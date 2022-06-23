You are here

  • Home
  • Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
1 / 4
Conservancy of Southwest Florida biologists Ian Bartoszek, Ian Easterling, and intern Kyle Findley with a 17.7-foot female Burmese python they captured in Dec. 2021. (Handout via AP)
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
2 / 4
Biologists Ian Easterling (L) and Ian Bartoszek with a 14-foot female Burmese python captured in outhwestern Florida in March 2022. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
3 / 4
Biologist Ian Easterling with a 15-foot female Burmese python captured in Naples, Florida, in Feb. 2018. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
4 / 4
Biologist Ian Bartoszek with a 15-foot female Burmese python captured by tracking a male scout snake in Picayune Strand State Forest. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jt7x3

Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

NAPLES, Florida: A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.
The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout” snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy’s program.
“How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” Bartoszek said.
The team used a scout snake named Dionysus — or Dion for short — in an area of the western Everglades.
“We knew he was there for a reason, and the team found him with the largest female we have seen to date.”
Biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley helped capture the female snake and haul it through the woods to the field truck.
A necropsy also found hoof cores in the snake’s digest system, meaning that an adult white-tailed deer was its last meal.
National Geographic documented the discovery, highlighting the continued impact of the invasive pythons, which are known for rapid reproduction and depletion of surrounding native wildlife.
Bartoszek said removal of female pythons plays a critical role in disrupting the breeding cycle.
“This is the wildlife issue of our time for southern Florida,” he said.
Since the conservancy’s python program began in 2013, they’ve removed over 1,000 pythons from approximately 100 square miles (25,900 hectares) in southwest Florida.
Over that stretch, necropsies have found dozens of white-tailed deer inside Burmese pythons. Data researchers at the University of Florida have documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds and 2 reptile species from pythons’ stomachs.
Prior to the recent discovery, the largest female removed through the conservancy’s program weighed 185 pounds (84 kilograms) and was the heaviest python captured at the time in Florida, officials said.
The state’s python removal program runs for two weeks in August. Participants compete for prizes, including $2,500 for capturing the most pythons.
Last year’s challenge involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

Topics: pythons Florida Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Related

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied) photos
Offbeat
Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group
Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices
Offbeat
Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices
Special Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time
World
Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
  • “The mother and the baby are also in good health,” a coast guard official said
  • Local officials said the baby was a boy
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

LESBOS, Greece: Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling with other migrants from nearby Turkey.
A coast guard official said 29 Eritreans ‒ 24 men and five women ‒ were spotted Wednesday during a patrol near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos. One of the women had just given birth.
They were also rescued and taken to Lesbos, with the mother and baby receiving hospital treatment.
“They were spotted by a patrol and are all in good health,” the coast guard official said on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hadn’t yet been released.
“The mother and the baby are also in good health,” the official said.
The migrants were found on the islet of Barbalias, about three kilometers (two miles) east of Lesbos and around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Turkish coast. Local officials said the baby was a boy.
Lesbos was the busiest entry point into the European Union during the 2015-16 crisis when hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fled war in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
But Greece has steadily toughened its migration policies, and many leaving Turkey now take the longer and more dangerous route to Turkey.
Over the weekend, the coast guard rescued 108 migrants from a leaking and rudderless sailboat near the holiday island of Mykonos.
Separately Wednesday, a man believed to be a migrant was found dead in the trunk of a car in an artificial lake near the Greek-Turkish border. Border police officers had pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to stop for a highway inspection. Five other passengers, all also believed to be migrants who had entered the country illegally, and the driver were detained, police said.

Topics: Greece migrant newborn

Related

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
World
Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing
World
Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. (AP)
Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. (AP)
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. (AP)
  • Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

BANGKOK: The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.
The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.
The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.
The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.

This handout photo taken on June 14, 2022 and released on June 20 by the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project shows a 661 pound (300kg) giant freshwater stingray that was caught and released in the Mekong river in Cambodia's Stung Treng province. (AFP)

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.
“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the US government’s international development agency.
Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.
The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.
“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.
The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.
“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70 percent of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”
The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.
“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”
Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.
Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.

Topics: Stingray Cambodia

Related

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Offbeat
Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic
Offbeat
Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
Updated 21 June 2022
Rueters

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
  • Stiller travelled to Poland and Ukraine over the last few days to meet those who had fled their homes
  • "It's really tough to see and I'm very glad I came to get a different sense that you don't get from just watching television," he said
Updated 21 June 2022
Rueters

LONDON: Actor Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, has said it was “distressing” to hear the experiences of people displaced by the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped to shine a light on their plight with his visit to the country.
He added that it was crucial for people not to turn away from and lose interest in the war, now that it had been going on for several months.
Stiller, a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, traveled to Poland and Ukraine over the last few days to meet those who had fled their homes since Russia’s invasion began.
“It was definitely a different experience to be here in person and see the effects of the war and see how people are having to cope. It’s distressing to see and hear the experiences that these people have gone through,” Stiller told Reuters in a telephone interview.
“It’s really tough to see and I’m very glad I came to get a different sense that you don’t get from just watching television.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, displaced millions of Ukrainians and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow says it is involved in a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
During his trip which began in Poland, Stiller visited a UNHCR warehouse in Rzeszow as well as the Medyka border crossing. In Ukraine, he traveled to Lviv, Irpin, which was heavily damaged at the start of the conflict, and Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him “You’re my hero.”
He has shared pictures of his trip and on Monday put out a message calling for compassion on World Refugee Day. More than 12 million people have fled their homes since the start of the war, according to UNHCR.
“It’s natural for people to want to turn away, especially in a situation like this with a war that has been going on for a while now... while dealing with our own personal issues,” Stiller told Reuters. “But I think it’s also important to be aware of what’s going on in different parts of the world.”
Stiller was appointed a goodwill ambassador in 2018 and has previously met refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Poland Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller UNHCR

Related

Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees
Lifestyle
Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees
Actor Ben Stiller joins social media stars to raise $2 mln for Somalia
Offbeat
Actor Ben Stiller joins social media stars to raise $2 mln for Somalia

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A photo of Saudi Prince Turki Faisal Al-Saud and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni generated headlines ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

Livni posted a photo on Sunday of herself standing next to Prince Turki, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, during a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

She also wished President Biden luck ahead of his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The former Israeli top official’s Twitter post generated comments from both ends of the spectrum, with one optimiscally commenting: “We all pray for better future and bright tomorrow between both of us. Amen.”

 

 

Prince Turki is known to be a direct critic of Israel. He recently appeared on Arab News’s Frankly Speaking show and called for sanctions on Israel.

 

The picture of both officials at the Baku conference generated headlines on Israeli newspapers such as The Times of Israel and Jerusalem Post.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A short clip showing a baby camel wandering inside a house has triggered wide reactions on social media.
Twitter account Camel Club in Saudi Arabia shared the video with a caption saying a little girl has fallen in love with the young dromedary and decided to raise it inside her family’s house.
The calf can be seen gingerly taking tentative steps as it roams inside the house and between furnitures.

But while many social media users were touched by the girl’s move, others argued that camels are not meant to be kept as domestic pets indoors.
One user wrote on Twitter that “the calf will eventually grow and it will no longer fit the door it entered from.”
Another user commented in Arabic saying: “He is unable to walk and there is no balance because of the parquet floor.”
“Raising animals is a blessing and a merciful act, much better than spending time playing internet games,” another one said.

 

Topics: camel video calf

Related

Special Saudi camel passport praised for ‘dedication to heritage’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi camel passport praised for ‘dedication to heritage’
Ithra celebrated the Saudi Founding Day at their headquarters in Dhahran today on Feb.22, 2022. (AN Photo/Jasmine Bager) video
Saudi Arabia
Camel parade at Ithra in celebration of Founding Day

Latest updates

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe
Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.