French parties brush off Macron appeal to unblock parliament

French parties brush off Macron appeal to unblock parliament
France's President Emmanuel Macron hosted political party chiefs to break impasse created by failure of his coalition to win majority in parliamentary elections. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

French parties brush off Macron appeal to unblock parliament

French parties brush off Macron appeal to unblock parliament
  • French President acknowledged this month’s parliament elections laid bare “deep divisions” across society
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French parties from left and right brushed off President Emmanuel Macron’s appeal for help to overcome a hung parliament on Thursday, demanding he clarify what compromises he was ready to make to win their backing.
Before heading off to a European Union summit in Brussels, Macron late on Wednesday made a televised speech in which he acknowledged that this month’s parliament elections had laid bare “deep divisions” across French society.
Ruling out a government of national unity, he called on rival party leaders either to look at possible coalition options with his centrist alliance or to consider lending support for reforms on a bill-by-bill basis.
But the gambit was widely dismissed as an attempt to rally others to his policies while making few concessions.
“If he sticks to his project, he doesn’t have an absolute majority,” Socialist deputy Valerie Rabault told France Inter radio. “It will be him blocking France, not us.”
Bruno Retailleau, a senator for the mainstream right Republicans party considered Macron’s best hope of getting his economic reforms through parliament, ruled out any form of coalition saying there was no trust in Macron.
“For us it will be on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Louis Aliot, vice president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) which is now the second-biggest party in parliament, also dismissed the appeal. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called Macron’s speech a “ratatouille,” a southern dish made by combining vegetables with lots of olive oil.
The reactions offer little hope of a swift way out of the impasse.
Voters delivered what is for France a rare hung parliament, with Macron’s centrist alliance 44 seats short of an absolute majority, and the far right and a broad leftwing alliance that includes the far left battling to be the main opposition force. The conservatives could be kingmakers.
Government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire qualified Macron’s implication that he wanted parties to clarify their stances within 48 hours, saying any further consultations would likely take weeks.
“He has started a dialogue which won’t end after 48 hours,” she told radio.

Topics: #france

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead
  • The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160km southeast of Kabul
  • Rescue operation will be a major test for the hardline Islamist Taliban authorities
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Afghan authorities struggled on Thursday to reach a remote area hit by an earthquake that killed 1,000 people but poor communications and a lack of proper roads hampered their efforts, officials said.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160km southeast of Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.
“We can’t reach the area, the networks are too week, we trying to get updates,” Mohammad Ismail Muawiyah, a spokesman for the top Taliban military commander in hardest-hit Paktika province, told Reuters, referring to telephone networks.
The earthquake killed some 1,000 people and injured 1,500 injured, he said. More than 3,000 houses were destroyed.
About 600 people had been rescued from various affected areas on Wednesday night, he added.
The rescue operation will be a major test for the hardline Islamist Taliban authorities, who took over the country last August after two decades of war and have been cut off from much international assistance because of sanctions.
The Taliban-led ministry of defense is leading rescue efforts.
Afghan media published pictures of houses reduced to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets on the ground in the hours after the earthquake.
Accurate information has been limited from remote mountain villages.
Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
In 2015, an earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan.

Topics: Afghanistan

Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe

Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe

Biden, fragile at home, faces historic leadership task in Europe
  • big part of Biden\'s campaign is rebuilding alliances and restoring the traditional US role as a first among equals
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Leader of the free world sounds like a superhero character, but the Joe Biden heading this week to twin European summits is in reality a politically fragile president tasked, somehow, with resolving an unenviable string of diplomatic problems.
Biden arrives Saturday in Germany for the G7 summit of major Western powers, followed next week by the NATO military alliance summit in Madrid.
Both sessions will take place in the shadow of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, but also a global surge in inflation, fears of recession, and the ever-growing challenge of containing China while avoiding open conflict.
For sure, Biden will tout the success of a monumental effort to rally the West and breathe new life into NATO — a “high water mark in transatlantic solidarity in the post-Cold War period,” according to a senior US official.
But the less flattering picture is one of a 79-year-old politician whose approval rating at home has plummeted below 40 percent and whose Democratic party seems likely to lose control of Congress this November, giving way to vengeful Republican opponents.
As Donald Trump — who spent four years in the White House shredding American alliances — prepares his own possible revenge match in the 2024 presidential election, Biden is the first to admit that not all view the United States with confidence.
“I travel the world trying to put things back together,” Biden told an audience of trade union members this month, and “no matter where I go... they look at me and I say — I say, ‘America is back,’ and they look and me and they say: ‘For how long?’“

'Inflection point'
Biden refers to his presidency as an inflection point in a battle for the survival of Western democracy against the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as against internal attacks, like Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
A big part of that campaign is rebuilding alliances and restoring the traditional US role as a first among equals — in contrast to Trump’s policy of treating all countries as bitter rivals.
Both in Germany and Spain, Biden will be able to showcase considerable success, especially concerning the response to Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine.
“He came into office with the express purpose of revitalizing and reinforcing our allies, our alliances and our partnerships around the world and that’s exactly what he’s done,” John Kirby, a White House spokesman, said.
“He has been unafraid to use the convening power of the United States which is still ample, still relevant, still viable. The free world has demonstrated incredible unity.”

Multilateral leadership needed
But for all the self-congratulations likely to emanate from Bavaria and Madrid, the Western partners face increasingly tricky blowback from their own sanctions on Russia.
Their coordinated attempt to shut down Russia’s economy and cripple the ruble has clearly not worked so far, while spiraling energy costs are instead exacting a political price on leaders like Biden at home.
A US official said the G7 will “roll out” yet more measures to “increase pressure” on Moscow. But there will also be a parallel question for leaders to ponder.
“How do we maximize pain on Putin’s regime? How do we minimize spill-backs back to the rest of the world? And I think that’s exactly how the discussion around energy markets and energy market challenges will get framed,” the official said.
Amid warnings of Ukraine fatigue setting in across Western capitals, Biden says the transatlantic coalition has to tough it out.
“At some point, this is going to be a bit of a waiting game: what the Russians can sustain and what Europe is going to be prepared to sustain. That’s one of the things we’re going to be speaking in Spain about,” he said.
If that’s going to happen — and if the West is going to stick together through the growing threat of global recession — then much may depend on Biden.
“Leadership matters a lot here,” Kirby said.
“Multilateral leadership matters a lot — because this isn’t just affecting the United States, it’s affecting the whole world.”

Topics: Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine Conflict G7 NATO

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at the company’s Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit.
Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.
A judge slashed that by nearly 90 percent to $15 million, which Diaz turned down, according to a court filing. Diaz’s rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.
Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.
A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Topics: Tesla

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
  • Suu Kyi’s supporters and rights groups say the charges against her are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred Wednesday from a secret detention location to a prison in the country’s capital, legal officials familiar with her case said. Her ongoing court cases will be tried at a new facility constructed in the prison compound, they said.
Suu Kyi was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, when the army seized power from her elected government. She was initially held at her residence in the capital, but was later moved to at least one other location, and for about the past year has been held at an undisclosed location in the capital, Naypyitaw, generally assumed to be on a military base.
She has been tried on multiple charges, including corruption, at a special court in Naypyitaw that began hearings on May 24, 2021. Each of the 11 corruption counts she faces is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Already she has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. In addition to the corruption cases that are underway, she also has been charged with election fraud and violating the Officials Secrets Act.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and rights groups say the charges against her are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.
Many senior members of her government and party were also arrested and tried, and several are co-defendants in some of her cases. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a private organization that tracks government killings and arrests, a total of 11,174 people are currently in detention for suspected opposition to the ruling military council.
Suu Kyi, who turned 77 on Sunday, spent about 15 years in detention under a previous military government, but virtually all of it was under house arrest at her family home in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.
Three legal officials said Suu Kyi’s lawyers were informed Tuesday that a new building at the prison has been completed and all Suu Kyi’s remaining court hearings will be held there starting on Thursday. The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to release any information about her cases.
One of the officials said the government intended to put her in solitary confinement after her first conviction last year, but had to wait until the new facilities at the main prison in Naypyitaw were completed.
No government spokesperson was available to confirm Suu Kyi’s move.
The secret location where she had been held for about the past year was a residence where she had nine people to help with her living arrangements, along with a dog that was a gift arranged by one of her sons.
Australian economist Sean Turnell, who was an adviser to Suu Kyi, is being held at the same prison where Suu Kyi was sent.
Turnell and Suu Kyi are being prosecuted in the same case under the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, so both are to appear at the court inside the prison on Thursday.
In addition to the 11 counts of corruption, Suu Kyi and several colleagues have been charged with election fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
  • Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Officials arrived in Miami Wednesday to investigate a passenger jet that caught fire as it touched down at the US city’s international airport, forcing more than 100 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft.
Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.
Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, said the airplane’s left main landing gear collapsed during landing.
The plane then “departed the runway” before coming to rest on a grassy area, it said, with a fire breaking out on its right side.
Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties.”
Investigators were able to recover the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the plane. They will additionally examine runway markings and the physical environment.
Red Air and the NTSB said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Topics: US Miami Aviaiton

