizations deplore the Western sanctions, and accused the US of the “inhumane treatment of civilians in Syria.”
Polyanskiy repeated the allegation that cross-border aid is enriching terrorist groups, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. He also said he was astonished by the “lack of reaction” from some council members to an Israeli airstrike on Damascus International Airport on June 10, as a result of which runways continue to be out of commission, and the repercussions of this on humanitarian operations across the country. He described their silence as “double standards.”
Meanwhile, Norway and Ireland, the chief advocates within the Security Council of the humanitarian effort in Syria, have begun negotiations for a new resolution that would renew the mandate for the Bab Al-Hawa crossing for another year, a source at the Irish mission told Arab News.
As international diplomacy, especially between the US and Russia, has all but ground to a halt following the start of war in Ukraine, many fear that Moscow will use its power of veto to block the renewal and close the last remaining crossing.
However, sources in Washington told Arab News that the administration is confident Russia will not use its veto in this way.
World Islamic human rights body condemns discrimination against Indian Muslims
Rights body slams ruling BJP for bulldozing homes of Muslim activists
Updated 21 June 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The human rights wing of the Orgnisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned discriminatory acts against Indian Muslims, calling on the international community to hold India accountable for violations of minorities’ human rights and to end their hostilities.
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), one of the principal organs of the 57-member OIC, tweeted that it “condemns these brazen acts of discrimination, flouting all pluralistic ideals with impunity!! It calls upon the Intl. Community and relevant UN Special Procedures to urge Indian govt to protect the HR of its Muslim minority and immediately put an end to hostilities against them.”
The commission also shared an Al Jazeera clip of Arundhati Roy, a famous Indian activist and author, describing how India is becoming a “Hindu fascist enterprise.”
Roy, best known for her award-winning book “The God of Small Things,” said: “The bulldozing of Muslim homes marks a moment in time where you are seeing a transition from a sort of fragile, flawed democracy transitioning pretty openly, pretty brazenly into a criminal Hindu fascist enterprise. Earlier Muslims were punished by vigilante mobs or the police. But when you say that you are going to bulldoze a house or a locality or a set of shops, then what you are doing is you are saying who are the people who are going to be involved in that.”
She added: “There are going to be the municipal authorities, there are going to be local magistrates, there are going to be people watching, there is going to be media beaming this into people's homes, and above all, there are going to be the courts that are looking away and not doing anything.
“In effect what you are doing is you are telling Muslims you are on your own. There is no help. There is no law for you. And all the institutions that were part of the checks and balances of that old democracy are now going to be used as weapons against you.”
Authorities in states governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have in recent months started bulldozing homes, shops and businesses that belong to Muslims, on suspicion of participating in anti-government protests.
Last week, after running bulldozers in Kanpur and Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj after serving just one day’s notice to vacate it, following protests against derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokespersons.
Rights activists have noted a trend of dual standards, where anti-government protesters from other communities are not targeted in a similar way.
On June 16, tens of thousands of young men furious with the BJP government’s new army recruitment policy went on a violent rampage across India. They burned trains and vehicles, attacked police stations, blocked roads, and in one town they even burned the BJP’s offices, but their homes were not bulldozed in retaliation.
The IPHRC’s statement on anti-Muslim abuse in India comes after the commission endorsed condemnation and outrage expressed by the OIC and members of the international community over defamatory remarks made by BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad.
On June 6, it tweeted: “OIC-IPHRC urges the UN & intl’ HR community to pressurise India to squarely counter Islamophobia and blasphemous speech, prosecute those involved without impunity and deal with its systematic and systemic persecution of Muslim minority.”
Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
Britain vowed to pursue its controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after a flight was cancelled following a legal ruling, in an embarrassing blow to PM Boris Johnson's government
Updated 20 June 2022
(AFP)
SULAIMANIYAH: Nearly a week ago, Iraqi Kurd Barham Hama Ali found himself in the unimaginable position of being aboard a deportation flight set to take off for Kigali, thousands of miles from home.
The 25-year-old was among a handful of asylum seekers who were due to be the first of many sent from the United Kingdom under a controversial resettlement deal with Rwanda.
"We were seven migrants, each one of us was escorted by four guards," Ali said. "They put us on the plane by force."
"We were all crying. We faced psychological and physical pain," he said.
But he and his fellow passengers got a reprieve when the flight was cancelled at the 11th hour, thanks to an "urgent interim" ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
Like thousands of Kurds, Syrians, Afghans and others fleeing war-torn or impoverished homes, Ali had arrived in Britain from France in the spring.
"The economic situation is bad and unemployment is rampant" in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, he told AFP in a phone interview from a detention centre outside London.
He said he was also fleeing "attacks by foreign forces" -- namely Turkey, which has launched successive offensives in the Kurdistan region targeting insurgents from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), at times causing civilian casualties.
He left his small town of Sayyed Sadiq, "taking many risks" by trekking north to Turkey, then making his way to France and the UK.
"I spent about $15,000 on my trip," he said.
But the journey would prove to be only the first of his hardships. Once he arrived on May 23, British authorities placed him in a camp.
"I stayed there for two days, after which they... asked us to appoint a lawyer with whom to discuss our situation and the issue of asylum," Ali said.
He was later transferred to Colnbrook migrant detention centre, close to Heathrow Airport.
Early this month, he was handed "a ticket to Rwanda", unwittingly becoming one of the first contingent of irregular migrants that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to send to the tiny East African country.
The deal between London and Kigali has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups, the UN refugee agency and church leaders in England.
Rwanda, which suffered a genocide in 1994, has won praise for rapid economic development in recent decades. But the government has also repeatedly been accused by rights groups of widespread abuses, extending to targeting exiled dissidents.
Rwanda insists that it is a safe country for migrants.
On June 14, Ali was aboard the Rwanda-bound plane with six other migrants at a UK military base, when the European court order arrived and the "voyage was cancelled".
"Aside from me, there was another Kurd from Sulaimaniyah (in Iraqi Kurdistan), two Iranian Kurds, one Iranian, one Vietnamese and one Albanian," he recounted.
The migrants were returned to Colnbrook, where Ali remains.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel later slammed the ECHR ruling as "politically motivated" and vowed to introduce legislation to override some of the court's orders.
Nearly a week after the planned flight, Ali said he demands "to stay in Great Britain".
"We asked for asylum in the United Kingdom because our lives were not safe, and yet they want to send us to a country destroyed by conflict," he said.
"I fear it will all end with a decision to send us to Rwanda" after all, he added, noting that such a move "spells death" for his family's hopes of making a viable living.
Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists
The Malian government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba
Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP
BAMAKO: Suspected extremists massacred more than 130 civilians over the weekend in neighboring central Mali towns, the latest mass killings in the troubled Sahel region.
Local officials reported scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two surrounding towns in the Bankass Cercle, a longtime hotbed of Sahelian violence.
“They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle — it’s really a free-for-all,” said a local official who for security reasons spoke on the condition of anonymity.
He and another official, who like him had fled his village, said the death toll was still being counted on Monday.
Nouhoum Togo, a local official from Bankass, the main town in the area, said that the death toll was even higher than the 132 announced by the government, who have blamed Al-Qaeda affiliated extremists for the killings.
The national authorities broke their silence on Monday afternoon after alarming reports proliferated on social networks over the weekend.
Togo told AFP that army operations in the area two weeks ago had led to clashes with extremists. On Friday, the extremists returned on several dozen motorbikes to take revenge on the population, he added.
“They arrived and told the people, ‘You are not Muslims’ in Fulani, then took the men away, and a hundred people went with them,” he said. “Some two kilometers away, they systematically shot people.”
He said the bodies continued to be collected in the surrounding areas around Diallassagou on Monday.
The government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba.
Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015.
A large part of the area is beyond state control and is prone to violence carried out by self-defense militias and inter-community reprisals.
Mali has since 2012 been rocked by an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Daesh group, plunging the country into crisis.
Violence that began in the north has since spread to the center and to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Civilians are often subjected to reprisals by extremists who accuse them of collaborating with the enemy.
Some areas of the country, especially in the center, have fallen under the control of the extremists, which vigorously enforce their world views.
Civilians also often find themselves caught in the crossfire in clashes between rival armed groups, including those affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
The number of civilians killed in attacks attributed to extremist groups has almost doubled since 2020 in the central Sahel, a coalition of West African NGOs said in a report released Thursday.
A UN document published in March said nearly 600 civilians had been killed in Mali in 2021 in violence blamed mainly on extremist groups, but also on self-defense militias and armed forces.
The UN has expressed alarm in Security Council documents at the deteriorating security situation in central Mali, as well as in the north and in the so-called three-border zone on the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger.
Some 20 civilians were killed on Saturday in the northern region of Gao.
Last Wednesday, an armed group reported the death of 22 people in the Menaka region.
In northern Burkina Faso, 86 people were killed in June in Seytenga.