Policymakers to discuss decarbonization, sustainability at MEA Energy 

RIYADH: Sustainability and decarbonization will be among the topics discussed by leading politicians and CEOs during a three-day conference to mark the Middle East & Africa Energy Week.

The three-day virtual event will begin on June 27, and is set to be hosted by Siemens Energy.

Participants will include UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazroui, Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad.

“Climate change is already extremely tangible in our region and with every second we wait, we lose valuable time to make a change. Our MEA Energy Week is fundamental to bring together decision-makers from the energy industry to promote dialogue and solutions for the energy transition and decarbonization,” Dietmar Siersdorfer, managing director, Siemens Energy Middle East and the UAE, said in a report.