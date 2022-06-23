You are here

Policymakers to discuss decarbonization, sustainability at MEA Energy 

Policymakers to discuss decarbonization, sustainability at MEA Energy 
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Sustainability and decarbonization will be among the topics discussed by leading politicians and CEOs during a three-day conference to mark the Middle East & Africa Energy Week. 

The three-day virtual event will begin on June 27, and is set to be hosted by Siemens Energy.

Participants will include UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazroui, Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad.

“Climate change is already extremely tangible in our region and with every second we wait, we lose valuable time to make a change. Our MEA Energy Week is fundamental to bring together decision-makers from the energy industry to promote dialogue and solutions for the energy transition and decarbonization,” Dietmar Siersdorfer, managing director, Siemens Energy Middle East and the UAE, said in a report.

Topics: energy sustainability decarbonization

SARCO plans to build the world's largest algae farm, says chairman 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Refineries company plans to build the world's largest algae farm on 1,400 hectares of land, Chairman Aiad Mohammad Mushaikh told Asharq. 

He said SARCO has signed an alternative energy development agreement with Christoph Global, adding that the agreement is very important for their entry into investments in this sector.

The benefit that the Kingdom will gain from this project is that it will help reduce carbon emissions by a very large percentage while providing many job opportunities for Saudi youth, Meshaikh added.

Topics: Investment saudi arabian refinary

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR5.44 billion ($1.5 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

Divided into two issuances, the first is valued at SR2.86 billion, while the other one has a size of SR2.58 billion.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on June 27.

Topics: Saudi STOCK EXCHAGE Tadawul TASI

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem has signed an agreement with shipping giant Maersk that will enable the two parties to collaborate on ocean transportation and storage at the King Abdullah Port.

Through this agreement, Sipchem is aiming to expand its export base, the company said in a press release.

The deal will enable Sipchem to gain a stronger position among regional and international petrochemical producers, it said.

The company said it will play a leading role in contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s export market.

“This new business direction will see us take full advantage of the Kingdom’s unique geographical position, which has helped make it a major global trade hub. Capitalizing on the port’s capabilities also reflects our commitment to furthering the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 ambitions for global trade and commerce,” Sipchem’s Vice President Mater Aldhafeeri said.

Topics: SIPCHEM Maersk

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia as it seeks withdrawal from fossil fuels, while Qatar plans to ask EU countries to sign long-term liquified natural gas deals. 

Zooming in,  the Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates for information technology service management and information security management. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia amid global efforts that aim to accelerate withdrawal from fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported.

The country will stop the government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia. 

• Qatar plans to demand EU countries to sign long-term liquefied natural gas contracts, while they need a shorter duration as they seek to cut emissions. 

The move will complicate the EU’s pollution reduction goals and the bloc’s plan to reduce dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reported.  

Through a micro lens:

• Munich-based Siemens Energy has formed a joint venture with Air Liquide to produce industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe. 

With production expected to start in the second half of 2023, the Franco-German partnership will enable the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe, Trade Arabia reported. 

The project’s annual capacity will reach 3 GW by 2025. 

• The Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates from the total quality assurance provider Intertek for complying with international standards for Information Technology Service Management and Information Security Management. 

Topics: Japan coal project Qatar LNG

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended almost flat in the last trading session of the week on persistent concerns over rising interest rates and US President Joe Biden’s plan to lower fuel costs that sent oil prices plummeting in the Gulf.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.08 percent to reach 11,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.38 percent to 20,728.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $111.65 a barrel and while US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $105.97 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, finished Thursday’s trading flat.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 0.97 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.46 percent

Also in the banking sector, Saudi British Bank edged up 1.18 percent, while The Saudi National Bank shed 0.31 percent

Saudi Fisheries Co.. climbed 10 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which added 9.95 percent.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. slid 5.33 percent, following its shareholders’ approval to increase its capital by 20 percent to SR300 million ($80 million).

The National Medical Care Co. led the laggards with a 6.34 percent decline, followed by Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. with a 5.64 percent fall.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 1.08 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 2.82 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc increased 0.94 percent, while Zain KSA added 0.56 percent.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 0.62 percent, following the signing of two non-binding agreements for renewable energy with the UK-based Christof Global Impact.

Topics: TASI NOMU

