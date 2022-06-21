You are here

German watchdog launches Google Maps investigation
The regulator can ban companies with a certain market weighting from carrying out practices that harm competition. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s cartel office launched an investigation of Google Germany and parent Alphabet Inc. on Tuesday over possible anti-competitive restrictions on the Google Maps platform.
“We have information to suggest that Google may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services,” said Bundeskartellamt head Andreas Mundt.
He said examples of this could relate to the embedding of Google Maps location data, the search function or Google Street View into maps not provided by Google.
The regulator is looking into whether this “could allow Google to further expand its position of power regarding certain map services,” he added.
A Google spokesperson said the company was working with regulators and would answer any questions about its business.
Under new regulations that came into force last year, the regulator can ban companies with a certain market weighting from carrying out practices that harm competition.
The office has used the rules to open parallel investigations into Google’s terms and conditions for data processing and the Google News Showcase, as well as tech giants Facebook and Amazon.

DUBAI: Veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was most likely shot by an Israeli soldier from an elite army unit, a monthlong investigation by The New York Times has concluded.

The Al Jazeera reporter was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. Last week, the news network published an image of the bullet that it says killed its reporter, and identified it as a US-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, a weapon commonly used by Israeli forces.

Israeli officials said a soldier might have shot Abu Akleh by mistake but also suggested the bullet might have come from a gun fired by a Palestinian. A preliminary investigation by the Israeli Army concluded it was “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire.”

However, the investigation by The New York Times found that the bullet that killed the reporter was fired from the approximate location of an Israeli military convoy, most likely by a soldier from an elite unit.

It ruled out the Israeli suggestion that a Palestinian gunman might be responsible because there were no armed Palestinians near Abu Akleh when she was shot. The report also revealed that 16 shots were fired from the location of an Israeli convoy, contradicting Israeli claims that the soldier fired five bullets in the direction of the journalist.

The Times investigation did not find any evidence “that the person who fired recognized Ms. Abu Akleh and targeted her personally,” and was “unable to determine whether the shooter saw that she and her colleagues were wearing protective vests emblazoned with the word ‘Press.’”

The investigators pieced together the events of the day leading up to the shooting using videos collected from bystanders, journalists and security cameras; interviews with seven witnesses; the Israeli military’s accounts; audio analysis carried out by experts; and four visits to the site by Times reporters.

The killing of Abu Akleh and subsequent attacks by Israeli forces sparked an international outcry. A number of global media outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post, the Associated Press and investigative group Bellingcat, have conducted separate investigations into the reporter’s death, all of which concluded that Israeli forces were responsible.

Updated 21 June 2022
LONDON: The Saudi media delegation accompanying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his regional tour visited a number of Egyptian media institutions over the past few days, including Al-Ahram, Al-Akhbar and Youm7 newspapers and InfoTimes studio, where they were briefed on the services provided by these outlets. 

The Saudi delegation and the leaders of Egyptian media institutions discussed ways to cooperate and exchange experience in media in order to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrived in Cairo on Monday for the first leg of his Middle East tour, where he was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The prince will then depart to Jordan for talks with its monarch, King Abdullah II. 

PARIS: Alphabet unit Google has made commitments to resolve a dispute in France over copyright for content used online, the country’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday.
Google, owned by Alphabet, also dropped its appeal against a 500 million euro ($528 million) fine and paid it, the authority said.
The decision brings to an end its investigation against Google, which has agreed to hold talks with news agencies and other publishers to pay for the use of their news on its platform.
Google will commit to a remuneration proposal within three months of the start of negotiations, and if no agreement can be found the matter will be settled by a court.
The US company has also agreed to ensure that the negotiations will have no impact on the way the news is presented on its search pages.
The ruling comes as international pressure mounts on online platforms such as Google and Facebook to share more revenue with news outlets.
“The authority believes that the commitments made by Google have the characteristics to address the competition concerns,” it said in its ruling, which the head of the antitrust authority, Benoit Coeure, said would be closely examined by other European countries.
The ruling brings to an end a three-year-old case that stemmed from complaints from some of France’s biggest news organizations, including news agency AFP.
News publishers had argued that the rise of Google’s ad sales online was underpinned by the exploitation of excerpts of their news content online, depriving them of a potential revenue stream at a time of a decline in print sales.
The tech giant, which has since signed deals with several of the plaintiffs, initially rejected such claims, saying the web traffic it brought via its search engine and news aggregator steered a significant number of Internet users to news websites, thus allowing publishers to generate their own ad-based revenue.
AFP and several leading news organizations, including newspapers Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation, have since announced separate deals with Google, which are meant to cover this copyright law.
The terms of the deals have not been disclosed.
Google agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end the copyright row, according to documents seen early last year by Reuters. ($1 = 0.9471 euros)

Updated 21 June 2022
DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience-design company, is in the process of bolstering its presence and profile in Saudi Arabia and recently opened an office in the Kingdom.

It has announced a number of appointments to the senior leadership team in the new office, including Paulo Novoa as creative director and Clare Baarda as logistics director.

Novoa, who brings nine years of experience in senior creative roles, joined Imagination from Riyadh-based branding and strategy agency TOLD, where he was associate creative director, leading the creative team to deliver solutions and brand strategy for clients.

Imagination CEO Patrick Reid

Baarda has more than 15 years of experience in events management, having worked with major international brands such as Audi, L’Oreal and Ericsson. She joins Imagination after working with the company as a freelancer on projects for the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the G20 Cultural Program, and the Kingdom’s NEOM smart city megaproject.

Novoa and Baarda are based in Imagination’s new Riyadh office and will work with existing clients in the public and private sectors.

“We hired our first employee and planned to launch our Riyadh office back in 2019 when we began working at scale in the Kingdom for Saudi entities,” Imagination CEO Patrick Reid told Arab News.

“We were proudly supporting the Saudi Secretariat and the Ministry of Culture in delivering the G20 cultural activities in March 2020, when the pandemic inevitably delayed our plans to expand.”

The company, which has 14 offices worldwide, intends Riyadh to serve as its regional headquarters.

“We see KSA as a strategic area of focus for our business,” Reid said.

Imagination has been working with clients in the Kingdom for 20 years but there has been a “clear paradigm shift” since the announcement of Vision 2030, which is “transforming and reimagining many sectors and industries,” he added.

“The power of storytelling and the shifts in media have been pivotal in the evolution of brand experiences in the Kingdom.”

For example, authorities have organized events such as Saudi Fashion Week and a pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, and introduced incentives for filmmakers to shoot their movies in the Kingdom, among many other initiatives, in an effort to boost the nation’s cultural and creative industries.

These industries are among the fastest-growing sectors in the world, delivering annual global revenues of $2,250 billion, providing 30 million jobs and contributing about 10 percent of global gross domestic product, according to UNESCO.

“In the UK for example, what we call the ‘creative industries’ accounts for roughly 9 percent of the GDP, which means it is a significant contributor to the economy as well as the cultural fabric and global standing of the country,” said Reid.

“At Imagination, we believe we have a role to play in building this economic and cultural multiplier in KSA.”

Imagination’s clients in the Kingdom include the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Culture, the Public Investment Fund, entertainment company MDLBEAST, and NEOM.

Updated 20 June 2022
LONDON: International Media Investments on Monday announced a new partnership with CNN to launch a dedicated digital business platform from the Middle East and North Africa region for Arabic speakers around the world.

Due to be launched later this year, CNN Business Arabic will provide business, finance, and economic content, while also offering audiences the latest information and analysis.

Chief executive officer of IMI, Nart Bouran, said: “There are estimated to be over 430 million Arabs in the world yet there are very few quality, dedicated Arabic business news platforms in the MENA region.

“The recent Arab Youth Survey stated that 79 percent of Arab nationals between the ages of 18 and 24 get their news from social media. Given the importance of business news to interpret and analyze economic facts and how they impact the world economy, it is fundamental that we create a fact-based, dedicated, quality business news source for the MENA region and the Arabic-speaking population.

“CNN Business Arabic will be a powerful partnership combining the digital first knowledge within the IMI group with the brand recognition and newsgathering capabilities of CNN,” he added.

Established in Abu Dhabi Media Zone Authority, IMI is a privately owned investment company which aims to build a portfolio of quality media assets around the world.

On the linkup, Phil Nelson, chief operating officer at CNN International Commercial, noted the long history of CNN’s international partnerships.

He said: “The creation of CNN Business Arabic will be an important development that complements our existing CNN Arabic offering and increases our digital footprint among people who speak one of the world’s most widespread languages. We look forward to working with IMI to make this a reality.”

