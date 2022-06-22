Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away

You are here

Serena Williams of the US, left, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after winning their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in England, on Tuesday. (AP)
  • Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles on Tuesday
  • In the singles, there was a big shock when top-seeded Paula Badosa lost 6-4, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage, a British wild card
EASTBOURNE, England: As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.

Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast.

Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles on Tuesday. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point.

“I caught some fire behind me,” the 40-year-old Williams said. “I needed that. It was good.”

The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.

It was at the grass-court Slam where Williams was last seen in competitive action in 2021. She was playing in the first round when she lost her footing and her right leg buckled, leading to Williams retiring from the match.

With no competitive activity since then, she is ranked No. 1,204 in singles and wasn’t among the seeded players announced by Wimbledon on Tuesday. Few will want to face her when the draw is made Friday.

“I love tennis and I love playing otherwise I wouldn’t be here but I also love what I do off the court,” Williams said.

Williams — sporting three black patches on her right cheek — made a slow start to the match alongside Jabeur that marked her third appearance at Eastbourne, having previously played in the singles event in 1998 and 2011.

She served first — her opening serve was timed at 90 mph (145 kph) and earned the first point after Sorribes Tormo’s reply sailed long — and held to 30.

Williams struggled at times in the first set, and was exasperated after she was unable to get low enough to a shot by Sorribes Tormo. It took 25 minutes before Williams hit a winner as her smash flew into the North Stand, ensuring one spectator was able to leave with a souvenir.

Williams’ agility improved noticeably in the second set, though there were audible gasps from the crowd when she slipped rushing into the net.

She set up a set point with a backhand winner from the baseline and took the match to a tiebreaker with a 102 mph ace.

Williams showed desire to dive to her right to make a volley which could not be returned that set up one of the three match points. The win was clinched when Sorribes Tormo miscued a volley.

“It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said in an interview on the court. “It was great. We had a lot of fun and our opponents played amazing. We were happy to stay in there.”

In the singles, there was a big shock when top-seeded Paula Badosa lost 6-4, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage, a British wild card. Third-seeded Maria Sakkari was also eliminated, beaten by Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, was defeated by Katie Boulter of Britain, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

There were wins in the second round for defending champion Jelena Ostapenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia, who has won back-to-back grass-court events in Nottingham and Birmingham over the last two weeks.

Brown introduced as Sacramento Kings coach after helping Warriors win

Brown introduced as Sacramento Kings coach after helping Warriors win
  • Sacramento hired the Brown in May but he stayed with the Warriors through their postseason run that ended in their fourth championship in eight years
NEW YORK: During a break between Golden State’s Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch.

Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations.

At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings’ new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years with a victory parade through San Francisco.

“I’ve been heavily involved,” Brown said of getting going with the Kings as the schedule permitted. “I’ve talked to every single player on multiple occasions.”

Sacramento hired the well-traveled Brown in May but he stayed with the Warriors through their postseason run that ended with the franchise’s fourth championship in eight years last Thursday night in the clinching Game 6 at Boston.

“First of all, I’d like to start out by thanking everyone in Warrior land,” Brown said.

The 52-year-old Brown will be tasked with ending the league’s longest playoff drought ever at 16 years. He takes over for previous Warriors top assistant Luke Walton, hired by the Kings away from Golden State in 2019 before his firing last November. Alvin Gentry took over on an interim basis before the Kings finished 30-52.

Sacramento’s .366 winning percentage was their worst since the 2017-18 season.

Brown is determined to build a consistent winner in the state capital.

“One of the main reasons that I was brought here was to bring some leadership in a lot of different areas,” he said. “I’ve been with a lot of different teams in my 30 years. I’ve experienced something that I believe can get organizations over the top, not just in one year but year in and year out, and that’s having a winning culture. My job is to lead in that area. Every organization out there, in my opinion, has a soul. The stronger that soul is the better that organization will be.”

Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland, where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, and also coached the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since moving to Sacramento in 1985, the Kings have had only one stretch of success, making the playoffs in all eight seasons under coach Rick Adelman from 1999-2006. Adelman was fired in 2006 and remains the only coach in the Sacramento era to post a winning record in any season.

“We conducted in the front office here a very robust, thorough, comprehensive process,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said. “We wanted to ensure that we found the right coach. We did a lot of research and it came down to three key things for us: experience, successful head coaching experience, relationships, the ability to build relationships across the organization, and leadership — leadership as a head coach and leadership for everything that we’re trying to do here.”

On several occasions, Brown stepped in for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, most recently when Kerr dealt with COVID-19 and missed three playoff games.

Now, it’s time for a new chapter that he hopes will produce a regular contender much like where he has been.

And when someone congratulated Brown on the Warriors’ title, Brown showed off his signature warm smile and cracked: “Can you say that again?”

“I’ve got four,” he added, holding up four fingers and chuckling.

Milak breaks world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds

Milak breaks world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds
  • The 22-year-old Milak produced a stunning swim to clock 1 minute, 50.34 seconds and earn Hungary their first gold medal of the competition
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungary’s Kristof Milak thrilled home fans by lowering his own world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday, when American swimmers claimed another three gold medals.

The 22-year-old Milak produced a stunning swim to clock 1 minute, 50.34 seconds and earn Hungary their first gold medal of the competition.

“Now it hurts a lot, I don’t feel my legs,” said Milak, who shaved 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds. “I think I pushed a bit harder over the first 100 meters, that’s why it was so painful at the end but I really wanted this world record, wanted it more than anything.”

Milak was 3.03 quicker than Leon Marchand, who improved on the French record he set in the semifinals. Japan’s Tomoru Honda was third.

The 20-year-old Marchand later set another national record of 1:55.75 as he was fastest in the semifinals of the men’s 200 individual medley.

“Two great times today!” Marchand said.

American swimmer Bobby Finke also set a national record of 7:39.36 as he produced a sizzling finish to win the first gold of the evening in the men’s 800 freestyle.

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk looked headed for victory but Finke, who was fourth going into the last 50 meters, swam it in only 25.93 seconds to overtake both Romanchuk and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock for the victory.

“I was just thinking in my head it is just a 50 left. It is only like 26 seconds of pain and if I can pull off a win, it is worth it. I’ll settle through the pain,” Finke said.

Third-place Romanchuk finished just 0.69 seconds behind. He nearly didn’t make it to Budapest and spoke afterward about his father fighting in Ukraine.

China’s Yang Junxuan won the women’s 200 freestyle, clocking 1:54.92 to finish just ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan, who claimed her first individual medal at a worlds. Another Chinese swimmer, Tang Muhan, was third.

Nic Fink then took advantage of Adam Peaty’s injury-enforced absence to win the men’s 50 breaststroke in an American record of 26.45 seconds, edging Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi and American compatriot Michael Andrew.

“I didn’t see anything over the last five meters,” Fink said.

Fink later claimed his second gold of the night by helping American teammates Hunter Armstrong, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan to victory in the mixed 4x100 medley relay ahead of the Australian and Dutch teams.

It was the 10th gold for the US at this worlds, where American swimmers have also claimed three silver and nine bronze.

Up-and-coming Romanian star David Popovici set a junior world record in the semifinals of the men’s 100 freestyle — 47.13 seconds — though he rued defending champion Caeleb Dressel’s surprise late absence.

It’s unclear what’s ailing Dressel and if he’ll be able to take part in 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly races later in the worlds.

Another rising star, 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh, was fastest with a junior world record of 2:05.79 in the semifinals of the women’s 200 butterfly.

Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity

Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity
  • The event, a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk that will take place in Jeddah in August, was formally announced on Tuesday
  • Saudi Boxing Federation chief Abdullah Al-Harbi said it will focus more international attention on the Kingdom and boost its efforts to become a global sports and entertainment hub
JEDDAH: British boxer Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine will face off against each other in the ring again on Aug. 20 in Jeddah. The rematch, dubbed “Rage on the Red Sea,” was formally announced on Tuesday during a press conference in the Saudi coastal city.

Usyk came out on top by a unanimous decision in the pair’s previous bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last September.

Abdullah Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, told Arab News that the rematch will focus more international attention on the Kingdom and boost its efforts to establish itself as a major hub for global sports and entertainment events.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (2nd-L), President of the Saudi Boxing Federation Abdullah Ahmed Eid al-Harbi (C) and Britain's Anthony Joshua (2nd-R) attend the press conference to announce the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles in Jeddah on June 21, 2022. (AFP)

There have been a number of developments in the Kingdom’s boxing scene, he said, since the last major event was held in the country, the “Clash on the Dunes” between Joshua and American fighter Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah in December 2019.

That high-profile event inspired hundreds of people in Saudi Arabia to take up the sport, Al-Harbi revealed, with the result that the number of boxers registered with the federation increased by 300 percent from 300 to 1,200, while the number of boxing clubs also increased significantly.

“They were only four clubs and today we have 32,” he said, adding that “we look forward to the event (in August), which will increase those numbers and increase participation in boxing” in the Kingdom.

Al-Harbi said it is important to encourage more young Saudis become involved in boxing, and sports in general, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, one of the aims of which is to empower the nation’s youth in a variety of fields.

“We know that youths make up 60 percent of the Kingdom’s population,” he said. “One of the key areas for them (to get involved with) is sports, and so having multiple sports options for them to choose from is key for the Kingdom in its efforts to diversify and encourage young people increase their participation in sports,” said Al-Harbi. Major events such as the Rage on the Red Sea help to achieve this, he added.

In addition, such events are “promoting the Kingdom worldwide (and) showcasing our infrastructure in sports and showcasing our hospitality” to an international audience as the country seeks to develop and expand its tourism sector, he said.

Prince Fahad bin Abdulaziz, the head of Skill Challenge Entertainment, one of the organizers of the upcoming fight, told Arab News that he expects it to have a big influence the future of boxing in the Kingdom.

“The first boxing match we did here, in 2019 during Diriyah Season, was amazing,” he said. “The numbers were amazing for men and women who got involved in boxing after that.

“I think this match is going to have a bigger impact on all the men and women here in Saudi Arabia.”

Rasha Al-Khamis, vice-president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, agreed that the event will inspire many women in the Kingdom to take up boxing.

“During the Clash on the Dunes we saw a huge increase in the number of people participating and boxing has become a much more popular sport (now), whereas back then it wasn’t as popular,” she told Arab News.

“It has attracted females and males and I think society has become more interested in boxing.”

Al-Khamis also highlighted the 300 percent overall increase in the number of registered boxers in the Kingdom following the Clash on the Dunes, and said that it included “a 100 percent increase in female fighters.”

“These types of events definitely will pave the way for future athletes,” she added.

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
  • Player transfer spending was promised in a capital injection of €86 million ($90 million) as part of Lyon’s deal with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings that valued the club at around €800 million ($840 million)
PARIS: American investor John Textor became the main shareholder of French soccer club Lyon on Tuesday and immediately targeted the dominance of rival Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon last won the French title in 2008 and have struggled to compete as PSG spent lavishly to win Ligue 1 in eight of the past 10 seasons.

Textor’s new club placed eighth in the season just ended, 25 points behind a PSG team with superstar forward Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

“I don’t like these models like PSG,” Textor said at a news conference in Lyon. “Great team, whatever, great athletes, we all love to watch them.

“I think over the few years we want to go after them. We want to win titles here. We are going to show up and we are going to spend,” he said.

Player transfer spending was promised in a capital injection of &euro;86 million ($90 million) as part of Lyon’s deal with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings that valued the club at around &euro;800 million ($840 million). The club owns its 59,000-seat stadium that hosted the 2019 Women’s World Cup final and the women’s team has been European champion six of the last seven seasons.

The Lyon men’s team has never won the Champions League though was twice a semifinalist, including a 2020 loss to Bayern Munich which then beat PSG in the final.

Lyon join Brazilian club Botafogo, Crystal Palace of the English Premier League and Molenbeek in Belgium in Textor’s international soccer portfolio.

Community-driven clubs who can share knowledge and identify talent worldwide was the common theme, the technology entrepreneur said.

Textor said Lyon’s finances were “on a really sound footing” and pointed to its revenue-earning potential from expertise in sports, entertainment and technology.

Textor jointly held the news conference with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas who has run the club for 35 years and plans to stay on for three more.

“We will be even more ambitious with John on our side,” said Aulas, adding his new business partner “ticks all the boxes.”

Both aimed further jibes at the influence on modern European soccer clubs of big-spending oligarchs and sovereign funds.

“Football is sort of broken by money,” Textor said. “I think the fans over time will see me as somebody who really likes to help.”

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics
  • Tokyo will be remembered as the first Games that were postponed for a year, and then held mostly without fans in a so-called bubble
TOKYO: Organizers of last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics were expected to place the final cost of the Games at 1.42 trillion yen, about twice what was forecast when the IOC awarded them in 2013.

Tokyo Olympic officials, meeting Tuesday before the body dissolves at the end of the month, were to detail final numbers, which were increased by the pandemic, but were in record range long before that.

Calculating the costs is challenging because of recent fluctuations in the exchange rate between the dollar and the Japanese yen. When the Olympics opened a year ago, $1 bought 110 yen. On Monday, $1 bought 135 yen, the dollar’s highest level against the yen in about 25 years.

The fall in the yen’s value means the cost of the Olympics quoted in dollars is now about $10.5 billion. A year ago, the price was about $13 billion.

Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross who has written extensively on the Olympics, suggested by email to AP that most of “the expenses and revenues are in yen, so the exchange rate changing the dollar amounts doesn’t affect how the event ‘feels’ to the organizers.”

In the runup to the Tokyo Games, organizers often used the exchange rate of 107. At that rate, the equivalent of 1.42 trillion yen would be $13.33 billion as final price tag.

Matheson and fellow American Robert Baade researched Olympic costs and benefits in a study called “Going for Gold: The Economics of the Olympics.”

They write “the overwhelming conclusion is that in most cases the Olympics are a money-losing proposition for host cities; they result in positive net benefits only under very specific and unusual circumstances.”

Accurately tracking Olympic costs — who pays, who benefits, and what are and are not Games’ expenses — is a moving maze.

Olympic organizers estimated the official costs when the Games closed at year ago at $15.4 billion.

Four months later, organizers said the costs had fallen to $13.6 billion. They said there had been a large saving because no fans were allowed to attend, dropping security costs, venue maintenance and so forth.

However, organizers lost at least $800 million in income from no ticket sales, which fell to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cover.

A University of Oxford study in 2020 said Tokyo was the most expensive Olympics on record.

There is one undeniable fact: more than half of the costs were paid for by public money — Tokyo’s government, the national government and other government entities.

In the several years prior to the Olympics, government audits found official costs might have been twice as much as stated, meaning the public portion of the bill might be far more than half.

The International Olympic Committee in its annual report says it contributed about $1.9 billion to cover Tokyo costs.

It’s impossible to assess the long-term impact of the Tokyo Olympics, particularly in a sprawling city like the Japanese capital where change is constant. The pandemic erased any short-term tourism bounce. Local sponsors, who paid more than $3 billion to be linked to the Olympics, didn’t seem very happy according to local reports.

Dentsu Inc., the giant Japanese advertising and public relations company, may have benefited. It directed marketing for Tokyo 2020, received commissions for lining up sponsors, and has been linked to an IOC vote-buying scandal that was tied to Tokyo getting the Games.

The scandal forced the resignation of Tsunekazu Takeda in 2019, an IOC member who also headed the Japanese Olympic Committee.

The Games were hit with other scandals, including the resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee who made sexist remarks about women. The former Japanese prime minister stepped down five month before the Games opened.

Tokyo had billed itself as a “safe pair of hands” in its bid to get the Games.

Tokyo will also be remembered as the first Games that were postponed for a year, and then held mostly without fans in a so-called bubble.

The most important legacy is surely the $1.4 billion National Stadium designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

“The goal should be that the costs of hosting are matched by benefits that are shared in a way to include ordinary citizens who fund the event through their tax dollars,” Matheson and Baade wrote. “In the current arrangement, it is often far easier for the athletes to achieve gold than it is for the hosts.”

