Actress Yasmine Sabri joins Oscar winner Rami Malek at Cartier event

Actress Yasmine Sabri joins Oscar winner Rami Malek at Cartier event
Yasmine Sabri is Cartier’s brand ambassador. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Actress Yasmine Sabri joins Oscar winner Rami Malek at Cartier event

Actress Yasmine Sabri joins Oscar winner Rami Malek at Cartier event
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and US-Egyptian Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek jetted to Spain this week for a Cartier event in Madrid. 

The stars were spotted having a conversation at the event’s reception party before the models walked in to showcase the French luxury jewelry label’s latest designs. 

Sabri wore a form-fitting red satin dress with draped-detailing around the waist designed by Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran. She accessorized her look with a large diamond and ruby twisted necklace from Cartier.   




The stars were spotted having a conversation at the event’s reception party. (Instagram)

Malek, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner, wore a black suit with a pale blue tie as he posed for pictures with Sabri and Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who are both ambassadors for the brand. 

The celebrities ended their night by attending an afterparty with a special performance by British singer and songwriter Rita Ora. 

She sang a bevy of hits, including “Your Song” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

In January 2020, Sabri became the first Middle Eastern woman to star in French luxury jeweler Cartier’s campaign for its Panthere De Cartier collection. 

Sabri, who is famous for her roles in “Hekayti,” “Fursa Tanya” and “Leilet Hana w Srour,” starred alongside Italian model Mariacarla Boscono and British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis – who was also among the guests at this week’s Madrid event. 

Last week, US actress Yara Shahidi and Egyptian Montenegrin model Tara Emad attended Cartier’s launch event for the label’s latest collection, Beautés du Monde High Jewelry.

Shahidi, whose father is Iranian and mother African-American, attended the multi-day event that included an opening night, a dinner, a show, a jewelry exhibition and a gala party in Madrid. 

The brand unveiled a number of eye-catching pieces, including glittering diamond pendants and rings, rock crystals, colorful opals and more.

Shahidi wore a custom-made dress by Canadian fashion label Greta that she accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a bold makeup look.

Meanwhile, Emad stepped out in a yellow set by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika that featured a pencil skirt and a knee-length blazer with feather detailing on the sleeves.

'I feel extremely proud' chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says

‘I feel extremely proud’ chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says
Updated 22 June 2022
Saffiya Ansari

‘I feel extremely proud’ chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says

‘I feel extremely proud’ chef of Michelin star Armani/Ristorante in Dubai says
Updated 22 June 2022
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Italian chef Giovanni Papi has a lot to celebrate this week as his Armani/Ristorante eatery at Dubai’s Armani hotel was awarded one Michelin star in the coveted guide’s first-ever edition in the city.

The restaurant was part of a list of just 11 outlets that received awards at Tuesday's ceremony, with nine nabbing one star — including Armani/Ristorante — and two that were awarded two stars each.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GIOVANNI M. PAPI (@gsupapi)

“I feel extremely proud and emotional as a Michelin star is a dream that each chef chases,” the chef told Arab News.

“We knew that Armani /Ristorante was invited for the Michelin guide revelation but (weren’t) sure about the outcome for our restaurant. But I feel confident that we are delivering the outstanding service and culinary experience at Armani/Ristorante all the time,” he added.

If you plan to book a table at the newly crowned Michelin-starred restaurant, the chef suggests the signature chlorophyll risotto and Sicilian red prawns, along with the Armani/Ristorante La Sfera dessert. (Supplied)

The restaurant, which dishes up modern Italian cooking in a luxurious atmosphere, is known for its signature dishes such as agnolotti del plin, a pasta typical of the Piedmont region of Italy, fish dish filetto di scorfano and agnello al mirto, a lamb dish.

Despite the technical difficulty that each dish presents, Papi insists a passion for cooking makes it easy.

The restaurant was part of a list of just 11 outlets that received awards at Tuesday’s ceremony. (Supplied)

“I don’t have any dish that I (find) difficult to do as I am working with passion and determination. Each dish on our menu is created after many trials before presenting to our customers,” he said.

It would not be remiss to say that with a Michelin star the heat in the kitchen will surely be ramped up but the chef insists that he will take it all in his stride.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GIOVANNI M. PAPI (@gsupapi)

“This recognition changes a lot of things and encourages me and the team to pursue our culinary vision,” he said, adding “pressure will be certainly there since everyone will look (at) us, but (there will be) no pressure on the innovation (front) as this is what we have been doing for… years.”

If you plan to book a table at the newly crowned Michelin-starred restaurant, the chef suggests the signature chlorophyll risotto and Sicilian red prawns, along with the Armani/Ristorante La Sfera dessert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GIOVANNI M. PAPI (@gsupapi)

As for his top tips for amateur chefs, he repeated the importance of being passionate about creating dishes.

“My top tip will be to cook with passion to delight your guests and family — cooking is all about sharing emotion and creating memories.”

Artist Rana Samara explores intimate space in new exhibit at Zawyeh Gallery  

Artist Rana Samara explores intimate space in new exhibit at Zawyeh Gallery  
Updated 22 June 2022
Hams Saleh

Artist Rana Samara explores intimate space in new exhibit at Zawyeh Gallery  

Artist Rana Samara explores intimate space in new exhibit at Zawyeh Gallery  
Updated 22 June 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Palestinian artist Rana Samara is back with another exhibition, titled “Inner Sanctuary,” at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue arts hub. 

Running until Aug. 28, the exhibition showcases 40 artworks focusing on the artist's conception of her own intimate space from an emotional perspective.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Samara (@rana.samara85)

“The exhibition is about my experiences and the stories of others,” Samara told Arab News. “It explores my personal experience in sickness, in relationships with other people, as well as the narrative of a prisoner.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zawyeh (@zawyeh)

Through her paintings, Samara depicts the inside of her world by incorporating objects she spots in her daily surroundings, like the lounge, the bedroom, the corners of her favorite cafe and other familiar places. 

Samara, who was born in Jerusalem, said that illustrating emotions in her paintings was not easy. She uses colors, motifs and shapes to express happiness, calmness, anxiety or frustration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Samara (@rana.samara85)

“It was a challenge for me in terms of the concept, the technique and the structure, but I was imagining 40 different paintings that are homes to 40 different stories, lined up on the walls of the same exhibition,” she explained. 

One of the artworks Samara describes as the “most difficult” in “Inner Sanctuary” features a drawing of a ladder. “It’s about a prisoner’s attempt to imagine his intimate space in prison,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Samara (@rana.samara85)

“I tried to present three spaces in one: his prison cell, his bedroom at home and the imaginative space that connects between both places, which is represented by the ladders,” she said. “I spent a long time executing this work.”

The painter, who has presented her work in other countries like Turkey and Lebanon, boasts previous projects that explore societal norms, sexuality, gender roles and the lives of women who reside in overcrowded refugee camps and rural communities in Palestine. 

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas on Tuesday got the Golden Buzzer from Colombian actress and judge Sofia Vergara in season 17 of “America’s Got Talent.”

Mayyas — that according to the crew translates in Arabic to mean, the proud walk of a lioness — stepped out on stage wearing Arabian-inspired dancewear with beaded burqas.

In the short documentary before the group’s performance, its Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan said: “Seeing the Mayyas in ‘America’s Got Talent’ is the most beautiful feeling I have ever felt.”

And before starting their show, one group member told the jury: “Unfortunately, being a female Arab dancer is not fully supported yet. Us being here, standing on the biggest stage of the world, is our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do; that we can create, the fights we fight.”

Dancing with synchronized moves to Arabic beats, the group’s show-stopping routine earned a lengthy standing ovation from the judges.

Panel member Simon Cowell said: “That was arguably the best dance act we have ever seen.”

And Vergara said: “There are no words to explain to you what we’re feeling over here. It was the most beautiful creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

German-American model Heidi Klum told the dancers: “I want to thank you for giving us a little glimpse of your culture, which is so beautiful.”

Before pressing the buzzer, Vergara added: “I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserved it and I want to be part of this.”

By getting the Golden Buzzer, the crew will move straight to the live shows.

In 2019, the group won the “Arabs Got Talent” competition and wowed TV audiences on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Riyadh's King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection

Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection

Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection
  The books — covering subjects including history, economy, tourism and culture — are distributed in Arabic and English
  Secretary KFNL Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil: We attach great importance to strengthening cooperation in the cultural field with the NLC
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahd National Library recently added to its collection Chinese books donated by the National Library of China.

The books — covering subjects including history, economy, tourism and culture — are distributed in Arabic and English. They include literature related to China, including books on the Chinese language and children’s books, which serve as an opportunity for Saudis to get to know the country and its culture.

Secretary of the King Fahd National Library Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil said: “We attach great importance to strengthening cooperation in the cultural field with the National Library of China.”

He added that the books would be classified and cared for, as they enrich the library with scientific value.

The King Fahd National Library, established to commemorate King Fahd bin Abdulaziz’s ascension to the throne in 1982, is a prestigious library in Saudi Arabia.

It is an important cultural building in Saudi Arabia and an architectural masterpiece. It holds 80,000 manuscripts in Arabic, Persian and Hebrew. In 2016, the Philippine Embassy also donated books published in the Philippines to the library.

Award-winning Palestinian author Gharib Asqalani dies, aged 74

Award-winning Palestinian author Gharib Asqalani dies, aged 74
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Award-winning Palestinian author Gharib Asqalani dies, aged 74

Award-winning Palestinian author Gharib Asqalani dies, aged 74
  Paying tribute to the late author, the Palestinian Minister of Culture describes Gharib Asqalani as a cultural icon
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian novelist Gharib Asqalani died at the age of 74 in Gaza on Tuesday.

During a lengthy literary career, Asqalani published nine novels, six short story collections, three collections of essays and three collections of stories online.
His short stories have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Spanish and Russian.

Palestinian Minister of Culture Atef Abu Seif said in a statement: “With the departure of Gharib Asqalani, the national cultural movement has lost an icon and one of its flags, who established creative awareness and enriched the cultural scene with his creative thought and creativity.”

He said Asqalani wrote about the country’s “aches and the struggles of its people.”

The minister said that the writer’s legacy will survive among the generations he taught in Gaza’s schools, as a creator in their cultural establishments, and a guide through his role in the General Union of Palestinian Writers and Writers.

Asqalani, also known as Ibrahim Al-Zant, was born in Majdal in April 1948.

His family sought refuge in Gaza’s Al-Shati refugee camp the same year and afterwards he lived in the Gaza Strip.

Asqalani received a B.A. in agricultural economics from the Faculty of Agriculture at Alexandria University in 1969, and a postgraduate diploma in Islamic studies from the Institute of Islamic Research and Studies in Cairo in 1983.

Throughout his career, he worked as an agricultural engineer on the Euphrates Dam in Syria, a teacher in the Gaza Strip, a director in the Ministry of Culture, and a media spokesperson for the Palestine International Book Fair.

In 2016, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas awarded him the Medal of Culture, Science and Arts.

The General Union of Palestinian Writers said: “Ibrahim Al-Zant became a household name in protecting literature from the oppression and tyranny of the Israeli occupation, remaining in the shadows, so that a Gharib Asqalani arose like the sun, like the sun that beams over the dessert, the sultan of the time.”

Among the late writer’s well-known works are “The Ring,” “The Book of Gaza,” “Nawati Star” and “Nights of the Lunar Months.”

