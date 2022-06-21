Saudi crown prince arrives in Jordan as regional tour continues

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Jordan on Tuesday on the second leg of a regional tour.
Prince Mohammed was greeted on arrival in Amman by King Abdullah II and his Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.
The Kingdom’s crown prince and King Abdullah II later held a session of bilateral talks at Al-Husseiniya Palace, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The king later presented Prince Mohammed with the Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali.
Earlier, the crown prince left Egypt after meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
El-Sisi and the crown prince discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Egyptian relations in various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of common interest.
The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the talks between the two leaders come “within the framework of the deep and historical strategic partnership between Cairo and Riyadh, which aims to achieve security, stability, development and peace with a unified vision for the benefit of the two countries, the two brotherly peoples, and the Arab and Islamic nations.”
Among the most prominent deals, Ajlan Bros. Holding Group and the Arab Group for Supply Chains signed an agreement to build the Egypt Petroleum Storage Center; AquaPower signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. to generate 1,100 megawatts of clean energy; and Ajlan Bros. and Sami Saad Group signed an agreement to invest in renewable energy and water desalination.
The crown prince will visit Turkey after his visit to Jordan.
Saudi Arabia condemns hate speech ‘of all kinds and forms’
Mousa underlined Saudi Arabia’s belief that tolerance is the basis for coexistence and creating civilizations, and also stressed the significance of combating hate speech and abstaining from violence
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has told the UN that it denounces hate speech “of all kinds and forms,” reiterating that its efforts to promote tolerance, as well as combat all aspects of extremism and violence, are continuing worldwide.
The Kingdom’s comments were made during a UN General Assembly meeting on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York to mark the first International Day for Countering Hate Speech.
Sulafa Mousa, head of the social, humanitarian, and cultural committee of the Saudi permanent delegation to the UN, said that the commemoration “comes at a very important time, as humanity suffers from the repercussions of epidemics, conflicts and natural disasters, which have added new dimensions to the cohesion and resilience of societies.”
She underlined Saudi Arabia’s belief that tolerance is the basis for coexistence and creating civilizations, and also stressed the significance of combating hate speech and abstaining from violence.
Mousa said that the Kingdom has a proven record of fighting hate speech, as well as encouraging tolerance as a way of life and a universal value among people.
The King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue played a significant part in advancing these ideas and ensuring they are ingrained in society, she said.
Mousa said that the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology established in the Kingdom is “working on implementing a roadmap to curb hate speech and close in on its propagators.”
This strategy includes stifling sources of hatred in media and social networks, encouraging people to report hate crimes, enhancing the role of education in combating hate speech, and fostering a culture of cooperation.
The Saudi Ministry of Education has released a document of human rights concepts in school curricula to incorporate the values of equality and rejection of hatred, and to emphasize that tolerance is one of the main pillars in developing Islamic studies curricula.
Mousa said that the widespread use of social media has produced a favorable environment for the promotion and dissemination of hate speech by terrorist organizations. Increased international efforts and the creation of strategic plans to thwart their tactics are needed, she added.
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue is working to advance dialogue, strengthen coexistence, respect diversity, accept pluralism and support shared citizenship between nations, she said.
This year, the Kingdom hosted a forum on “Common Values among Religious Followers,” which sought to increase collaboration and trust between global spiritual leaders, encourage moderation and harmony, and support initiatives to promote tolerance and peace.
“Differences between people in terms of races, religions and ideas will never go away or be eliminated,” she said. “Hate speech is based on the non-acceptance of the other, and tolerance and acceptance of others are the only ways to create a stable and secure international community free from unrest, tension and division.”
According to Zaid Al-Fadhil, director of the cultural program at the Gulf Research Center, Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in promoting tolerance and rejecting extremism.
He said that the Makkah Declaration of 2005 “has unquestionably established the discourse of tolerance and the reduction of hate speech, which was recently strengthened in the Makkah document issued by the Muslim World League.”
The declaration emphasized a culture of tolerance, and was approved by the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and many intellectuals, where for the first time eight Islamic sects were recognized.
Saudi singer brings curtain down on Kingdom’s first International Opera Festival
The outdoor space at the Abu Bakr Salem stage had a secluded area behind the flashy billboards, complete with red carpet and large white statues with red roses lining the entrance
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: Saudi opera singer Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani on Monday brought the curtain down on the Kingdom’s first International Opera Festival.
Dressed in a white thobe and ghutra he took to the Abu Baker Salem stage in Riyadh Boulevard city to perform a variety of classic songs.
The inaugural three-day festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture, featured nearly two hours of opera per night, each show pairing a Saudi and international opera singer.
In an earlier tweet, the ministry said: “For the first time in the Kingdom, the ministry is organizing the International Opera Festival in Riyadh with the participation of the best Saudi international and Arab musicians.”
The festival opened with a performance by the first professional Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahiti, along with the Maltese operatic tenor Joseph Calleja. Day two saw Armenian dramatic baritone Gevorg Hakobyan take to the stage alongside Mostafa Shirah, and the grand finale featured Al-Zahrani and Australian-American Danielle de Niese.
The outdoor space at the Abu Bakr Salem stage had a secluded area behind the flashy billboards, complete with red carpet and large white statues with red roses lining the entrance. Intimate white round tables clustered the area, with red roses and tiny appetizers placed on each one.
Al-Zahrani started his performance with a rendition of Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur: What Power Art Thou,” followed by “Nessun Dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, and later, he sang an Arabic song, a cappella.
The festival also included an exhibition of classic opera-related art and other items including fashion and historic musical instruments.
In addition, educational workshops were offered covering a variety of opera-related topics such as singing, the history of opera, the theory and practice of the mechanisms of the vocal operatic art, the orchestra and history of musical instruments, and the piano.
The festival was supported by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, as part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the reform plan’s aim of opening up new cultural avenues and providing enriching experiences through the hosting of international events in a variety of arts-related fields.
Saudi aid center, UN health agency sign deal to cut female deaths in Yemen
The UNFPA, with the Saudi aid agency’s support, has been operating the service since the beginning of 2020, funding maternity and health centers to help provide safe childbirth environments
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has bolstered its work with a UN health agency to help cut the number of deaths among girls and pregnant women in Yemen.
Officials from KSrelief and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide reproductive health services for women in the war-torn country.
In a tweet, the center said: “The project goals include reducing deaths among girls and pregnant women in Yemen by providing free and high-quality medical services such as establishing reproductive health medical centers, equipping the centers with the necessary medical devices and supplies, providing free medicines to beneficiaries, and forming 50 medical teams to work in remote and rugged areas to record the cases and link them to the centers.”
The initiative was expected to benefit around 350,000 people directly and indirectly, the KSrelief statement added.
The UNFPA, with the Saudi aid agency’s support, has been operating the service since the beginning of 2020, funding maternity and health centers to help provide safe childbirth environments.
In October 2020, the KSrelief announced a contribution of $1.6 million to support joint work with the UNFPA in providing emergency gender-based violence services in Yemen.
At the time, Luay Shabaneh, then the UN agency’s regional director for Arab states, said: “We thank the KSrelief for this contribution, which will help UNFPA to provide essential gender-based violence services to women and girls in Yemen.”
According to the UNFPA, women and girls face entrenched gender inequalities in Yemen. Three-quarters of those displaced due to war were women and children, and females were most at risk of gender-based violence as the breakdown of protection systems made them vulnerable to abuse.
Since 2015, the partnership between the center and the UNFPA in Yemen has helped reach hundreds of thousands of women and girls with reproductive health and protection information and services.
Last year, the UNFPA said: “The partnership with the KSrelief has contributed to the improvement of the protection services provided to the most vulnerable women and girls in Yemen.
“KSrelief has generously supported the protection services aimed at reducing gender-based violence, benefitting more than 65,000 women and girls in Yemen since the beginning of 2021,” it added.
Agreement signed to promote Saudi desert life heritage
The Camel Club was established in 2017 by a royal decree, which aims to care for and develop the camel sector, innovate and develop investment opportunities related to it, and consolidate interest in camels as part of the authentic heritage of KSA
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Camel Club and the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework to support and preserve the national heritage of desert life and promote sustainability and community awareness.
The MoU defines the framework for implementing joint projects and programs between the Camel Club and the reserves of Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed and King Khalid Royal Reserve.
It aims to improve collaboration and coordination between the two parties to activate procedures and measures to achieve ecosystem sustainability and development in the two reserves. It emphasizes collaboration and partnership in spreading environmental knowledge and awareness, as well as enhancing the cultural heritage associated with camels and desert life, by engaging local communities and visitors in programs and activities that encourage adopting environmentally sustainable behaviors and lifestyles.
The two sides affirmed their efforts to launch initiatives to support cultural programs and community awareness to develop environmental concepts, consolidate the principles of social responsibility, and spread environmental awareness to visitors of the two reserves, the club and the surrounding local communities.
The organizations will provide technical support and studies and share accumulated experiences to serve the purposes and objectives of both parties, according to the memorandum.
The Camel Club and the authority will collaborate in preparing environmental and health requirements and controls related to visitors’ behaviors and the ethics of dealing with nature and its resources, ensuring sustainability and “without disturbing the environmental balance,” according to the memorandum.
Bandar Al-Qahtani, executive director of the Camel Club, said that the agreement encourages the support and rehabilitation of local communities through entrepreneurship to strengthen the local economy, to raise the level of services provided, and provide cultural and entertainment programs and activities based on national heritage.
Talal Al-Hariqi, CEO of the authority, said that the MoU with the Camel Club indicates the importance of enhancing collaboration to achieve the sustainability and development of ecosystems, and encouraging investment and best practices related to ecotourism while maintaining biological balance and natural heritage diversity.
Al-Hariqi said that the MoU seeks to launch initiatives to support cultural programs and collaborate in building national capabilities and training Saudis in the environment and culture associated with desert life and the national heritage of camels.
The Camel Club was established in 2017 by a royal decree, which aims to care for and develop the camel sector, innovate and develop investment opportunities related to it, and consolidate interest in camels as part of the authentic heritage of the Kingdom.
The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve and the King Khalid Royal Reserve are ecotourism attractions near the city of Riyadh, as well as historical landmarks with a varied landscape of valleys and mountains and abundant biodiversity, including fungi and indigenous tree species such as Jujube and acacia.
Tunisian president praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tunisia said Kingdom is honored to serve pilgrims
Arab News
RIYADH: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj 2022 and improve the services offered to pilgrims every year, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During a speech before he saw off the first group of Tunisian pilgrims at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Saied said: “Major projects at the holy sites have helped facilitate the rituals of Hajj and enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals easily and with tranquility.”
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr and Tunisia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Chaibi were among officials who were at the airport before 253 pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia.
Al-Saqr said that the Kingdom is honored to serve pilgrims and providing them with all possible means to perform their rituals comfortably.