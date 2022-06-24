You are here

Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
Paolo Banchero (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
NEW YORK: The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.
Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.
The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.
All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.
Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.
The Houston Rockets took Smith at third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would end up going first. The 6-10 forward from Auburn is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42 percent behind the arc.
Forward Keegan Murray, after a huge leap in his second season in Iowa, jumped all the way to the No. 4 pick by the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons, a year after taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick, took athletic Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth.
Before the selections began, Silver congratulated the Golden State Warriors on their recent NBA championship and reminded fans that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was built through the draft.
All the teams at the top of this draft need help and have recent high picks already on their rosters, so will hope the Warriors way works for them as well.

O’Callaghan overcomes ‘panic’ to win world 100m freestyle title

O’Callaghan overcomes ‘panic’ to win world 100m freestyle title
O'Callaghan overcomes 'panic' to win world 100m freestyle title

  At 18 years and 82 days, O'Callaghan became the youngest winner of the 100m freestyle since 1991, when Nicole Haislett of the US won the title at 18 years and 22 days
BUDAPEST: Australian 18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan overcame “panic” to edge world record holder Sarah Sjostrom and become the youngest women’s 100m freestyle world champion in more than 30 years on Thursday.

Lilly King added to her collection of gold medals when she won the women’s 200m breaststroke while another American veteran Ryan Murphy won the men’s 200m backstroke.

Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook took the men’s 200m breaststroke.

The American men finished the evening by winning the mens 200m relay.

O’Callaghan, a double Olympic relay gold medallist, edged the 28-year-old Sjostrom of Sweden by 0.13sec. American Torri Huske took bronze.

At 18 years and 82 days, she became the youngest winner of the 100m freestyle since 1991, when Nicole Haislett of the US won the title at 18 years and 22 days.

O’Callaghan said she had suffered badly from pre-race nerves.

“It was bad, the worst ever,” she said.

“I was panicking in my bed, having a little bit of a cramp in my leg, just feeling dizzy, feeling out of it, starting to panic, but I knew I had my teammates there... I guess that kind of uplifted me for the race.”

It was Sjostrom’s 16th World Championship medal but while she has eight golds, she has never won the 100m free. This was her fourth silver.

She also has world-championship and Olympic bronzes in the race.

King had dominated the 50m and 100m breaststroke at the last two world championships and also won gold in the 2016 Olympics in the 100m breaststroke.

After she missed a medal in the 100m breast on Tuesday, her college coach, Ray Looze, told American media that she was racing at “80 percent.”

On Thursday, she came from fifth to grab victory in 2min 22.41sec. Australian Jenna Strauch was second at 0.63 with American Kate Douglass third.

“It’s really nice to be able to complete the set, I guess I’m a distance swimmer now,” said King after her first gold at the longest breaststroke distance.

King said the setback earlier in the competition had motivated her.

“Anytime I have a bad swim I feel like I have a lot of haters out there, so just to prove them wrong is good,” she said

Murphy ended a long streak of duller colored medals when he won the men’s 200m backstroke.

Since grabbing two individual Olympic golds in Rio in 2016, the American had collected six silvers and two bronzes in Olympics and worlds, including a silver in the 100m backstroke in Budapest.

The 26-year-old won in 1:54.52, 0.64sec ahead of Briton Luke Greenbank with another American, Shaine Casas third.

“That ws a far from perfect race but I managed it,” Murphy said.

Australian Stubblety-Cook, the Olympic champion, came from last after the first lap to win the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Dutchman Caspar Corbeau started off at world record pace, but faded and Stubblety-Cook, Yu Hanaguruma and Erik Persson, who had conserved energy at the back, came through.

The Australian won in 2:07.07, 1.31sec ahead of the Japanese and the Swede who tied for the silver.

Kristof Milak, the Hungarian who said after winning the 200m butterfly that the Duna “is my pool,” strolled out for butterfly 100m semis like a lord strolling his estate.

Milak has struggled to catch American Olympic and world champion Caeleb Dressel in the 100m butterfly.

With the American heading home, the Hungarian star justified his aura of confidence by comfortably swimming the fastest time.

He finished in 50.14sec, 0.67sec quicker than Naoki Mizunuma of Japan.

In the 50m, another event that Dressel has dominated in recent seasons, Briton Benjamin Proud was fastest in the semis.

In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship

In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship
In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship

  While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch
BETHESDA, US: In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women’s PGA Championship following a sensational start.

In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women’s major.

Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tying a record for the largest 18-hole lead at a major.

Mickey Wright led this tournament by five after the first round in 1961.

“I don’t know what golf course In Gee is playing,” defending champion Nelly Korda said after finishing her round of 71.

Chun was playing the same course as everyone else — one that went through a full restoration last year. There was heavy rain in the area overnight and more precipitation during play Thursday morning. That softened the course but also made Congressional’s length — 6,809 yards for this first round — more of a factor.

No big deal for Chun, a two-time major winner.

“The course, after a lot of rain, feels longer,” the 27-year-old South Korean said. “At the same time, greens were softer. So I think it was just a balance.”

Although there was plenty of golf left to play, Chun’s big lead certainly turned heads.

“I can’t stop staring at the leaderboard,” Justin Thomas tweeted. “Leading by 7 halfway thru day 1!!!!”

Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi shot bogey-free rounds of 69 to cut Chun’s lead to five, but that was still a big enough advantage to tie Wright’s mark. The 1961 tournament was one of a record four victories by Wright at this event. Chun is trying for her first.

Chun did set a major championship record — for men or women — when she won the Evian Championship in 2016 at 21 under. She also won the US Women’s Open the previous year.

Paula Reto and Jennifer Chang were at 2 under. Korda and playing partner Brooke Henderson were part of a nine-player group at 1 under. One example of how challenging the course was: Korda hit driver, hybrid and 7-wood while making par on the 587-yard ninth hole.

“That’s the longest par 5 I’ve ever played,” she said. “I was happy to play the front nine even.”

Chun, who started on the back nine, birdied Nos. 15, 16, 17 and 18. After a bogey on No. 1, she rebounded with three more birdies in a row.

Chun hit all 14 fairways and said she passed the time by discussing non-golf topics with caddie Dean Herden.

“We talk about the kiwis because I love to eat kiwis on the course,” she said. “It’s really tough to find a good kiwi from the supermarket. Luckily, we have a good Korean supermarket near here, so I got a good gold kiwi from there.”

If Chun keeps playing like this, she might find it easy to relax on the course, but she’ll have a talented group of challengers chasing her. Jennifer Kupcho, who won her first major at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, was 1 under. Phatlum’s impressive round included an ace on the 199-yard second.

Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko all shot 72, one stoke better than US Women’s Open champ Minjee Lee.

In fact, if not for Chun, a lot of players could feel pretty close to the lead.

“I feel like I played really well. The course is really hard,” Kupcho said. “I don’t really know how In Gee is 8 under right now. That’s definitely an outlier.”

NOTES: Emma Talley (78) finished while putting with a wedge after her putter was damaged during the round. ... Lizette Salas and Cristie Kerr both shot 80.

Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62
Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

  McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career, finishing with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin
CROMWELL, Connecticut: Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.

Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the US Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh.

McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin.

“It’s like US Open rehab coming here,” the four-time major champion said. “I like coming here the week after the US Open, it sort of gives you an opportunity to shoot low scores and get after it.”

Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk’s record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston parred the first six holes on front nine and birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to cap a bogey-free round.

“I gave myself a few looks, but kind of made a bunch of pars to start the front, so that was kind of out of the picture after a little while,” said Poston, the 2019 Wyndham Championship winner. “I might have thought about it a little more if I had made a couple of early birdies.”

Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird were a stroke back.

Schauffele hit all 18 greens in regulation for the first time in his career, despite showing up late at the practice range because he thought his 7:35 a.m. tee time was at 7:50.

“That was a pretty big rookie move on my behalf,” the Olympic champion said. “But when I’m at home, I’ll show up for an 8 o’clock tee time at 7:55, maybe hit two putts and then start swinging. So, take advantage of the youth, I guess.”

Patrick Cantlay, Charles Howell III and Webb Simpson, who played alongside McIlroy, were two shots back at 64.

“We kind of fed off each other,” Simpson said about McIlroy. “The holes started looking bigger and bigger. A lot of putts were made.”

Rain on Wednesday left the greens soft in the morning. They hardened later in the day and the wind picked up after lunch, leading to some higher scores.

“I thought the conditions in the afternoon were a lot tougher,” Cantlay said. “It was blowing as soon as I got on the first tee. Watching a little bit of the coverage this morning, I knew it was much different this afternoon than the low scores those guys put up this morning.”

Harris English, who won last year on the eighth hole of a playoff, opened with a 66. Top-ranked Mastes champion Scottie Scheffler had a 68.

Jordan Spieth, who holed a shot out of a greenside bunker on 18 to win here in 2018, had one of the tougher afternoons. He made a double bogey on 12, hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds near the Connecticut River. The three-time major winner sat cross-legged in the fairway as he attempted to regroup and then birdied two of his next three holes. But his tee shot at 16 found the water and he finished with a 75.

There were no withdrawals Thursday after several earlier in the week. Those include Justin Thomas, who bowed out Wednesday to rest an ailing back, and Brooks Koepka, who this week became the latest player to join the LIV Golf series.

McIlroy said he’s not feeling any pressure this week to be an ambassador for the PGA Tour.

“I’m in a good run of form. I’m playing well,” McIlroy said. “Whether that gives me a little more confidence to speak up on certain issues, maybe. But, I’m just going out there and trying to play my game and try to win some more tournaments.”

Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row

Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row
Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row

  Maia will be fresh when facing Petra Kvitova in the last four on Friday as she looks to follow up title wins in Nottingham and Birmingham over the past two weeks
EASTBOURNE, England: Beatriz Haddad Maia was given a helping hand in her bid for a third straight grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon.

The Brazilian advanced to the semifinals at Eastbourne without hitting a ball Thursday after her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew because of a right elbow injury.

Hadded Maia will be fresh when facing Petra Kvitova in the last four on Friday as she looks to follow up title wins in Nottingham and Birmingham over the past two weeks. She hadn’t won a WTA title before this short grass-court season that is going better than she could ever have imagined.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, ended the hopes of British wild card Harriet Dart in a 6-3, 6-4 victory on center court.

The other semifinal match will be between defending champion Jelena Ostapenko and 12th-seeded Camila Giorgi, who also had straight-set wins.

In the men’s event, British wild card Jack Draper reached his first ATP semifinals by beating compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-3. Maxime Cressy of the United States ensured there would not be another all-British match in the semis but ousting home hope Cameron Norrie, the top-seeded player, 7-5, 7-5.

That left third-seeded Taylor Fritz as the highest-ranked player left in the draw and he became the second American to advance from the quarterfinals by beating Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2.

Fritz will next play defending champion Alex de Minaur, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Much of the scrutiny at Eastbourne this week has been on the women’s doubles, in which Serena Williams was competing in her comeback from a year away from tennis.

However, Williams and Ons Jabeur withdrew from the tournament on Thursday because of a right knee injury sustained by Jabeur, the WTA said. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches on the south coast of England.

 

Andreescu beats Kasatkina for 1st semifinal on grass

BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Bianca Andreescu reached her first semifinal in over a year, and first on grass, with a 6-4, 6-1 win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday.

The former US Open winner broke Kasatkina’s serve five times in a dominant showing. It’s the closest that Andreescu has come to a title since she took time off to recharge and work on her mental health, missing the Australian Open before returning to the tour in April.

The Canadian’s last title win was her breakout US Open victory in 2019, and her last final was in Miami in April 2021. During that time, Andreescu has developed her interests away from the court, making music and writing a children’s book inspired by her childhood on the tennis court.

The 22-year-old Andreescu will play Simona Halep, whose quick-fire 6-2, 6-1 win over Amanda Anisimova puts her in back-to-back semifinals after reaching the last four in Birmingham last week.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber lost for the first time in Bad Homburg as Alize Cornet beat her 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Cornet’s semifinal opponent is Caroline Garcia after the French player beat Sabine Lisicki 6-3, 7-6 (7). Lisicki was in her first tour-level quarterfinal match since 2018 after years of struggling with knee injuries.

Magpies beat rivals to sign England goalie Nick Pope

Magpies beat rivals to sign England goalie Nick Pope
Magpies beat rivals to sign England goalie Nick Pope

  • Fee of $14.7m for player from recently relegated Burnley
  • Keeper made history for clean sheets in his first six games for the Three Lions
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have beaten several Premier League rivals to secure the signature of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The 30-year-old has penned a four-year deal, and arrives at St James’ Park for a fee in the region of $14.7 million from recently relegated Burnley.

Pope becomes head coach Eddie Howe’s second senior signing of the season with Matt Targett already brought through the door on a permanent deal.

Newcastle turned their attention to Pope when it became clear the cost for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson would prove prohibitive.

And Howe admits he’s over the moon to bring in Pope, who will provide competition for current number-one Martin Dubravka.

Howe said: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition.

“I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”

Pope has played eight times for England, making history last year as the first goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first six games for the Three Lions.

He has spent the past six seasons at Turf Moor, and has twice won Burnley’s player of the year award, as well as being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019/20.

The former Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town keeper added: “Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started. The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly. And I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Meanwhile, the arrival of Pope has seen United undergo a bit of a goalkeeping department revamp with one gone and one on the way out.

Earlier this week the Magpies allowed former England under-21 international Freddie Woodman to depart.

The 25-year-old, once touted as the next big thing, failed to establish himself as a first-team player at United, despite starting last season as the club’s number one.

Woodman has signed for Preston North End for an undisclosed fee, ending a nine-year association with the Magpies.

On signing for the Championship outfit, Woodman said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a while trying to get this over the line, but I’m delighted to be here and I feel very honored to be joining such a fantastic football club, and a football club that’s going in the right direction.”

The next player who could well depart is Karl Darlow.

The former United first choice now finds himself third in the pecking order at St James’ Park following the arrival of Pope, having failed to dislodge Dubravka for the shirt under Howe.

Second tier Middlesbrough are showing an interest in signing former Nottingham Forest keeper Darlow, but his wages may prove a stumbling block to any permanent deal.

