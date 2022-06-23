You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices dive $2 per barrel on fear Fed rate hikes will hurt demand

Oil prices dive $2 per barrel on fear Fed rate hikes will hurt demand

Brent crude futures fell $2.26 cents, or 2 percent, to $109.48 by 1:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.48, or 2.3%, at $103.71.
Brent crude futures fell $2.26 cents, or 2 percent, to $109.48 by 1:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.48, or 2.3%, at $103.71.
Short Url

https://arab.news/cj9u8

Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

Oil prices dive $2 per barrel on fear Fed rate hikes will hurt demand

Oil prices dive $2 per barrel on fear Fed rate hikes will hurt demand
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trading as investors weighed the risk that rising US interest rates could trigger a recession and cut demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures fell $2.26 cents, or 2 percent, to $109.48 by 1:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.48, or 2.3%, at $103.71.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the central bank’s focus on curbing inflation was “unconditional” and the labor market was unsustainably strong, comments that stoked fears of more rate hikes.

Investors have been trying to assess whether inflation-fighting central banks could push the world economy into recession as they raise interest rates.

“Recession fears have their grip on markets, but the mood swing is rather one of ebbing optimism than swelling pessimism,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.

Investors were also concerned that high gasoline prices had hit a ceiling and demand destruction would soon set in, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

“That’s definitely worked its way into the conversation,” said Yawger, who added that he thought gasoline still had room to rise. 

US retail prices are currently averaging $4.94 a gallon, down about 10 cents from the peak, according to AAA.

Even off the highs, fuel prices remained feverishly strong and led US officials and oil executives to meet to try to agree on a plan to ease the pain at the pump. Major US oil refiners and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emerged from an emergency meeting over the issue with no concrete solutions, according to a source familiar with the discussions, but the two sides agreed to continue talking.

The most recent estimates by the American Petroleum Institute, according to market sources, showed US crude and gasoline inventories rising last week, which also weighed on prices, Yawger said.

Official weekly estimates for US oil inventories were scheduled to be released on Thursday but technical problems will delay those figures until next week, the US Energy Information Administration said.

Russia continues to find alternative customers for its oil, with China and India among the biggest buyers now as Western countries have sanctioned Moscow's over the invasion of Ukraine.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia in May were up 55 percent from a year earlier and at record highs.

India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services. 

Topics: Oil WTI US OPEC OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa

Aviation industry will start making profit by 2023, predicts IATA economist

Aviation industry will start making profit by 2023, predicts IATA economist
Updated 23 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Dana Alomar

Aviation industry will start making profit by 2023, predicts IATA economist

Aviation industry will start making profit by 2023, predicts IATA economist
Updated 23 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Aviation will not reach pre-pandemic profitability levels of $26.4 billion anytime soon because we don’t really see the gross domestic product growth accelerating but, according to International Air Transport Association’s Chief Economist Marie Thomsen, the industry will start seeing earnings in 2023.
Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, an improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021.

The 2022 forecast is nearly $2 billion better than an earlier expectation of an $11.6 billion loss.

COVID-19 fallout
At IATA’s Annual General Meeting in Doha, Thomsen told Arab News that COVID-19’s magnitude “makes all previous crises look like a slight cold.” 

Despite the fact that China’s zero COVID-19 policy is affecting the aviation industry, she believes that the policy could be altered.

Thomsen explained that the virus has evolved, and while it has infectious variants, they are less deadly. In itself, the virus’ progression argues for fewer and fewer travel restrictions, she added. 

She said that even if airlines are thriving, they will still feel the effects of the COVID crisis for decades to come. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, an improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021.

The 2022 forecast is nearly $2 billion better than an earlier expectation of an $11.6 billion loss.

Future unpredictable
The risks are unpredictable and she does not know how long the war in Europe will last or what will happen to oil prices, Thomsen said. “But, nevertheless, barring unexpected events, it should be possible for the industry as a whole to show a profit next year,” she added. 

According to Thomsen, prices are still going down for consumers, and this is in the interest of the global economy since connectivity is one of the key drivers of economic growth.

In terms of aviation concerns, Thomsen described the regulatory environment that airlines are mostly concerned about as “unstable” and “fragmented.”

“Reducing global connectivity hurts not only airlines and their customers, but also global economic output,” she said. 

International Air Transport Association’s Chief Economist Marie Thomsen

Aviation in focus
Several forms of connectivity are essential for the global economy, Thomsen said, and aviation is one of them.

“Aviation is not in opposition to other modes of transport; all modes of transport are essential to the global economy,” she added.

Despite not being a government agency, IATA tries to support airlines with analysis and research even though it cannot provide funds, she said. 

According to Thomsen, governments seem to view airlines as a honeypot that the industry can dip into and profit from. “This is obviously a misconception based on our numbers; there is no honey in the pot,” she said.

As a result, the government could work on the upside of airlines’ value chain to introduce more competition if it had a different attitude toward them, she added. 

“If you have oligopolistic structures over here and hypercompetitive structures here, that’s obviously not aligned,” Thomsen said.

She concluded that, in her opinion, the main issue in the aviation industry is that they have a skewed value chain.

 

 

Topics: IATA Doha aviation

Kuwait Airways expecting 4x passenger rise in 2022 than 2021: CEO

Kuwait Airways expecting 4x passenger rise in 2022 than 2021: CEO
Updated 23 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Kuwait Airways expecting 4x passenger rise in 2022 than 2021: CEO

Kuwait Airways expecting 4x passenger rise in 2022 than 2021: CEO
Updated 23 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

DOHA: Kuwait Airways is expecting a fourfold passenger rise in 2022 when compared to 2021, as the aviation industry is strongly rebounding post the pandemic, said its CEO Maen Mahmoud Razouqi.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in Doha, he revealed that the passenger flow in Kuwait Airways has exceeded expectations in the first quarter, and he expects a strong rise in Q2 as well.
Razouqi, however, did not reveal the exact numbers of travelers who flew on Kuwait Airways in the first quarter.
“We have seen a great pickup in our activities. So our Q1 performance exceeded expectations and we are very hopeful that Q2 will even be better. Expectations for the year are not necessarily as close as 2019. But it is definitely in the range of four times what was in 2021,” Razouqi told Arab News.
He added: “Our focus remains on the customer services. We are here to produce and offer a product that our customers will distinguish the performance of Kuwait Airways.”

Our Q1 performance exceeded expectations and we are very hopeful that Q2 will even be better.

Maen Mahmoud Razouqi


Razouqi further noted that Kuwait Airways is also vulnerable to the negative impacts of jet fuel hikes, even though it is a leading oil producer.
“We are lucky to be an oil producer. But we are also vulnerable to the fact that oil prices and jet fuel rate is increasing. In some places, we see it at the maximum increased rate of 93 percent. But in some others, we’re also seeing it in the range of 50 percent. So we will adjust to it,” added Razouqi. 

He pointed out that Kuwait Airways is also working to reduce emissions. It should be noted that IATA has recently launched its CO2 Connect, an online tool which provides the most accurate carbon dioxide emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight, as it aims to achieve net-zero by 2050.
Talking about sustainable aviation fuel, Razouqi made it clear that Kuwait Airways is exploring all the ways to reduce consumption, which will ensure sustainability, and finally the ultimate goal of net-zero.
The CEO revealed that Kuwait Airways now has 56 direct routes, and 17 new routes will be introduced in the summer, which include destinations like the US and Spain, along with Greece’s Mykonos, Bosnia’s Sarajevo and Morocco’s Casablanca.
With regard to Kuwait Airways’ fleet expansion, Razouqi said, “We announced our new deal with Airbus in February that consisted of 31 planes ... Some of them have already been delivered and we should see the completion of the delivery by 2026.”
He also pointed out that Kuwait Airways will add a number of aircraft to its fleet this year itself, and the ultimate aim is to elevate the number of aircraft in its arsenal to 60 by the end of this year.

 

Topics: IATA aviation Kuwait Doha

Related

Special IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 video
Business & Economy
IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official

World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official

World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The upcoming football World Cup will add $17 billion to the Qatari economy, according to a top official. 

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Nasser Al Khater, CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, said that the country expects 1.2 million visitors, within its earlier estimated range of between 1 million and 1.5 million for this world’s biggest sporting event — which begins on November 17.

He added that the country has already set aside thousands of hotel rooms for FIFA officials and players.

Al Khater further noted that Qatar has leased two luxury cruise liners and is encouraging homeowners to rent their properties to visitors to combat a possible crunch in accommodating fans. 

Amid these efforts, criticisms have loomed over the treatment of migrant laborers working on World Cup projects. 

Al Khater said that these criticisms are overlooking the progress Qatar has made and pointed out the legislation dealing with minimum wages and employment hours.

 

Topics: World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup

Related

Special Qatar Airways to have shuttle flights with Saudia, other GCC airlines for World Cup, CEO says video
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways to have shuttle flights with Saudia, other GCC airlines for World Cup, CEO says

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman

AlSagr Insurance’s shareholders request dismissal of board vice-chairman
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: AlSagr Cooperative Insurance Co.’s shareholders are seeking the dismissal of four board members, including the vice-chairman.

The Saudi-listed insurer said in a bourse filing that the request was received from multiple shareholders — with an almost 6.9 percent stake — asking for a general assembly meeting to vote on the dismissal.

The current vice-chairman is Majed Alserri, while the three board members in question are Abdullah Alserri, Abdulmohsen Jaber, and Sultan Alswaidi.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi Exchange placed a trading halt on AlSagr’s shares until it announces its financial statements for the first quarter of 2022.

 

Topics: AlSagr Insurance

Related

AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM
Business & Economy
AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM

China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery

China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery
Updated 23 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery

China In-Focus — Philippines terminates joint energy exploration talks with China; CATL to produce next-gen EV battery
Updated 23 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: The Philippines’ outgoing foreign minister said on Thursday that talks over joint energy exploration between his country and China in the South China Sea had been terminated, citing constitutional constraints and issues of sovereignty.

The two countries have sparred for decades over maritime sovereignty and had since 2018 pledged to jointly explore oil and gas assets in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, despite China also laying claim to them.

“We got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go. One step forward from where we stood on the edge of the abyss is a drop into a constitutional crisis,” Teodoro Locsin said in a speech.

“Three years on and we had not achieved our objective of developing oil and gas resources so critical for the Philippines — but not at the price of sovereignty; not even a particle of it.”

It was not clear when the decision was taken. 

CATL to produce next-generation EV battery in 2023

Chinese battery giant CATL will start mass production next year of its latest generation product, with greater efficiency that lets electric cars drive longer distances on each charge, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s biggest battery maker is scrambling to retain its top position against competition from rivals such as BYD, which will soon start supplying batteries to Tesla.

CATL’s new battery, called Qilin, will boost volume utilization rate to 72 percent, the world’s highest, versus 50 percent for its first-generation launched in 2019, the firm said, and increase the battery system’s energy density to 255 Wh/kg.

But the firm did not say if any electric vehicle maker had placed orders for the new battery.

CATL, which supplies batteries to automakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Nio suffered a fall of 24 percent in first-quarter net profit, hit by soaring metal costs.

In May, the company said it expected a better profit margin in the second quarter, after raising prices and passing on costs to automaking clients.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: China Oil export

Related

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan

Latest updates

Biden’s team realized Saudi relationship was too big to fail, Politico columnist tells Arab News 
Biden’s team realized Saudi relationship was too big to fail, Politico columnist tells Arab News 
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
Abu Dhabi Media names Starzplay as its exclusive partner for advertising sales
Abu Dhabi Media names Starzplay as its exclusive partner for advertising sales
New mobile app offers 24/7 help for survivors of domestic violence in the Middle East
New mobile app offers 24/7 help for survivors of domestic violence in the Middle East
What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.