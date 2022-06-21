Tunisian president praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj

RIYADH: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj 2022 and improve the services offered to pilgrims every year, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During a speech before he saw off the first group of Tunisian pilgrims at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Saied said: “Major projects at the holy sites have helped facilitate the rituals of Hajj and enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals easily and with tranquility.”
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr and Tunisia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Chaibi were among officials who were at the airport before 253 pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia.
Al-Saqr said that the Kingdom is honored to serve pilgrims and providing them with all possible means to perform their rituals comfortably.
Award winning-chef brings Mediterranean fine dining to Jeddah
Marina Social ‘will set a new standard for dining at the Jeddah Yacht Club,’ says Saudi businessman
Updated 21 June 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A new Mediterranean restaurant in Jeddah is bringing a fine dining experience to the city thanks to a partnership between English chef Jason Atherton and Saudi businessman Abdelkarim Abbar.
Located at the newly opened Jeddah Yacht Club on the Red Sea, Marina Social, operated by Atherton and owned by Abbar, opened on June 19.
Atherton’s restaurants have been awarded four Michelin stars. His London restaurant Pollen Street Social was awarded a Michelin star in 2011.
Abbar told Arab News: “We are truly honored to deepen our existing partnership with the famous chef Jason Atherton with the inauguration of Marina Social here in Jeddah, following the opening of Maraya Social in AlUla. With its assurance of supreme quality and exceptional dining experiences, Marina Social will set a new standard for dining at the Jeddah Yacht Club.”
Media representatives and VIP guests were invited to experience Marina Social on the restaurant’s opening night.
Guests praised the beautiful setting of the main dining room paired with the relaxed Red Sea atmosphere.
They were welcomed with beverages as they explored the dining room and enjoyed breathtaking views of the yacht club with live music.
The marina area overlooks luxury yachts and a range of restaurants. The site also features cafes and a variety of fashion stores.
After being welcomed, guests experienced the best dishes of world famous chef Jason Atherton.
Abbar describes the food as a special dining experience. He said: “There have been a lot of fine dining restaurants opening in Jeddah lately, but most of them are Asian cuisine. Marina Social is one of the first Mediterranean and international restaurants in Jeddah.”
On joining forces with Atherton, Abbar said: “Obviously, having Jason developing the menu is something else because he is a superstar of international cuisine and he is behind one of the most well-known restaurants in London, and other parts of the world, and this is what makes Marina Social different.”
The menu at Marina Social includes wagyu steak tartare, truffle dressing, snow pea salad, lamb rump and sweet treats such as a chocolate and peanut bar, cookie crumble, banana ice cream and caramelized tart.
The new restaurant also includes a terrace where diners can enjoy cocktails and shisha while gazing at the spectacular view.
Fran Honrubia, general manager of Marina Social, said that the new restaurant and lifestyle offering is all about socializing.
He added that the motive of the staff is to look for perfection through simplicity and include diners as part of their success story.
“We came to share our experience with you guys and spice up the dining industry with some noise. We want our diners to enjoy a social setting with great food and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in this spectacular marina,” he said.
Jeddah Season creates 74,000 jobs for Saudi youths
New workers supporting more than 36 shows, events held for the first time in the Kingdom
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Season has created more than 74,000 jobs for Saudi citizens, according to a leading entertainment executive.
Nawaf Qumosani, director general of Jeddah Season 2022, made the announcement while praising the future of the entertainment industry in the Kingdom.
He said the event contributed to enhancing the vision of the industry, improving quality of life in the community, attracting investments and achieving economic returns, in addition to building significant global partnerships.
Qumosani’s comments came during a meeting with media representatives at the Jeddah Media Center, where he said that the season’s second edition had increased job opportunities for young people and created an effective economic and cultural movement within Saudi society.
He added that the most important features of Jeddah Season are sustainability, inclusion and diversity, which has been achieved through the presentation of more than 2,800 days of activities, shows, experiences, games, exhibitions, theater performances and concerts.
More than 36 shows and events were held for the first time in the Kingdom, and at least six of those events were the first of their kind in the world, he added.
Qumosani noted that 80 percent of the season’s jobs were taken by Saudi youths, adding that the season contributed to promoting the localization of more than 14 professions to increase opportunities for Saudi men and women to join the labor market, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.
Saudi singer brings curtain down on Kingdom’s first International Opera Festival
The outdoor space at the Abu Bakr Salem stage had a secluded area behind the flashy billboards, complete with red carpet and large white statues with red roses lining the entrance
Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: Saudi opera singer Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani on Monday brought the curtain down on the Kingdom’s first International Opera Festival.
Dressed in a white thobe and ghutra he took to the Abu Baker Salem stage in Riyadh Boulevard city to perform a variety of classic songs.
The inaugural three-day festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture, featured nearly two hours of opera per night, each show pairing a Saudi and international opera singer.
In an earlier tweet, the ministry said: “For the first time in the Kingdom, the ministry is organizing the International Opera Festival in Riyadh with the participation of the best Saudi international and Arab musicians.”
The festival opened with a performance by the first professional Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahiti, along with the Maltese operatic tenor Joseph Calleja. Day two saw Armenian dramatic baritone Gevorg Hakobyan take to the stage alongside Mostafa Shirah, and the grand finale featured Al-Zahrani and Australian-American Danielle de Niese.
The outdoor space at the Abu Bakr Salem stage had a secluded area behind the flashy billboards, complete with red carpet and large white statues with red roses lining the entrance. Intimate white round tables clustered the area, with red roses and tiny appetizers placed on each one.
Al-Zahrani started his performance with a rendition of Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur: What Power Art Thou,” followed by “Nessun Dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, and later, he sang an Arabic song, a cappella.
The festival also included an exhibition of classic opera-related art and other items including fashion and historic musical instruments.
In addition, educational workshops were offered covering a variety of opera-related topics such as singing, the history of opera, the theory and practice of the mechanisms of the vocal operatic art, the orchestra and history of musical instruments, and the piano.
The festival was supported by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, as part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the reform plan’s aim of opening up new cultural avenues and providing enriching experiences through the hosting of international events in a variety of arts-related fields.
The Kingdom condemns hate speech ‘of all kinds and forms,’ Saudi official tells UN
Mousa underlined Saudi Arabia’s belief that tolerance is the basis for coexistence and creating civilizations, and also stressed the significance of combating hate speech and abstaining from violence
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has told the UN that it denounces hate speech “of all kinds and forms,” reiterating that its efforts to promote tolerance, as well as combat all aspects of extremism and violence, are continuing worldwide.
The Kingdom’s comments were made during a UN General Assembly meeting on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York to mark the first International Day for Countering Hate Speech.
Sulafa Mousa, head of the social, humanitarian, and cultural committee of the Saudi permanent delegation to the UN, said that the commemoration “comes at a very important time, as humanity suffers from the repercussions of epidemics, conflicts and natural disasters, which have added new dimensions to the cohesion and resilience of societies.”
She underlined Saudi Arabia’s belief that tolerance is the basis for coexistence and creating civilizations, and also stressed the significance of combating hate speech and abstaining from violence.
Mousa said that the Kingdom has a proven record of fighting hate speech, as well as encouraging tolerance as a way of life and a universal value among people.
The King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue played a significant part in advancing these ideas and ensuring they are ingrained in society, she said.
Mousa said that the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology established in the Kingdom is “working on implementing a roadmap to curb hate speech and close in on its propagators.”
This strategy includes stifling sources of hatred in media and social networks, encouraging people to report hate crimes, enhancing the role of education in combating hate speech, and fostering a culture of cooperation.
The Saudi Ministry of Education has released a document of human rights concepts in school curricula to incorporate the values of equality and rejection of hatred, and to emphasize that tolerance is one of the main pillars in developing Islamic studies curricula.
Mousa said that the widespread use of social media has produced a favorable environment for the promotion and dissemination of hate speech by terrorist organizations. Increased international efforts and the creation of strategic plans to thwart their tactics are needed, she added.
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue is working to advance dialogue, strengthen coexistence, respect diversity, accept pluralism and support shared citizenship between nations, she said.
This year, the Kingdom hosted a forum on “Common Values among Religious Followers,” which sought to increase collaboration and trust between global spiritual leaders, encourage moderation and harmony, and support initiatives to promote tolerance and peace.
“Differences between people in terms of races, religions and ideas will never go away or be eliminated,” she said. “Hate speech is based on the non-acceptance of the other, and tolerance and acceptance of others are the only ways to create a stable and secure international community free from unrest, tension and division.”
According to Zaid Al-Fadhil, director of the cultural program at the Gulf Research Center, Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in promoting tolerance and rejecting extremism.
He said that the Makkah Declaration of 2005 “has unquestionably established the discourse of tolerance and the reduction of hate speech, which was recently strengthened in the Makkah document issued by the Muslim World League.”
The declaration emphasized a culture of tolerance, and was approved by the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and many intellectuals, where for the first time eight Islamic sects were recognized.
Saudi aid center, UN health agency sign deal to cut female deaths in Yemen
The UNFPA, with the Saudi aid agency’s support, has been operating the service since the beginning of 2020, funding maternity and health centers to help provide safe childbirth environments
Updated 21 June 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has bolstered its work with a UN health agency to help cut the number of deaths among girls and pregnant women in Yemen.
Officials from KSrelief and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide reproductive health services for women in the war-torn country.
In a tweet, the center said: “The project goals include reducing deaths among girls and pregnant women in Yemen by providing free and high-quality medical services such as establishing reproductive health medical centers, equipping the centers with the necessary medical devices and supplies, providing free medicines to beneficiaries, and forming 50 medical teams to work in remote and rugged areas to record the cases and link them to the centers.”
The initiative was expected to benefit around 350,000 people directly and indirectly, the KSrelief statement added.
The UNFPA, with the Saudi aid agency’s support, has been operating the service since the beginning of 2020, funding maternity and health centers to help provide safe childbirth environments.
In October 2020, the KSrelief announced a contribution of $1.6 million to support joint work with the UNFPA in providing emergency gender-based violence services in Yemen.
At the time, Luay Shabaneh, then the UN agency’s regional director for Arab states, said: “We thank the KSrelief for this contribution, which will help UNFPA to provide essential gender-based violence services to women and girls in Yemen.”
According to the UNFPA, women and girls face entrenched gender inequalities in Yemen. Three-quarters of those displaced due to war were women and children, and females were most at risk of gender-based violence as the breakdown of protection systems made them vulnerable to abuse.
Since 2015, the partnership between the center and the UNFPA in Yemen has helped reach hundreds of thousands of women and girls with reproductive health and protection information and services.
Last year, the UNFPA said: “The partnership with the KSrelief has contributed to the improvement of the protection services provided to the most vulnerable women and girls in Yemen.
“KSrelief has generously supported the protection services aimed at reducing gender-based violence, benefitting more than 65,000 women and girls in Yemen since the beginning of 2021,” it added.