Aviation sector facing multiple challenges as it comes out of pandemic, says top IATA official

Nane assumed his current position as vice chairperson of the Pegasus Airlines' board earlier this year. Before that he served as CEO of the airlines. He has been appointed chair of the IATA board of governors for a one-year term effective June 21.
Nane assumed his current position as vice chairperson of the Pegasus Airlines’ board earlier this year. Before that he served as CEO of the airlines. He has been appointed chair of the IATA board of governors for a one-year term effective June 21. File
Updated 37 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Aviation sector facing multiple challenges as it comes out of pandemic, says top IATA official

Aviation sector facing multiple challenges as it comes out of pandemic, says top IATA official
Updated 37 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

DOHA: The aviation sector is facing multiple challenges including skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and supply chain restrictions, as it tries to come out of the pandemic, according to Mehmet Tevfik Nane, chair of the International Air Transport Association’s board of governors. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha, Nane revealed that the sector is facing new challenges after the pandemic amid a boosting in demand as people have started to travel. 

Hydrogen could be an option in the future, as the sector eyes for net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Mehmet Tevfik Nane

“Fuel prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is there. We have supply chain problems. High inflation is triggering high-interest rates. And under these conditions, there is going to be a boost in demand which we can see today. So these are the main issues that we have to tackle on the operational side,” said Nane. 

He pointed out that hydrogen could be an option in the future, as the sector eyes for net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Nane assumed his current position as vice chairperson of the Pegasus Airlines’ board earlier this year. Before that he served as CEO of the airlines.

He has been appointed chair of the IATA board of governors for a one-year term effective June 21. 

“I’m honored to take on this position at a time when the industry is emerging from our worst downturn. In addition to maintaining momentum toward re-opening the globe to travel and commerce, we have a very full agenda over the next 12 months. This includes achieving agreement at the ICAO Assembly on a long-term aspirational goal for governments on aviation’s decarbonization, refining the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and broadening participation in the 25by2025 gender diversity initiative,” said Nane.

Prior to joining Pegasus, he served as CEO of CarrefourSA between 2013 and 2016, as CEO of Teknosa between 2005 and 2013, and as vice chairman of the board of Teknosa between 2000 and 2005, according to an IATA statement. 

Topics: IATA aviation general assembly business

Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase

Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase

Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chief said on Tuesday the Gulf producer had the capacity to reach its OPEC quota and was moving to its first offshore production as it invests to meet future oil demand.

“We are making the investments necessary to ensure that we can meet any new increases in terms of allocations and also in terms of demand,” Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg in Doha.

“We always like to maintain spare capacity about 10% to 15% above where we need to be just in case of supply disruptions around the world,” he said.

Kuwait received its first offshore rig a week ago and it will be ready to begin drilling soon, he said without giving a precise timescale.

“We’ve been producing onshore for almost 90 years now and now we’re moving on to the offshore for the first time,” he said. “We should have good news on that sometime soon.”

Kuwait is producing around 3.5 million barrels a day (bpd) and hopes to reach 4 million bpd by 2025.

On Kuwait’s new 615,000 bpd refinery, Sheikh Nawaf said he expected it to reach full capacity around the end of the year.

“We’ve already worked in the commissioning stages. The hydrocarbons are in the system. It’s a hot site now,” he said.

Originally designed to produce low sulphur fuel oil for power generation in Kuwait, much its production has been made available to the international market after the Gulf state secured enough gas for its own needs.

“Right now there is a tremendously good market for fuel oil, and whether it’s bunker or diesel or whatnot. And we’ll we’ll use that. We will supply the world with that.”

There are no plans to list units of KPC for now, but already monetising pipelines is a possibility.

“We looked at what Aramco and ADNOC have done, in terms of pipelines for example. It’s not something that’s completely off the table for us, it’s something that we’re looking at,” he said. 

Topics: #kuwait #OPEC #oil

TAQA and ADNOC acquire controlling stakes in UAE’s Masdar

TAQA and ADNOC acquire controlling stakes in UAE’s Masdar
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

TAQA and ADNOC acquire controlling stakes in UAE’s Masdar

TAQA and ADNOC acquire controlling stakes in UAE’s Masdar
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, have sealed a deal to acquire controlling stakes in UAE’s Masdar. 

The transaction puts a value for the new Masdar joint ventures at around 7 billion dirhams (USD 1.9 billion) on a 100% equity basis, according to a press release.

The Emirati parties will acquire a 67 percent stake in total from Mubadala Investment Co., which owns Masdar, reducing its ownership to 33 percent following the deal.

Under the partnership, TAQA will hold the largest shareholding of 43 percent, while ADNOC will own the remaining 24 percent interest.

As part of the deal, TAQA will have the right to own at least a 40 percent share in Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy and green hydrogen projects going forward.

Founded in 2006 and fully owned by Mubadala, Masdar is a leading developer and operator of renewable projects in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: TAQA ADNOC Masdar Mubadala stock

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed 14 investment deals worth $7.7 billion, the Saudi Minister of Trade, Majid Al-Qasabi announced.

The two countries have also agreed three Memorandums of Understanding, Al-Qasabi revealed during a meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council.

The deals include a cooperation agreement to build Egypt Center for Petroleum and Petroleum Products Storage, between the Saudi Ajlan & Bros Holding Co. and the Egyptian Arab Supply Chain Group Co., at a value of SR12.25 billion ($3.26 billion).

Ajlan & Bros Holding will sign eigh agreements with Egyptian parties with a total value of SR18.6 billion.

The volume of Saudi companies’ investments in Egypt is $30 billion, while 574 Egyptian companies operate in the Kingdom with a capital of $1.3 billion, Al-Qasabi said.

 

The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt continues on Tuesday June 21, as part of his tour that will also include Jordan and Turkey.

The volume of trade exchange between both countries hit its highest value in history, at about SR54 billion in 2021, with an 87 percent jump compared to the year 2020, the Federation of Saudi Chambers said.

 

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have more than 160 bilateral agreements that support the growth of economic relations, the Federation report showed, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi exports to the Egyptian market in 2021 amounted to SR38.6 billion and Egyptian imports to the Saudi market SR15.7 billion, with a record growth of 60 percent.

Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to over SR120 billion, through more than 6,800 Saudi companies. These investments are mainly in industry, construction, tourism, finance, services, agriculture, communications and information technology.

Egyptian investments in the Kingdom reached $5 billion through over 802 Egyptian companies, focusing on industry, construction, communications, information technology, wholesale and retail trade, and technical, scientific and professional services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coordination Group has pledged $10 billion as an immediate and long-term response to food shortages across the globe.

This comes as the UN estimated 49 million people could face famine conditions within the next few months, according to a press release.

“Millions of people are facing hunger today, and this is something we simply must address urgently. As a dedicated ACG member, the OPEC Fund fully stands by this commitment.” OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said after hosting a meeting of the ACG Heads of Institutions in Vienna.

As part of the Group's response to the climate crisis, it agreed to provide financing for the mitigation of climate change and strengthening climate resilience.

The group will unveil a detailed action plan at the next UN Climate Conference in November in Egypt.

Established in 1975, ACG is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance issues.

Topics: Arab Coordination Group Ukraine OPEC

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian unit of Saudi-listed Halwani Bros. Co. is in talks to potentially manufacture the famous Saudi food brand, Albaik, in the North African country with an investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($53 million). 

The Egyptian subsidiary has signed a non-binding agreement with Aquat Food Industries Co., a sister company of Albaik Food Systems Co. which owns the knowledge and technical rights to manufacture the Albaik products, according to a bourse filing.

The company is studying the possibility of cooperation in manufacturing Albaik products, while Aquat is conducting a technical and logistical evaluation of the factories of Halwani Bros. Egypt.

The company plans to supply these locally-produced food products to those who are licensed to operate Albaik restaurants in Egypt.

Albaik is one of the Kingdom’s biggest fast-food brands that sells fried chicken, with over 120 branches across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE.

Topics: Albaik Saudi Fast food Egypt

