Aviation sector facing multiple challenges as it comes out of pandemic, says top IATA official

DOHA: The aviation sector is facing multiple challenges including skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and supply chain restrictions, as it tries to come out of the pandemic, according to Mehmet Tevfik Nane, chair of the International Air Transport Association’s board of governors.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha, Nane revealed that the sector is facing new challenges after the pandemic amid a boosting in demand as people have started to travel.

Hydrogen could be an option in the future, as the sector eyes for net-zero emissions by 2050. Mehmet Tevfik Nane

“Fuel prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is there. We have supply chain problems. High inflation is triggering high-interest rates. And under these conditions, there is going to be a boost in demand which we can see today. So these are the main issues that we have to tackle on the operational side,” said Nane.

He pointed out that hydrogen could be an option in the future, as the sector eyes for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Nane assumed his current position as vice chairperson of the Pegasus Airlines’ board earlier this year. Before that he served as CEO of the airlines.

He has been appointed chair of the IATA board of governors for a one-year term effective June 21.

“I’m honored to take on this position at a time when the industry is emerging from our worst downturn. In addition to maintaining momentum toward re-opening the globe to travel and commerce, we have a very full agenda over the next 12 months. This includes achieving agreement at the ICAO Assembly on a long-term aspirational goal for governments on aviation’s decarbonization, refining the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and broadening participation in the 25by2025 gender diversity initiative,” said Nane.

Prior to joining Pegasus, he served as CEO of CarrefourSA between 2013 and 2016, as CEO of Teknosa between 2005 and 2013, and as vice chairman of the board of Teknosa between 2000 and 2005, according to an IATA statement.