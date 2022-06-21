Tunisian president praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj

Award winning-chef brings Mediterranean fine dining to Jeddah

JEDDAH: A new Mediterranean restaurant in Jeddah is bringing a fine dining experience to the city thanks to a partnership between English chef Jason Atherton and Saudi businessman Abdelkarim Abbar.

Located at the newly opened Jeddah Yacht Club on the Red Sea, Marina Social, operated by Atherton and owned by Abbar, opened on June 19.

Atherton’s restaurants have been awarded four Michelin stars. His London restaurant Pollen Street Social was awarded a Michelin star in 2011.

Abbar told Arab News: “We are truly honored to deepen our existing partnership with the famous chef Jason Atherton with the inauguration of Marina Social here in Jeddah, following the opening of Maraya Social in AlUla. With its assurance of supreme quality and exceptional dining experiences, Marina Social will set a new standard for dining at the Jeddah Yacht Club.”

Abdelkarim Abbar, a Saudi businessman and owner of Marina Social in Jeddah. (Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Media representatives and VIP guests were invited to experience Marina Social on the restaurant’s opening night.

Guests praised the beautiful setting of the main dining room paired with the relaxed Red Sea atmosphere.

They were welcomed with beverages as they explored the dining room and enjoyed breathtaking views of the yacht club with live music.

The marina area overlooks luxury yachts and a range of restaurants. The site also features cafes and a variety of fashion stores.

After being welcomed, guests experienced the best dishes of world famous chef Jason Atherton.

Abbar describes the food as a special dining experience. He said: “There have been a lot of fine dining restaurants opening in Jeddah lately, but most of them are Asian cuisine. Marina Social is one of the first Mediterranean and international restaurants in Jeddah.”

On joining forces with Atherton, Abbar said: “Obviously, having Jason developing the menu is something else because he is a superstar of international cuisine and he is behind one of the most well-known restaurants in London, and other parts of the world, and this is what makes Marina Social different.”

The menu at Marina Social includes wagyu steak tartare, truffle dressing, snow pea salad, lamb rump and sweet treats such as a chocolate and peanut bar, cookie crumble, banana ice cream and caramelized tart.

The new restaurant also includes a terrace where diners can enjoy cocktails and shisha while gazing at the spectacular view.

Fran Honrubia, the general manager of Marina Social. (Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Fran Honrubia, general manager of Marina Social, said that the new restaurant and lifestyle offering is all about socializing.

He added that the motive of the staff is to look for perfection through simplicity and include diners as part of their success story.

“We came to share our experience with you guys and spice up the dining industry with some noise. We want our diners to enjoy a social setting with great food and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in this spectacular marina,” he said.