Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock

PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of the ruling party losing its majority in elections, but the head of state turned it down, the presidency said on Tuesday.
Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.
