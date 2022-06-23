You are here

  • Home
  • Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Aerial photo of Tesla's automobile factory in Fremont, California. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tyzx

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at the company’s Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit.
Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.
A judge slashed that by nearly 90 percent to $15 million, which Diaz turned down, according to a court filing. Diaz’s rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.
Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.
A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Topics: Tesla

Related

English cricket team Essex fined for racism by official
Sport
English cricket team Essex fined for racism by official
Hate ‘alive and well’ within football, anti-racism charity says
Sport
Hate ‘alive and well’ within football, anti-racism charity says

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
  • Suu Kyi’s supporters and rights groups say the charges against her are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred Wednesday from a secret detention location to a prison in the country’s capital, legal officials familiar with her case said. Her ongoing court cases will be tried at a new facility constructed in the prison compound, they said.
Suu Kyi was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, when the army seized power from her elected government. She was initially held at her residence in the capital, but was later moved to at least one other location, and for about the past year has been held at an undisclosed location in the capital, Naypyitaw, generally assumed to be on a military base.
She has been tried on multiple charges, including corruption, at a special court in Naypyitaw that began hearings on May 24, 2021. Each of the 11 corruption counts she faces is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Already she has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. In addition to the corruption cases that are underway, she also has been charged with election fraud and violating the Officials Secrets Act.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and rights groups say the charges against her are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.
Many senior members of her government and party were also arrested and tried, and several are co-defendants in some of her cases. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a private organization that tracks government killings and arrests, a total of 11,174 people are currently in detention for suspected opposition to the ruling military council.
Suu Kyi, who turned 77 on Sunday, spent about 15 years in detention under a previous military government, but virtually all of it was under house arrest at her family home in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.
Three legal officials said Suu Kyi’s lawyers were informed Tuesday that a new building at the prison has been completed and all Suu Kyi’s remaining court hearings will be held there starting on Thursday. The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to release any information about her cases.
One of the officials said the government intended to put her in solitary confinement after her first conviction last year, but had to wait until the new facilities at the main prison in Naypyitaw were completed.
No government spokesperson was available to confirm Suu Kyi’s move.
The secret location where she had been held for about the past year was a residence where she had nine people to help with her living arrangements, along with a dog that was a gift arranged by one of her sons.
Australian economist Sean Turnell, who was an adviser to Suu Kyi, is being held at the same prison where Suu Kyi was sent.
Turnell and Suu Kyi are being prosecuted in the same case under the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, so both are to appear at the court inside the prison on Thursday.
In addition to the 11 counts of corruption, Suu Kyi and several colleagues have been charged with election fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
World
Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens
World
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
  • Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Officials arrived in Miami Wednesday to investigate a passenger jet that caught fire as it touched down at the US city’s international airport, forcing more than 100 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft.
Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.
Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, said the airplane’s left main landing gear collapsed during landing.
The plane then “departed the runway” before coming to rest on a grassy area, it said, with a fire breaking out on its right side.
Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties.”
Investigators were able to recover the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the plane. They will additionally examine runway markings and the physical environment.
Red Air and the NTSB said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Topics: US Miami Aviaiton

Related

2 airplanes collide at Dubai’s main airport; no injuries
Middle-East
2 airplanes collide at Dubai’s main airport; no injuries

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says
Updated 23 June 2022
ALI YOUNES

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says
  • Assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs said Washington is working with global and regional partners to tackle the causes and effects
  • Climate change is the root cause of the crisis but it has been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he added
Updated 23 June 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Climate change is to blame for the global food crisis but the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it worse, according to Ramin Toloui, the US assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.

Addressing the issue of global food shortages during a briefing on Wednesday, attended by Arab News, he said the US government is working with global and regional partners to tackle the effects of the crisis, especially shortages resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

While acknowledging that the food crisis was already a concern before the war began, Toloui said the conflict has exacerbated the problem and is having a particularly significant effect on countries in the Middle East and North Africa because they import about half of their grain from Ukraine.

 

 

Through its Feed the Future Initiative, the US is working with countries around the world to increase food production and develop crops and seeds that are more resilient to climate change, he added.

“The US is committing $1 billion a year for the program,” he said, adding that Washington has also encouraged countries around the world to increase production of fertilizers, supplies of which have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, Toloui said, the US has pledged $2.5 billion in global humanitarian aid to address food insecurity, and committed $11 billion as it spearheads efforts to help US farmers and global producers cope with the effects of climate change on food production.

In the Middle East, he added, the US is working with local partners, including Saudi Arabia, to address the effects of the food crisis in the region, help alleviate shortages, in particular in countries such as Yemen that are facing other crises and challenges, and provide assistance to Syrian refugees. He also noted that Washington is working with international financial institutions to help reduce the effects of the food crisis on the poor.

All countries in the Middle East have a role to play in efforts to resolve the food crisis, and in collaborating with the international community to achieve sustainable production and supply of food, Toloui said.

On the specific issue of the current inability of Ukraine to export its grain crops to global markets because of the war with Russia, Toloui said the US government is working with Ukrainian officials to help reopen sea ports so that shipping can resume.

“The US will continue to advocate a rapid end to the conflict,” he added.

Topics: climate change COVID-19 Ukraine War Feed the Future Initiative USAID

Related

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
World
World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
G20 agriculture ministers say COVID-19 measures should not disrupt food supply
World
G20 agriculture ministers say COVID-19 measures should not disrupt food supply

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row
  • Charles had privately described the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling"
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson’s spokesman said.
Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling.”
Last week, Britain’s first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country.
Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.

Topics: UK Prince Charles Boris Johnson Rwanda

Related

Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK
World
Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK
UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention
World
UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities
  • Ukrainian crisis depleting world’s food supply amid worst drought in 40 years in Horn of Africa
  • The WFP has said that 89 million people in eastern Africa are now considered ‘acutely food insecure,’ a 90 percent rise on the last year
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Somalia was facing a huge risk of famine with children already starving to death “before our eyes,” a UN food aid organization official has warned.

In a letter to G7 leaders, Michael Dunford, the UN World Food Program’s regional director for east Africa, said only a “massive” funding and humanitarian relief effort would prevent disaster in the country.

The G7 governments of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, he added, needed to urgently donate to avoid catastrophe in the Muslim nation.

Dunford said: “We need money, and we need it now. Will we be able to avert (a famine in Somalia)? Unless there is … a massive scaling-up from right now, it won’t be possible, quite frankly.

“The only way, at this point, is if there is a massive investment in humanitarian relief, and all the stakeholders, all the partners, come together to try to avert this.”

The Horn of Africa is especially vulnerable to famine in its current state due to four consecutive insufficient rainy seasons and price rises that have been caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The WFP has said that 89 million people in eastern Africa are now considered “acutely food insecure,” a 90 percent rise on the last year.

“Unfortunately, I do not see (the rate) slowing down. If anything, it seems to be accelerating,” Dunford added.

The WFP’s appeal comes after G7 leaders last year promised to provide $7 billion to support countries fighting famine, but program experts claim that insufficient funding was dedicated to the Horn of Africa.

The crisis in Somalia, which is worse than any other struggle experienced by countries in the region, is at the forefront of the WFP’s funding demands. The 2011 famine in Somalia killed more than 250,000 people, mostly children, and analysts fear this year’s situation could be even more lethal.

Hundreds of thousands of Somalis are facing famine by the end of the year, with a UN International Children’s Emergency Fund worker telling Sky News that, “the statistics are showing that the malnutrition levels among children are higher than the 2011 famine.”

UNICEF’s Jamal Abdi Sarman said: “That potentially indicates a looming famine in the foreseeable future. If an intervention does not happen as expected, and quickly, we will inevitably witness the mass death of children in the coming months.”

Claire Sanford, deputy humanitarian director of Save the Children, told the Guardian that she met mothers in Somalia who were powerless to stop their kids dying, with several families burying multiple children.

She said: “I can honestly say in my 23 years of responding to humanitarian crisis, this is by far the worst I’ve seen, particularly in terms of the level of impact on children. The starvation that my colleagues and I witnessed in Somalia has escalated even faster than we feared.

“We have genuinely failed as an international community that we have allowed the situation to get to the extent it is at the moment. In 2011, we vowed as a community that we would never, ever let this happen again. And yet we have failed in that promise,” she added.

Topics: Somalia World Food Programme (WFP) Michael Dunford

Related

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
World
Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN
World
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN

Latest updates

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol
Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.