You are here

  • Home
  • Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock

Update Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered her resignation after the ruling party lost its majority in elections. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5k4yz

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
  • Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne blamed by some analysts for heading a lackluster campaign
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of the ruling party losing its majority in elections, but the head of state turned it down, the presidency said on Tuesday.
Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.

Related

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
World
Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback
World
Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested
At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested
  • At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden, local police said on Tuesday, adding that one person had been apprehended on the spot.

Topics: Sweden attack

Related

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League
Sport
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid
World
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid

South Korea launches homegrown space rocket in second such attempt

South Korea launches homegrown space rocket in second such attempt
Updated 59 min ago
AP

South Korea launches homegrown space rocket in second such attempt

South Korea launches homegrown space rocket in second such attempt
  • A successful launch would boost South Korea’s growing space ambitions
  • South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own
Updated 59 min ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea launched its first domestically built space rocket on Tuesday in the country’s second attempt, months after its earlier liftoff failed to place a payload into orbit.
A successful launch would boost South Korea’s growing space ambitions but also prove it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea, some experts say.
The three-stage Nuri rocket carrying what officials call a functioning “performance verification” satellite blasted from South Korea’s only space launch center on a small island off its southern coast at 4 p.m. Live TV footage showed the rocket with a national flag rising into the air with bright flames and above thick white smokes.
Officials are to announce the results of the launch later Tuesday.
In the first attempt last October, the rocket’s dummy payload reached its desired altitude of 700 kilometers but didn’t enter orbit because the engine of the rocket’s third stage burned out earlier than planned.
If Tuesday’s launch is successful, South Korea would become the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology.
South Korea, the world’s 10th-largest economy, is a main supplier of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones on world markets. But its space development program lags behind that of its Asian neighbors China, India and Japan.
North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016 though there is no proof that either one has ever transmitted spaced-based imagery and data back home. Those North Korean launches invited UN economic sanctions because they were viewed as covers for testing the country’s banned long-range missile technology.
Since the early 1990s, South Korea has sent a slew of satellites into space, but all from overseas launch sites or aboard a rocket built with the help of foreign technology. In 2013, South Korea successfully launched a satellite for the first time from its soil, but the first stage of its launch vehicle was manufactured by the Russians.
After Tuesday’s liftoff, South Korea plans to conduct four more Nuri rocket launches in coming years. It also hopes to send a probe to the moon, build next-generation space launch vehicles and send large-scale satellites into orbit.
South Korean officials said the Nuri rocket has no military purposes.
The transfer of space launch technology is strictly restricted under a multilateral export control regime because it has military applications. Experts say ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles share similar bodies, engines and other components, though missiles require a reentry vehicle and other technologies.
“If you put a satellite on the top of a rocket, it would become a space launch vehicle. But if you mount a warhead on it, it becomes a weapon,” said Kwon Yong Soo, a former professor at Korea National Defense University in South Korea. “If we succeed in Nuri’s launch, it’s really meaningful because we also succeed in the test of a long-range rocket that can be used to build a long-range missile.”
Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, said it’s difficult to directly use Nuri as a missile because it uses liquid fuels that must be kept at an extremely low temperature and require much longer fueling time than solid fuels. He said North Korean long-range missiles also use liquid fuels, but extremely toxic ones that are maintained at ordinary temperatures and need faster fueling time than Nuri’s.
This year, North Korea has test-launched about 30 missiles with potential ranges that place the US mainland and its regional allies like South Korea and Japan within striking distance.
Kwon said Nuri’s successful Nuri launch would prove that South Korea also has the capability to send a spy satellite into orbit.
South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and depends on US spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea. South Korea has said it would launch its own surveillance satellites soon.

Related

South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket
World
South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket
South Korea joins global space club with rocket launch
World
South Korea joins global space club with rocket launch

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio may attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) conference in Tunisia in August to discuss the food and energy crisis caused by the Ukrainian situation.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said: “We will monitor very closely the situation with regards to the infection caused by COVID-19, but if various circumstances allow, the Prime Minister Kishida will visit Tunisia to participate in TICAD 8.”

“In addition to COVID-19, the surge of food and energy prices caused by the Ukrainian situation is causing a huge impact to the social economic situation in Africa. Therefore, now is the time when international solidarity is necessary more than ever,” Hayashi added. 

The minister said he chaired the TICAD Ministerial Meeting earlier this year and discussed the necessity of cooperation by the international community, regarding the impact that the Ukrainian situation has caused on the African continent.

“At TICAD 8, based upon such discussions at the Ministerial Meeting, TICAD 8 will take various challenges of development in Africa, including reinforcing the area of security, and demonstrate the new direction of African development in the post-corona age.”

This article originally appeared at Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Tunisia

Related

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
World
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
World
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad

Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad

Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad
  • Cabinet lowers minimum age to 21 years for all countries hiring Sri Lankan women
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday reduced to 21 the minimum age at which women can go abroad for work and earn much-needed dollars for the bankrupt economy.
“The cabinet of ministers approved the decision to lower the minimum age to 21 years for all countries given the need to increase foreign employment opportunities,” spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
Remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have long been a key source of foreign exchange for the country, bringing in around $7 billion per year.
This number dived during the coronavirus pandemic to $5.4 billion in 2021 and was forecast to drop under $3.5 billion this year because of the economic crisis.
More than 1.6 million people from the nation of 22 million work abroad, mainly in the Middle East.
The South Asian country’s foreign currency reserves are so low that the government has restricted imports even of essentials including food, fuel and medicine.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Special IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens
World
IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens
Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens
World
Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens

Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN

Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN

Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
  • Political opponents sentenced to death include former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The Myanmar junta’s plans to execute political opponents may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, a UN official said Monday.
The junta said on June 3 it would execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist, both convicted of terrorism, in what would be the country’s first judicial executions since 1990.
Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, “who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said then.
Nicholas Koumjian, head of the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, said he was following this case closely.
“The available information strongly suggests that under international law, fundamental rights of the convicted persons were blatantly violated in these proceedings,” Koumjian said of the trials, which were closed to the public.
“Imposing a death sentence, or even a period of detention, on the basis of proceedings that do not satisfy the basic requirements of a fair trial may constitute one or more crimes against humanity or war crimes,” he added.
The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, but Myanmar has not carried out an execution for decades.
For a trial to be considered fair it must be held in public to the greatest extent possible, said Koumjian.
“Exceptions based on national security or other considerations must be limited to the extent that they are strictly justified,” he said.
But in these cases, “it appears that there were no public proceedings nor are the judgments publicly available.”
This raised doubts as to whether the tribunal was impartial and independent, he added.
The UN mechanism for Myanmar was created by the UN human rights council in 2018.
Its task is to gather evidence of international crimes and human rights violations in the former Burma and document them with a view to facilitating criminal proceedings.

Topics: Myanmar UN

Related

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
World
Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
Myanmar junta says to free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty
World
Myanmar junta says to free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty

Latest updates

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
Deaf Saudi chess players shine in local tournaments
Deaf Saudi chess players shine in local tournaments
TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell
TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell
India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 
India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.